AEW Dark Elevation Results 11/29/21

The WINTRUST Arena

Chicago, Illinois

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur Paul Wight and Eddie Kingston)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (51-20) Nyla Rose, (24-17) The Bunny, (15-12) Emi Sakura, (30-18) Diamante w/Vickie Guerrero & Mei Suruga vs. (7-9) Julia Hart, (23-9) Leyla Hirsch, (16-5) Ryo Miznuami, (1-8) Skye Blue In A 8-Woman Tag Team Match

The Bunny and Ryo Mizunami will start things off. Bunny skips around the ring. Forearm Exchange. Bunny reverses out of the irish whip from Mizunami. Mizunami drops Bunny with a shoulder tackle. Mizunami bodyslams Bunny. Mizunami goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Bunny ducks out of the way. Bunny with a running knee lift. Bunny slams Mizunami’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny tags in Rose. Double Irish Whip. Mizunami runs through the double clothesline. Mizunami with a Double Spear. Mizunami with a corner clothesline. Machine Gun Chops. Mizunami tags in Hirsch. Hirsch with a corner clothesline. Two Assisted Dropkicks. Double Back Body Drop to Diamante for a one count. Rose bodyslams Hirsch. Rose punches Hirsch in the back. Rose pie faces Blue. Rose tags in Sakura.

Sakura kicks Hirsch in the gut. Sakura with a forearm smash to Blue. The referee is trying to calm down Blue. Sakura unloads two knife edge chops. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block. Sakura hits The Queen’s Gambit for a two count. Blue with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Meeting Of The Minds. Sakura gets Blue tied up to Hirsch. Stereo Camel Clutches. Sakura dumps Blue out of the ring. Sakura tags in Rose. Rose punches Hirsch in the back. Rose goes for a Bodyslam, but Hirsch lands back on her feet. Hirsch with forearm shivers. Hirsch uppercuts Rose. Hirsch runs into Rose. Vickie sends Hirsch tumbling to the floor. Suruga attacks Hirsch behind the referee’s back. Suruga rolls Hirsch back into the ring. Rose applies the cravate. Rose drives Hirsch back first into the turnbuckles. Diamante tags herself in.

Diamante with a Rising Knee Strike. Assisted Splash for a two count. Diamante tells Hirsch to bring it. Forearm Exchange. Hirsch ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Hirsch hits The Exploder Suplex. Blue and Sakura are tagged in. Blue ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Blue with forearm shivers. Sakura drives her knee into the midsection of Blue. Blue SuperKicks Sakura. Blue with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Sakura knocks Hart off the ring apron. Sakura launches Blue over the top rope. Blue with an Apron Enzuigiri. Rose and Hart are tagged in. Rose blocks The SuperKick. Hart delivers the chop block. Blue SuperKicks Rose. Hart with The Splitting Bulldog for a two count. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Hart dives over Rose. Hart with a Shotgun Dropkick. Hart with an inside cradle for a two count. Rose chops Hart in mid-air. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (52-20) Nyla Rose, (25-17) The Bunny, (16-12) Emi Sakura, (31-18) Diamante via Pinfall

Second Match: (15-8) Anna Jay & (45-8) Taynara Conti vs. (0-0) Alice Crowley & (0-3) Missa Kate

Anna Jay and Missa Kate will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jay applies a wrist lock. Jay sends Kate to the corner. Kay with a running elbow smash. Conti tags herself in. Assisted Hip Attack. Following a snap mare takeover, Conti pulls back the arms of Kate. Conti with a flurry of judo throws. Conti with The Roundhouse Kick. Kate avoids The Pump Kick.

Kate uses her feet to create separation. Jay and Crowley are tagged in. Jay ducks a clothesline from Crowley. Jay delivers The Dangerous Jay Kick. Jay with a running elbow smash. Jay with the irish whip. Jay with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay sweeps out the legs of Crowley. Jay with a Roll Through Head Kick for a two count. Conti nails Kate with The Pump Kick. Jay ducks a clothesline from Crowley. Jay makes Crowley tap out to The Queen’s Slayer.

