AEW Dark Elevation Results 1/24/22

Entertainment & Sports Arena

Washington, D.C.

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (27-12) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-0) Brittany Blake

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hirsch backs Blake into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Blake applies a side headlock. Hirsch whips Blake across the ring. Blake runs into Hirsch. Hirsch drops Blake with a shoulder tackle. Blake drops down on the canvas. Blake fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hirsch dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Blake denies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Blake shoots Hirsch off the ropes. Blake repeatedly kicks Hirsch in the back. Blake puts her leg on the back of Hirsch’s neck.

Blake hooks the outside leg for a one count. Blake with a forearm smash. Hirsch whips Blake across the ring. Hirsch ducks a clothesline from Blake. Hirsch applies a waist lock. Blake with two sharp elbow strikes. Blake with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Blake with a Running Crossbody Block. Blake follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Hirsch denies The Running Bulldog. Hirsch connects with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Blake avoids The Pump Kick. Blake hits The Cazadora Stunner. Blake goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Hirsch counters with a Knee Lift to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-12) Leyla Hirsch via Pinfall

Second Match: (36-34) Private Party w/Matt Hardy vs. (0-1) Action Andretti & (0-1) Myles Hawkins

Isiah Kassidy and Action Andretti will start things off. Kassidy knocks Hawkins off the ring apron. Quen tries to cheap shot Andretti. Andretti with a straight right hand. Kassidy clotheslines Andretti from behind. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Andretti’s chest. Quen attacks Andretti behind the referee’s back. Kassidy with a gut punch. Andretti is displaying his fighting spirit. Andretti kicks Kassidy in the face. Quen runs interference. Kassidy blocks a boot from Andretti. Kassidy with a NeckBreaker. Kassidy attacks the midsection of Andretti. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy whips Andretti across the ring. Kassidy drops down on the canvas. Quen with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Quen stomps on Andretti’s back. Quen kicks Andretti in the gut. Andretti denies The Twist Of Fate. Andretti avoids The Pump Kick. Andretti tags in Hawkins.

Hawkins with a flying forearm smash. Hawkins with a Hurricanrana. Hawkins dropkicks Quen. Quen reverses out of the irish whip from Hawkins. Kassidy kicks Hawkins in the back. Kassidy continues to run interference. Quen nails Hawkins with The Pump Kick. Quen tags in Kassidy. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Standing Frog Splash/Leg Drop Combination. Kassidy poses for the crowd. Hawkins decks Kassidy with a JawBreaker. Hawkins tags in Andretti. Andretti ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Andretti with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Andretti with a BackBreaker/NeckBreaker Combination. Andretti pops back on his feet. Andretti ducks a clothesline from Quen. Andretti launches Quen over the top rope. Standing Switch Exchange. Andretti goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kassidy lands back on his feet. Quen with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy drops Andretti with a Flying Cutter. Quen connects with The Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-34) Private Party via Pinfall

Third Match: (13-3) Brandi Rhodes vs. (0-6) Willow Nightingale

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nightingale applies a hammerlock. Rhodes reverses the hold. Strong lockup. Rhodes applies a side headlock. Nightingale whips Rhodes across the ring. Nightingale goes for a Hip Toss, but Rhodes counters with a deep arm-drag. Rhodes with a Running Uppercut. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Rhodes SuperKicks Nightingale. Nightingale cartwheels out of the hammer throw from Rhodes. Nightingale ducks a clothesline from Rhodes. Nightingale with a Side Russian Leg Sweep.

Nightingale applies The Grounding Crucifix Hold. Rhodes rolls Nightingale over for a two count. Nightingale SuperKicks Rhodes. Nightingale with a Running Hip Attack. Rhodes side steps Nightingale into the turnbuckles. Rhodes with two clotheslines. Rhodes kicks Nightingale in the gut. Rhodes thrust kicks the left knee of Nightingale. Rhodes drops Nightingale with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Nightingale. Rhodes nails Nightingale with The Pump Kick. Rhodes makes Nightingale tap out to The Stretch Mark.

Winner: (14-3) Brandi Rhodes via Submission

Fourth Match: (22-7) Ethan Page & (52-16) Scorpio Sky w/Dan Lambert vs. (0-1) Logan Laroux & (0-0) Mike Flower

Ethan Page and Logan Laroux will start things off. Page kicks Laroux in the gut. Page hammers down on the back of Laroux’s neck. Page knocks Fowler off the ring apron. Page slams Laroux’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page is choking Laroux with his boot. Page tags in Sky. Sky with a gut punch. Sky with a BackBreaker. Sky applies a wrist lock. Page tags himself in. Page with a gut punch. Page with a Vertical Suplex. Page poses for the crowd. Page rocks Laroux with a forearm smash. Page slams Laroux’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Page tags in Sky. Sky punches Laroux in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Sky rams his boot across Laroux’s face.

Sky with a fist drop for a two count. Sky sends Laroux to the corner. Laroux deck Sky with a back elbow smash. Laroux kicks Sky in the face. Laroux ducks a clothesline from Sky. Laroux with a flying forearm smash. Laroux tags in Fowler. Fowler with a forearm smash. Fowler ducks a clothesline from Page. Fowler dropkicks Page to the floor. Fowler tags in Laroux. Double Irish Whip. Sky uses Page for leverage. Sky kicks Laroux in the face. Sky sends Fowler crashing to the outside. Sky drops Laroux with The Big Boot. Page with a running shoulder tackle. Sky connects with The TKO to pickup the victory. After the match, Page plants Fowler with The Ego’s Edge.

Winner: (23-7) Ethan Page & (53-16) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (42-20) Red Velvet vs. (0-1) Janai Kai

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kai backs Velvet into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Kai pats Velvet on the chest. Velvet with rapid fire bodyshots. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Kai’s chest. Velvet is choking Kai with her boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Velvet with a sliding dropkick for a two count. Velvet whips Kai across the ring. Kai holds onto the ropes. Kai sends Velvet to the ring apron. Velvet drops Kai with The Axe Kick. Velvet with The Splitting Boot. Kai drives her knee into the midsection of Velvet. Kai sends Velvet to the corner. Kai with The Running Boot. Kai is choking Velvet with her boot.

Kai abuses the referee’s five count. Kai kicks Velvet in the back. Kai with a Running Side Kick for a one count. Velvet kicks Kai in the face. Kai with clubbing mid-kicks. Kai with a Spinning Heel Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Kai kicks Velvet in the back for a two count. Kai applies The Dragon Sleeper. Velvet decks Kai with The Stunner. Velvet clotheslines Kai. Velvet with a leg lariat. Velvet with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Velvet follows that with a Running Meteora. Velvet hits The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Velvet ducks under two clotheslines from Kai. Velvet delivers her combination offense. Velvet connects with The Final Slice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (43-20) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (39-21) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-0) Breaux Keller & (0-0) Goldy

Santana and Breaux Keller will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Santana applies a side headlock. Keller whips Santana across the ring. Santana drops Keller with a shoulder tackle. Keller drops down on the canvas. Keller leapfrogs over Santana. Santana lunges over Keller. Keller sends Santana into the ropes. Santana brings Keller down to the mat. Santana applies a wrist lock. Santana with a Belly to Back Suplex. Santana with a knife edge chop. Santana tags in Ortiz. Santana whips Keller across the ring. Santana drops down on the canvas. Ortiz applies a wrist lock. Ortiz with a fireman’s carry takeover. Ortiz applies an arm-bar. Keller answers with the headscissors escape. Keller with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Keller tags in Goldy.

Double Irish Whip. Goldy thrust kicks the midsection of Ortiz. Keller with The SpringBoard X-Factor. Goldy with a SpringBoard Knee Strike for a one count. Goldy applies a rear chin lock. Goldy with clubbing elbow smashes. Ortiz with three overhand chops. Goldy rakes the eyes of Ortiz. Goldy whips Ortiz across the ring. Ortiz with an Inside Out Lariat. Ortiz scores the elbow knockdown. Ortiz with a Leg Lariat. Ortiz goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Goldy lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Santana tags himself in. Santana with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Ortiz with a Running Senton Splash. Assisted MoonSault. Ortiz knocks Keller off the ring apron. Ortiz ducks a clothesline from Goldy. Ortiz punches Goldy. Santana with a knee lift. Ortiz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Santana connects with The Discus Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (40-21) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (11-3) Ruby Soho & (45-7) Thunder Rosa vs. (5-9) Leva Bates & (0-0) Jordan Blue

Ruby Soho and Leva Bates will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Soho backs Bates into the turnbuckles. Soho drives her knee into the midsection of Bates. Soho tags in Rosa. Rosa with a Corner Dropkick. Following a snap mare takeover, Rosa tags in Soho. Assisted Leg Drop for a two count. Soho applies a side headlock. Bates backs Soho into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Blade drives her knee into Soho’s back. Bates rocks Soho with a forearm smash. Bates with The Northern Lights Suplex for a one count.

Bates stands on Soho’s back. Bates tags in Blade. Soho with a deep arm-drag. Soho applies an arm-drg. Blade with a Hip Toss for a two count. Blade applies an arm-bar. Soho ducks a clothesline from Blade. Soho blocks a boot from Blade. Soho with a knee lift. Soho tags in Rosa. Rosa clotheslines Blade. Rosa knocks Bates off the ring apron. Rosa with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Rosa with Two Running Dropkicks. Rosa hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Soho connects with No Future. Blade whips Rosa across the ring. Rosa with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Rosa makes Blade tap out to The Peruvian Neck Tie.

Winner: (12-3) Ruby Soho & (46-7) Thunder Rosa via Submission

Eight Match: (38-8) Ricky Starks & (37-17) Will Hobbs vs. (32-27) Matt Sydal & (4-8) Lee Moriarty

Ricky Starks and Matt Sydal will start things off. Hand fighting display. Starks is playing mind games with Sydal. Starks tags in Hobbs. Sydal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Hobbs. Sydal with a forearm smash. Hobbs launches Sydal across the ring. Sydal kicks Hobbs in the gut. Sydal with a Roundhouse Kick. Sydal tags in Moriarty. Moriarty ducks a clothesline from Hobbs. Moriarty with a back elbow smash. Moriarty dives over Hobbs. Hobbs drops Moriarty with a Running Crossbody Block. Hobbs with The Delayed Vertical Slam. Starks tags himself in. Starks stomps on the midsection of Moriarty. Starks skips around the ring. Starks bodyslams Moriarty. Starks with The Elbow Drop for a one count. Starks slaps Moriarty in the back of the head. Moriarty shoves Starks. Starks kicks Moriarty in the face. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Starks whips Moriarty across the ring. Starks scores the elbow knockdown. Starks kicks Moriarty in the back.

Starks dabs for the crowd. Starks applies a wrist lock. Starks with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Starks tags in Hobbs. Starks stomps on the midsection of Moriarty. Moriarty with heavy bodyshots. Hobbs rocks Moriarty with a forearm smash. Hobbs repeatedly whips Moriarty into the turnbuckles. Hobbs applies The Bear Hug. Moriarty decks Hobbs with a JawBreaker. Moriarty with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Starks and Sydal are tagged in. Sydal with a Slingshot Dropkick. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Stark. Sydal with a Running Hurricanrana. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Starks reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Sydal with a Spinning Heel Kick. Sydal with a Roundhouse Kick. Sydal follows that with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Sydal tags in Moriarty. Moriarty with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Moriarty pops back on his feet. Moriarty with a Roundhouse Kick. Moriarty and Sydal gangs up on Hobbs. Hobbs with a double clothesline. Starks connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-8) Ricky Starks & (38-17) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 293 of The Hoots Podcast