AEW Dark Elevation Results 10/18/21

James L Knight Center

Miami, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (29-12) Dustin Rhodes vs. (0-0) Gustavo

Gustavo refuses to shake Rhodes hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes applies a side headlock. Gustavo whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes drops Gustavo with a shoulder tackle. Gustavo drops down on the canvas. Rhodes sends Gustavo into the ropes. Rhodes drops down on the canvas. Rhodes with a deep arm-drag. Rhodes applies an arm-bar. Gustavo with forearm shivers. Gustavo whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes with the drop down uppercut. Rhodes Powerslams Gustavo. Rhodes connects with The Backlund Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-12) Dustin Rhodes via Pinfall

Second Match: (27-6) Wardlow vs. (0-0) Will Austin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wardlow backs Austin into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Austin rolls out of the corner. Wardlow shoves Austin into the canvas. Austin with a waist lock go-behind. Wardlow throws Austin into the canvas. Austin ducks a clothesline from Wardlow. Wardlow with an Inside Out Lariat. Wardlow PowerBombs Austin. Wardlow puts Austin on the top turnbuckle. Wardlow knocks Austin out with The Casualty Of War.

Winner: (28-6) Wardlow via Knockout

Third Match: (32-19) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-12) Sean Maluta & (0-0) Jaka

Santana and Jaka will start things off. Santana ducks a clothesline from Jaka. Santana applies a side headlock. Jaka with heavy bodyshots. Jaka whips Santana across the ring. Santana drops Jaka with a shoulder tackle. Jaka drops down on the canvas. Jaka leapfrogs over Santana. Santana brings Jaka down to the mat. Santana with a Belly to Back Suplex. Santana with a knife edge chop. Santana tags in Ortiz. PNP goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Jaka lands back on his feet. Jaka ducks a clothesline from Ortiz. Santana with The Big Boot. Ortiz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Santana clotheslines Jaka. Ortiz with a Senton Splash. Ortiz flexes his muscles. Ortiz tags in Santana. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Santana kicks Jaka in the gut. Jaka reverses out of the irish whip from Santana. Maluta kicks Santana in the back. Jaka attacks Santana from behind. Jaka tags in Maluta.

Double Irish Whip. Santana dives over Maluta. Santana scores the forearm knockdown. Santana blocks a boot from Maluta. Santana dropkicks Maluta. Santana tags in Ortiz. Double Vertical Suplex. Ortiz whips Maluta across the ring. Ortiz dropkicks Maluta. Maluta side steps Ortiz into the turnbuckles. Ortiz decks Maluta with a back elbow smash. Jaka drops Ortiz with a Running Boot. Maluta hits The Samoan Drop for a one count. Maluta with a knife edge chop. Maluta tags in Jaka. Maluta sends Ortiz to the corner. Jaka with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Maluta with The Helluva Kick for a one count. Ortiz with a chop/forearm combination. Jaka headbutts the midsection of Ortiz. Ortiz dodges The Spinning Back Kick. Jaka reverses out of the irish whip from Ortiz. Ortiz clotheslines Jaka. Ortiz tags in Santana. Santana with a series of clotheslines. Santana kicks Jaka in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Santana. Santana thrust kicks the midsection of Jaka. Assisted Vertical Suplex. Santana with The Running Knee. Jaka headbutts the midsection of Santana. Jaka uppercuts Santana. PNP hits The Assisted Cutter. Ortiz with The CodeBreaker. Santana SuperKicks Jaka. PNP connects with The OIC to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-19) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (32-17) Red Velvet, (15-27) Kilynn King, (11-2) Ryo Mizunami vs. (45-17) Nyla Rose, (10-7) Emi Sakura, (28-16) Diamante w/Vickie Guerrero & Lulu Pencil In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ryo Mizunami and Diamante will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Diamante rakes the eyes of Mizunami. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Machine Gun Chops. Mizunami with the irish whip. Mizunami with a corner clothesline. Mizunami follows that with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Mizunami sends Diamante to the corner. Mizunami tags in King. King with The Running Meteora for a two count. Diamante drives her knee into the midsection of King. Diamante applies a front face lock. Diamante tags in Sakura. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. King reverses out of the irish whip from Sakura. King with a BackBreaker. King hammers down on the back of Sakura’s neck. King with the irish whip. King with a Running Uppercut. King tags in Velvet.

Assisted Shoulder Block. Assisted Meteora. Velvet is choking Sakura with her boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Velvet with a basement dropkick for a two count. Velvet with forearm shivers. Sakura kicks Velvet in the gut. Sakura with The Double Underhook BackBreaker. Sakura applies The Romero Special. Diamante with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura tags in Rose. Rose kicks Velvet in the gut. Rose applies a front face lock. Rose sends Velvet to the corner. Rose with a Running Hip Attack. Rose clotheslines Velvet. Rose knocks King and Mizunami off the ring apron. Velvet with a leg lariat. Rose tags in Diamante. Diamante clears the ring. Velvet with an Avalanche Spanish Fly for a one count. Mizunami and Rose are tagged in.

Mizunami Spears Rose. Mizunami drops Diamante with a shoulder tackle. Sakura delivers her combination offense. Double Irish Whip. Mizunami with The Double Spear. Rose with a stiff lariat. Mizunami responds with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Diamante and Sakura gangs up on Mizunami. King kicks Sakura in the gut. King dumps Sakura out of the ring. Diamante with a toe kick. King throws Diamante out of the ring. Rose whips Mizunami across the ring. King made the blind tag. Rose goes for a Bodyslam, but Mizunami lands back on her feet. Mizunami with a knife edge chop. King with a Spinning Back Kick. King goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Rose lands back on her feet. Diamante trips King from the outside. Rose levels King with The Body Avalanche. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (46-17) Nyla Rose, (11-7) Emi Sakura, (29-16) Diamante via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 279 of The Hoots Podcast