Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode, which was taped last Wednesday from the NOW Arena near Chicago. You can click here for Elevation spoilers for tonight.

Josh Woods and Tony Nese will return to action on tonight’s show. They have had 6 matches air since first teaming together in early August with an Elevation win over Damian Chambers and Dean Alexander. Out of those 6, their only loss came to AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory on the August 5 Rampage. They have won 4 straight going into tonight’s match, with another match recently taped for AEW Dark that has not aired yet.

AEW Coach Madison Rayne will wrestle her 4th match for the company tonight as she teams with Queen Aminata to face Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose. After being hired to coach, Rayne debuted in early August with a Rampage win over Leila Grey, then lost the following week on Dynamite to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. She then faced Viva Van at the AEW Dark tapings in late August, but the match has not aired yet.

Elevation will also feature Julia Hart, Serena Deeb, Private Party and others. The following line-up has been announced:

* Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Jordan Kross and Renny D

* Julia Hart vs. Alice Crowley

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Madison Rayne and Queen Aminata

* Serena Deeb vs. Nikki Victory

* Private Party vs. JDX and Brandon Gore

* Diamante vs. Skye Blue

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

