AEW Dark Elevation Results 11/21/22

Total Mortgage Arena

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Commentary Team: (Ian Riccaboni, Paul Wight and Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (6-8) Rush & (34-16) The Butcher & The Blade w/Jose The Assistant vs. (0-1) Brett Gosselin, (0-2) Channing Thomas, (0-0) Doug Love In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Blade and Channing Thomas will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Blade with a gut punch. Blade with two running chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Blade kicks Thomas in the back. Butcher and Gosselin are tagged in. Butcher ducks a clothesline from Gosselin. Butcher knocks Love off the ring apron. Butcher kicks Gosselin in the gut. Butcher punches Gosselin in the back. Butcher with a knife edge chop.

Butcher drives his knee into the midsection of Gosselin. Butcher whips Gosselin across the ring. Butcher scores the elbow knockdown. Rush and Love are tagged in. Rush ducks a clothesline from Love. Rush rocks Love with a forearm smash. Rush chops Love. Rush with a flying forearm smash. Rush repeatedly stomps on Love’s chest. Rush with a Fake Out Boot. Tranquillo Pose. Rush with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckles. Rush connects with The Bulls Horns to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-8) Rush & (35-16) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Second Match: (69-16) Hikaru Shida & (10-15) Willow Nightingale vs. (38-39) Emi Sakura & (6-13) Leva Bates

Sakura attacks Nightingale before the bell rings. Sakura repeatedly stomps on Shida’s back. Double Irish Whip. Nightingale with a double clothesline. Shida slams Bates head on the top turnbuckle pad. Stereo Corner Mounts. Shida with a Flying Bulldog. Shida repeatedly stomps on Bates back. Sakura kicks Shida in the back. Bates with a Roundhouse Kick. Bates tags in Sakura. Sakura rakes the back of Shida. Sakura unloads two knife edge chops. Shida with a forearm smash. Sakura answers with a Mongolian Chop. Sakura sits on top of Shida. Sakura HeadButts Shida. We Will Chop You. Shida with a Hurricanrana. Shida rocks Sakura with a forearm smash. Shida tags in Nightingale.

Nightingale with a Running Hip Attack. Nightingale with a corner clothesline. Nightingale kicks Sakura in the face. Nightingale whips Sakura across the ring. Nightingale with The SpineBuster for a two count. Nightingale tags in Shida. Shida whips Sakura across the ring. Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker Exchange. Sakura walks over Shida’s chest. Shida puts Sakura on her shoulders. Sakura rakes the eyes of Shida. Sakura clocks Shida with one of Bates books. Sakura rolls Shida over for a two count. Sakura tags in Bates. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Bates with a Corner Meteora. Nightingale with a running forearm smash to Sakura. BackBreaker/Death Valley Driver Combination. Nightingale with a Running Cannonball Strike. Shida connects with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (70-16) Hikaru Shida & (11-15) Willow Nightingale via Pinfall

Third Match: (44-14) Brian Cage w/Prince Nana vs. (11-44-2) Brandon Cutler

Cage drops Cutler with a shoulder tackle. Chop Exchange. Cage sends Cutler to the corner. Cage with a corner clothesline. Cutler side steps Cage into the turnbuckles. Cutler with a Slingshot Enzuigiri. Cage ducks a clothesline from Cutler. Cage with a Spinning Full Nelson Slam. Nana inadvertently blinds Cage with the cool spray. Cutler attacks Nana with the cold spray. Cutler rolls Cage over for a two count. Cutler kicks Cage in the gut. Cage drops Cutler with The Discus Lariat. Cage PowerBombs Cutler. Cage connects with The F5 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (45-14) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (30-22) Daniel Garcia & (12-4) Angelo Parker & Matt Menard w/Jake Hager vs. (1-7) Leon Ruff, (0-3) Tony Deppen, (0-1) Tracy Williams In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Angelo Parker and Tracy Williams will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams applies a side headlock. Parker backs Williams into the ropes. Chop Exchange. Williams decks Parker with a back elbow smash. Parker dodges The Discus Lariat. Parker kicks the right shoulder of Williams. Parker kicks Williams in the face. Williams drops Parker with a Discus Lariat. Williams grabs a side headlock. Menard tags himself in. Williams ducks a clothesline from Menard. Williams stomps on Parker’s back. Standing Switch Exchange. Williams goes back to the side headlock. Deppen made the blind tag. Menard whips Williams across the ring.

Deppen with combo bodyshots. Deppen with a Spinning Back Kick. Deppen kicks Menard in the chest. Deppen dropkicks Menard. Parker kicks Deppen in the back. Menard with a Lariat. Menard tags in Parker. Double Wrist Lock. Double Shoulder Tackle. Parker stomps on Deppen’s chest. Garcia kicks Deppen from the ring apron. Parker sends Deppen face first into the middle rope. Parker knocks Williams off the ring apron. Deppen slips over Parker’s back. Deppen tags in Ruff. Ruff leapfrogs over Parker. Ruff with a running forearm to Garcia. Ruff runs Parker into Menard. Parker tags in Garcia. Garcia launches Ruff over the top rope. Ruff with a leaping forearm smash. Ruff showcases his speed and athleticism. JAS connects with The Double DDT. Garcia makes Ruff tap out to The Dragon Sleeper.

