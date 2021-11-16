AEW Dark Elevation Results 11/15/21

Indiana Farmers Arena

Indianapolis, Indiana

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (19-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-0) (Shawn Cook, T-Money and Nasty Russ) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Billy Gunn and Shawn Cook will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Billy slaps Cook in the ass. Cook shoves Billy. Billy with a straight right hand. Billy tags in Austin. Cook decks Austin with a JawBreaker. Cook tags in Russ. Austin kicks Russ in the gut. Austin slams Russ’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Russ reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin dives over Russ. Austin ducks a clothesline from Russ.

Austin leapfrogs over Russ. Austin pulls Russ down to the mat. Austin tags in Colten. Colten with a straight right hand. Colten whips Russ into the turnbuckles. Russ kicks Colten in the face. Russ punches Billy and Austin. Russ rolls under a clothesline from Colten. Russ tags in T-Money. T-Money with a chop/forearm combination. Austin made the blind tag. Colten reverses out of the irish whip from T-Money. Austin sweeps out the legs of T-Money. Colten with two clotheslines. Austin tags in Billy. Billy connects with The Famouser to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Second Match: (49-19) Nyla Rose, (13-10) Emi Sakura, (23-15) The Bunny w/Vickie Guerrero, Lulu Pencil and Mei Suruga vs. (21-9) Riho, (14-4) Ryo Mizunami, (1-7) Skye Blue In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Emi Sakura and Riho will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sakura drives her knee into the midsection of Riho. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Riho cartwheels back onto her feet. Riho dropkicks Sakura. Riho tags in Blue. Double Irish Whip. Double Toe Kick. Riho with a Running Bulldog. Blue with a basement dropkick for a two count. Blue sends Sakura to the corner. Blue with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Blue tags in Riho. Riho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Mizunami clotheslines Sakura. Triple Submission Hod. Riho sends Rose tumbling to the floor. Riho with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Riho gets distracted by Vickie Guerrero. Rose throws Riho off the top turnbuckle. Sakura goes into the cover for a two count. Sakura applies The Romero Special. Sakura dumps Riho back first on the canvas. Sakura hits The Queen’s Gambit. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block.

The Royal Court poses for the cameras. Sakura tags in Bunny. Bunny is putting the boots to Riho. Riho with forearm shivers. Riho ducks a clothesline from Bunny. Riho rolls Bunny over for a two count. Riho with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Riho tags in Mizunami. Mizunami drops Bunny with a shoulder tackle. Mizunami knocks Sakura off the ring apron. Rose attacks Mizunami from behind. Bunny inadvertently knocks Rose off the apron. Mizunami Spears Bunny. Mizunami is fired up. Machine Gun Chops. Mizunami with the irish whip. Mizunami with a corner clothesline for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Blue tags herself in. Bunny ducks a clothesline from Mizunami. Bunny hits Down The Rabbit Hole. Blue sends Bunny face first into the middle rope. Riho delivers The Tiger Feint Kick. Sakura clotheslines Riho off the apron. Bunny tags in Rose. Blue ducks a clothesline from Rose. Blue with a forearm smash. Rose uppercuts Blue. Rose sends Blue to the corner. Blue kicks Rose in the face. Blue goes for The Flying Hurricanrana, but Rose counters with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (50-19) Nyla Rose, (14-10) Emi Sakura, (24-15) The Bunny via Pinfall

Third Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Alan Angels) vs. (0-1) The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy and The Blade) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Alan Angels and Isiah Kassidy will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Angels sends Kassidy to the corner. Kassidy dives over Angels. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Angels applies a side headlock. Kassidy sends Angels across the ring. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels dropkicks Kassidy. Angels with another deep arm-drag. Angels applies an arm-bar. Simultaneous tag to Uno. Double Irish Whip. Angels with The Body Avalanche. Uno bodyslams Kassidy. Dark Order poses for the crowd. Kassidy tags in Hardy. Hardy taunts Uno. Hardy kicks Uno in the gut. Hardy applies a side headlock. Uno whips Hardy across the ring. Hardy runs into Uno. Shoulder Block Exchange. Uno ducks a clothesline from Hardy. Uno drops Hardy with two shoulder tackles. Blade trips Uno from the outside. Hardy delivers the chop block. Hardy slams Uno’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hardy tags in Blade.

Blade with a forearm smash. Blade talks smack to Uno. Uno starts biting Blade’s fingers. Uno tags in Grayson. Forearm Exchange. Grayson with two toe kicks. Slugfest in the corner. Knee Lift Exchange. Blade with the irish whip. Grayson answers with a cross chop. Blade drives Grayson back first into the turnbuckles. Grayson is displaying his fighting spirit. Grayson kicks Blade in the face. HFO drives Grayson crotch first into the steel ring post. Kassidy tags himself in. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Grayson’s chest. Hardy is choking Grayson with his boot. Kassidy applies a rear chin lock. Grayson with elbows into the midsection of Kassidy. Kassidy with a Hurricanrana. Kassidy with a running clothesline. Kassidy slams Grayson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kassidy with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags in Hardy. Hardy with a springboard elbow strike for a two count. Hardy hits The Side Effect for a two count.

