AEW Dark Elevation Results 12/26/22

Freeman Coliseum

San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: (Paul Wight & Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (84-34) Nyla Rose & (24-10) Marina Shafir vs. (6-15) Leva Bates & (0-0) Karizma

Nyla Rose and Karizma will start things off. Karizma with a short-arm lariat. Rose kicks the right shoulder of Karizma. Rose kicks the left knee of Karizma. Rose applies a wrist lock. Rose kicks Karizma in the back of the head. Rose with a Leg Drop. Rose levels Karizma with The Body Avalanche. Rose slams Karizma’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rose tags in Shafir. Karizma avoids the double team attack. Karizma tags in Bates. Bates unloads a flurry of strikes. Shafir whips Bates across the ring. Bates kicks Shafir in the gut.

Bates with a Running Boot. Shafir blocks The Northern Lights Suplex. Shafir with a Uranage Slam. Shafir punches Karizma in the ribs. Shafir transitions into a ground and pound attack. Shafir kicks Karizma in the gut. Shafir with The Big Boot. Shafir tags in Rose. Rose goes for a Big Splash, but Bates gets her knees up in the air. Bates tags in Karizma. Karizma with rapid fire chops. Rose shoves Karizma. Rose Chokeslams Karizma for a two count. Rose with a Body Avalanche to Bates. Rose tags in Bates. Rose with a Running NeckBreaker/DDT Combination. Shafir makes Karizma tap out to Greedy.

Winner: (85-34) Nyla Rose & (25-10) Marina Shafir via Submission

Second Match: (27-13) Julia Hart w/Brody King vs. (0-2) Promise Braxton

Hart side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Hart poses for the crowd. Hart with a waist lock go-behind. Hart slaps Braxton in the face. Hart side steps Braxton into the turnbuckles. Hart with a running knee strike. Hart with a Cartwheel Forearm. Following a snap mare takeover, Hart makes Braxton tap out to The Hartless Lock.

Winner: (28-13) Julia Hart via Submission

Third Match: (30-23) The Bunny w/Penelope Ford vs. (3-10) Madison Rayne

Rayne side steps Bunny into the turnbuckles before the bell rings. Rayne with forearm shivers. Rayne chops Bunny. Rayne is playing mind games with Bunny. Rayne ducks a clothesline from Bunny. Rayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bunny reverses out of the irish whip from Rayne. Rayne once again side steps Bunny into the turnbuckles. Rayne with a shoulder block. Penelope Ford attacks Rayne behind the referee’s back. Bunny stomps on Rayne’s back. Bunny poses for the crowd. Rayne with heavy bodyshots. Bunny stomps on the right foot of Rayne. Bunny with a running knee lift.

Bunny skips around the ring. Bunny delivers The Sliding D. Bunny with clubbing back elbow smashes in the corner for a two count. Bunny starts rag dolling Rayne. Rayne reverses out of the irish whip from Bunny. Bunny decks Rayne with a back elbow smash. Bunny applies The Upside Down. Rayne fights out of the electric chair position. Rayne drops Bunny with The Ripcord Cutter. The referee gets distracted by Ford. Bunny nearly runs into Ford. Rayne rolls Bunny over for a two count. Bunny SuperKicks Rayne. Bunny connects with Down The Rabbit Hole to pickup the victory. After the match, Bunny and Ford gangs up on Rayne. Skye Blue storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (31-23) The Bunny via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (14-6) Konosuke Takeshita vs. (77-33) Frankie Kazarian

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Takeshita whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian runs into Takeshita. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Takeshita. Kazarian with a leaping shoulder tackle. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Takeshita with a Belly to Back Suplex. Takeshita with a forearm smash. Kazarian reverses out of the irish whip from Takeshita. Takeshita ducks under two clotheslines from Kazarian. Takeshita with a leaping clothesline. Kazarian launches Takeshita over the top rope. Misfired Clotheslines. Kazarian with a Guillotine Leg Drop. Takeshita chops Kazarian. Takeshita drops Kazarian with The SlingShot DDT for a two count.

Chop Exchange. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian follows that with a Discus Lariat. Kazarian punches Takeshita. Kazarian sends Takeshita to the corner. Kazarian with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Kazarian whips Takeshita across the ring. Takeshita kicks Kazarian in the chest. Kazarian bodyslams Takeshita. Takeshita catches Kazarian in mid-air. Takeshita hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Kazarian rolls Takeshita over for a two count. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Takeshita. Kazarian with a Twisting NeckBreaker for a two count. Takeshita blocks The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Standing Switch Exchange. Takeshita connects with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory. After the match, Takeshita shakes hands with Kazarian.

