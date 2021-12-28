AEW Dark Elevation Results 12/27/21

Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro, North Carolina

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry and Eddie Kingston)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (5-0) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Preston Vance) vs. (0-0) Brandon Scott, (0-0) Fodder, (0-0) JR Miller In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

John Silver and Brandon Scott will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Scott applies a side headlock. Silver whips Scott across the ring. Silver drops Scott with a shoulder tackle. Silver flexes his muscles. Fodder kicks Silver in the gut. Vance with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Reynolds with a Back Body Drop. Dark Order Pose. Scott sends Silver to the corner. Scott repeatedly stomps on Silver’s chest. Scott tags in Miller.

Silver starts displaying his fighting spirit. Silver with Two Mid-Kicks. Silver slaps Miller in the chest. Silver ducks a clothesline from Miller. Silver tags in Vance. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance with a corner clothesline. Vance follows that with Two Pump Kicks. Reynolds lands The Suicide Dive. Vance connects with The SpineBuster. Dark Order delivers their Step Up Enzuigiri/Rolling Elbow/Stunner/German Suplex/Blue Thunder Bomb Combination. Vance tags in Silver. Dark Order plants Miller with The Crucifix Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Second Match: (43-6) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-1) Dani Mo

Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosa applies a wrist lock. Mo drives her knee into the midsection of Rosa. Forearm Exchange. Rosa has Mo draped across the top strand. Rosa with three knee lifts. Rosa with a running dropkick. Rosa talks smack to Cargill. Rosa clotheslines Mo. Rosa rolls Mo back into the ring. Rosa with two running dropkicks. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Sterling prevents Cargill from getting into a brawl with Rosa.

Winner: (44-6) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Third Match: (6-1) Anthony Ogogo w/The Factory vs. (0-1) Duncan Mitchell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ogogo with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Ogogo with a running shoulder tackle. Mitchell decks Ogogo with a JawBreaker. Mitchell with a straight right hand. Ogogo catches Mitchell in mid-air. Ogogo with a Fireman’s Carry Slam. Ogogo puts Mitchell on the top turnbuckle. Ogogo punches Mitchell in the back. Ogogo connects with The Tower Of London to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-1) Anthony Ogogo via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (37-20) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-0) Movie Myk & (0-0) Alexander Moss

Myk and Moss attacks Ortiz before the bell rings. Myk and Moss gangs up on Santana. Double Irish Whip. Santana dives over Myk. Santana with a Cazadora CodeBreaker. Santana rolls under a clothesline from Moss. Santana tags in Ortiz. Ortiz with a series of clotheslines. Ortiz is fired up. Moss kicks Ortiz in the gut. Moss sends Ortiz to the corner. Ortiz ducks a clothesline from Moss.

Ortiz clotheslines Myk. Ortiz with a leg lariat. Ortiz slams Myk’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ortiz tags in Santana. Double Vertical Suplex. Double thrust kick into the midsection of Myk. PNP hits The OIC. Ortiz with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Santana clotheslines the back of Myk’s back. Ortiz drops Myk with The DDT. Santana tags in Ortiz. PNP connects with their SitOut PowerBomb/Running Boot Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (38-20) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (40-17) Shawn Spears vs. (3-7) Lee Moriarty

Wrist Lock Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Spears cartwheels around Moriarty. Spears mocks Moriarty. Spears takes a bow. Moriarty with a waist lock go-behind. Spears applies a top wrist lock. Spears with a side headlock takeover. Moriarty escapes the hold. Moriarty mocks Spears. Moriarty cartwheels over Spears. Spears avoids The Punt. Moriarty is playing mind games with Spears. Moriarty blocks a boot from Spears. Spears grabs the left ear of Moriarty. Spears backs Moriarty into the turnbuckles. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Moriarty with a chop/forearm combination. Moriarty with the irish whip. Spears sends Moriarty crashing to the outside.

Spears jams Moriarty’s face against the steel ring post. Spears bickers with the crowd. Spears rolls Moriarty back into the ring. Spears ducks a clothesline from Moriarty. Spears applies The Sleeper Hold. Moriarty decks Spears with a JawBreaker. Moriarty kicks the left shoulder of Spears. Moriarty and Spears are trading back and forth shots. Moriarty kicks Spears in the back of the head. Moriarty with The Big Boot. Moriarty hits The Pepsi Twist. Moriarty with a flying forearm smash. Moriarty puts Spears on the top turnbuckle. Moriarty with a forearm smash. Moriarty denies The Avalanche C4. Moriarty starts bending Spears fingers. Moriarty with an Apron Enzuigiri. Spears catches Moriarty in mid-air. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (41-17) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0-2) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan Angels) vs. (10-1) The Gunn Club In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Alan Angels and Austin Gunn will start things off. Angels with The Rolling Elbow. Angels with a knife edge chop. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Angels with a blistering chop. Angels ducks a clothesline from Austin. Billy drives his knee into Angels back. Austin sweps out the legs of Angels. Austin tags in Colten. Colten with a straight right hand. Colten tags in Billy. Billy whips Angels across the ring. Angels kicks Billy in the chest. Angels with a Spinning Back Kick. Angels drops Billy with The Spinning DDT. Uno and Colten are tagged in. Colten runs into Uno. Uno with a double shoulder tackle. Uno with a leaping back elbow smashes. Uno follows that with Two Body Avalanches. Uno side steps Colten into Austin. Meeting Of The Minds.

