AEW Dark Elevation Results 10/4/21

Blue Cross Arena

Rochester, New York

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Eddie Kingston)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (9-6) Emi Sakura w/Lulu Pencil vs. (0-5) Skye Blue

Sakura refuses to shake Blue’s hands. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Blue backs Sakura into the turnbuckles. Blue applies a wrist lock. Sakura slaps Blue in the face. Blue with a double leg takedown. Blue transitions into a ground and pound attack. Sakura tugs on Blue’s hair. Sakura with Two Hair Biel Throws. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Blue answers with an Apron Enzuigiri. Sakura chops Blue off the ring apron. Pencil repeatedly stomps on Blue’s back. Pencil rolls Blue back into the ring.

Sakura applies The Romero Special. Sakura transitions into The Camel Clutch. Blue with forearm shivers. Sakura drives her knee into the midsection of Blue. Sakura unloads three knife edge chops. Blue decks Sakura with a back elbow smash. Blue with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Blue with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Blue follows that with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Sakura denies The Slice Bread #2. Blue denies The Double Underhook BackBreaker. Blue SuperKicks Sakura for a two count. Sakura blocks The Cazadora Bulldog. Sakura hits The Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Sakura connects with The Queen’s Gambit to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-6) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Second Match: (5-8) Daniel Garcia & (6-3) 2.0 vs. (0-0) Shayne Stetson, (0-1) Justin Corino, (0-0) The 1ManThrillRide In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Daniel Garcia and Shayne Stetson will start things off. Garcia kicks Stetson in the gut. Garcia with clubbing blows to Stetson’s back. Garcia sends Stetson to the corner. Garcia with a blistering chop. Simultaneous tag to Lee. 2.0 tees off on Corino and Thrillride. Garcia with a wrist lock takedown. Garcia uppercuts Stetson. Running Dropkick/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Lee tags in Garcia. Garcia pulls Thrillride into the ring.

Garcia with The Saito Suplex. Garica tags in Parker. Corino with a forearm smash. Parker kicks Corino out of the ring. Lee clotheslines Corino. Parker repeatedly stomps on Stetson’s back. Lee rolls Corino back into the ring. Lee tags in Garcia. Assisted Meteora. Parker with a running forearm smash. Drop Toe Hold/Elbow Drop Combination. Simultaneous tag to Garcia. 2.0 connects with Two For The Show. Garcia makes Stetson tap out to The Sharpshooter.

Winner: (6-8) Daniel Garcia & (7-3) 2.0 via Submission

Third Match: (24-6) Wardlow & (34-18) Shawn Spears w/Tully Blanchard vs. (3-41) Fuego Del Sol & (18-27) Marko Stunt

Shawn Spears and Fuego Del Sol will start things off. Spears grapples around Del Sol. Spears with a snap mare takeover. Spears cartwheels around Del Sol. Spears taunts Del Sol. Wrist Lock Exchange. Spears goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Spears whips Del Sol across the ring. Spears avoids a Handspring Mule Kick and Spinning Heel Kick from Del Sol. Wardlow and Stunt are tagged in. Stunt flexes his muscles. Wardlow pats Stunt on his forehead. Wardlow shrugs off The Running Crossbody Block. Stunt slaps Wardlow in the chest. Wardlow goes for The Chokeslam, but Stunt lands back on his feet. Stunt side steps Wardlow into the turnbuckles. Stunt with an overhand chop. Stunt dropkicks Wardlow.

Stunt dodges The Big Boot. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Wardlow. Wardlow hits The Pop Up Powerslam. Wardlow tags in Spears. Spears mocks Del Sol. Spears bodyslams Stunt. Stunt is playing mind games with Spears. Stunt with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Stunt tags in Del Sol. Del Sol with an Apron Enzuigiri. Del Sol thrust kicks the midsection of Spears. Del Sol kicks Spears in the chest. Del Sol thrust kicks the left knee of Spears. Del Sol nails Spears with The Hook Kick. Stunt sends Wardlow tumbling to the floor. Del Sol hits The Quebrada. Del Sol SuperKicks Spears. Doube Suicide Dive. Del Sol tags in Stunt. Spears denies The Tornado DDT. Spears takes out the legs of Stunt. Spears connects with The Double C4. Spears tags in Wardlow. Wardlow with Two PowerBombs. Wardlow knockouts Stunt with The Casualty Of War.

Winner: (25-6) Wardlow & (35-18) Shawn Spears via Knockout

Fourth Match: (39-7) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-0) Louis Bruno

Bruno rocks Archer with a forearm smash. Bruno goes after Jake Roberts. Roberts with a straight right hand. Archer with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Archer rolls Bruno back into the ring. Archer with a forearm smash. Archer punches Bruno in the back. Bruno reverses out of the irish whip from Archer. Archer ducks a clothesline from Bruno. Archer with a Running Crossbody Block. Archer with two running elbow smashes. Bruno kicks Archer in the face. Archer responds with a palm strike. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (40-7) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (19-2) Abadon vs. (0-1) Davienne

Abadon with a double leg takedown. Abadon transitions into a ground and pound attack. Davienne ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Davienne with forearm shivers. Davienne kicks Abadon in the gut. Davienne sends Abadon to the corner. Abadon with a knee lift. Abadon with The Guillotine Stunner on the middle rope. Abadon follows that with a Running Senton Splash. Abadon connects with The Leg Trapped DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-2) Abadon via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (30-19) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-0) Obariyon & Kodama

Mark Henry joins the commentary team for this match. Ortiz and Obariyon will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ortiz with a deep arm-drag. Ortiz clotheslines Obariyon. Ortiz applies a front face lock. Ortiz tags in Santana. Santana launches Obariyon to the corner. Obariyon tags in Kodama. Kodama with rapid fire haymakers. Kodama goes for a Hurricanrana, but Santana counters with The PowerBomb. Santana dropkicks Kodama. Santana tags in Ortiz. Inner Circle avoids the double clothesline from Obariyon. Double thrust kick into the midsection of Obariyon. Inner Circle throws Obariyon into Kodama. Inner Circle connects with The Double Flapjack to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-19) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (26-10) Kris Statlander w/Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta vs. (0-0) B3cca

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. B3cca applies a wrist lock. Statlander with a deep arm-drag. B3cca denies the boop. B3cca with a deep arm-drag. B3cca kicks Statlander in the gut. B3cca whips Statlander across the ring. Statlander drops B3cca with a shoulder tackle. B3cca drops down on the canvas. B3cca leapfrogs over Statlander.

Statlander rolls B3cca over for a one count. Statlander Powerslams B3cca. Statlander with a running forearm smash. Statlander puts B3cca on the top turnbuckle. B3cca kicks Statlander in the face. Statlander catches B3cca in mid-air. Statlander with The SitOut FaceBuster. Statlander gives B3cca the boop. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-10) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Eight Match: (26-7) The Acclaimed vs. (0-1) Colin Delaney & (0-0) Cheech

Delaney and Cheech attacks The Acclaimed before the bell rings. Bowens with an Inside Out Lariat. Bowens ducks a clothesline from Cheech. Caster kicks Cheech in the gut. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens with an Apron Enzuigiri. Caster with The Olympic Slam. Bowens follows that with The Slingshot Elbow Drop. Bowens delivers his combination offense. Cheech with a Vertical Suplex. Cheech tags in Delaney. Delaney unloads three knife edge chops. Bowens decks Delaney with a back elbow smash. Bowens with a chop/forearm combination.

Bowens SuperKicks Delaney. Bowens tags in Caster. Double Wrist Lock. Double Side Russian Leg Sweep. Bowens with The PK. Caster with The Somersault Senton for a two count. Bowens thrust kicks the midsection of Cheech. Dropkick/Crucifix Slam to Cheech. Delaney drops Caster with The SpringBoard Cutter for a two count. Delaney with forearm shivers. Delaney with The Rolling Elbow. Caster responds with a back fist. Caster with a Half Nelson Driver. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens kicks Cheech in the chest. Bowens hits The Draping Twisting Flatliner. The Acclaimed connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-7) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (27-8) FTR w/Tully Blanchard vs. (0-1) Elijah Dean & (0-0) Zach Nystrom

Wheeler knocks Nystrom off the ring apron. FTR connects with The Big Rig to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-8) FTR via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (23-31) Sonny Kiss vs. (0-0) KM

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. KM sends Kiss face first into the canvas. KM launches Kiss to the corner. KM denies The Sunset Flip. KM applies The Dragon Sleeper. Kiss with a knee lift. Kiss ducks a clothesline from KM. Kiss with a Running Headscissors Takeover into the top turnbuckle pad. Kiss with The Handspring Thrust Kick into the midsection of KM. KM fights out of the fireman’s carry position. KM drops Kiss with a Full Nelson NeckBreaker for a two count. KM poses for the crowd. KM gets Kiss tied up in the ropes.

KM stomps on Kiss back. KM bodyslams Kiss. KM goes for The Slingshot Splash, but Kiss ducks out of the way. Kiss with clubbing hamstring kicks. Kiss with a Spinning Back Kick. Kiss follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Kiss slides under KM. KM denies The Cazadora Bulldog. KM ascends to the top turnbuckle. Kiss delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Kiss connects with The Splitting TKO to pickup the victory. After the match, Kayla Rossi walks down to the ring. Joey Janlea appears with a steel chair. Kiss punches Janela. Janela hides behind Rossi as the show goes off air.

Winner: (24-31) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

