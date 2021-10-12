AEW Dark Elevation Results 10/11/21

The Liacouras Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Eddie Kingston)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (28-13) Penelope Ford w/The Bunny vs. (0-0) Notorious Mimi

Mimi immediately gets distracted by The Bunny. Ford attacks Mimi from behind. Ford repeatedly stomps on Mimi’s back. Ford drives Mimi face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Ford repeatedly stomps on Mimi’s chest. Ford whips Mimi into the turnbuckles. Mimi decks Ford with a back elbow smash. Mimi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Ford regroups on the outside.

Ford kicks Mimi in the gut. Mimi reverses out of the irish whip from Ford. Ford kicks Mimi in the face. Ford with The MoonSault Press off the steel ring steps. Ford rolls Mimi back into the ring. Ford continues to stomp on Mimi’s chest. Mimi avoids The Handspring Forearm Smash. Mimi rolls Ford over for a two count. Ford with a Running Knee Strike. Mimi with forearm shivers. Ford ducks a clothesline from Mimi. Ford connects with The FaceBuster. Ford makes Mimi tap out to The Muta Lock.

Winner: (29-13) Penelope Ford via Submission

Second Match: (31-19) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-0) Adrien Soriano & (0-0) Matthew Omen w/Gabriel Hodder

Ortiz and Matthew Omen will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Omen applies a side headlock. Ortiz whips Omen across the ring. Ortiz drops down on the canvas. Ortiz with a leg lariat. Ortiz clotheslines Omen. Ortiz applies a front face lock. Ortiz tags in Santana.

Double Wrist Lock. Double PowerBomb. Soriano ducks a clothesline from Ortiz. Santana with a knee lift. Ortiz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Santana follows that with a Discus Lariat. Ortiz knocks Hodder off the ring apron. Assisted Body Avalanche. Santana with a Flying Cannonball Strike. Santana and Ortiz connects with The Double Flapjack to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-19) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Third Match: (28-7) FTR w/Wardlow vs. (0-3) Lee Moriarty & (0-1) LSG

Cash Wheeler and LSG will start things off. Wheeler with a single leg takedown. Wheeler applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. LSG kicks the right hand of Harwood. The referee is trying to get Harwood out of the ring. Wheeler rakes the eyes of LSG. Wheeler applies a wrist lock. LSG dropkicks Wheeler. Harwood and Moriarty are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Harwood applies a side headlock. Moriarty whips Harwood across the ring. Harwood drops Moriarty with two shoulder tackles. Moriarty drops down on the canvas. Harwood denies The Hip Toss. Moriarty with a deep arm-drag. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Harwood wants Moriarty to shake his hand. Harwood slaps Moriarty in the face. Harwood exits the ring. Wheeler trips Moriarty behind the referee’s back. Harwood attacks Moriarty from behind. Harwood with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Harwood goes for the elbow drop, but Moriarty ducks out of the way. Moriarty with a deep arm-drag. Moriarty tags in LSG.

LSG applies a wrist lock. Harwood backs LSG into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Harwood with a gut punch. Harwood uppercuts LSG. Harwood with a blistering chop. LSG reverses out of the irish whip from Harwood. LSG with a Back Body Drop. LSG dropkicks Harwood. LSG with a knife edge chop. LSG grabs a side wrist lock. Harwood whips LSG across the ring. Harwood drops down on the canvas. Wheeler kicks LSG in the back. Harwood clotheslines LSG. Harwood tags in Wheeler. Wheeler repeatedly stomps on LSG’s chest. Wheeler uppercuts LSG. Wheeler applies the single leg crab. Wheeler uses Harwood for leverage. LSG with the inside cradle, but the referee is trying to get Harwood out of the ring for a two count. Wheeler clotheslines LSG. LSG drops Wheeler with The Stunner. Wheeler tags in Harwood.

