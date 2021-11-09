AEW Dark Elevation Results 11/8/21

Cable Dahmer Arena

Independence, Missouri

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur, Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (29-15) Will Hobbs w/Hook vs. (0-0) Danny Adams

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hobbs shoves Adams into the canvas. Adams with forearm shivers. Hobb sends Adams back first into the turnbuckles. Hobbs levels Adams with The Body Avalanche. Adams glasses fall out of the ring. Hobbs puts Adams on the top turnbuckle. Hobbs with clubbing blows to Adams chest. Hobbs with a Running Knee Strike. Hobbs connects with Town Business for a two count. Hobbs makes Adams tap out to The Torture Rack.

Winner: (30-15) Will Hobbs via Submission

Second Match: (33-17) The Butcher & (39-22) The Blade w/The Bunny vs. (45-25) Chuck Taylor & (9-8) Wheeler Yuta

The Blade and Chuck Taylor will start things off. Blade kicks Taylor in the gut. Blade slams Taylor’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Blade with a toe kick/haymaker combination. Blade with a knife edge chop. Taylor whips Blade across the ring. Blade drops Taylor with a shoulder tackle. Taylor drops down on the canvas. Taylor leapfrogs over Blade. Taylor with two deep arm-drags. Taylor applies an arm-bar. Taylor tags in Yuta. Taylor whips Blade across the ring. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop for a one count. Blade rakes the eyes of Yuta. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher applies a wrist lock. Butcher with a shoulder block. Yuta pops back on his feet. Yuta dropkicks Butcher to the floor. Standing Switch Exchange. Yuta leapfrogs over Butcher. Yuta crawls under Butcher. Yuta with another dropkick. Yuta tags in Taylor. Double Vertical Suplex. Taylor goes for the irish whip, but Butcher holds onto the ropes. Taylor kicks Butcher in the gut. Taylor with a forearm smash. Butcher drops Taylor with a Running Crossbody Block. Butcher tags in Blade.

Blade is choking Taylor with his knee. Butcher attacks Taylor behind the referee’s back. Blade whips Taylor across the ring. Blade clotheslines Taylor. Butcher tags himself in. Leg Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count. Butcher knocks Yuta off the ring apron. Butcher slams Taylor’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher with a knife edge chop. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade slams Taylor’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Blade with a blistering chop. Taylor with forearm shivers. Blade reverses out of the irish whip from Taylor. Blade scores the elbow knockdown. Blade dumps Taylor out of the ring. Blade grabs a steel chair. The referee admonishes Blade. Butcher with a running shoulder tackle. Butcher rolls Taylor back into the ring. Blade with a Running Lariat for a two count. Blade toys around with Taylor. Following a snap mare takeover, Blade applies a side headlock.

Taylor with heavy bodyshots. Blade kicks Taylor in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Taylor. Taylor hits The Sole Food. Taylor tags in Yuta. Yuta with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Yuta knocks Butcher off the apron. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Blade. Yuta with a SpringBoard HeadButt. Blade denies The German Suplex. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Blade. Yuta with Two German Suplex’s. Yuta plays to the crowd. Yuta slaps Blade in the chest. Yuta tags in Taylor. Yuta lands The SpringBoard SomerSault Plancha. Taylor kicks Blade in the gut. Taylor connects with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Blade side steps Taylor into the turnbuckles. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Yuta tags himself in. Yuta with The Frog Splash for a two count. Taylor with a toe kick. Taylor dumps Butcher out of the ring. Taylor goes for The Slingshot Pescado, but The Bunny shoves Butcher out of the way. Butcher slams Yuta’s head on the middle rope. Blade with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher and Blade connects with Drag The Leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-17) The Butcher & (40-22) The Blade via Pinfall

Third Match: (19-9) Riho vs. (-0) Tootie Lynn

Lynn ducks a clothesline from Riho. Riho avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Riho applies a side headlock. Lynn whips Riho across the ring. Lynn scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Lynn swats away a dropkick from Riho. Lynn with clubbing palm strikes. Lynn with The Mid-Kick. Lyn whips Riho across the ring. Riho cartwheels around Lynn. Riho with a drop toe hold into the middle rope.

