AEW Dark Elevation Results 12/13/21

UBS Arena At Belmont Park

Elmont, New York

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry and Eddie Kingston)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (41-6) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Gabby Ortiz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosa with a side headlock takeover. Ortiz answers with the headscissors escape. Rosa grabs a side headlock. Hammerlock Exchange. Ortiz sends Rosa face first into the canvas. Ortiz applies a front face lock. Rosa transitions into a hammerlock. Rosa goes back to the side headlock.

Ortiz whips Rosa across the ring. Rosa drops Ortiz with a shoulder tackle. Ortiz drops down on the canvas. Rosa ducks a clothesline from Ortiz. Rosa goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Ortiz holds onto the ropes. Rosa with a deep arm-drag. Rosa applies an arm-bar. Ortiz with forearm shivers. Ortiz kicks Rosa in the gut. Rosa dropkicks Ortiz. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (42-6) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

.@thunderrosa22’s interview on #AEWDarkElevation with @tonyschiavone24 is cut short by #JadeBrand! Bad blood boils over ahead of Thunder & @Jade_Cargill's match in the semi-finals of the TBS Women's Championship. Tune in to Elevation NOW: https://t.co/c0fcddEQYy pic.twitter.com/qclsvcEtai — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 14, 2021

Second Match: (34-14) Kris Statlander & (35-19) Red Velvet vs. (0-0) Nikii Duke & (0-1) Tina San Antonio

Red Velvet and Nikii Duke will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Velvet with an arm-drag takeover. Duke tags in San Antonio. Strong lockup. San Antonio applies a side headlock. Velvet whips San Antonio across the ring. San Antonio drops Velvet with a shoulder tackle. Velvet drops down on the canvas. Velvet with a Spinning Heel Kick. Velvet sends San Antonio to the corner. San Antonio side steps Velvet into the top turnbuckle pad. San Antonio slams Velvet’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. San Antonio tags in Duke.

Duke repeatedly stomps on Velvet’s chest. Duke tags in San Antonio. San Antonio unloads a flurry of strikes. Double Irish Whip. Velvet holds onto the ropes. Velvet kicks Duke in the chest. Standing Switch Exchange. Velvet whips San Antonio into Duke. Leg Lariat/Flatliner Combination. Velvet tags in Statlander. Assisted Splash. Statlander whips San Antonio across the ring. Statlander with three clotheslines. Statlander with The SitOut GourdBuster. Statlander hits The Scissors Kick for a two count. Velvet Spears Duke. Statlander with a Roundhouse Kick. Velvet with The Spinning Heel Kick. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-14) Kris Statlander & (36-19) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Third Match: (9-1) The Gunn Club vs. (0-0) Antonio Zambrano, (0-0) Jack Tomlinson, (0-1) Joey Sweets In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Colten Gunn and Jack Tomlinson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Colten backs Tomlinson into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Tomlinson ducks a clothesline from Colten. Tomlinson with forearm shivers. Tomlinson uppercuts Colten. Colten reverses out of the irish whip from Tomlinson. Tomlinson kicks Colten in the face. Tomlison ducks a clothesline from Colten. Colten dropkicks Tomlinson. Tomlinson tags in Zambrano. Colten dropkicks Zambrano. Zambrano tags in Sweets.

Colten with a straight right hand. Colten poses for the crowd. Colten tags in Billy. Billy slams Sweets head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sweets is throwing haymakers at Billy. Billy drops Sweets with The Big Boot. Billy teases to pull down his trunks. The referee admonishes Billy. Billy tags in Austin. Austin gets flustered by the Long Island crowd. Austin tags out to Billy. Sweets with two haymakers. Sweets rolls under a clothesline from Billy. Sweets tags in Zambrano. Zambrano ducks a clothesline from Billy. Zambrano with forearm shivers. Billy with The Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam. Billy gives Zambrano the DX Crotch Chop. Billy tags in Austin. Austin connects with The Famouser to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-1) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (17-13) Emi Sakura w/Mei Suruga vs. (0-2) Notorious Mimi

Quick shoving contest. Suruga trips Mimi from the outside. Sakura kicks the back of Mimi’s left knee. Sakura with clubbing blows to Mimi’s back. Sakura repeatedly stomps on Mimi’s back. Sakura with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Following a snap mare takeover, We Will Rock You Chops. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura poses for the cameras. Sakura stomps on Mimi’s back.

