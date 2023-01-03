AEW Dark Elevation Results 1/2/23

1stBank Center

Broomfield, Colorado

Commentators: (Paul Wight & Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (73-17) Hikaru Shida vs. (0-0) Tyra Russamee

Russamee stops Shida in her tracks. Russamee signals for the test of strength. Russamee stomps on the left foot of Shida. Russamee with forearm shivers. Shida blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Russamee fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Shida backs Russamee into the turnbuckles. Shida slaps Russamee in the face. Russamee dodges the corner mount. Russamee with a back chop. Shida kicks Russamee in the face.

Russamee side steps The Missile Dropkick. Russamee repeatedly kicks Shida in the back. Russamee with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Shida answers with a running palm strike. Shida transitions into a corner mount. Shida with a Flying Meteora. Shida plays to the crowd. Shida goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Russamee counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Shida with The Pump Kick. Shida with a sliding forearm smash for a two count. Shida connects with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (74-16) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Second Match: (32-9) Tony Nese & (15-7) Josh Woods w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-1) Hunter Grey & (0-1) Paul Titan

Tony Nese and Hunter Grey will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nese stops Grey in his tracks. Nese starts flexing his muscles. Strong lockup. Nese applies a side headlock. Grey with a waist lock takedown. Grey mocks Nese. Nese kicks Grey in the gut. Nese with forearm shivers. Nese drives his knee into the midsection of Grey. Grey reverses out of the irish whip from Nese. Misfired Hip Tosses. Nese argues with the referee. Woods clotheslines Grey behind the referee’s back. Nese slams Grey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nese tags in Woods. Woods with a forearm smash. Grey decks Woods with a back elbow smash. Woods with a Saito Suplex. Woods sends Grey face first into the middle turnbuckle pad.

Woods tags in Nese. Nese with a running toe kick. Nese is throwing haymakers at Grey. Nese goes for a PowerBomb, but Grey counters with a Back Body Drop. Grey tags in Titan. Titan HeadButts Nese. Titan whips Nese across the ring. Titan drops Nese with The Big Boot. Woods tags himself in. Titan goes for a Sunset Flip, but Woods counters with a Big Boot. Woods hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Nese nails Grey with a throat thrust. Nese with a Running Bulldog across the top strand. Woods with a Release German Suplex. Nese with a Spinning Back Kick. Woods with a Running Knee Strike. Varsity Athletes connects with their Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-9) Tony Nese & (16-7) Josh Woods via Pinfall

Third Match: (47-20) Matt Hardy & (58-59) Isiah Kassidy vs. (0-1) Atiba & (0-1) Manny Lemmons

Isiah Kassidy and Manny Lemons will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kassidy applies a side headlock. Lemons whips Kassidy across the ring. Lemons drops down on the canvas. Lemons leapfrogs over Kassidy. Kassidy with two arm-drags. Kassidy blocks a boot from Lemons. Kassidy with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Kassidy tags in Hardy. Kassidy with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Leg Drop/Senton Splash Combination for a two count. Hardy with clubbing shoulder blocks. Hardy sends Lemons to the corner. Lemons side steps Hardy into the turnbuckles. Lemons is throwing haymakers at Hardy. Lemons tags in Atiba. Atiba with rapid fire bodyshots. Hardy with forearm shivers. Atiba tags in Lemons. Hardy avoids The Running Elbow Drop. Hardy tags in Kassidy.

Kassidy with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Kassidy with two clotheslines. Kassidy drives Atiba back first into the turnbuckles. Kassidy chops Lemons. Kassidy transitions into a corner mount. Atiba runs interference. Atiba and Lemons gangs up on Kassidy. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Kassidy with heavy bodyshots. Atiba punches Kassidy in the back. Kassidy with a SpringBoard Stunner to Lemons. Kassidy kicks Atiba in the face. Kassidy drops Atiba with a Flying Flatliner. Kassidy tags in Hardy. Hardy with two clotheslines. Hardy delivers The Three Phases Of DELETION. Hardy starts biting Lemons fingers. Hardy hits The Side Effect for a two count. Kassidy with forearm shivers. Kassidy chops Lemons. Kassidy with a Corner Splash. Kassidy sends Lemons crashing to the outside. Kassidy with The Asai MoonSault. Kassidy with an Apron Enzuigiri. Hardy and Kassidy connects with their Ego’s Edge/Swanton Bomb Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (48-20) Matt Hardy & (59-59) Isiah Kassidy via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (25-10) Marina Shafir w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-0) Lilith Grimm