Riho delivers The Tiger Feint Kick for a two count. Lynn with forearm shivers. Lynn ducks a clothesline from Riho. Lynn SuperKicks Riho for a two count. Riho side steps Lynn into the turnbuckles. Riho with a Rising Knee Strike. Riho plays to the crowd. Lynn avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Riho ducks a clothesline from Lynn. Riho applies The Full Nelson Lock. Lynn with a waist lock go-behind. Riho with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Riho follows that with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Riho connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-9) Riho via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (25-11) Matt Hardy vs. (0-22) Dean Alexander

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander backs Hardy into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Hardy kicks Alexander in the gut. Hardy applies a side headlock. Alexander whips Hardy across the ring. Hardy drops Alexander with a shoulder tackle. Hardy talks smack to Alexander. Hardy repeatedly slams Alexander’s head on all three turnbuckle pads. Hardy with clubbing shoulder blocks. Hardy with forearm shivers. Alexander is throwing haymakers at Hardy. Hardy kicks Alexander in the gut. Hardy grabs a side headlock. Alexander whips Hardy across the ring. Misfired Hip Tosses. Alexander clotheslines Hardy.

Alexander with a leaping back elbow smash. Alexander sends Hardy into the turnbuckles. Hardy launches Alexander over the top rope. Hardy with two haymakers. Hardy drives Alexander face first into the steel ring post. Hardy with clubbing elbow smashes. Hardy catapults Alexander throat first into the middle rope. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Hardy applies The Sleeper Hold. Alexander with elbows into the midsection of Hardy. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Hardy. Alexander drops Hardy with an Elevated NeckBreaker. Hardy has Alexander perched on the top turnbuckle. Hardy and Alexander are trading back and forth shots. Hardy with Three HeadButts. Hardy connects with The SuperPlex. Hardy makes Alexander tap out to The Leech.

Winner: (26-11) Matt Hardy via Submission

Fifth Match: (48-18) Nyla Rose & (13-8) Emi Sakura w/Vickie Guerrero, Lulu Pencil and Mei Suruga vs. (5-1) Ruby Soho & (12-4) Ryo Mizunami

Nyla Rose and Ryo Mizunami will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Rose. Rose kicks Mizunami in the gut. Rose punches Mizunami in the back. Rose bodyslams Mizunami. Rose tags in Sakura. Double Irish Whip. Assisted Dropkick. Sakura goes for The Queen’s Gambit, but Mizunami counters with a Back Body Drop. Mizunami tags in Soho. Soho applies a waist lock. Soho sends Sakura into the ropes. Soho with a forearm shot across the back of Sakura’s neck. Soho goes for a Bodyslam, but Sakura lands back on her feet. Sakura with a Twisting Reverse NeckBreaker. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura poses with Pencil and Suruga. Sakura tags in Rose. Rose tugs on Soho’s hair. Soho unloads three knife edge chops. Rose whips Soho across the ring. Soho avoids the trip from Vickie Guerrero. Rose hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Rose punches Soho in the chest.

Rose goes for The Beast Bomb, but Soho blocks it. Rose denies The Sunset Flip. Soho rolls under a clothesline from Rose. Soho tags in Mizunami. Mizunami runs into Rose. Rose with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Mizunami avoids the double clothesline. Mizunami shoves Rose into Sakura. Mizunami Spears Rose. Mizunami tags in Soho. Soho with a running forearm smash. Mizunami with a running clothesline. Mizunami sends Soho head first into the midsection of Rose. Mizunami starts playing the air guitar with Soho. Soho tags in Mizunami. Mizunami applies a wrist lock. Mizunami with combination forearms. Rose clotheslines Mizunami. Mizunami with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Rose. Rose drops Mizunami with a Straight Jacket NeckBreaker.

