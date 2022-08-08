AEW superstars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, who work together on-screen as members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, were married over the weekend. The dynamic duo had been engaged since June.

Conti posted several photos on her social media channels revealing some guests that attended, which included Captain Shawn Dean, Amanda Huber, WWE’s Nikki ASH, and many more. Check them out below, and congratulations to the happy couple!

I have the best bridesmaids ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4US8bGTqrI — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) August 7, 2022