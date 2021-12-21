AEW Dark Elevation Results 12/20/21

Curtis Culwell Center

Garland, Texas

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry and Eddie Kingston)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (54-21) Nyla Rose, (26-18) The Bunny, (18-14) Emi Sakura w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-0) Jessica James, (0-0) Gigi Rey, (0-0) Lady Bird Monroe In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Ruby Soho joins the commentary team for this match. Nyla Rose and Gigi Rey will start things off. Rose teep kicks Rey into the turnbuckles. Rose knocks James off the ring apron. The referee is trying to get Monroe out of the ring. Bunny applies The Sleeper Hold behind the referee’s back. Rose levels Rey with The Body Avalanche. Rose tags in Sakura. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. We Will Rock You Chops. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura tags in Bunny. Rey falls off Sakura’s shoulders. Rey tags in James.

James with clubbing hamstring kicks. Bunny shoves James. Bunny swats away a dropkick from James. Bunny with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Bunny with a running knee lift. Monroe tags herself in. Bunny throws James into Monroe. Bunny slams James head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny dropkicks James into the middle turnbuckle pad. Bunny tags in Sakura. Sakura with a Twisting Elbow Drop for a two count. Rose and Bunny clears the ring. Sakura tags in Rose. Rose clotheslines Monroe. Rose PowerBombs Monroe. Rose stares at Soho. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (55-21) Nyla Rose, (27-18) The Bunny, (19-14) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Second Match: (36-19) Red Velvet vs. (3-15) Madi Wrenkowski

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Velvet applies a wrist lock. Velvet with two deep arm-drags. Velvet applies an arm-bar. Wrenkowski drop steps into a side headlock. Velvet whips Wrenkowski across the ring. Velvet drops down on the canvas. Velvet with a Leg Lariat. Wrenkowski reverses out of the irish whip from Velvet. Wrenkowski blocks a boot from Velvet. Wrenkowski sends Velvet face first into the canvas. Wrenkowski with the elbow drop.

Wrenkowski repeatedly bounces Velvet’s head on the canvas for a one count. Wrenkowski sends Velvet into the ropes. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Wrenkowski. Velvet with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Velvet with two clotheslines. Velvet follows that with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Velvet with a Running Meteora. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Wrenkowski with a forearm smash. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Wrenkowski. Velvet connects with The Final Slice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-19) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Third Match: (12-9) Bear Country vs. (3-21) Chaos Project

Bear Bronson and Luther will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Forearm Exchange. Luther shoves Bronson. Lariat Exchange. Luther kicks Bronson in the gut. Luther with a straight right hand. Bronson dodges The Running Boot. Bronson with a running clothesline. Luther tags in Serpentico. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Bronson. Bronson with an Exploder Suplex. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder with a running elbow smash. Boulder goes for a Bodyslam, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico with a knife edge chop. Boulder with clubbing backbreakers. Boulder poses for the crowd, Boulder tags in Bronson. Bronson applies a wrist lock. Bronson sends Serpentico to the corner. Serpentico side steps Bronson into the turnbuckles. Serpentico with a Top Rope Stunner. Luther clotheslines Bronson behind the referee’s back.

Serpentico with a Falling HeadButt. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther kicks Bronson in the gut. Luther slams Bronson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Luther uses Serpentico as a weapon. Luther hooks the outside leg for a two count. Luther with a Running Knee Strike. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted GourdBuster for a two count. Serpentico applies an arm-bar. Bronson gets back to a vertical base. Boulder rocks Serpentico with a forearm smash. Bronson with a Back Body Drop. Boulder and Luther are tagged in. Boulder clotheslines Luther. Boulder drops Serpentico with a shoulder tackle. Boulder with Two Bodyslams. Boulder whips Serpentico into Luther. Boulder with a Double Body Avalanche. Boulder with a PowerBomb/Front Slam Combination. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bear Country connects with The Assisted Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-9) Bear Country via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (7-4) Andrade El Idolo w/Jose The Assistant vs. (0-0) Kaun

Test Of Strength. Idolo with a waist lock go-behind. Kaun applies a wrist lock. Idolo backs Kaun into the turnbuckles. Kaun slaps Idolo in the face. Idolo kicks Kaun in the gut. Idolo with a return slap in the corner. Idolo repeatedly stomps on Kaun’s chest. Idolo sends Kaun to the corner. Kaun launches Idolo over the top rope. Idolo applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Idolo drives his knee into the midsection of Kaun. Idolo is mauling Kaun in the corner. Idolo continues to stomp on Kaun’s chest.