Billy floors Uno with The Big Boot. The Gunn Club gangs up on Uno. The referee is trying to get Grayson out of the ring. Austin slams Uno’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin tags in Billy. Billy kicks Uno in the gut. Billy scores a right jab. Billy tags in Colten. Colten with a toe kick. Uno is displaying his fighting spirit. Austin scores the ankle pick. Austin sends Uno to the corner.Uno knocks Billy off the ring apron. Uno kicks Austin in the face. Uno with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson with two cross chops. Grayson with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri to Billy. Grayson follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex.

Grayson ducks a clothesline from Colten. Grayson with a Release German Suplex. Grayson matrix under a clothesline from Billy. Grayson with The Pele Kick. Grayson clotheslines Billy over the top rope. Grayson with The Uranage Slam. Grayson with a SpringBoard Corkscrew Plancha for a two count. Grayson goes for The Nightfall, but Colten lands back on his feet. Billy delivers a cheap shot from the outside. Grayson tags in Angels. Angels lands The Suicide Dive. Grayson with a SomerSault Plancha. Angels dives over Colten. Angels rolls Colten over for a two count. Colten kicks Angels in the gut. Angels denies The Colt 45. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels pops back on his feet. Angels goes for The Monkey Flip, but Austin gets in the way. Colten uses the top rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-1) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (17-10) Anna Jay & (47-9) Taynara Conti vs. (19-14) Emi Sakura & (31-18) Diamante

Taynara Conti and Emi Sakura will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Conti ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Conti with clubbing elbow smashes. Conti applies the abdominal stretch. Conti rolls Sakura over for a two count. Conti kicks Sakura in the gut. Conti sends Sakura to the corner. Conti with a running elbow smash. Conti tags in Jay. Jay with a running elbow smash. Jay delivers Two Hook Kicks. Jay applies The Queen’s Slayer. Conti punches Diamante. Running Boot/Running Elbow Smash Party. Sakura denies The Queen’s Slayer. Sakura hits The Queen’s Gambit. We Will Rock You Chops. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Conti with a Running Knee Strike. Meeting Of The Minds.

Sakura makes Conti put Jay in a submission predicament in the corner. Sakura tags in Diamante. Diamante with a Flying Splash for a two count. Chop Exchange. Diamante with three short-arm clotheslines. Diamante sends Jay to the corner. Sakura sweeps out the legs of Jay. Diamante with The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Jay decks Diamante with a JawBreaker. Jay tags in Conti. Conti with forearm shivers. Conti with three clotheslines. Conti ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Conti with The Tay KO. Conti kicks Diamante in the gut. Conti connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver for a two count. Conti nails Sakura with The Pump Kick. Conti tags in Jay. Jay denies The Cazadora Bulldog. Jay makes Diamante tap out to The Queen’s Slayer.

Winner: (18-10) Anna Jay & (48-9) Taynara Conti via Submission

Eight Match: (31-14) Matt Hardy vs. (0-1) Darius Lockhart

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hardy applies a side headlock. Hardy transitions into a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Lockhart transitions into a hammerlock. Hardy decks Lockhart with a back elbow smash. Hardy drops Lockhart with a shoulder tackle. Hardy bodyslams Lockhart. Hardy with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Hardy whips Lockhart into the turnbuckles. Lockhart side steps Hardy into the turnbuckles. Lockhart sends Hardy to the ring apron. Lockhart with an arm-ringer on the middle rope. Lockhart poses for the crowd. Lockhart drives Hardy shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Lockhart kicks Hardy in the face. Lockhart continues to run his mouth. Lockhart applies a hammerlock with his legs. Lockhart hyperextends the right shoulder of Hardy. Lockhart avoids the back elbow smash. Lockhart drives his knee into the midsection of Hardy. Hardy with forearm shivers. Hardy whips Lockhart across the ring. Hardy with a back elbow smash. Hardy repeatedly slams Lockhart’s head on all three turnbuckle pads. Lockhart kicks Hardy in the face. Hardy hits The Side Effect. Hardy drags Lockhart to the corner. Hardy lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Hardy kicks Lockhart in the gut. Hardy connects with The Twist Of Fate to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-14) Matt Hardy via Pinfall