Rose goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Mizunami ducks out of the way. Soho and Sakura are tagged in. Soho thrust kicks the midsection of Sakura. Sakura dodges The Big Boot. Soho denies The Queen’s Gambit. Soho rolls Sakura over for a two count. Soho ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Soho holds onto the ropes. Soho kicks Sakura in the face. Sugura trips Soho from the outside. Sakura with The La Magistral for a two count. Soho ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Soho with the backslide cover for a two count. Soho applies a wrist lock. Soho connects with No Future to pickup the victory. After the match, Rose knocks Mizunami off the apron. Rose attacks Soho from behind. Sakura plants Soho with The Queen’s Gambit. Sakura places Soho on the top rope. Rose ascends to the top turnbuckle. Kris Statlander storms into the ring with a steel chair to make the save.

Winner: (6-1) Ruby Soho & (13-4) Ryo Mizunami via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2-1) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) w/Colt Cabana vs. (29-9) The Acclaimed & (8-4) 2.0 In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Evil Uno and Anthony Bowens will start things off. Bowens refuses to shake Uno’s hands. Bowens kicks Uno in the gut. Bowens applies a side headlock. Uno whips Bowens across the ring. Bowens runs into Uno. Shoulder Block Exchange. Uno finally drops Bowens with a shoulder tackle. Dark Order Pose. Bowens drops down on the canvas. Bowens ducks under the back elbow smash. Misfired Clotheslines. Double HeadButt. Reynolds and Caster are tagged in. Caster drives his knee into the midsection of Reynolds. Stereo Shoulder Tackles. 2.0 with stereo toe kicks. Dark Order reverses out of the irish whips from 2.0. Silver and Grayson with stereo shoulder tackles of their own. Dark Order plays to the crowd. Reynolds with three uppercuts. Reynolds whips Caster across the ring. Caster holds onto the ropes. Caster launches Reynolds over the top rope. Reynolds knocks Lee off the ring apron. Reynolds kicks Caster in the face. Reynolds fights out of the electric chair position. Reynolds sends Bowens chest first into the apron. 2.0 delivers Two For The Show on the ringside barricade. 2.0 rolls Reynolds back into the ring.

Caster hooks the outside leg for a two count. Caster dumps Uno out of the ring. Caster stomps on Reynolds back. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens kicks Reynolds in the gut. Bowens with a series of elbow strikes. Bowens tags in Lee. Lee kicks Reynolds in the gut. Lee with a Pendulum Backbreaker for a two count. Lee slaps Reynolds in the back of the head. Lee with a forearm smash. Lee whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds goes for The Sunset Flip, but Lee tagged out to Parker. Parker with a running axe handle strike. Parker with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Parker applies a rear chin lock. Parker transitions into a front face lock. Caster tags himself in. Caster with a double sledge. Caster applies a front face lock. Bowens tags himself in. Short-Arm Reversal by Reynolds. Reynolds shoves Bowens into Caster. Reynolds is displaying his fighting spirit. Reynolds side steps Bowens into the turnbuckles. Reynolds dives over Caster. Reynolds tags in Grayson.

Grayson with The Flying Double Crossbody Block. Grayson with The Slingshot Senton on the apron. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Caster. Grayson with a leaping clothesline. Grayson with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex to Lee. Grayson follows that with The Roundhouse Kick. Caster catches Grayson in mid-air. Grayson drops Caster with The Spinning DDT. Grayson dropkicks Parker. Grayson tags in Silver. Double Irish Whip. Parker holds onto the ropes. Parker sends Grayson crashing to the outside. Parker rocks Silver with a forearm smash. Silver with an Apron Enzuigiri. Silver with a Flying Cannonball Senton of the apron. Silver uppercuts Lee. Silver nails Bowens with The Pump Kick. Silver dives over Parker. 2.0 with a Drop Toe Hold/Leaping Elbow Drop Combination. Uno with Two Rolling Elbows. Bowens with a chop/forearm combination. Bowens SuperKicks Uno. Reynolds answers with a Pop Up Knee Lift. 2.0 connects with Two For The Show. Grayson matrix under the double clothesline from 2.0. Grayson with The Double Pele Kick. Caster with an Inside Out Lariat. Silver sends Caster crashing to the outside. Silver side steps Parker into the turnbuckles. Dark Order plants Parker with their Two Step Up Enzuigiri’s/Rolling Elbow/Stunner/German Suplex/Fatality Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-1) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 282 of The Hoots Podcast