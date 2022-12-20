AEW Dark Elevation Results 12/19/22

Curtis Culwell Center

Garland, Texas

Commentators: (Paul Wight & Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (22-10) Marina Shafir vs. (0-12) Jazmin Allure

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir throws Allure into the canvas. Allure applies a waist lock. Shafir with a Judo Throw. Shafir applies a half straight jacket hold. Shafir hammers down on the left shoulder of Allure. Allure with forearm shivers. Allure with a Spinning Back Kick. Allure kicks Shafir in the chest.

Shafir responds with a Roundhouse Kick. Shafir applies The Cobra Clutch. Shafir with clubbing palm thrust. Shafir with a wrist lock takedown. Shafir puts her knee on the left shoulder of Allure. Shafir works on her joint manipulation game. Shafir makes Allure tap out to a vicious arm lock.

Winner: (23-10) Marina Shafir via Submission

Second Match: (29-23) The Bunny & (41-41) Emi Sakura w/Penelope Ford vs. (0-2) Gigi Rey & (0-1) Lady Bird Monroe

Emi Sakura and Lady Bird Monroe will start things off. Sakura side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Monroe with clubbing blows to Sakura’s back. Monroe dropkicks Sakura. Monroe poses for the crowd. Sakura with a hair pull takedown. Sakura chops Monroe. Sakura tags in Bunny. Double Irish Whip. Sakura kicks Monroe in the gut. Bunny with a running knee lift. Bunny stomps on Monroe’s back. Bunny talks smack to Monroe. Monroe with a forearm smash. Monroe tags in Rey. Monroe sends Bunny to the corner. Rey with a flying forearm smash.

Bunny decks Rey with a back elbow smash. Bunny applies The Upside Down. Bunny kicks Rey in the back. Bunny tags in Sakura. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura goes for The Queen’s Gambit, but Rey lands back on her feet. Rey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bunny and Monroe are tagged in. Bunny ducks a clothesline from Monroe. Bunny SuperKicks Monroe. Sakura kicks Rey in the gut. Sakura with The Cross Rhodes. Bunny connects with Down The Rabbit Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-23) The Bunny & (42-41) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Third Match: (15-12) Top Flight, (57-59) Isiah Kassidy, (46-21) Matt Hardy, (34-11) Ethan Page, (13-6) Konosuke Takeshita vs. (1-2) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi) & (0-0) The Trustbusters (Sonny Kiss, Slim J and VSK) In A 12-Man Tag Team Match

The Wingmen attacks Top Flight before the bell rings. The Wingmen whips Top Flight across the ring. Top Flight ducks under two clotheslines from The Wingmen. Stereo Up Kicks. Corner Clothesline/Running Enzuigiri Combination. Stereo Dropkicks. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon with a JawBreaker. Takeshita and Slim J are tagged in. Takeshita dives over Slim. VSK attacks Takeshita from behind. Slim with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. Takeshita with an Inside Out Lariat. Takeshita follows that with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Takeshita tags in Kassidy. Slim rakes the eyes of Kassidy. Slim brings Kassidy to his corner. Slim tags in Kiss. Kiss slams Kassidy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kassidy mocks Kiss. Kassidy kicks Kiss in the gut. Kiss reverses out of the irish whip from Kassidy. Kassidy side steps Kiss into the turnbuckles. Kassidy drops Kiss with a Tornado Flatliner. Page tells Kassidy to tag him in. Kiss pulls Kassidy down to the mat. Kassidy tags in Slim.

Slim punches Kassidy in the back. Slim tags in VSK. The Trustbusters tees off on Kassidy. VSK tags in Avalon. Avalon goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kassidy lands back on his feet. Kassidy tags in Hardy. Hardy with forearm shivers. Hardy repeatedly slams Avalon’s head on all three turnbuckle pads. Hardy with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Nemeth suffers the same fate as Avalon. Toe Kick Exchange. Page tells Hardy to not perform The Twist Of Fate. Nemeth dropkicks Hardy. Avalon goes into the lateral press for a two count. Simultaneous tag to Kiss. Assisted Slice Bread for a two count. Kiss with a Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Kiss tags in Slim. Slim continues to throw haymakers at Hardy. Hardy decks Slim with a back elbow smash. Hardy with a NeckBreaker.

Dante and Avalon are tagged in. Dante dives over Avalon. Dante clears the ring. Dante with a back elbow smash. Dante scores the forearm knockdown. Dante with an Inside Out Suplex. Dante with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Darius tags himself in. Dante backflips over Avalon. Darius with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante SuperKicks Avalon. Darius with a Slingshot Flatliner. Dante dropkicks Nemeth off the ring apron. Darius tags in Takeshita. Stereo Suicide Dives. Takeshita lands The SomerSault Plancha. Takeshita rolls Avalon back into the ring. Bononi kicks the right shoulder of Takeshita. Takeshita ducks under two clotheslines from Bononi. Takeshita with a leaping clothesline. Takeshita kicks Bononi in the gut. Takeshita drills Bononi with The BrainBuster. Simultaneous tag to Kassidy. Assisted Stinger Splash. Hardy hits The Side Effect. Kassidy connects with The Swanton Bomb. Kassidy tags in Page. Page plants Avalon with The Twist Of Fate to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-12) Top Flight, (58-59) Isiah Kassidy, (47-21) Matt Hardy, (35-11) Ethan Page, (14-6) Konosuke Takeshita via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (54-21) Eddie Kingston & (56-29) Ortiz vs. (1-2) Hagane Shinno & (0-2) Steven Andrews

