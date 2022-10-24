AEW Dark Elevation Results 10/24/22

Heritage Bank Center

Cincinnati, Ohio

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Ian Riccaboni & Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (73-26) Preston Vance w/Evil Uno vs. (1-50) Baron Black

Jose The Assistant joins the commentary team for this match. Black attacks Vance before the bell rings. Black with forearm shivers. Black with a chop/uppercut combination. Black ducks a clothesline from Vance. Black applies The Cobra Twist. Vance with a Hip Toss. Black dodges The Pump Kick. Vance with The SpineBuster. Vance connects with The Discus Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (74-26) Preston Vance via Pinfall

Second Match: (47-19) Eddie Kingston & (50-28) Ortiz vs. (0-1) Russ Myers & (0-1) T-Money

Myers and Money attacks Kingston and Ortiz before the bell rings. Money delivers The Airplane Spin. Myers is throwing haymakers at Ortiz. Assisted Seated Senton to Ortiz’s back for a one count. The referee is trying to get Kingston out of the ring. Money applies a front face lock. Myers tags himself in. Money and Myers gangs up on Ortiz. Double Irish Whip. Double SpineBuster for a two count. Ortiz clotheslines Myers.

Kingston and Money are tagged in. Kingston scores three elbow knockdowns. Machine Gun Chops. Kingston tags in Ortiz. Ortiz with a single leg dropkick. Ortiz starts shaking his hips. Ortiz connects with The Fisherman’s Buster to pickup the victory. After the match, Kingston drops Myers with The Spinning Back Fist. Kingston starts raining down haymakers. Ortiz is trying to calm down Kingston before the referee reverses the decision of this match.

Winner: (48-19) Eddie Kingston & (51-28) Ortiz via Pinfall

Third Match: (37-9) Serena Deeb vs. (0-1) Haley J

Deeb is willing to give Haley a free shot. Side Headlock Exchange. Haley whips Deeb across the ring. Deeb drops Haley with a shoulder tackle. Test Of Strength. Deeb with a wrist lock takedown. Haley with a deep arm-drag. Haley with a knife edge chop. Haley whips Deeb across the ring. Haley goes for a dropkick, but Deeb holds onto the ropes. Deeb with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Deeb hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Deeb makes Haley tap out to The Serenity Lock.

Winner: (38-9) Serena Deeb via Submission

Fourth Match: (30-18) The Blonds vs. (3-5) Anthony Henry & JD Drake

Griff Garrison and JD Drake will start things off. Drake wants a piece of Pillman. Drake attacks Garrison from behind. Henry knocks Pillman off the ring apron. Drake chops Pillman. Henry with a Flying Leg Lariat. Garrison with a Stage Dive. Drake responds with a Rebound Forearm. Drake rocks Pillman with a forearm smash. Drake tags in Henry. Drake goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Garrison lands back on his feet. Henry dropkicks Garrison for a one count. Henr with The PK for a two count. Henry applies a front face lock. Drake tags himself in. Drake with a gut punch. Drake with a forearm smash. Drake chops Garrison. Garrison with heavy bodyshots. Drake bodyslams Garrison. Drake with a Falling HeadButt. Drake tags in Henry.

Henry punches Garrison in the back. Henry kicks Garrison in the back. Henry with a forearm smash. Garrison attacks the midsection of Henry. Drake tags himself in. Drake clotheslines the back of Garrison’s neck. Henry with a Spinning Back Kick. Drake with a Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. Drake kicks Garrison in the back. Garrison with more bodyshots. Drake goes for another Belly to Back Suplex, but Garrison lands back on his feet. Garrison with The Rolling Elbow. Drake tags in Henry. Garrison with a Slingshot Powerslam. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman scores a forearm knockdown. Pillman clotheslines Henry.