Winner: (15-6) Konosuke Takeshita via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (41-7) Ruby Soho & (14-16) Willow Nightingale vs. (3-20) Madi Wrenkowski & (0-14) Vertvixen

Ruby Soho and Madi Wrenkowski will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Soho applies a side headlock. Wrenkowski whips Soho across the ring. Soho drops Wrenkowski with a shoulder tackle. Soho lunges over Wrenkowski. Soho applies a courting hold. Soho slams Wrenkowski’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Soho tags in Nightingale. Nightingale with a Running Hip Attack. Nightingale cartwheels out of the hammer throw from Wrenkowski. Nightingale ducks a clothesline from Wrenkowski. Nightingale with a shoulder tackle. Wrenkowski drops down on the canvas. Nightingale with a BackBreaker. Wrenkowski tags in Vertvixen. Nightingale ducks a clothesline from Vertvixen. Nightingale with a Ripcord Enzuigiri. Nightingale bodyslams Vertvixen. Nightingale tags in Soho. Assisted Splash for a two count. Vertvixen decks Soho with a JawBreaker. Wrenkowski drives her knee into Soho’s back. Soho takes a swipe at Wrenkowski. Vertvixen with a Jumping Knee Lift.

Wrenkowski slams Soho’s head on the ring apron. Wrenkowski rolls Soho back into the ring. Vertvixen transitions into a ground and pound attack. Vertvixen sends Soho to the corner. Vertvixen tags in Wrenkowski. Wrenkowski with a corner clothesline. Wrenkowski sweeps out the legs of Soho. Wrenkowski is choking Soho with her boot. Vertvixen attacks Soho behind the referee’s back. Wrenkowski reverses out of the irish whip from Soho. Wrenkowski tags in Vertvixen. Wrenkowski sends Soho face first into the canvas. Vertvixen with a Roll Through Flatliner for a two count. Vertvixen punches Soho in the back. Vertvixen whips Soho across the ring. Soho rolls Vertvixen over for a two count. Soho rolls under a clothesline from Vertvixen. Soho tags in Nightingale. Nightingale with two clotheslines. Nightingale slaps Vertvixen in the chest. Nightingale with a knife edge chop. Nightingale with a Running Hip Attack. Nightingale with a corner clothesline. Nightingale follows that with a Missile Dropkick for a two count. Double Shoulder Tackle to Wrenkowski. Nightingale with a BackBreaker. Soho connects with The Destination Unknown to pickup the victory.

Winner: (42-7) Ruby Soho & (15-16) Willow Nightingale via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (23-4) Athena (c) vs. (16-8) Kiera Hogan For The ROH Women’s World Championship

Hogan doesn’t adhere to the code of honor. Hogan dropkicks Athena. Athena side steps Hogan into the turnbuckles. Hogan kicks Athena in the face. Hogan with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Hogan with a Running Hip Attack against the ropes. Athena avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Hogan thrust kicks Athena to the floor. Hogan with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Hogan with a forearm smash. Athena sends Hogan chest first into the steel barricade. Athena with clubbing blows to Hogan’s chest. Athena has Hogan draped across the barricade. Athena with a Running Dropkick. Hogan gets back in the ring at the count of seven. Athena transitions into a ground and pound attack. Athena with a running forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Athena kicks Hogan in the back. Athena applies a rear chin lock.

Athena drives Hogan face first into the canvas. Athena with a Senton Splash for a two count. Athena is picking Hogan apart. Athena applies the cravate. Hogan with elbows into the midsection of Athena. Athena pulls Hogan down to the mat. Athena goes for a Senton Splash, but Hogan ducks out of the way. Hogan drops Athena with The Tornado DDT. Hogan with two flying sledges. Hogan with forearm shivers. Hogan follows that with a Japanese Arm-Drag into the turnbuckles. Hogan with a Sliding Corner Dropkick. Hogan delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Hogan SuperKicks Athena for a two count. Athena throws Hogan off the top turnbuckle. Hogan with a running palm strike. Hogan with two forearm smashes. Athena with The Avalanche SitOut PowerBomb. Athena connects with The Modified GutBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Athena rocks Hogan with a forearm smash. Athena drives Hogan face first into the ROH Women’s Title.

Winner: Still ROH Women’s World Champion, (24-4) Athena via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (0-1) Dralistico w/Jose The Assistant vs. (2-5) Blake Christian

Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Dralistico with forearm shivers. Dralistico with a blistering chop. Dralistico HeadButts Christian. Christian with a Running Pump Knee Strike. Dralisitico with a Headscissors Takeover to the floor. Dralisitco lands The SomerSault Plancha. Dralistico whips Christian into the steel barricade. Dralistico plays to the crowd. Dralistico with a SpringBoard Swanton Bomb for a two count. Dralistico chops Christian. Christian reverses out of the irish whip from Dralisitico. Dralistico launches Christian over the top rope. Christian with a knee lift. Christian with a SpringBoard Splash on Dralistico’s back.

Christian turns a Fosbury Flop into a Reverse DDT on the floor. Jose starts running interference. Dralistico with The SpringBoard FrankenSteiner for a two count. Dralistico with a fireman’s carry slam. Dralistico stomps on Christian’s chest. Christian avoids The MoonSault. Christian with The Standing Spanish Fly. Christian hits The 450 Splash for a two count. Christian with forearm shivers. Christian chops Dralistico. Jose trips Christian from the outside. Dralistico connects with The SpringBoard Canadian Destroyer to pickup the victory. After the match, Dralistico celebrates with Rush and Preston Vance to close the show.

Winner: (1-1) Dralistico via Pinfall