Sakura sends Mimi to the corner. Mimi rolls Sakura over for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Sakura hits Queen’s Gambit. Sakura applies The SurfBoard Stretch. Sakura dumps Mimi back first on the canvas. Sakura tugs on Mimi’s hair. Mimi with forearm shivers. Mimi with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Mimi follows that with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Sakur sends Mimi into the ropes. Suruga attacks Mimi behind the referee’s back. Sakura connects with The La Magistral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-13) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (5-1) Anthony Ogogo w/The Factory vs. (0-0) Jaden Valo

Ogogo drives his knee into the midsection of Valo. Ogogo whips Valo across the ring. Ogogo clotheslines Valo. Ogogo connects with The Olympic Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-1) Anthony Ogogo via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (36-19) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-0) Anthony Gangone & (0-8) Mike Verna w/Prince Nana

Santana and Mike Verna will start things off. Santana with a knife edge chop. Santana brings Verna to the corner. Santana tags in Ortiz. Double Irish Whip. Ortiz with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Santana clotheslines the back of Verna’s neck. Ortiz drops Verna with The DDT. Assisted MoonSault. Ortiz with a Senton Splash for a two count. Ortiz dumps Gangone out of the ring. Nana trips Ortiz from the outside.

Verna attacks Ortiz from behind. Verna applies a front face lock. Verna tags in Gangone. Double Irish Whip. Ortiz dives over Gangone and Verna. Ortiz tags in Santana. Santana with a double clothesline. Santana with two clotheslines to Gangone. Santana whips Gangone across the ring. Santana with a Back Body Drop. Gangone decks Ortiz with a back elbow smash. Gangone kicks Santana in the face. Gangone dives over Santana. Assisted Roll Through Cutter. Santana and Ortiz connects with The OIC to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-19) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4-1) Tony Nese vs. (31-26) Alex Reynolds w/The Dark Order

Nese attacks Reynolds before the bell rings. Nese with two knee lifts. Nese with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Forearm Exchange. Nese sends Reynolds into the ropes. Nese sweeps out the legs of Reynolds. Reynolds with a drop toe hold. Reynolds with a basement dropkick. Reynolds follows that with The Drive By. Reynolds with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Reynolds with a corner clothesline. Reynolds whips Nese into the turnbuckles. Nese uses the ropes to his advantage. Reynolds with a corner clothesline. Nese yanks Reynolds off the middle turnbuckle pad. Nese transitions into a ground and pound attack. Reynolds targets the midsection of Nese. Nese nails Reynolds with a throat first. Nese with The Running Bulldog across the top strand.

Nese lands The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Nese applies a rear chin lock. Reynolds fights from underneath. Nese sends Reynolds to the corner. Reynolds kicks Nese in the face. Reynolds goes for a Sunset Flip, but Nese lands back on his feet. Reynolds avoids The Spinning Back Kick. Reynolds with an inside cradle for a two count. Reynolds side steps Nese into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with two running elbow smashes. Reynolds dropkicks Nese. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Nese. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow.

Reynolds drops Nese with The Lungblower for a two count. Nese with a double leg takedown. Nese with a jackknife hold for a two count. Nese ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Reynolds goes for a Release German Suplex, but Nese lands back on his feet. Reynolds clotheslines Nese. Nese with the matrix evasion. Nese thrust kicks the midsection of Reynolds. Nese kicks Reynolds in the chest. Nese with The Mid-Kick. Nese goes for The Release German Suplex, but Reynolds lands back on his feet. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Reynolds goes for The MoonSault, but Nese gets his knees up in the air. Nese rolls Reynolds over for a two count. Nese BuckleBombs Reynolds. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-1) Tony Nese via Pinfall

