AEW Dark Elevation Results 10/31/22

The Chartway Arena

Norfolk, Virginia

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (2-6) Madison Rayne vs. (43-27) Diamante

Forearm Exchange. Rayne applies a side headlock. Diamante whips Rayne across the ring. Rayne drops Diamante with a shoulder tackle. Diamante drops down on the canvas. Rayne kicks Diamante in the chest. Rayne sends Diamante into the ropes. Rayne trips Diamante. Rayne with a basement dropkick. Diamante rocks Rayne with a forearm smash. Diamante with a NeckBreaker on the middle rope. Diamante dropkicks Rayne to the floor. Diamante drives Rayne back first into the ring post.

Diamante rolls Rayne back into the ring. Diamante with two elbow drops. Diamante repeatedly drives her knee into Rayne’s ribs. Diamante applies a rear chin lock. Diamante repeatedly slams Rayne’s face on the canvas. Rayne shoves Diamante. Rayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rayne ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Rayne with a knee smash. Rayne with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Diamante uppercuts Rayne. Diamante drops Rayne with The Shiranui for a two count. Rayne denies The Cazadora Bulldog. Rayne connects with The Bridging Backslide Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-6) Madison Rayne via Pinfall

Second Match: (75-33) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-1) Rhett Titus

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Titus whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian runs into Titus. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Titus. Kazarian with a leaping shoulder tackle. Kazarian with a side headlock takeover. Titus goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian sends Titus to the corner. Kazarian with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Titus reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Titus dropkicks Kazarian. Titus with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a one count.

Titus with forearm shivers across the back of Kazarian. Kazarian rocks Titus with a forearm smash. Titus ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Titus applies a hammerlock. Titus with a Swinging Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Titus whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian slips over Titus back. Kazarian with a double axe handle strike. Kazarian clotheslines Titus. Titus reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian bodyslams Titus. Kazarian with a SpringBoard Leg Drop. Misfired Clotheslines. Kazarian with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Kazarian connects with The Slingshot Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (76-33) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Third Match: (13-8) Kiera Hogan vs. (18-34) Skye Blue

Quick shoving contest after the bell rings. Blue avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Blue with a Crossbody Block for a one count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Blue with a deep arm-drag. Hogan side steps Blue into the turnbuckles. Hogan with a corner clothesline. Hogan sweeps out the legs of Blue. Hogan with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Hogan transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Blue blocks The Vertical Suplex. Blue ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Hogan rolls Blue over for a two count. Blue SuperKicks Hogan for a two count. Blue applies a full nelson lock. Rollup Exchange. Hogan dodges The SuperKick. Hogan delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Hogan connects with a Twisting Back Drop Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-8) Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (64-25) Dante Martin vs. (11-42-2) Brandon Cutler

Standing Switch Exchange. Cutler with a back elbow smash. Dante leapfrogs over Cuter. Dante trips Cutler. Dante ducks a clothesline from Cutler. Dante dropkicks Cutler. Cutler launches Dante over the top rope. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Cutler knocks Dante off the top rope. Cutler with two leaping shoulder tackles. Cutler with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Cutler follows that with The Rolling Elbow. Cutler delivers a series of elbow drops. Dante backflips over Cutler. Dante with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Dante rolls Cutler back into the ring. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (65-25) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (12-4) Athena vs. (0-3) Janai Kai

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Arm-Drag Exchange. Kai with a Roundhouse Kick. Kai thrust kicks the midsection of Athena. Kai ducks a clothesline from Athena. Kai with a Full Nelson Side Slam for a one count. Kai repeatedly kicks Athena in the back. Athena decks Kai with a back elbow smash. Athena gets Kai tied up in the tree of woe. Athena repeatedly kicks Kai in the back. Kai goes for a snap mare takeover, but Athena lands back on her feet.

Athena SuperKicks Kai. Athena with a falling forearm. Athena transitions into a ground and pound attack. Athena goes for a GutBuster, but Kai lands back on her feet. Athena dodges The Windmill Kick. Kai drops Athena with The Spinning Heel Kick. Kai with a straight right hand. Kai punches Athena in the back. Athena ducks a clothesline from Kai. Athena sends Kai face first into a turnbuckle bar. Athena with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Athena connects with The Eclipse to pickup the victory. After the match, Athena kicks Kai out of the ring.

Winner: (13-4) Athena via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (70-27-2) Orange Cassidy & (31-13) Best Friends vs. (0-0) Patton, (0-0) Anthony Young, (0-0) Victor Andrews In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Trent Beretta and Patton will start things off. Beretta drop steps into a side headlock. Patton backs Beretta into the turnbuckles. Patton with forearm shivers. Beretta with a chop/forearm combination. Patton grabs a side headlock. Beretta whips Patton across the ring. Beretta drops down on the canvas. Beretta leapfrogs over Patton. Beretta scores the elbow knockdown. Patton with a shoulder block. Beretta kicks Patton in the face. Patton tags in Andrews. Beretta ducks a clothesline from Andrews. Beretta with a knife edge chop. Beretta tags in Taylor.

Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop. Taylor tags in Cassidy. Cassidy gives the referee his glasses. Assisted Shove. Pocket Pose. Andrews tags in Young. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Young. Young drops down on the canvas. Young leapfrogs over Cassidy. Cassidy dropkicks Young. Cassidy pops back on his feet. Andrews and Patton gangs up on Cassidy. Dosey Do Routine. Stereo Clotheslines. Sole Fold/Half & Half Suplex Combination. Andrews and Patton trips Best Friends from the outside. Triple Suplex. Best Friends Hug. Best Friends connects with The Cerberus PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (71-27-2) Orange Cassidy & (32-13) Best Friends via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (48-19) Eddie Kingston & (51-28) Ortiz vs. (0-1) Breaux Keller & (0-3) Myles Hawkins

Kingston attacks Keller before the bell rings. Machine Gun Chops. Kingston applies a side headlock. Kingston tags in Ortiz. Ortiz dropkicks Keller. Ortiz starts shaking his hips. Ortiz goes for a Bodyslam, but Keller lands back on his feet. Keller with a Twisting X-Factor. Keller tags in Hawkins. Hawkins dropkicks Ortiz for a one count. Short-Arm-Reversal by Ortiz. Ortiz ducks a clothesline from Hawkins.

Ortiz with a Lariat. Ortiz applies a front face lock. Ortiz tags in Kingston. Double Irish Whip. Hawkins dives over Kingston. Ortiz with a clubbing shot to the back of Hawkins neck. STO/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Ortiz dropkicks Keller off the ring apron. Kingston makes Hawkins tap out to The Stretch Plum. After the match, Kingston levels Keller with a Lariat. Kingston plants Keller with Two DDT’s.

Winner: (49-19) Eddie Kingston & (52-28) Ortiz via Submission

Eight Match: (39-0) Jade Cargill w/Leila Grey vs. (0-6) Trish Adora

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cargill backs Adora into the turnbuckles. Cargill punches Adora in the chest. Cargill uppercuts Adora. Cargill slams Adora’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cargill with an uppercut/combination. Cargill talks smack to Adora. Cargill sends Adora to the corner. Adora ducks a clothesline from Cargill. Adora with forearm shivers. Cargill decks Adora with a back elbow smash.

Cargil with a back elbow/stomp combination. Cargill is choking Adora with her boot. The referee admonishes Cargill. Cargill with a leaping back elbow smash. Cargill nails Adora with The Pump Kick. Cargill connects with The Jaded to pickup the victory. After the match, Nyla Rose appears on the stage with Vickie Guerrero and Marina Shafir to play mind games with Cargill.

Winner: (40-0) Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (47-50) QT Marshall vs. (6-4) Danhausen

Danhausen is playing mind games with Marshall. Danhausen conducts the QT Suck Chants. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Marshall decks Danhausen with a back elbow smash. Marshall with a side headlock takeover. Danhausen whips Marshall across the ring. Marshall drops Danhausen with a shoulder tackle. Danhausen drops down on the canvas. Danhausen leapfrogs over Marshall. Danhausen blocks a boot from Marshall. Danhausen unloads a series of knife edge chops. Marshall drives his knee into the midsection of Danhausen. Marshall whips Danhausen across the ring. Danhausen ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Danhausen with a blistering chop. Marshall kicks Danhausen in the gut. Marshall punches Danhausen in the back. Marshall with a forearm smash. Marshall sends Danhausen to the corner.

Danhausen kicks Marshall in the face. Danhausen with a Flying Hurricanrana. Marshall answers with a knee lift. Marshall with a straight right hand. Danhausen decks Marshall with a back elbow smash. Danhausen slams Marshall’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Danhausen repeatedly stomps on Marshall’s chest. Danhausen is choking Marshall with his boot. Danhausen with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Marshall. Marshall with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Marshall repeatedly stomps on Danhausen’s back. Marshall is throwing haymakers at Danhausen. The referee admonishes Marshall. Marshall with a Vertical Suplex.

Marshall with two elbow drops. Marshall walks over Danhausen’s chest. Marshall puts on Danhausen’s cape. Danhausen with rapid fire bodyshots. Danhausen tees off on Marshall. Danhausen with Three Bell Claps. Marshall drives his knee into the midsection of Danhausen. Danhausen ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Danhausen with a Northern Lights Suplex. Danhausen with a Running Uppercut. Danhausen follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Marshall kicks Danhausen in the chest. Marshall knocks Danhausen off the ring apron with a running forearm smash. Lee Johnson comes down to the ramp to encourage Danhausen. Danhausen drops Marshall with a Cutter on the floor. Danhausen rolls Marshall back into the ring. Johnson drives Danhausen face first into the steel ring post. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory. After the match, Johnson officially joins The Factory to close the show.

Winner: (48-50) QT Marshall via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 333 of The Hoots Podcast