Winner: (16-8) Anna Jay & (46-8) Taynara Conti via Submission

Third Match: (34-19) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-1) Brayden Lee & (0-2) Isaiah Moore

Santana and Brayden Lee will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Lee applies a side headlock. Santana whips Lee across the ring. Lee drops Santana with a shoulder tackle. Santana drops down on the canvas. Santana sends Lee into the ropes. Santana makes Lee roll around the ring. Lee ducks a clothesline from Santana. Lee dropkicks Santana. Lee tells Santana to bring it. Lee goes for a Bodyslam, but Santana lands back on his feet. Santana applies a waist lock. Lee decks Santana with a back elbow smash. Santana slaps Lee in the back. Santana with a running uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Santana dropkicks the back of Lee’s neck. Santana tags in Ortiz. Inner Circle dumps Lee face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Assisted PowerBomb. Lee tags in Moore.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ortiz applies a side headlock. Moore reverses the hold. Ortiz whips Moore across the ring. Ortiz scores the elbow knockdown. Moore drops down on the canvas. Ortiz with a leg lariat. Moore delivers his combination offense. Moore ducks a clothesline from Ortiz. Moore with an Overhead Kick for a one count. Moore whips Ortiz across the ring. Ortiz dives over Moore. Ortiz applies a waist lock. Ortiz blocks the back elbow smash. Ortiz with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Santana wipes out Lee with The Orihara MoonSault. Ortiz goes for a Bodyslam, but Moore lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Ortiz runs Moore into the turnbuckles. Santana tags himself in. Moore with a back elbow smash. Ortiz ducks a clothesline from Moore. Ortiz leapfrogs over Moore. Santana SuperKicks Moore. Ortiz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Santana connects with The Discus Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-19) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (2-0) Tony Nese vs. (0-0) Vic Capri

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nese shoves Capri. Nese flexes his muscles. Nese drives his knee into the midsection of Capri. Nese punches Capri in the back. Nese slaps Capri in the chest. Nese with a knife edge chop. Nese talks smack to Capri. Capri with forearm shivers. Nese reverses out of the irish whip from Capri. Nese sweeps out the legs of Capri. Nese with a Running Bulldog across the top strand. Nese lands The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Nese applies a rear chin lock. Capri with heavy bodyshots. Nese sends Capri to the corner. Capri side steps Nese into the turnbuckles. Capri with a basement dropkick for a two count. Capri punches Nese. Short-Arm Reversal by Nese. Nese slides under Capri. Nese connects with The PumpHandle PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-0) Tony Nese via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0-1) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan Angels) vs. (1-0) The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, The Blade) w/The Bunny In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Mark Henry joins the commentary team for this match. The HFO attacks Dark Order before the bell rings. Hardy hammers down on the back of Angels neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Hardy with Three Leg Drops. Hardy slams Angels head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hardy tags in Blade. Blade with a gut punch. Blade repeatedly stomps on Angels chest. Blade is choking Angels with his knee. Kassidy attacks Angels behind the referee’s back. Blade tags in Kassidy. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Angels chest. Kassidy is choking Angels with his boot. Kassidy with a forearm smash. Kassidy reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Kassidy scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Kassidy slams Angels head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kassidy is mauling Angels in the corner. The referee admonishes Kassidy. Kassidy tags in Hardy.

Double Irish Whip. Kassidy goes for The Poetry In Motion, but Angels counters with a Hurricanrana. Hardy stops Angels in his tracks. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Blade runs into the ring. Angels dumps Blade out of the ring. Hardy goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels rolls under a clothesline from Hardy. HFO wisely pulls Uno and Grayson off the ring apron. Hardy hits The Side Effect for a two count. Hardy tags in Kassidy. Kassidy goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Angels ducks out of the way. Angels tags in Grayson. Grayson with two shoulder tackles. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Grayson with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Kassidy tags in Blade. Grayson knocks Hardy off the apron. Forearm Exchange. Grayson with two toe kicks. Blade reverses out of the irish whip from Grayson. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Blade. Grayson with a Diving Clothesline. Grayson pops back on his feet. Blade fights out of the fireman’s carry position.

