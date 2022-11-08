AEW Dark Elevation Results 11/7/22

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Baltimore, Maryland

Commentary Team: (Ian Riccaboni & Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez & Bobby Cruise

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (37-3) Abadon vs. (0-0) Amy Rose

Abadon screams at Rose after the bell rings. Abadon clotheslines Rose. Abadon with a Sliding Lariat. Abadon fish hooks Rose. Rose kicks the left knee of Abadon. Rose with a forearm smash. Rose drops Abadon with a Running Bulldog for a one count. Abadon kicks Rose in the face. Abadon with The Big Boot. Abadon connects with The Black Dahlia to pickup the victory.

Winner: (38-3) Abadon via Pinfall

Second Match: (4-3) Dalton Castle & (4-2) The Boys (c) vs. (0-0) The Trustbusters (Ariya Daivari, Slim J and VSK) w/Sonny Kiss & Parker Bordeaux For The ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

Dalton Castle and Ariya Daivari will start things off. Castle is playing mind games with Daivari. Castle tags in Brent. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daivari backs Brent into the turnbuckles. Daivari with a gut punch. Daivari punches Brent in the back. Daivari tags in Slim. Double Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Slim sends Brent to the corner. Brent dives over Slim. Brent with a deep arm-drag. Brent with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Brent is choking Slim with his boot. Brandon tags himself in. Leaping Back Elbow Party for a one count. Brandon tags in Brent. Double Irish Whip. Double Leapfrog. Double Japanese Arm-Drag for a two count. Daivari shoves Brent off the top turnbuckle. Slim with a Windmill Kick for a two count. Slim punches Brent in the back. Slim sends Brent to the corner. Slim tags in VSK. Slim with a straight right hand. VSK with a running elbow smash.

Slim follows that with The Stinger Splash. VSK bodyslams Brent. VSK with a quick splash for a two count. VSK tugs on Brent’s hair. VSK goes for a Bodyslam, but Brent lands back on his feet. Brent is displaying his fighting spirit. Brent tags in Castle. Castle clotheslines VSK. Castle with a chop/back elbow combination. Castle kicks VSK in the face. Castle clotheslines Daivari over the top rope. Castle blocks from VSK. Castle with Two T-Bone Suplex’s. Castle launches The Boys into The Trustbusters. Castle goes for The Bang-A-Rang, but Bordeaux gets in the way. Daivari SuperKicks Castle. Slim with a Stage Dive. VSK hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Daivari grabs Castle from behind. VSK inadvertently kicks Daivari off the ring apron. VSK with a shoulder block. VSK goes for The Slingshot DDT, but Castle counters with The Bang-A-Rang to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, (5-3) Dalton Castle & (5-2) The Boys via Pinfall

Third Match: (13-4) Athena vs. (0-2) Abby Jane

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Athena with a deep arm-drag. Athena applies an arm-bar. Jane whips Athena across the ring. Athena holds onto the ropes. Jane with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Jane dropkicks Athena. Jane with a running elbow smash. Jane sends Athena to the corner. Jane with a flying forearm smash. Jane with a discus haymaker. Jane follows that with a Roundhouse Kick.

Athena denies The X-Factor. Athena rocks Jane with a downward forearm. Athena transitions into a ground and pound attack. Athena and Jane starts brawling on the outside. Athena sends Jane face first into the steel ring steps. Athena whips Jane into the steel ring steps. Athena slams Jane’s head on the ring stairs. Athena kicks Jane in the back. Athena rolls Jane back into the ring. Athena makes Jane tap out to The CrossFace. After the match, Athena applies another CrossFace.

Winner: (14-4) Athena via Submission

Fourth Match: (61-12) Tay Melo w/Sammy Guevara vs. (0-7) Trish Adora

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Melo with a judo throw. Melo with The La Magistral for a two count. Melo ducks a clothesline from Adora. Melo with a Release German Suplex. Melo drops Adora with a Running Knee Strike. Adora with a chop/forearm combination. Melo nails Adora with The Pump Kick. Melo makes out with Guevara. Melo applies a wrist lock. Adora with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Adora sends Melo to the corner. Melo side steps Adora into the turnbuckles. Melo with Three Running Pump Kicks. Melo connects with The Tay KO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (62-12) Tay Melo via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (66-25) Dante Martin vs. (0-3) Eli Isom

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Isom backs Dante into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Isom goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Dante holds onto the ropes. Isom with a single leg takedown. Dante push kicks Isom. Chain grappling exchange. Isom with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Isom wants Dante to shake his hand. Test Of Strength. Dante with a wrist lock takedown. Isom kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Dante with a deep arm-drag. Dante applies an arm-bar. Bodyshot Exchange. Isom reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante launches Isom over the top rope. Isom slaps Dante in the ribs. Isom with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Isom kicks Dante in the face. Isom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Isom with a deep arm-drag. Isom bodyslams Dante. Isom with The Sliding Lariat for a two count.