Shafir with a Front Thrust Kick. Shafir repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Grimm. Shafir cartwheels around Grimm. Shafir kicks Grimm in the back. Shafir with The Gator Roll. Grimm drops Shafir with a shoulder tackle. Shafir ducks a clothesline from Grimm. Shafir with a waist lock takedown.

Shafir with a Ripcord Bodyshot. Shafir chops Grimm. Shafir with a Hip Throw. Grimm clings onto the middle rope. Shafir ducks another clothesline from Grimm. Shafir with a Mid-Kick. Shafir with a SpineBuster. Shafir is raining down open handed palm strikes. Shafir makes Grimm tap out to Greedy.

Winner: (26-10) Marina Shafir via Submission

Fifth Match: (24-4) Athena vs. (0-0) Gypsy Mac

Angelico joins the commentary team for this match. Mac blocks a punch from Athena. Athena applies a hammerlock. Athena with a Ripcord Forearm. Athena dances around the ring. Athena tugs on Mac’s hair. Athena slams Mac’s face on the canvas. Athena kicks Mac in the chest. Athena toys around with Mac in the corner. Athena with the irish whip. Mac side steps Athena into the turnbuckles. Athena launches Mac over the top rope. Mac goes for a shoulder block, but Athena counters with a knee lift. Athena repeatedly kicks Mac in the face. Athena drives Mac face first into the steel ring post.

Athena poses for the crowd. Mac rolls Athena over for a one count. Mac with two forearm smashes. Athena drives her knee into the midsection of Mac. Athena sends Mac to the corner. Mac kicks Athena in the face. Mac goes for a Sunset Flip, but Athena counters with a Basement Forearm. Athena transitions into a ground and pound attack. Athena with a Shotgun Dropkick. Athena with a GourdBuster. Athena kicks Mac in the face. Athena repeatedly slaps Mac in the face. Athena SuperKicks Mac. Athena makes Mac tap out to a Modified CrossFace. After the match, Athena viciously attacks Mac on the outside.

Winner: (25-4) Athena via Submission

Sixth Match: (3-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. (15-48) Ryan Nemeth & (10-34) Chaos Project w/Angelico & The Wingmen In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Alex Reynolds and Ryan Nemeth will start things off. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth starts shaking his hips. Standing Switch Exchange. Nemeth with a back elbow smash. Reynolds dropkicks Nemeth. Reynolds applies a waist lock. Nemeth with a back elbow smash. Simultaneous tag to Serpentico. Chaos Project clears the ring. Reynolds sends Nemeth crashing to the outside. Reynolds side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a back elbow smash. Reynolds side steps Luther into Serpentico. Silver punches Luther in the back. Uno drops Luther with The Big Boot. Uno with a Corner Splash. Assisted SitOut FaceBuster. Reynolds tags in Uno. Uno chops Serpentico. Uno takes a bow. Chop Exchange. Team Nemeth trips Uno from the outside. Serpentico SuperKicks Uno. Team Nemeth gangs up on Uno behind the referee’s back. Serpentico punches Uno. Serpentico tags in Nemeth. Nemeth with a running knee lift. Nemeth punches Uno in the back.