Harwood stops LSG in his tracks. Harwood sends LSG to the corner. LSG side steps Harwood into the turnbuckles. LSG tags in Moriarty. Moriarty with a series of forearm knockdowns. Harwood blocks a boot from Moriarty. Moriarty with Two Step Up Enzuigiri’s. Harwood reverses out of the irish whip from Moriarty. FTR goes for The Big Rig, but Moriarty counters with The X-Factor. Moriarty drops Harwood with The Spinning DDT. LSG with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Wheeler avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Wheeler drives LSG face first into the steel ring post. Moriarty ducks a clothesline from Wheeler. Moriarty with a spinning european uppercut. Moriarty rolls Harwood over for a two count. Moriarty denies The Butterfly Suplex. Moriarty with The Victory Roll for a two count. Moriarty rocks Harwood with a forearm smash. Harwood avoids The SpringBoard Clothesline. Harwood goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Moriarty lands back on his feet. Moriarty with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Wheeler uppercuts Moriarty from the outside. Harwood connects with The BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-7) FTR via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (39-7) Taynara Conti w/Anna Jay vs. (0-0) Dani Mo

Mark Henry joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conti applies a wrist lock. Conti drops Mo with The STO. Conti with a flurry of judo throws. Conti applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Mo rolls Conti over for a one count. Mo drives her knee into the midsection of Conti. Following a snap mare takeover, Mo with a running dropkick. Mo with The Bridging Jackknife Cover for a one count.

Mo ducks a clothesline from Conti. Conti with The Roundhouse Kick. Conti with The Uranage GutBuster. Conti plays to the crowd. Mo side steps Conti into the turnbuckles. Mo goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Conti counters with The Reverse PowerBomb into the top turnbuckle pad. Conti with a Release German Suplex. Conti unloads Two Pump Kicks. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (40-7) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (32-29) Joey Janela w/Kayla Rossi vs. (0-0) Crowbar

Janela attacks Crowbar before the bell rings. Janela is throwing haymakers at Crowbar. Crowbar launches Janela to the corner. Crowbar with three haymakers. Crowbar kicks Janela in the chest. Crowbar with an Inside Out Lariat. Crowbar with a double hand chop. Janela decks Crowbar with a back elbow smash. Crowbar with an Overhead Belly to Belly Dropkick. Crowbar dropkicks Janela to the floor. Janela regroups on the outside. Janela starts heading to the backstage area. The Blue Meanie stops Janela in his tracks. Crowbar slams Janela’s head on the steel barricade. Crowbar with a Big Biel Throw. Crowbar repeatedly stomps on Janela’s chest. Crowbar with The Vader Bomb off the barricade. Janela hides behind Rossi. Janela rocks Crowbar with a forearm smash. Janela launches Crowbar over the barricade. Janela with a SpringBoard Sledge off the steel chair.

Janela rolls Crowbar back into the ring. Janela tees off on Crowbar. Janela sends Crowbar to the corner. Janela with a running elbow smash. Crowbar with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Crowbar hits The SitOut GourdBuster. Janela has Crowbar perched on the top turnbuckle. Janela with a knife edge chop. Crowbar shoves Janela into the canvas. Rossi with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner behind the referee’s back. Janela with Two SuperKicks. Janela drills Crowbar with The BrainBuster for a two count. Janela goes for The Five Star Frog Splash, but Crowbar ducks out of the way. Crowbar connects with The Sky High for a two count. Crowbar applies The Surfboard Stretch. The referee gets distracted by Meanie. Crowbar with The Northern Lights Suplex into the chair. Janela plants Crowbar with The Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Sonny Kiss attacks Janela from behind. Kiss gets held back by Rossi. Janela SuperKicks Kiss. Janela drags Kiss to the corner. Rossi lands The Twisting Corkscrew Splash.

Winner: (33-29) Joey Janela via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2-1) Ruby Soho vs. (10-6) Emi Sakura w/Lulu Pencil

Sakura refuses to shake Soho’s hand. Sakura kicks Soho in the gut. Sakura with Two Hair Biel Throws. Soho decks Sakura with a JawBreaker. Soho ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Soho with a forearm smash. Soho stomps on the left foot of Sakura. Soho with a Spinning Back Kick. Sakura dodges The Running Boot. Sakura rakes the back of Soho. Sakura sends Soho into the ropes. Soho hits The STO for a one count. Soho whips Sakura into the turnbuckles. Sakura launches Soho over the top rope. Sakura blocks a punch from Soho. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura with a drop toe hold on the ring apron. Soho gets distracted by Pencil. Sakura with The Mongolian Chop. Sakura with The Double Underhook BackBreaker. Sakura toys around with Soho. Soho with heavy bodyshots. Soho goes for a Bodyslam, but Sakura lands back on her feet.

