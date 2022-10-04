AEW Dark Elevation Results 10/3/22

Liacouras Center

Philadelphia Pennsylvania

Commentary Team: (Ian Riccaboni & Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (16-32) Skye Blue vs. (0-3) Trish Adora

Adora shakes Blue’s hand after the bell rings. Adora with a deep arm-drag. Blue duck a clothesline from Adora. Blue applies a side headlock. Blue with a side headlock takeover. Adora whips Blue across the ring. Adora drops Blue with a running shoulder tackle. Blue drops down on the canvas. Adora sends Blue into the ropes. Blue with a Cazadora Takeover. Blue kicks Adora in the gut. Adora drops Blue with a Wrist Lock Takedown.

Adora applies a Modified Stretch Muffler. Blue rolls Adora over for a two count. Blue decks Adora with a back elbow smash. Blue kicks Adora in the face. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Blue with a Running Dropkick. Blue applies a full nelson lock. Adora with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Adora blocks The SuperKick. Blue with a Low Enzuigiri. Blue connects with The Skye Fall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-32) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Second Match: (41-11) Brian Cage w/Prince Nana vs. (0-0) Tracy Williams

Williams with a waist lock go-behind. Williams transitions into a cravate. Wrist Lock Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Cage goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Williams lands back on his feet. Cage denies The Knee Crusher. Cage goes for a Pumphandle Slam, but Williams lands back on his feet. Cage dodges The Running Boot. Williams avoids The Discus Lariat. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Williams applies a side headlock. Cage whips Williams across the ring. Williams with a running shoulder tackle. Cage drops Williams with a shoulder tackle. Williams drops down on the canvas. Williams leapfrogs over Cage. Cage decks Williams with a back elbow smash. Cage sends Williams to the corner. Wiliams dives over Cage. Cage with a Teep Kick.

Williams side steps Cage into the turnbuckles. Cage with a Roundhouse Kick. Cage with a SpringBoard Deadlift Suplex. Cage follows that with clubbing crossfaces. Cage with a Curl Toss. Williams kicks Cage in the face. Williams fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Cage with a back elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Williams blocks a boot from Cage. Williams with The Rolling Elbow. Cage responds with a Jumping Knee Strike. Cage toys around with Williams. Williams slaps Cage in the chest. Cage hammers down on the back of Williams neck. Williams with a Leg Capture Suplex. Williams with a corner clothesline. Williams chops Cage. Williams applies a front face lock. Williams with a back elbow smash. Cage with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cage has Williams perched on the top turnbuckle. Williams drops Cage with a DDT on the top turnbuckle pad for a two count. Williams applies The STF. Cage hits The F5. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (42-11) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Third Match: (54-16) Lance Archer vs. (0-2) Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger jumps on Archer’s back before the bell rings. Cheeseburger does his stick and move routine. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer throws his shirt at Cheeseburger. Archer slaps Cheeseburger in the chest. Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Archer with three running elbow smashes. Cheeseburger denies The Black Out. Cheeseburger repeatedly kicks Archer in the face. Archer denies The Shotei. Archer connects with The Black Out to pickup the victory.

Winner: (55-16) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (35-3) Abadon vs. (0-1) Abby Jane

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Abadon sends Jane face first into the canvas. Jane side steps Abadon into the turnbuckles. Jane with a Running Boot. Jane with a Rolling Elbow. Abadon responds with a Back Mule Kick. Abadon drops Jane with a Spinning Back Elbow. Abadon with a Running Senton Splash. Abadon connects with The Black Dahlia to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-3) Abadon via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (1-2) Dalton Castle & (1-2) The Boys (c) vs. (0-2) Primal Fear For The ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championship

Dalton Castle and Adrien Soriano will start things off. Soriano chops Castle. The Boys fans Castle in the corner. Castle scores the ankle pick. Castle rolls Soriano over for a one count. Castle ducks a clothesline from Soriano. Castle with a waist lock. Castle hammers down on the back of Soriano’s neck. Simultaneous tag to Brent. Castle with a Flying Forearm Smash. Double Hips. Double Diving Clothesline for a two count. Soriano tags in Hodder. Brent ducks a clothesline from Hodder. Brent with a deep arm-drag. Hodder kicks Brent in the gut.