Isom stomps on Dante’s back. Isom with a forearm smash. Dante delivers his combination offense. Dante decks Isom with a back elbow smash. Isom sends Dante to the corner. Isom with a Corner Spear. Isom with a Pop Up NeckBreaker for a two count. Isom slams Dante’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dante kicks Isom in the face. Dante with two forearms. Isom reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante avoids The Corner Spear. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Dante goes for a Half Nelson Uranage Slam, but Isom counters with another arm-drag. Isom ducks a clothesline from Dante. Isom hits The Pop Up Air Raid Crash for a two count. Dante denies The Promise. Isom with a back elbow smash. Dante backflips over Isom. Dante with The Half Nelson Uranage Slam. Dante with a SpringBoard Tornillo to the outside. Dante rolls Isom back into the ring. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (67-25) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0-0) The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter) w/Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto vs. (0-2) Rhett Titus, (0-3) Cheeseburger, (0-4) Logan Laroux In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Lee Johnson and Logan Laroux will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Johnson applies a side headlock. Laroux with a side headlock takeover. Johnson whips Laroux across the ring. Laroux ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Laroux with another side headlock takeover. Johnson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Johnson tosses Laroux to the corner. Johnson tags in Karter. Karter applies a side headlock. Laroux whips Karter across the ring. Laroux trips Karter. Laroux grabs another side headlock. Titus tags himself in. Titus applies a front face lock. Titus goes into the lateral press for a one count. Titus applies a side headlock. Karter with heavy bodyshots. Karter with the irish whip. Titus dives over Karter. Titus with The Monkey Flip. Titus with a side headlock takeover. Titus tags in Cheeseburger. Cheeseburger with a flying side headlock. Cheeseburger side steps Karter into the turnbuckles. Karter clotheslines Cheeseburger. Karter tags in Marshall.

Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall uppercuts Cheeseburger. Marshall tags in Johnson. Johnson with a knife edge chop. Johnson repeatedly stomps on Cheeseburger’s chest. Johnson is choking Cheeseburger with his boot. Marshall attacks Cheeseburger from the outside. Johnson tags in Karter. Karter with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Karter transitions into a ground and pound attack. Karter sends Cheeseburger to the corner. Cheeseburger kicks Karter in the face. Karter denies The Sunset Flip. Cheeseburger tags in Titus. Titus with two clotheslines. Titus with two bodyslams. Titus follows that with a Rebound Belly to Belly Suplex. Titus dropkicks Johnson. Karter with a shoulder block. Karter drops Titus with The Slingshot BlockBuster for a two count. Marshall uppercuts Titus. Marshall eats Two SuperKicks. Laroux with a diving clothesline. Cheeseburger delivers The Shotei. All hell starts breaking loose on the outside. Titus kicks Karter in the face. Titus dives over Karter. The Factory connects with Three Diamond Cutters. Karter hooks the inside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Factory via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (49-19) Eddie Kingston & (52-28) Ortiz vs. (0-6) Joe Keys & (0-4) Myles Hawkins

Eddie Kingston and Joe Keys will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Keys taunts Kingston. Strong lockup. Keys applies a wrist lock. Keys transitions into a side headlock. Kingston tags in Ortiz. Kingston whips Keys across the ring. Kingston drops down on the canvas. Ortiz dropkicks Keys. Ortiz starts shaking his hips. Suplex Party. Ortiz with a Standing Frog Splash. Ortiz flexes his muscles.

Ortiz rakes the back of Keys. Short-Arm Reversal by Keys. Keys with a BackBreaker. Keys tags in Hawkins. Hawkins with a Leaping Meteora for a one count. Short-Arm Reversal by Ortiz. Ortiz with a short-arm clothesline. Ortiz tags in Kingston. STO/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Ortiz knocks Keys off the ring apron. Kingston makes Hawkins tap out to The Stretch Plum. After the match, Kingston grabs a steel chair. Ortiz is trying to calm down Kingston.

