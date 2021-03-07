AEW has released the full episode of Countdown To Revolution in three separate videos that aired this past Wednesday night on TNT to hype Sunday’s pay-per-view event.

Here is the updated card:

AEW World Championship – Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Brian Cage)

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF

Money Match – Winner Gets 100% of Losers 2021 First-Quarter Earnings: Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy

AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami

Ladder Match – Winner Earns Shot At AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA

Tag Team Match: Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuckie T

Casino Tag Team Royale: Bear Country, Alex Reynolds/John Silver, Evil Uno/Stu Grayson, Santana/Ortiz, The Butcher/The Blade, Private Party, Top Flight, PAC/Rey Fenix, 5 and 10, The Pretty Picture, Matt & Mike Sydal, Jurassic Express, Varsity Blonds, Natural Nightmares, SCU, and Gunn Club

Paul Wight to reveal AEW’s big talent signing

Buy In Match: Thunder Rosa & Riho vs. Britt Baker & Reba/Rebel