Sakura with a Spinning NeckBreaker. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura follows that with a blistering chop. Sakura sends Soho to the corner. Soho kicks Sakura in the face. Soho decks Sakura with a back elbow smash. Soho drives Sakura face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Soho clotheslines Sakura. Soho scores the elbow knockdown. Soho stomps on the left foot of Sakura. Soho with a Spinning Back Kick. Soho SuperKicks Sakura. Soho ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Soho drops Sakura with The Flatliner for a two count. Soho with a forearm smash. Sakura answers with a knife edge chop. Sakura with a Back Drop Driver. Sakura goes for The Double Underhook BackBreaker, but Soho lands back on her feet. Soho avoids the backslide cover. Sakura with The La Magistral for a two count. Sakura with a chop/lariat combination for a two count. Soho connects with The Riott Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-1) Ruby Soho via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (33-33) Private Party, (32-17) The Butcher, (38-22) The Blade w/The Bunny vs. (44-24) Chuck Taylor, (8-7) Wheeler Yuta, (18-36) Lee Johnson, (6-2) Brock Anderson w/Kris Statlander In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

The Blade and Lee Johnson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Blade applies a side headlock. Hammerlock Exchange. Blade decks Johnson with a back elbow smash. Blade drops Johnson with a shoulder tackle. Blade poses for the crowd. Johnson leapfrogs over Blade. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson dropkicks Blade. Johnson with a deep arm-drag. Johnson applies an arm-bar. Johnson tags in Anderson. Johnson whips Blade across the ring. Blade ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Anderson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Johnson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Anderson hooks the inside leg for a two count. Blade drives his knee into the midsection of Anderson. Blade tags in Butcher. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Anderson is throwing haymakers at Butcher. Anderson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Butcher with a chop/forearm combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Anderson. Anderson with a drop toe hold. Anderson applies a front face lock. Anderson tags in Yuta. Yuta applies a wrist lock. Butcher rocks Yuta with a forearm smash. Butcher tags in Quen.

Quen pump kicks the left shoulder of Yuta. Quen goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Yuta with a deep arm-drag. Yuta applies an arm-bar. Yuta tags in Taylor. Double Irish Whip. Double Flapjack for a one count. Taylor with a forearm smash. Quen reverses out of the irish whip from Taylor. Kassidy drives his knee into Taylor’s back. Taylor takes a swipe at Kassidy. Taylor decks Quen with a back elbow smash. Kassidy trips Taylor from the outside. Quen with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Quen is choking Taylor with his boot. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy is putting the boots to Taylor. Kassidy with forearm shivers. Kassidy whips Taylor across the ring.Taylor holds onto the ropes. Taylor dumps Kassidy out of the ring. Taylor tags in Yuta. Yuta with two dropkicks. Blade reverses out of the irish whip from Yuta. Yuta with a SpringBoard Corkscrew Body Press. Standing Switch Exchange. Kassidy with a back elbow smash. Kassidy tags in Quen. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Yuta shoves Quen into Kassidy. Yuta with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. The referee is losing control of the match.

Blade with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Blade drags Yuta to the corner. Quen stomps on Yuta’s chest. Quen tags in Blade. Blade is choking Yuta with his boot. Blade with a knife edge chop. Simultaneous tag to Quen. Private Party goes for a Double Back Body Drop, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta with The Olympic Slam. Yuta tags in Taylor. Taylor with three clotheslines. Kassidy thrust kicks the midsection of Taylor. Taylor hits The Uranage Slam. Taylor PowerBombs Quen on top of Kassidy. Butcher attacks Taylor from behind. Double Irish Whip. Taylor with a double dropkick. Johnson and Blade are tagged in. Johnson with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Stereo SomerSault Plancha’s. Anderson with The SpineBuster. Johnson connects with The Frog Splash for a two count. All hell starts breaking loose in Philadelphia. Johnson sends Quen crashing to the outside. Johnson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Johnson SuperKicks Kassidy. Kassidy fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher plants Johnson with The Inside Out Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-33) Private Party, (33-17) The Butcher, (39-22) The Blade via Pinfall