Ortiz and Steven Andrews will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ortiz applies a side headlock. Andrews whips Ortiz across the ring. Ortiz scores the elbow knockdown. Ortiz rakes the back of Andrews. Ortiz goes for a Bodyslam, but Andrews lands back on his feet. Andrews slaps Ortiz in the chest. Andrews with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Kingston and Shinno are tagged in. Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Kingston whips Shinno across the ring. Shinno ducks a clothesline from Kingston. Shinno with a Headscissors Takeover. Shinno dropkicks Kingston.

Kingston reverses out of the irish whip from Shinno. Kingston with The Kitchen Sink. Suplex Party for a one count. Palm Strike Exchange. Shinno blocks The Back Drop Driver. Shinno with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shinno tags in Andrews. Kingston with a blistering chop. Kingston tags in Ortiz. Double STO for a two count. Shinno knocks Kingston off the ring apron. Shinno with The Slingshot Pescado. Ortiz goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Andrews lands back on his feet. Andrews dropkicks Ortiz. Ortiz kicks Andrews in the face. Ortiz with a BackBreaker. Kingston drops Andrews with The DDT. Ortiz connects with The Gedo Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (55-21) Eddie Kingston & (57-29) Ortiz via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (22-4) Athena (c) vs. (0-12) Vertvixen For The ROH Women’s World Championship

Athena starts things off with a Shotgun Dropkick. Athena with a forearm smash. Athena whips Vertvixen into the steel barricade. Athena rolls Vertvixen back into the ring. Athena applies a rear chin lock. Athena sends Vertvixen face first into the canvas. Athena goes for a snap mare takeover, but Vertvixen lands back on her feet. Vertvixen clotheslines Athena. Athena fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Vertvixen dives over Athena. Vertvixen sweeps out the legs of Athena. Vertvixen with a Flatliner.

Vertvixen pops back on her feet. Vertvixen goes for a basement dropkick, but Athena ducks out of the way. Athena with a sliding forearm smash. Athena transitions into a ground and pound attack. Athena repeatedly stomps on Vertvixen’s chest. Athena with a Running Boot. Athena with a Release German Suplex. Athena whips Vertvixen across the ring. Athena PowerBombs Vertvixen. Athena SuperKicks Vertvixen. Athena makes Vertvixen tap out to The CrossFace. After the match, Athena drives Vertvixen face first into the ROH Women’s World Title Belt.

Winner: Still ROH Women’s World Champion, (23-4) Athena via Submission

Sixth Match: (3-0) The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. (3-7) Anthony Henry & JD Drake

Wheeler Yuta and Anthony Henry will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Henry backs Yuta into the turnbuckles. Henry thrust kicks the midsection of Yuta. Henry uppercuts Yuta. Yuta dives over Henry. Yuta bodyslams Henry. Yuta with a Senton Splash for a one count. Castagnoli and Drake are tagged in. Chop/Uppercut Exchange. Drake drives his knee into the midsection of Castagnoli. Drake whips Castagnoli across the ring. Castagnoli leapfrogs over Drake. Yuta tags himself in. Castagnoli kicks Drake in the face. Assisted Spinning DDT. Drake launches Yuta over the top rope. Yuta with a straight right hand. Drake rakes the eyes of Yuta. Henry clotheslines Yuta on the ring apron. Drake is choking Yuta with his boot. Drake slams Yuta’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Chop Exchange. Drake bodyslams Yuta. Drake with a Falling HeaadButt. Drake tags in Henry. Henry cranks on Yuta’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Henry kicks Yuta in the back for a two count. Henry tags in Drake. Drake with forearm shivers. Yuta with heavy bodyshots. Drake drives his knee into the midsection of Yuta. Drake tags in Henry.

Drake whips Yuta across the ring. Drake drops down on the canvas. Henry leapfrogs over Yuta. Yuta runs into Drake. Big Boot/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Henry goes for The BrainBuster, but Yuta blocks it. Henry with clubbing blows to Yuta’s back. Yuta bodyslams Henry. Henry stops Yuta in his tracks. Yuta crawls under Henry’s legs. Yuta applies a waist lock. Henry decks Yuta with a back elbow smash. Henry with The Rolling Elbow. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Henry. Yuta with a German Suplex. Henry tags in Drake. Drake knocks Castagnoli off the apron. Henry with a SitOut FaceBuster. Drake hits The Shining Wizard for a two count. Drake goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Meeting Of The Minds. Yuta tags in Castagnoli. Castagnoli delivers The Uppercut Train. Castagnoli dropkicks Drake for a two count. Drake blocks The Giant Swing. Castagnoli bodyslams Drake. Castagnoli goes for The Neutralizer, but Henry gets in the way. Castagnoli with a Pop Up Uppercut. Yuta lands The Suicide Dive. Drake rolls Castagnoli over for a two count. Castagnoli with a double leg takedown. Castagnoli makes Drake tap out to The Giant Swing.

Winner: (4-0) The Blackpool Combat Club via Submission

