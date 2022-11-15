AEW Dark Elevation Results 11/14/22

Agganis Arena

Boston, Massachusetts

Commentary Team: (Paul Wight & Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez & Bobby Cruise

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (2-3) The Gates Of Agony w/Prince Nana vs. (0-0) Big Cuzzo & (0-3) Teddy Goodz

Kaun and Teddy Goodz will start things off. Kaun block the single leg takedown. Kaun with a shoulder tackle. Kaun applies a wrist lock. Kaun tags in Liona. Liona punches Goodz in the back. Goodz with heavy bodyshots. Liona clotheslines Goodz. Liona goes for a Bodyslam, but Goodz lands back on his feet. Goodz punches Kaun. Goodz ducks a clothesline from Liona. Goodz tags in Cuzzo.

Cuzzo side steps Liona into the turnbuckles. Cuzzo with a running elbow smash. Liona reverses out of the irish whip from Cuzzo. Cuzzo avoids the corner splash. Kaun made the blind tag. Cuzzo with a double handed chop. Cuzzo launches Kaun to the corner. Liona delivers The Pounce into the ropes. Kaun connects with The Double Knee GutBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Liona plants Goodz with The Side Belly to Belly Suplex.

Winner: (3-3) The Gates Of Agony via Pinfall

Second Match: (62-12) Tay Melo vs. (0-2) Paris Van Dale

Test Of Strength. Melo kicks Dale in the gut. Melo with a Monkey Flip for a two count. Melo applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Dale rolls Melo over for a two count. Melo kicks the right shoulder of Dale. Melo with a series of judo throws. Dale avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Melo with a Hook Kick. Melo nails Dale with The Pump Kick. Melo talks smack to Dale. Melo with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dale denies The Hammerlock DDT. Melo blocks a boot from Dale. Melo connects with The Tay KO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (63-12) Tay Melo via Pinfall

Third Match: (42-21) Matt Hardy & (38-23) Private Party vs. (0-0) Channing Thomas, (0-0) Kyle Bradley, (0-0) Smiley Fairchild In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Marq Quen and Smiley Fairchild will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Quen applies a side headlock. Fairchild cartwheels around Quen. Fairchild blocks a chop from Quen. Fairchild slaps Quen in the chest. Fairchild goes for The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag, but Quen lands back on his feet. Quen dropkicks Fairchild. Quen applies a wrist lock. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kassidy grabs a side wrist lock. Kassidy tags in Hardy. Hardy with a flying double axe handle strike. Hardy applies a side headlock. Hardy is throwing haymakers at Fairchild and Bradley. Hardy tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with a SpringBoard Stunner to Bradley.

Kassidy with The Poetry In Motion. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen lands The SomerSault Plancha. Quen dropkicks Fairchild off Hardy’s shoulders. Kassidy knocks Thomas off the ring apron. Bradley shoves Quen off the top turnbuckle. Fairchild tags in Thomas. Thomas with a falling sledge. Following a snap mare takeover, Thomas with a Knee Drop. Thomas tags in Bradley. Bradley goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Quen lands back on his feet. Quen rolls Bradley over for a one count. Quen rolls under a clothesline from Bradley. Quen tags in Hardy. Hardy with two clotheslines. Hardy repeatedly slams Bradley’s head on three turnbuckle pads. Hardy hits The Side Effect. Double Enzuigiri from Private Party. Hardy with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues in the ring. Stereo Asai MoonSaults from Private Party. Hardy makes Bradley tap out to The Leech.

Winner: (43-21) Matt Hardy & (39-23) Private Party via Submission

Fourth Match: (15-4) Athena vs. (0-6) Kayla Sparks

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sparks applies a side headlock. Sparks whips Athena across the ring. Athena bails out to the floor. Sparks with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Athena sends Sparks ribs first into the ring apron. Athena with a GourdBuster on the floor. Athena with a Running Meteora into the steel ring steps. Sparks avoids the referee’s ten count. Athena with an arm-bar takedown. Sparks rolls Athena over for a one count.

Standing Switch Exchange. Sparks with The Schoolgirl Rollup for a two count. Athena SuperKicks Sparks. Athena applies a wrist lock. Sparks with a forearm smash. Sparks drops Athena with a Straight Jacket NeckBreaker for a one count. Athena responds with another SuperKick. Athena transitions into a ground and pound attack. Athena shoves the referee. Athena is rag dolling Sparks. Athena with clubbing blows to Sparks back. Athena makes Sparks tap out to The Guillotine Choke. After the match, Athena plants Sparks with The Eclipse.

Winner: (16-4) Athena via Submission

Fifth Match: (33-16) The Butcher & The Blade w/The Bunny vs. (0-6) Waves & Curls

Butcher and Blade attacks Waves and Curls after the bell rings. Butcher chops Jordan. Butcher HeadButts Jordan. Butcher goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jordan lands back on his feet. Jordan ducks under a chop from Butcher. Butcher drops Jordan with The Big Boot. Jordan tags in Brandyn.

Butcher kicks Brandyn in the gut. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade with a running chop. Assisted Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Jordan gets distracted by The Bunny. Blade clotheslines Jordan over the top rope. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher and Blade connects with Drag The Leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-16) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (28-22) Daniel Garcia (c) vs. (1-6) Leon Ruff For The ROH Pure Championship

The Judges: Christopher Daniels, Jerry Lynn and BJ Whitmer

Garcia with a quick takedown after the bell rings. Garcia grapples around Ruff. Garcia slaps Ruff in the back of the head. Garcia kicks Ruff in the gut. Garcia with a knife edge chop. Ruff reverses out of the irish whip from Garcia. Garcia with a running clothesline. Garcia rams his forearm across Ruff’s face. Garcia sends Ruff to the corner. Ruff slams Garcia’s head on the top rope. Ruff showcases his speed and agility. Ruff dropkicks Garcia. Ruff with a deep arm-drag. Ruff applies an arm-bar. Garcia grabs the left ear of Ruff. Garcia with a gut punch. Ruff kicks Garcia in the face. Garcia clotheslines Ruff off the top turnbuckle. Garcia whips Ruff into the steel barricade.

Garcia fish hooks Ruff. Garcia with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Garcia goes into the lateral press for a two count. Garcia kicks Ruff in the back. Garcia toys around with Ruff. Ruff clings onto the top rope. Garcia punches Ruff in the back. Garcia repeatedly stomps on Ruff’s chest. Garcia with a knife edge chop. Ruff responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ruff delivers his combination offense. Ruff with two flying forearm smashes. Garcia blocks The Running Bulldog. Garcia whips Ruff across the ring. Ruff with a Rebound Lariat. Ruff hits The SpringBoard Cutter for a two count. Garcia gets issued a warning for dishing a closed fist punch. Garcia with The Butterfly Suplex into the turnbuckles for a two count. Garcia with hammer elbows. Ruff rolls Garcia over for a two count. Garcia applies The Rear Naked Choke. Garcia makes Ruff pass out to The Dragon Sleeper.

Winner: Still ROH Pure Champion, (29-22) Daniel Garcia via Submission

Seventh Match: (75-26) Preston Vance w/The Dark Order vs. (9-12) Jora Johl

Johl attacks Vance before the bell rings. Johl mocks Dark Order. Vance with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Johl. Johl drives his knee into the midsection of Vance. Johl with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Johl with a Vertical Suplex. Johl flexes his muscles. Johl with a knife edge chop.

Johl sends Vance to the corner. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance ducks a clothesline from Johl. Vance with a Spinning Slam. Johl decks Vance with a back elbow smash. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance plays to the crowd. Johl SuperKicks Vance. Vance connects with The Discus Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (76-26) Preston Vance via Pinfall

Eight Match: (0-5) AR Fox vs. (13-97) Serpentico

Serpentico with forearm shivers. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Fox. Fox dives over Serpentico. Fox dropkicks Serpentico to the floor. Fox kicks Serpentico in the face. Fox with The Triangle MoonSault. Fox rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Serpentico blocks a boot from Fox. Serpentico with a Hurricanrana. Serpentico with a Roll Through SuperKick. Serpentico drops Fox with The DDT for a two count. Serpentico stomps on Fox’s chest. Serpentico with a straight right hand. Fox side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles.

Fox sweeps out the legs of Serpentico. Fox with a Roll Through Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Serpentico sends Fox to the corner. Fox with a SpringBoard Stunner. Fox with a leaping back elbow smash. Fox hits The Roll Through Cutter for a two count. Serpentico responds with a Flatliner. Serpentico with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Fox reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Serpentico kicks Fox in the face. Fox with The Slingshot Spanish Fly. Fox connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-5) AR Fox via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (33-13) Riho & (9-15) Willow Nightingale vs. (38-38) Emi Sakura & (2-3) Mei Suruga w/Baliyan Akki

Willow Nightingale and Emi Sakura will start things off. Shoulder Block Exchange. Sakura is playing mind games with Nightingale. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Nightingale with a running shoulder tackle. Sakura tugs on Nightingale’s hair. Sakura with a running shoulder tackle of her own. Nightingale with a double arm-drag. Nightingale tags in Riho. Sakura blocks The Tiger Feint Kick. Riho with clubbing elbow smashes to Akki. Sakura with The Mongolian Chop. Sakura follows that with a Double Underhook GutBuster. Sakura and Suruga sits on top of Riho. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura tags in Suruga.

Suruga applies a wrist lock. Suruga starts biting the right shoulder of Riho. Suruga takes a swipe at Nightingale. Suruga applies the full nelson lock. Suruga kicks Riho in the face. Riho with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Riho tags in Nightingale. Nightingale with a Running Hip Attack. Nightingale with a corner clothesline. Nightingale delivers The Pounce. Suruga rakes the eyes of Nightingale. Suruga with a running dropkick. Suruga tags in Sakura. Sakura kicks Riho off the ring apron. We Will Chop You.

Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Nightingale hits The SpineBuster. Nightingale tags in Riho. Riho with a Flying Crossbody Block. Riho rolls Sakura over for a two count. Sakura with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Sakura with a drop toe hold into Riho. Assisted Rolling Senton. Sakura goes for The MoonSault, but Riho ducks out of the way. Riho with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Sakura uses the referee as a human shield. Akki trips Riho from the outside. Sakura rolls Riho over for a two count. Suruga with a flying forearm smash to Nightingale. Double Irish Whip. Nightingale with a double clothesline. Nightingale with The Death Valley Driver. Riho connects with The Running Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-13) Riho & (10-15) Willow Nightingale via Pinfall

