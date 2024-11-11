The lineup for the upcoming NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty crossover pay-per-view event continues to take shape.

Two new bouts were added to the card, with NJPW announcing Yota Tsuji vs. “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry, as well as Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi or Konosuke Takeshita for the NEVER Openweight title and possibly the AEW International title.

Featured below is the official announcement: