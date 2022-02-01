AEW Dark Elevation Results 1/31/22

The Wolstein Center

Cleveland, Ohio

Commentary Team: (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (43-9) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-0) Chase Oliver

Archer attacked Oliver during his entrance. Archer rolls Oliver back into the ring. Oliver side steps Archer into the turnbuckles. Archer drops Oliver with The Big Boot. Archer slaps Oliver in the chest. Archer toys around with the crowd. Archer Chokeslams Oliver. Archer rocks Oliver with a forearm smash. Archer puts Oliver on the top turnbuckle. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (44-9) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Second Match: (14-3) Brandi Rhodes w/Arn Anderson vs. (15-28) Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King applies a side headlock. Rhodes whips King across the ring. Rhodes drops down on the canvas. King ducks a clothesline from Rhodes. King goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Rhodes holds onto the ropes. Rhodes goes for a Hip Toss, but King rolls her over for a two count. King with two deep arm-drags. King poses for the crowd. Rhodes regroups on the outside. King with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. King rolls Rhodes back into the ring. King gets distracted by Arn. Rhodes drops King with a running knee lift. Rhodes repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Rhodes slams King’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhodes with a chop/forearm combination. Rhodes with a running uppercut.

Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Rhodes SuperKicks King for a two count. King drives her knee into the midsection of Rhodes. King with a knee lift. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from King. Rhodes kicks King in the gut. Rhodes kicks the left knee of King. Rhodes with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. King reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes kicks King in the face. King catches Rhodes in mid-air. King goes for a Bodyslam, but Rhodes lands back on her feet. King denies The Pump Kick. King Powerslams Rhodes for a two count. Forearm Exchange. King with a Spinning Back Kick. Rhodes nails King with The Pump Kick. Rhodes whips King across the ring. Rhodes connects with The Pop Up Haymaker. Rhodes makes King tap out to The Stretch Marks.

Winner: (15-3) Brandi Rhodes via Submission

Third Match: (4-1) Jay Lethal vs. (0-0) Casey Carrington

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lethal applies a side headlock. Carrington whips Lethal across the ring. Lethal drops Carrington with a shoulder tackle. Carrington drops down on the canvas. Carrington leapfrogs over Lethal. Lethal with a Counter Hip Toss to the floor. Lethal lands The Suicide Dive. Lethal struts around the ring. Lethal rolls Carrington back into the ring. Lethal goes into the cover for a one count. Lethal hooks the outside leg for a one count. Carrington hammers down on the back of Lethal’s neck.

Lethal goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Carrington lands back on his feet. Carrington with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Carrington with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Lethal. Lethal whips Carrington across the ring. Lethal with a Hip Toss. Lethal delivers The Cartwheel Dropkick. Lethal goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Carrington counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Lethal with a BackBreaker. Lethal with The Rolling Argentine Senton. Lethal lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Lethal connects with The Lethal Injection to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-1) Jay Lethal via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (23-11) Anna Jay w/The Dark Order vs. (0-0) Nikki Victory

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Jay with a drop toe hold. Strong lock up. Victory backs Jay into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Victory with a forearm smash. Victory repeatedly stomps on Jay’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Victory with a basement dropkick for a one count. Jay side steps Victory into the turnbuckles. Jay with a running elbow smash. Jay rocks Victory with a forearm smash. Jay sends Victory to the corner. Jay with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay connects with The Dangerous Jay Kick. Jay makes Victory tap out to The Queen’s Slayer.

Winner: (24-11) Anna Jay via Submission

Fifth Match: (36-19) Dante Martin, (32-27) Matt Sydal, (4-8) Lee Moriarty vs. (3-1) The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto) w/Anthony Ogogo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Factory attacks Team Martin before the bell rings. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow goes for a bodyslam, but Moriarty lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Solow applies a side headlock. Moriarty whips Solow across the ring. Moriarty drops down on the canvas. Moriarty leapfrogs over Solow. Solow sends Moriarty into the ropes. Moriarty rolls Solow over for a one count. Moriarty with a leaping crossbody block for a one count. Moriarty applies a wrist lock. Sydal tags himself in. Double Wrist Lock. Double Back Heel Trip. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa. Solow tags in Comoroto. Sydal with a single leg dropkick. Triple Dropkick. Comoroto with a double clothesline. Comoroto drops Sydal with a shoulder tackle. Comoroto goes for The Assisted One Arm Press Slam, but Team Martin counters with a Dropkick/Crossbody Combination for a two count.

The Factory regroups on the outside. Comoroto tags in Marshall. Marshall kicks Sydal in the gut. Marshall with a straight right hand. Short Arm Reversal by Marshall. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Sydal with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Marshall launches Sydal over the top rope. Sydal with two leaping forearm smashes. Ogogo trips Sydal from the outside. The referee has ejected Anthony Ogogo from the ringside area. Marshall clears the ring. Marshall slams Sydal’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Marshall tags in Comoroto. Comoroto with a straight right hand. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow with a running forearm smash. Solow with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Solow slams Sydal’s head on the right boot of Marshall. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall with a BackBreaker. Marshall tags in Comoroto. Comoroto goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Sydal counters with three knee strikes. Marshall tags himself in. Marshall knocks Moriarty off the ring apron. Marshall applies a front face lock. Marshall goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sydal counters with a Hurricanrana. Dante and Solow are tagged in.

Dante scores two forearm knockdowns. Dante with a Reverse Suplex. Dante kicks Comoroto off the apron. Dante blocks a boot from Solow. Dante dropkicks Solow. Dante sends Comoroto tumbling to the floor. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike to Marshall. Moriarty dropkicks Comoroto to the floor. Marshall rocks Sydal with a forearm smash in mid-air. Comoroto drives Moriarty back first into the steel ring post. Dante blocks a boot from Solow. Dante with a forearm smash. Solow shoves Dante off the top turnbuckle. Marshall with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Comoroto Spears Dante. Solow connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Comoroto with a BackBreaker. Moriarty shoves Solow off the top turnbuckle. Moriarty rolls under a clothesline from Marshall. Moriarty with The Windmill Kick. Moriarty delivers The Pepsi Twist. Sydal drops Comoroto with The Flying Meteora. Sydal avoids The Windmill Kick. Sydal with The Roundhouse Kick. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-19) Dante Martin, (33-27) Matt Sydal, (5-8) Lee Moriarty via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (13-3) Ruby Soho & (45-7) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Joseline Navarro & (0-0) Megan Meyers

Thunder Rosa and Joseline Navarro will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Roa applies a waist lock. Navarro transitions into a hammerlock. Rosa applies the cravate. Rosa tags in Soho. Double STO. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Soho applies a front face lock. Navarro backs Soho into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Navarro pie faces Soho. Soho with a forearm smash. Meyers grabs Soho from behind. Meyers with a forearm smash behind the referee’s back. Navarro tags in Meyers. Following a snap mare takeover, Meyers applies a rear chin lock. Soho gets back to a vertical base. Soho with the roll through escape.

Soho tags in Rosa. Rosa clotheslines Meyers. Rosa with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Rosa dropkicks the back of Meyers. Rosa takes a swipe at Navarro. Rosa with two toe kicks. Rosa sweeps out the legs of Meyers. Rosa with The Running Dropkick for a two count. Meyers denies The Fire Thunder Driver. Rosa tags in Soho. Soho kicks Meyers in the face. Soho with a double leg takedown. Soho catapults Meyers into a dropkick from Rosa for a one count. Rosa ducks a clothesline from Navarro. Rosa kicks Navarro in the gut. Rosa hits The Stunner. Soho tags in Rosa. Soho connects with No Future. Rosa plants Meyers with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Mercedes Martinez appears on the stage to play mind games with Rosa.

Winner: (14-3) Ruby Soho & (46-7) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (57-28) Pentagon Jr. w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (12-60) Serpentico

Cero Miedo. Pentagon ducks under two clotheslines from Serpentico. Serpentico with a knife edge chop. Pentagon takes off one of his gloves. Chop Exchange. Pentagon pulls Serpentico back into the ring. Pentagon sends Serpentico to the corner. Pentagon with a Running Enzuigiri. Pentagon with Two Monkey Flips. Serpentico regroups on the outside. Pentagon SuperKicks Serpentico from the ring apron. Pentagon with another overhand chop. Pentagon inadvertently kicks the steel ring post. Serpentico tees off on Pentagon. Serpentico rolls Pentagon back into the ring. Serpentico dives over Pentagon.

Pentagon with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckles for a two count. Serpentico thrust kicks the midsection of Pentagon. Serpentico with the irish whip. Pentagon avoids a flurry of moves. Serpentico SuperKicks Pentagon. Serpentico drops Pentagon with The Flatliner for a two count. Serpentico goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Pentagon gets his knees up in the air. Pentagon hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Forearm Exchange. SuperKick Exchange. Pentagon tumbles to the floor. Serpentico goes for The Suicide Dive, but Pentagon counters with The Press Slam into the ringside barricade. Pentagon rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Pentagon connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (58-28) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