Winner: (31-22) Daniel Garcia & (13-4) Angelo Parker & Matt Menard via Submission

Fifth Match: (14-4) Mercedes Martinez vs. (0-3) JC

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Martinez with a drop toe hold. Martinez applies a side headlock. JC backs Martinez into the turnbuckles. JC kicks Martinez in the gut. JC talks smack to Martinez. JC pie faces Martinez. Martinez blocks a boot from JC. Martinez with a running clothesline. Martinez with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Martinez is lighting up JC’s chest. Martinez goes for a Vertical Suplex, but JC lands back on her feet. JC with a forearm across the back of Martinez’s neck. JC ducks aa clothesline from Martinez. JC with a JawBreaker. JC with combo hamstring kicks. JC chops Martinez. Martinez hits The SpineBuster. Martinez makes JC tap out to The Brass City Sleeper.

Winner: (15-4) Mercedes Martinez via Submission

Sixth Match: (30-24) Wheeler Yuta vs. (6-15) Zack Clayton

Yuta backs Clayton into the turnbuckles. Clayton sucker punches Yuta behind the referee’s back. Clayton kicks Yuta in the gut. Clayton with a straight right hand. Clayton with a back elbow smash. Clayton uppercuts Yuta. Yuta with a chop/forearm combination. Clayton sends Yuta across the ring. Clayton clotheslines Yuta. Clayton poses for the crowd. Clayton goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Yuta lands back on his feet.

Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta follows that with a diving corner clothesline. Yuta with a flying forearm smash. Yuta pops back on his feet. Clayton with a gut punch. Clayton goes for a Bodyslam, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Clayton. Yuta hits The Pain Thriller. Yuta with hammer elbows. Yuta connects with The Seat Belt to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-24) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (43-21) Matt Hardy & (39-23) Private Party vs. (10-12) Ariya Daivari, (33-42) Sonny Kiss, (0-1) Encore In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Isiah Kassidy and Encore will start things off. Kassidy gets distracted by Daivari. Encore clotheslines the back of Kassidy’s neck. Encore with a Belly to Back Suplex. Encore tags in Kiss. Kiss sits on the back of Kassidy’s neck. Kiss with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Kiss with a Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Kiss applies a front face lock. Kiss tags in Daivari. Daivari with a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Daivari drives his knee into Kassidy’s back for a two count. Daivari tags in Encore. Double Irish Whip. Kassidy holds onto the ropes. Kassidy dumps Daivari out of the ring. Kassidy rolls under a clothesline from Encore.

Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Quen dropkicks Kiss. Quen lands The SomerSault Plancha. Quen rolls Encore back into the ring. Quen with The Shooting Star Press for a two count. Kiss with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kiss with a Press Slam. Kiss follows that with a Standing MoonSault. Trust Busters goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex. Quen lands back on his feet. Quen tags in Hardy. Hardy with a double clothesline. Hardy launches Kiss over the top rope. Hardy hits The Side Effect. Hardy tags in Kassidy. Quen dropkicks Encore off Hardy’s shoulders. Kassidy connects with The Swanton Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Hardy delivers The Twist Of Fate.

Winner: (44-21) Matt Hardy & (40-23) Private Party via Pinfall

Eight Match: (30-19) Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford vs. (59-42) Alex Reynolds w/The Dark Order

Sabian attacks Reynolds before the bell rings. Sabian slams Reynolds head on the ring apron. Sabian with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Sabian poses for the crowd. Sabian kicks Reynolds in the gut. Sabian with a forearm smash. Sabian puts Reynolds on to the top turnbuckle. Reynolds starts biting Sabian’s forehead. Reynolds kicks Sabian in the face. Reynolds side steps Sabian into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash.

Reynolds with a corkscrew elbow strike. Sabian blocks The Butterfly Suplex. Reynolds with The Helluva Kick. Sabian side steps Reynolds into the turnbuckles. Sabian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabian with a Running Reverse Senton Splash. Sabian follows that with The Anarchy Suplex. Sabian drags Reynolds to the corner. Sabian with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Reynolds connects with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory. After the match, Sabian attacks Reynolds from behind.

Winner: (60-42) Alex Reynolds via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (76-27-2) Orange Cassidy & (34-13) Best Friends vs. (0-0) The Factory (Aaron Solow, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter) w/QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Factory attacks Cassidy and Best Friends before the bell rings. Johnson repeatedly stomps on Beretta’s chest. Johnson with a forearm smash. Johnson poses for the crowd. Beretta with a gut punch. Beretta with a knife edge chop. Johnson kicks Beretta in the gut. Johnson punches Beretta in the back. Simultaneous tag to Solow. Double Irish Whip. Double Flapjack. Solow with a Windmill Kick. Johnson pulls Taylor into the ring. The Factory delivers their combination attack to Best Friends. The Factory hugs each other in the center of the ring. Best Friends sends Karter and Johnson crashing to the outside. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike.

Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination. The referee gets distracted by Marshall. Comoroto comes into the ring with a double shoulder tackle. Solow dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Beretta uses his feet to create separation. Beretta tags in Cassidy. Cassidy with a Flying Crossbody Block. Cassidy lands The Suicide Dive. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Cassidy with a Spinning DDT. Cassidy pops back on his feet. Cassidy delivers Two Orange Punches. Solow thrust kicks the midsection of Cassidy. Solow mocks Cassidy. Cassidy denies The Pedigree. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Solow. Cassidy with another Orange Punch. Best Friends with Stereo PileDrivers to Karter and Johnson. Cassidy connects with The Beach Break to pickup the victory.

Winner: (77-27-2) Orange Cassidy & (35-13) Best Friends via Pinfall