Hardy goes for The Leech, but Grayson lands back on his feet. Grayson dropkicks Hardy. Hardy tags in Kassidy. Grayson with a Double Pele Kick. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno scores a series of forearm knockdowns. Uno blocks a boot from Blade. Uno throws the right leg of Hardy into the referee’s hands. Uno with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Kassidy kicks Uno in the gut. Uno shoves Kassidy into Blade. Uno tags in Angels. Angels with The Flying Double Crossbody Block. Angels slides under a clothesline from Hardy. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels ducks a clothesline from Blade. Angels with The Standing Shiranui. Angels clotheslines Kassidy on the apron. Frog Splash/Running Cannonball/Orihara MoonSault Combination for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Blade sends Grayson crashing to the outside. Blade rocks Uno with a forearm smash. Blade side steps Angels into the turnbuckles. Blade tags in Kassidy. Kassidy blocks a boot from Angels. Kassidy with a NeckBreaker. Uno drops Kassidy with The Big Boot. Blade with a Running Lariat. Grayson with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Hardy kicks Grayson in the gut. Hardy hits The Twist Of Fate. Angels responds with The Rolling Elbow. Angles with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Kassidy plants Angels with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) The Hardy Family Office via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (4-3) Andrade El Idolo w/Jose The Assistant vs. (0-0) Lord Crewe

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Crewe applies a waist lock. Idolo decks Crewe with a back elbow smash. Idolo applies a side headlock. Crewe sends Idolo to the corner. Idolo dives over Crewe. Idolo grabs a side headlock. Crewe whips Idolo across the ring. Idolo drops Crewe with a shoulder tackle. Idolo goes back to the side headlock. Crewe backs Idolo into the turnbuckles. Crewe with heavy bodyshots. Idolo with a Running Boot. Idolo repeatedly stomps on Crewe’s chest. Idolo with a Twisting Vertical Suplex. Idolo connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-3) Andrade El Idolo via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (6-1) Ruby Soho w/Billy Roc vs. (0-0) Charlie Kruel

Kruel refuses to shake Soho’s hands. Kruel kicks Soho in the gut. Soho drops Kruel with The STO. Soho lunges over Kruel. Soho sends Kruel into the ropes. Soho with a deep arm-drag. Soho applies an arm-bar. Kruel backs Soho into the turnbuckles. Kruel with forearm shivers. Kruel sends Soho to the corner.

Soho decks Kruel with a back elbow smash. Soho drives Kruel face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Soho applies a waist lock. Kruel stomps on the left foot of Sho. Kruel with a back elbow smash. Soho blocks a boot from Kruel. Soho with a Knee Lift. Soho SuperKicks Kruel. Soho with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Soho hits The Back Drop Driver. Soho connects with No Future to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-1) Ruby Soho via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (29-22) John Silver w/The Dark Order vs. (37-24) QT Marshall

QT Marshall grabs a microphone and says that he doesn’t care that Silver’s hungry, this is a wrestling match and he claims that he’s one of the best in AEW. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silver applies a side headlock. Marshall whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Marshall with a shoulder tackle. Silver flexes his muscles. Marshall regroups in the corner. Strong lockup. Marshall with a waist lock takedown. Marshall mocks Silver. Silver with The Mid-Kick. Silver uppercuts Marshall. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Silver. Silver with a deep arm-drag. Silver leapfrogs over Marshall. Silver drops down on the canvas. Silver with a Running Uppercut.

Marshall brings Silver to the ring apron. Silver with a forearm smash. Marshall kicks Silver in the ropes. Marshall with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Marshall with the elbow drop for a two count. Silver is displaying his fighting spirit. Silver uppercuts Marshall. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Silver. Silver kicks Marshall in the face. Marshall catches Silver in mid-air. Marshall with a Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Marshall argues with the referee. Marshall puts his knee on the back of Silver’s neck. Marshall with a forearm smash. Marshall flexes his muscles. Silver slaps Marshall in the chest.

Silver with forearm shivers. Silver unloads a series of Mid-Kicks. Silver whips Marshall across the ring. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Silver. Silver with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Marshall avoids The Punt. Marshall rolls Silver over for a two count. Marshall goes for the backslide cover, but Silver lands back on his feet. Silver delivers his combination offense. Marshall with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Marshall hits The Canadian BackBreaker Rack for a two count. Silver denies The Diamond Cutter. Silver side steps Marshall into the turnbuckles. Silver with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Silver with a Release German Suplex. Silver SuperKicks Marshall. Silver with a Modified BackStabber for a two count. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-22) John Silver via Pinfall