Hodder tags in Omen. Brent is displaying his fighting spirit. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Primal Fear drives Brent face first into the middle rope. Triple Running Boot for a two count. Soriano sends Brent to the corner. Brent decks Soriano with a back elbow smash. Soriano goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Brent lands back on his feet. Brent ducks a clothesline from Soriano. Brent tags in Castle. Castle clotheslines Soriano. Castle clears the ring. Castle with Three Exploder Suplex’s. Suicide Dive Party. The Boys rolls Soriano back into the ring. Castle connects with The Bang-A-Rang to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Champions, (2-2) Dalton Castle & (2-2) The Boys via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (24-19) Kip Sabian & (38-21) Penelope Ford vs. (0-2) LSG & (0-2) Gia Scott

Kip Sabian and LSG will start things off. Test Of Strength. Sabian applies a side headlock. LSG whips Sabian across the ring. LSG leapfrogs over Sabian. Sabian scores a mid-air ankle pick. LSG sends Sabian into the ropes. Sabian avoids The Diving Crossbody Block. LSG kicks Sabian in the chest. LSG with a Roll Through Clothesline. Sabian HeadButts LSG. Sabian sends LSG to the corner. LSG dives over Sabian. Ford tags herself in. Ford with a running forearm smash to Scott. Sabian applies a Sleeper Hold. Ford with a Back Handspring Elbow. Ford with a Running Boot. Ford sweeps out the legs of Sabian. Sabian with a Running Senton Splash.

Sabian goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but LSG lands back on his feet. LSG rolls under a clothesline from Sabian. LSG tags in Scott. Scott ducks a clothesline from Ford. Forearm Exchange. Scott goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ford lands back on her feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Ford sends Scott face first into the middle rope. Ford with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Ford slams Scott’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Scott sends Ford shoulder first into the steel ring post. Sabian kicks LSG off the ring apron. Ford matrix under a clothesline from Scott. Ford connects with The Super Bad Cutter. Ford makes Scott tap out to The Muta Lock.

Winner: (25-19) Kip Sabian & (39-21) Penelope Ford via Submission

Seventh Match: (35-19) The Lucha Brothers w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (61-34) Dante Martin & (0-1) Tony Deppen

Fenix and Dante Martin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dante applies a side headlock. Fenix backs Dante into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dante grabs a side headlock. Dante goes for a deep arm-drag, but Fenix blocks it. Fenix whips Dante across the ring. Fenix goes for a Hip Toss, but Dante counters with a backslide cover for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Fenix runs into Dante. Dante backflips over Fenix. Dante avoids The Rebound Spinning Hook Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Pentagon and Deppen are tagged in. Cero Miedo. Deppen shoves Pentagon. Deppen throws the glove at Pentagon. Deppen slips over Pentagon’s back. Standing Switch Exchange. Pentagon SuperKicks Deppen.

Deppen dives over Pentagon. Deppen with a knee lift. Deppen thrust kicks the left knee of Pentagon. Deppen with a running basement dropkick. Fenix kicks Deppen in the back. Pentagon SuperKicks Dante. Pentagon with a Running Enzuigiri. Fenix with a Roll Through Forearm. Double SuperKick. Assisted Cazadora Splash. Deppen unloads a flurry of chops. Fenix with a Spinning Back Kick. Pentagon kicks Deppen in the chest. Fenix with a Leg Drop. Lucha Brothers delivers The What’s Up Spot for a two count. Fenix dumps Dante out of the ring. Pentagon slaps Deppen in the chest. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Fenix with an overhand chop. Deppen blocks The Double Suplex. Deppen with a Jumping Knee Strike. Deppen avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Deppen dropkicks Fenix. Deppen tags in Dante.

Dante with a Flying Crossbody Block. Dante side steps Pentagon into the turnbuckles. Dante with a Roundhouse Kick. Dante with a shoulder block. Dante follows that with a Side Headlock Takeover off Fenix’s back. Deppen with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Fenix kicks Dante in the face. Dante with a Modified Side Slam for a two count. Dante tags in Deppen. Fenix shoves Dante into Deppen. Thrust Kick/PowerBomb Combination. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Pentagon with Two SlingBlades. Fenix with a Running Boot. Pentagon with a Spinning Back Kick. Lucha Brothers connects with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Package PileDriver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-19) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

Eight Match: (34-13) Best Friends, (6-3) Rocky Romero, (4-4) Danhausen vs. (0-1) The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto and Cole Karter) In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Danhausen and Aaron Solow will start things off. Danhausen ducks a clothesline from Solow. Danhausen trips Solow. Danhausen kicks Solow in the face. Danhausen with a Flying Hurricanrana. Danhausen applies a wrist lock. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Danhausen. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall punches Danhausen in the back. Marshall mocks Danhausen. Danhausen starts biting Marshall’s fingers. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall is trying to curse the fans. Danhausen punches Marshall. Danhausen repeatedly stomps on Marshall’s chest. Danhausen is choking Marshall with his boot. Danhausen tags in Romero. Double Irish Whip. Marshall tags in Karter. Danhausen dropkicks the left knee of Karter. Romero with a Mid-Kick. Double Vertical Suplex for a one count. Romero with a forearm smash. Karter shoves Romero. Romero decks Karter with a back elbow smash. Comoroto clotheslines Romero behind the referee’s back. Karter transitions into a ground and pound attack. Karter whips Romero across the ring. Karter dropkicks Romero for a two count.

Karter backs Romero into the turnbuckles. Comoroto tags himself in. Comoroto with heavy bodyshots. Comoroto applies a nerve hold. Marshall delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow with a gut punch. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow follows that with a corner clothesline. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall punches Romero in the ribs. Marshall with a Vertical Suplex. Marshall goes for a Leaping Elbow Drop, but Romero ducks out of the way. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Marshall drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. Marshall tags in Karter. Karter slams Romero’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Karter sends Romero to the corner. Romero decks Karter with a back elbow smash. Romero drops Karter with The Shiranui. Karter tags in Solow. Solow knocks Danhausen off the ring apron. Romero with a Hip Toss. Romero tags in Taylor. Taylor with two clotheslines. Toe Kick Exchange. Solow sends Taylor to the corner. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor tags in Beretta.

Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination. Comoroto tags himself in. Comoroto with a Double Clothesline. Beretta sends Comoroto chest first into the turnbuckles. Beretta with a Tornado DDT. Marshall kicks Beretta in the back. Marshall slams Beretta’s head on the top rope. Comoroto tags in Marshall. Marshall with The Slingshot Senton. Roppongi Vice with Stereo Jumping Knees. Beretta has Marshall draped across the top strand. Romero with The Strong Zero. Beretta with a Sliding Knee Strike. Romero lands The Suicide Dive. Best Friends Hug. Taylor with a SomerSault Plancha. Taylor rolls Marshall back into the ring. Karter pulls Romero out of the ring. Comoroto punches Taylor. Karter continues to run interference. Karter with a Ripcord Knee Strike. Marshal connects with The Diamond Cutter for a two count. Marshall tags in Solow. Solow prepares goes for The Pedigree. Danhausen cures Solow. Beretta and Danhausen plants Solow with their Crunchy/Flying Double Axe Handle Strike Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-13) Best Friends, (7-3) Rocky Romero, (5-4) Danhausen via Pinfall