Pillman ducks under two clotheslines from Drake. Pillman dropkicks Drake. Pillman with a corner clothesline. Pillman side steps Henry into Drake. Pillman with an O’Connor Roll/Northern Lights Suplex Combination for a two count. Pillman lands The SomerSault Plancha. Pillman rolls Henry back into the ring. Drake pulls Pillman off the ring apron. Henry with a SomerSault Plancha of his own. Drake SuperKicks Garrison. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Henry tags in Drake. Henry with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Drake goes for The MoonSault, but Pillman ducks out of the way. Garrison with The Rolling Elbow. Pillman SuperKicks Drake. The Blonds connects with their Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-18) The Blonds via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (36-37) Emi Sakura & (1-2) Mei Suruga vs. (0-1) Jaylee & (0-4) Nikki Victory

Emi Sakura and Jaylee will start things off. Sakura is playing mind games with Jaylee. Suruga attacks Jaylee from behind. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Suruga kicks Victory in the gut. Stereo Snap Mare Takeovers. Stereo Paradise Locks. Suruga kicks Victory out of the ring. Sakura stomps on Jaylee’s back. Sakura with The Mongolian Chop. Sakura tags in Suruga. Suruga stomps on Jaylee’s back. Suruga with a SpringBoard Leg Drop. Suruga grapevines the legs of Jaylee. Suruga toys around with Jaylee. Suruga starts biting Jaylee’s fingers.

Jaylee decks Suruga with a JawBreaker. Sakura and Victory are tagged in. Victory ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Victory with a chop/forearm combination. Victory dropkicks Sakura. Victory goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sakura counters with a Twisting NeckBreaker. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura hits The Double Underhook BackBreaker for a two count. Suruga kicks Jaylee in the gut. Jaylee reverses out of the irish whip from Suruga. Suruga cartwheels around Jaylee. Suruga with a Running Crossbody Block. Sakura and Suruga delivers The Transformer. Sakura connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-37) Emi Sakura & (2-2) Mei Suruga via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (41-21) Matt Hardy w/Stokely Hathaway & Ethan Page vs. (0-3) Lord Crewe

The Firm joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hardy gets distracted by Page. Page says that Hardy is not allowed to perform The Twist Of Fate tonight. Crewe with clubbing blows to Hardy’s back. Crewe with heavy bodyshots. Crewe repeatedly stomps on Hardy’s chest. Hardy with forearm shivers. Hardy repeatedly slams Crewe’s head on all three turnbuckle pads. Hardy hits The Side Effect. Hardy kicks Crewe in the gut. Hardy connects with The Twist Of Fate to pickup the victory.

Winner: (42-21) Matt Hardy via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (8-2) Claudio Castagnoli w/William Regal vs. (47-47) QT Marshall

William Regal joins the commentary team for this match. Marshall is playing mind games with Castagnoli. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Castagnoli with a wrist lock takedown. Marshall accuses Castagnoli for pulling his hair. Marshall signals for the test of strength. Marshall kicks Castagnoli in the back. Marshall applies a side headlock. Marshall whips Castagnoli across the ring. Castagnoli drops Marshall with a shoulder tackle. Marshall drops down on the canvas. Castagnoli with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Marshall slams Castagnoli’s head on the top rope. Marshall with a jumping knee lift. Marshall uses the middle rope as a weapon. Marshall with a forearm smash. Marshall whips Castagnoli across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown.

Marshall with a Vertical Suplex. Marshall mocks Castagnoli. Marshall with a Leg Drop for a one count. Castagnoli with a forearm smash. Castagnoli uppercuts Marshall. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Castagnoli. Marshall dropkicks Castagnoli. Castagnoli with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Marshall is throwing haymakers at Castagnoli. Castagnoli delivers The Uppercut Train. Castagnoli with a running clothesline. Marshall avoids The Giant Swing. Castagnoli with a Running Uppercut. Castagnoli plays to the crowd. Castagnoli rolls Marshall back into the ring. Castagnoli goes for The Neutralizer, but Marshall lands back on his feet.

Marshall with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Marshall with a NeckBreaker onto the knee for a two count. Marshall denies The PileDriver. Castagnoli with a double leg takedown. Castagnoli with a Double Foot Stomp. Castagnoli follows that with The Giant Swing for a two count. Marshall nails Castagnoli with a double throat thrust. Marshall uses the top rope for leverage for a two count. Marshall rakes the eyes of Castagnoli. Marshall with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Marshall decks Castagnoli with a back elbow smash. Castagnoli blocks a boot from Marshall. Marshall with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Marshall drops Castagnoli with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Castagnoli denies The Diamond Cutter. Castagnoli uppercuts the back of Marshall’s neck. Castagnoli with a Pop Up European Uppercut. Castagnoli with 12×6 elbows. Castagnoli connects with The Ricola Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-2) Claudio Castagnoli via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 332 of The Hoots Podcast