Winner: (50-19) Eddie Kingston & (53-28) Ortiz via Submission

Eight Match: (28-19) Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford vs. (57-41) Alex Reynolds w/John Silver

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabian mocks Dark Order. Sabian applies a side headlock. Reynolds whips Sabian across the ring. Reynolds drops down on the canvas. Sabian leapfrogs over Reynolds. Sabian slides under Reynolds legs. Sabian with a leg lariat for a one count. Sabian ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Reynolds dropkicks Sabian. Reynolds with three uppercuts. Sabian reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds holds onto the ropes. Reynolds with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Reynolds with a Running Boot. Reynolds with a Slingshot Elbow Drop for a two count. Sabian drives Reynolds face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Reynolds kicks Sabian in the face. Sabian sends Reynolds crashing to the outside.

Sabian blasts Reynolds with The PK. Sabian with The Arabian MoonSault. Sabian goes into the cover for a two count. Sabian repeatedly drives his knee into Reynolds back. Sabian pulls back the arms of Reynolds. Reynolds drives his knee into the midsection of Sabian. Sabian with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Reynolds slaps Sabian in the chest. Sabian with forearm shivers. Sabian goes for The Anarchy Suplex, but Reynolds lands back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Reynolds kicks Sabian in the face. Sabian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Reynolds side steps Sabian into the turnbuckles.

Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Sabian answers with a running forearm. Reynolds with an Inside Out Lariat. Reynolds with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Sabian dives over Reynolds. Sabian with another Enzuigiri. Sabian sweeps out the legs of Reynolds. Sabian with a Running Cannonball Strike. Sabian plays to the crowd. Reynolds drops Sabian with The Rolling Elbow. Reynolds with The Slingshot Pescado. Reynolds rolls Sabian acros the ring. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Reynolds hits The Tiger Driver for a two cout. Reynolds puts Sabian on the top turnbuckle. Sabian denies The Avalanche Cutter. Sabian bites the right ear of Reynolds. Sabian with The SpringBoard DDT. Sabian connects with The Anarchy Suplex for a two count. Reynolds avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Reynolds with an inside cradle for a two count. Sabian reverses the cover and picks up the victory.

Winner: (29-19) Kip Sabian via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (33-13) Best Friends & (7-4) Rocky Romero w/Danhausen vs. (35-45) Angelico & (33-15) The Butcher & The Blade w/The Bunny In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Chuck Taylor and Angelico will start things off. Angelico kicks Taylor in the gut. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico sends Taylor to the corner. Taylor dives over Angelico. Taylor with a fireman’s carry takeover for a two count. Taylor kicks Angelico in the gut. Taylor applies a wrist lock. Taylor tags in Beretta. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Beretta and Blade are tagged in. Beretta ducks a clothesline from Blade. Beretta with a knife edge chop. Beretta tags in Romero. Romero with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Beretta with a Sliding Knee Strike. Romero hooks the outside leg for a one count. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Bunny trips Romero from the outside. Blade attacks Romero from behind. Angelico and Butcher gangs up on Romero.

Blade stomps on Romero’s chest. Blade slams Romero’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Blade tags in Butcher. Double HeadButt. Butcher is choking Romero with his knee. Butcher with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Butcher whips Romero into the turnbuckles. Butcher tags in Angelico. Following a snap mare takeover, Angelico stomps on Romero’s chest. Angelico applies a Modified Indian Death Lock. Romero grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Angelico drags Romero to the corner. Butcher tags himself in. Butcher repeatedly stomps on Romero’s chest. Chop Exchange. Butcher stops Romero in his tracks. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick. Butcher applies an arm-bar. Romero with forearm shivers. Butcher punches Romero in the back.

Romero uppercuts Butch. Romero hits The Shiranui. Beretta and Blade are tagged in. Beretta knocks Angelico off the ring apron. Beretta with a double sledge. Beretta ducks a clothesline from Blade. Beretta with a Release German Suplex. Beretta with The Back Drop Driver. Beretta follows that with a corner clothesline. Beretta drops Blade with The Swinging DDT. Beretta with a Sliding Knee Strike for a two count. Angelico knocks Taylor off the apron. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination. Butcher runs interference. Chaos with Stereo Jumping Knees. Best Friends Hug in the center of the ring. Beretta goes for a PileDriver, but Blade blocks it. Bunny delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Blade with an inside cradle for a two count. Romero dumps Angelico out of the ring. Romero knocks Butcher off the apron. Romero lands The Suicide Dive. Danhausen curses Blade with a low blow of his own. Beretta connects with The Crunchy to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-13) Best Friends & (8-4) Rocky Romero via Pinfall