Nemeth tags in Luther. Luther with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther bodyslams Serpentico on top of Uno. Serpentico tags in Nemeth. Luther bodyslams Nemeth on top of Uno for a two count. Uno is lighting up Nemeth’s chest. Nemeth with a throat thrust. Nemeth with a haymaker/toe kick combination. Eye Poke Exchange. Uno drops Nemeth with a Cutter. Uno ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Silver and Serpentico are tagged in. Silver ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Silver knocks Luther off the ring apron. Silver kicks Serpentico in the face. Silver with a Running Lariat. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Silver flexes his muscles. Silver with a Running Uppercut to Luther. Silver nails Serpentico with The Pump Kick. Silver with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. The referee is losing control of this match. Luther starts a SAP Chant. Dark Order pulls Nemeth and Luther out of the ring. Dark Order connects with The Pendulum Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (28-13) Julia Hart vs. (6-16) Leva Bates

Bates offers Hart a book after the bell rings. Hart repeatedly drives Bates face first into the canvas. Hart makes Bates tap out to The Hartless Lock.

Winner: (29-13) Julia Hart via Submission

Eight Match: (3-1) Jeff Jarrett & (25-9) Jay Lethal w/Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt vs. (0-0) Justin Andrews & (0-37) Ryzin

Jarrett and Lethal attacks Andrews and Ryzin before the bell rings. Jarrett with a Running Boot through the ropes. Jarrett struts around the ring. Jarrett with a running clothesline. Jarrett tags in Lethal. Jarrett whips Ryzin across the ring. Jarrett kicks Ryzin in the gut. Lethal with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Lethal sends Ryzin to the corner. Lethal decks Ryzin with a back elbow smash. Ryzin kicks Lethal in the face. Ryzin goes for a MoonSault, but Lethal ducks out of the way. Lethal chops Ryzin. Lethal tags in Jarrett.

Ryzin reverses out of the irish whip from Lethal. Jarrett with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Jarrett delivers The Garvin Stomp. Jarrett tags in Lethal. Lethal stomps on the right hamstring of Ryzin. Lethal goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Ryzin counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Ryzin ducks a clothesline from Lethal. Ryzin tags in Andrews. Andrews with a Running Boot. Andrews is throwing haymakers at Jarrett. Andrews kicks Jarrett in the gut. Lethal SuperKicks Andrews. Jarrett and Lethal connects with their Stroke/Lethal Injection Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Singh Chokeslams Ryzin.

Winner: (4-1) Jeff Jarrett & (26-9) Jay Lethal via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (7-2) The House Of Black vs. (1-4) Hagane Shino, (0-38) Dean Alexander, (0-11) Rosario Grillo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Brody King and Hagane Shinno will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King launches Shinno to the corner. Shinno dodges The Body Avalanche. Shinno unloads a flurry of strikes. King shoves Shinno into the canvas. Shinno ducks under two clotheslines from King. King goes for a Bodyslam, but Shinno lands back on his feet. Shinno with a Pump Kick. King with a blistering chop. King tags in Black. Black blocks a boot from Shinno. Shinno delivers his combination offense. Black drives his knee into the midsection of Shinno. Shinno dropkicks Black. Shinno tags in Grillo. Black kicks Grillo in the face. Black sweeps out the legs of Grillo. Black tags in Matthews. Matthews with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Matthews kicks Alexander off the ring apron. Matthews hyperextends the left shoulder of Shinno. Matthews with a knee lift. Grillo kicks Matthews in the face. Matthews with a knee lift. Matthews tags in King. Matthews is choking Grillo with his boot.

King clears the ring. King with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. King with a Running Pump Kick. Grillo sends King shoulder first into the steel ring post. Black and Shinno are tagged in. Shinno ducks a clothesline from Black. Black and Shinno are trading back and forth shots. Shinno kicks Black in the face. Shinno with a forearm smash. Shinno with The Asai MoonSault. Shinno lures Black to the outside. Shinno lands The SomerSault Plancha. Shinno rolls Black back into the ring. Shinno with a Missile Dropkick for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Black with a Discus Back Elbow. Shinno with a Spinning Heel Kick. King responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Alexander runs interference. Alexander with a running forearm smash. Black connects with The Black Mass. Shinno tags in Grillo. King rocks Grillo with a forearm smash in mid-air. Black tags in Matthews. Matthews goes into the lateral press to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-2) The House Of Black via Pinfall