Idolo with a knife edge chop. Idolo with an arm-ringer/back elbow smash combination. Idolo with the irish whip. Kaun decks Idolo with a back elbow smash. Kaun puts Idolo on his shoulders. Idolo with clubbing elbow smashes. Kaun hits The Double Knee GutBuster for a one count. Kaun goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Idolo gets his knees up in the air. Kaun sends Idolo into the ropes. Idolo drops Kaun with The Divorce Court. Idolo makes Kaun tap out to The Double Reverse Arm-Bar.

Winner: (8-4) Andrade El Idolo via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (42-6) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Amber Rodriguez

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosa applies a wrist lock. Rosa with a wrist lock takedown. Rosa applies a hammerlock. Rodriguez with two sharp elbow strikes. Rosa rolls Rodriguez over for a two count. Rosa whips Rodriguez across the ring. Rosa with a deep arm-drag. Rodriguez backs Rosa into the turnbuckles. Rodriguez with a knife edge chop. Rodriguez stomps on Rosa’s chest. Rodriguez drives her knee into the midsection of Rosa. Rodriguez with a blistering chop.

Rosa with a chop/forearm combination. Rosa applies a waist lock. Rodriguez with a back kick to the midsection of Rosa. Rosa blocks a boot from Rodriguez. Rodriguez with The Enzuigiri for a one count. Rosa unloads a flurry of strikes in the corner. Rosa sweeps out the legs of Rodriguez. Rosa with a Sliding Lariat. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa follows that with a Running Dropkick into the ropes. Rosa plays to the crowd. Rosa delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (43-6) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Preston Vance) vs. (2-0) The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy and The Blade) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Evil Uno and The Blade will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Uno applies a side headlock. Uno transitions into a side wrist lock. Blade kicks Uno in the gut. Blade punches Uno in the back. Blade tags in Kassidy. Uno blocks a boot from Kassidy. Uno sends Kassidy face first into the canvas. Uno stomps on Kassidy’s fingers. Uno tags in Grayson. Double Irish Whip. Kassidy holds onto the ropes. Kassidy launches Grayson over the top rope. Uno with a forearm smash. Hardy pulls Grayson off the ring apron. Hardy kicks Grayson in the gut. Hardy hits The Twist Of Fate on the floor. Assisted Poetry In Motion. Kassidy rolls Grayson back into the ring. Kassidy with the elbow drop for a two count.

Kassidy applies a front face lock. Hardy tags himself in. Hardy with a flying elbow strike for a two count. Hardy brings Grayson to the corner. Simultaneous tag to Blade. HFO knocks Dark Order off the apron. Grayson side steps Kassidy into the turnbuckles. Grayson punches Hardy. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Blade. Grayson with a Release German Suplex. Kassidy sends Grayson back first into the turnbuckles. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Grayson with another Release German Suplex. Grayson matrix under the double clothesline. Grayson with a Double Pele Kick. Grayson tags in Vance. Vance with a double clothesline. Vance with Two Pump Kicks. Vance ducks a clothesline from Hardy. Vance with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex.

Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance tags in Uno. Uno lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Vance sends Kassidy into the ropes. Vance clotheslines Kassidy over the top rope. Hardy pulls Vance out of the ring. Hardy sends Vance first into the steel barricade. Standing Switch Exchange. Blade goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Uno holds onto the ropes. Kassidy with an Apron Enzuigiri. Blade with a straight right hand. Hardy delivers The Side Effect. Blade goes into the cover for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Blade with a forearm smash. Uno kicks Blade in the face. Simultaneous tag to Vance. Dark Order connects with The Fatality. Vance makes Blade tap out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (3-0) The Dark Order via Submission

