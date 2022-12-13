AEW Dark Elevation Results 12/12/22

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Austin, Texas

Commentators: (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (40-41) Emi Sakura vs. (0-1) Danni Bee

Sakura refuses to shake Bee’s hand. Bee with clubbing blows to Sakura’s back. Bee with a NeckBreaker. Bee follows that with a basement dropkick. Sakura tugs on Bee’s hair. Sakura unloads a series of knife edge chops. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura connects with The Double Underhook GutBuster. Sakura makes Bee tap out to The Dragon Sleeper.

Winner: (41-41) Emi Sakura via Submission

Second Match: (14-4) Angelo Parker & Matt Menard vs. (0-4) Warren Johnson & Zack Mason

JAS attacks Johnson and Mason before the bell rings. JAS connects with The Double DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-4) Angelo Parker & Matt Menard via Pinfall

Third Match: (13-16) Willow Nightingale vs. (0-11) Vertvixen

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nightingale applies a wrist lock. Vertvixen with a hair pull takedown. Vertvixen repeatedly stomps on Nightingale’s back. Vertvixen talks smack to Nightingale. Nightingale cartwheels out of a hammer throw from Vertvixen. Following a snap mare takeover, Nightingale with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Nightingale sends Vertvixen to the corner. Nightingale with a Running Hip Attack. Vertvixen dives over Nightingale. Vertvixen sweeps out the legs of Nightingale. Vertvixen with a Flatliner.

Vertvixen transitions into a ground and pound attack. Short-Arm Reversal by Nightingale. Nightingale kicks Vertvixen in the gut. Nightingale applies a wrist lock. Nightingale with three short-arm clotheslines. Nightingale with a Running Hip Attack. Nightingale follows that with a corner clothesline. Nightingale with a High Boot. Vertvixen kicks Nightingale in the face. Nightingale connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Anna Jay and Tay Melo gangs up on Nightingale. Ruby Soho storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (14-16) Willow Nightingale via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (36-13) Best Friends vs. (7-16) Zack Clayton & (0-0) Zane Valero

Chuck Taylor and Zane Valero will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taylor applies a hammerlock. Taylor grabs a side wrist lock. Taylor with The Sole Food. Taylor with a Running Boot. Taylor tags in Beretta. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Valero tags in Clayton. Clayton kicks Beretta in the gut. Clayton hammers down on the back of Beretta’s neck. Clayton stomps on Beretta’s chest. Clayton with three uppercuts. Clayton is choking Beretta with his boot. Clayton is raining down haymakers in the corner. Beretta with a chop/forearm combination. Clayton reverses out of the irish whip from Beretta.

Beretta ducks under two clotheslines from Clayton. Clayton with a Back Body Drop. Clayton sends Beretta to the corner Clayton with another Back Body Drop. Clayton punches Beretta. Clayton tags in Valero. Double Irish Whip. Beretta shoves Valero into Clayton. Assisted DDT to Valero. Clayton wisely pulls Taylor off the ring apron. Clayton drives Taylor back first into the steel barricade. Valero SuperKicks Beretta. Beretta dodges The Rolling Elbow. Beretta with a Half & Half Suplex. Beretta tags in Taylor. Clayton leaves Valero high and dry. Taylor with a Uranage Slam. Taylor tags in Beretta. Best Friends connects with The Strong Zero to pickup the victory. After the match, Best Friends hugs Valero.

Winner: (37-13) Best Friends via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (31-9) Tony Nese, (14-7) Josh Woods, (10-16) Ariya Daivari w/Mark Sterling vs. (12-45-2) Brandon Cutler & (10-33) Chaos Project In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Josh Woods and Luther will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Forearm Exchange. Woods blocks a boot from Luther. Woods with a Swinging Back Drop Suplex. Woods with a shoulder block. Woods follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Short-Arm Reversal by Luther. Luther with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Luther nails Woods with The Pump Kick. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther bodyslams Serpentico on top of Woods. Serpentico tags in Cutler. Luther bodyslams Cutler on top of Woods. Cutler tags in Serpentico. Triple Airplane Spins. Serpentico punches Woods in the back. Woods with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Woods tags in Daivari. Daivari with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Daivar whips Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Daivari tags in Nese. Daivari repeatedly stomps on Serpentico’s chest. Nese sends Serpentico back first into the turnbuckles.

Serpentico decks Nese with a back elbow smash. Serpentico with a Hurricanrana. Nese knocks Luther off the ring apron. Nese goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico tags in Cutler. Cutler with a forearm smash. Cutler clotheslines Nese. Cutler with a flying shoulder block. Cutler with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Cutler follows that with an Elbow Drop. Cutler with a Back Body Drop to Daivari. Cutler with a Dab Elbow Drop. Cutler ducks a cltohesline from Woods. Cutler with The Rolling Elbow. Cutler delivers another elbow drop for a two count. Sterling inadvertently blinds Nese with the cold spray. Cutler rolls Nese over for a two count. Simultaneous tag to Serpentico. Daivari and Woods pulls Cutler and Luther out of the ring. Nese nails Serpentico with a throat thrust. Simultaneous tags in Daivari. Varsity Athletes hits their Olympic Slam/NeckBreaker Combination. Daivari connects with The Persian Lion Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-9) Tony Nese, (15-7) Josh Woods, (11-16) Ariya Daivari via Pinfall