Blade sends Grayson to the wrong corner. Uno made the blind tag. Grayson dives over Blade. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Blade. Uno with The Big Boot. Grayson with a Jumping Knee Strike. Roundhouse Kick/Reverse DDT Combination for a two count. Uno with a blistering chop. Uno applies a waist lock. Blade decks Uno with a back elbow smash. Blade knocks Grayson off the apron. Uno scores a right jab. Blade with a flying forearm smash. Hardy and Angels are tagged in. Hardy with clubbing blows to Angels back. Hardy poses for the crowd. Hardy kicks Angels in the gut. Angels denies The Twist Of Fate. Angels kicks Hardy in the gut. Angels drops Hardy with The Twist Of Fate. Angels connects with The Frog Splash for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Grayson lands The Tornillo. Hardy is throwing haymakers at Angels. Hardy puts Angels on the top turnbuckle. Angels denies The SuperPlex. Hardy catches Angels in mid-air. Hardy goes for The Side Effect, but Angels rolls him over for a two count. Hardy decks Angels with a back elbow smash. Kassidy with an Apron Enzuigiri. Hardy plants Angels with The Twist Of Fate to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) The Hardy Family Office via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0-1) Jay Lethal vs. (0-0) Trenton Storm

Storm kicks Lethal in the gut. Storm with a forearm smash. Storm unloads two knife edge chops. Storm whips Lethal across the ring. Lethal slides under Storm. Lethal with a Hip Toss. Lethal with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Lethal struts around the ring. Lethal with a running chop. Storm reverses out of the irish whip from Lethal. Lethal dives over Storm. Storm rakes the eyes of Lethal.

Storm with a Roll Through SuperKick for a one count. Storm applies a rear chin lock. Lethal with elbows into the midsection of Storm. Lethal with a blistering chop. Lethal blocks a boot from Storm. Lethal clotheslines Storm. Lethal dropkicks Storm. Lethal with a knife edge chop. Storm reverses out of the irish whip from Lethal. Lethal ducks a clothesline from Storm. Lethal with The SitOut FaceBuster. Lethal connects with The Lethal Injection to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Jay Lethal via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (11-8) Alex Reynolds & John Silver, (20-5) The Varsity Blonds w/Julia Hart vs. (30-10) The Acclaimed & (3-20) Chaos Project In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Alex Reynolds and Luther will start things off. Serpentico illegally shoves Reynolds from the ring apron. Luther drops Reynolds with The Pump Kick. Luther tags in Serpentico. Reynolds with a knee lift. Reynolds kicks Luther in the face. Reynolds with The Big Boot. Reynolds tags in Silver. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Holds. Double Basement Dropkicks. Silver flexes his muscles. Silver tags in Garrison. Garrison applies The Full Nelson Lock. Pillman tags himself in. Pillman kicks Serpentico in the gut. Pillman unloads two knife edge chops. Assisted Stinger Splash. Pillman with a running shoulder tackle. Pillman goes for a PowerBomb, but Serpentico counters with a Hurricanrana. Pillman knocks Bowens off the apron. Caster clotheslines Pillman behind the referee’s back. Serpentico tags in Caster. Caster kicks Pillman in the gut. Caster applies a side headlock. Caster tags in Bowens.

Bowens HeadButts the back of Pillman. Caster punches Pillman in the back. Bowens delivers his combination offense. Bowen poses for the crowd. Bowens applies a front face lock. Bowens tags in Luther. Luther pump kicks the midsection of Pillman. Luther punches Pillman in the back. Luther tags in Serpentico. Meeting Of The Minds. Luther sends Pillman to the corner. Pillman side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Pillman sends Luther tumbling to the floor. Pillman kicks Serpentico in the face. Pillman tags in Garrison. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Garrison with a Back Body Drop. Garrison throws Caster out of the ring. Bowens kicks Garrison in the gut. Garrison reverses out of the irish whip from Bowens. Garrison drops Bowens with The Big Boot. Garrison with Two Stinger Splashes.

Garrison goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Bowens decks Garrison with a back elbow smash. Bowens with a chop/forearm combination. Bowens SuperKicks Garrison. Garrison responds with The Rolling Elbow. Garrison tags in Silver. Silver knocks Luther off the apron. Silver whips Serpentico across the ring. Serpentico holds onto the ropes. Serpentico launches Silver over the top rope. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Silver answers with an Apron Enzuigiri. Silver with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Silver with a Running Uppercut to Bowens. Silver nails Luther with The Pump Kick. Silver with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Assisted SomerSault Plancha. Serpentico rolls Silver over with a handful of tights for a two count. Silver sends Serpentico face first into the middle rope. Silver with a Running Pump Kick. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-8) Alex Reynolds & John Silver, (21-5) The Varsity Blonds via Pinfall

