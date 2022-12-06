AEW Dark Elevation Results 12/5/22

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Indianapolis, Indiana

Commentary Team: (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (27-47) Nick Comoroto w/Aaron Solow vs. (0-1) Hagane Shinno

Comoroto throws his lollipop at Shinno after the bell rings. Shinn throws the lollipop right back at Comoroto. Shinno ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Shinno applies a side headlock. Comoroto whips Shinno across the ring. Comoroto drops Shinno with a shoulder tackle. Comoroto slams Shinno’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Comoroto with clubbing shoulder blocks. Comoroto toys around with Shinno. Comoroto whips Shinno across the ring. Shinno slides under Comoroto’s legs. Shinno slaps Comoroto in the chest.

Shinno with a straight right hand. Shinno dropkicks Comoroto. Shinno ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Comoroto catches Shinno in mid-air. Comoroto Powerslams Shinno. Comoroto uppercuts Shinno. Comoroto whips Shinno across the ring. Shinno kicks Comoroto in the face. Shinno with an Apron Enzuigiri. Shinno dives over Comoroto. Shinno with a Corner Dropkick. Comoroto responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Comoroto with Two BackBreakers. Shinno clings onto the top rope. Shinno connects with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory. After the match, Comoroto attacks Shinno from behind. Solow drops Shinno with The Windmill Kick.

Winner: (1-1) Hagane Shinno via Pinfall

Second Match: (83-34) Nyla Rose & (21-10) Marina Shafir w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-0) Kitty LaFleur & (0-4) Alice Crowley

Marina Shafir and Kitty LaFleur will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir with an inside leg trip. Forearm Exchange. Shafir slaps Lafleur in the chest. Shafir with a Biel Throw. Shafir stomps on Lafleur’s back. Shafir applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Shafir transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Shafir tags in Rose. Rose stomps on the right hamstring of Lafleur. Rose bodyslams Lafleur. Rose with a Leg Drop. Rose puts her knee on the back of Lafleur’s neck. Rose argues with the referee. Rose gets distracted by Vickie.

Lafleur with a forearm smash. Rose decks Lafleur with a back elbow smash. LaFleur denies The Samoan Drop. Lafleur ducks a clothesline from Rose. Lafleur crawls under Rose’s legs. Lafleur tags in Crowley. Rose clotheslines Crowley. Rose knocks Lafleur off the ring apron. Rose tags in Shafir. Rose with a gut punch. Shafir drops Crowley with a Mid-Kick. Rose with a Big Splash. Shafir applies The Rear Naked Choke. Rose dumps Lafleur out of the ring. Shafir and Rose connects with their Flapjack/DDT Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (84-34) Nyla Rose & (22-10) Marina Shafir via Pinfall

Third Match: (15-8) Kiera Hogan vs. (0-5) Nikki Victory

Victory drives her knee into the midsection of Hogan. Victory sends Hogan to the corner. Hogan dives over Victory. Hogan ducks under a forearm from Victory. Hogan slaps Victory in the face. Hogan with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Hogan with a Running Hip Attack. Hogan SuperKicks Victory for a two count. Victory blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Victory with forearm shivers.

Victory with a diving corner clothesline for a one count. Victory pie faces Hogan. Victory talks smack to Hogan. Hogan with forearm shivers. Hogan clotheslines Victory. Hogan with a corner clothesline. Hogan sweeps out the legs of Victory. Hogan with a Corner Hip Attack. Hogan with a Sliding Dropkick. Hogan delivers The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Victory kicks Hogan in the gut. Victory hits The Stunner for a two count. Hogan decks Victory with a JawBreaker. Hogan connects with The Bridging Back Drop Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-8) Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (13-12) Top Flight vs. (0-1) Truth Magnum & (0-1) Turbo Floyd

Darius Martin and Truth Magnum will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Magnum with a waist lock go-behind. Darius applies a wrist lock. Side Headlock Exchange. Darius reverses out of the irish whip from Magnum. Darius with a deep arm-drag. Darius applies an arm-bar. Darius grabs a side wrist lock. Darius tags in Dante. Dante with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Dante whips Magnum across the ring. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Magnum. Dante with an arm-drag takeover. Dante applies an arm-bar. Magnum with an elbow smash. Magnum tags in Floyd. Dante with another arm-drag. Dante applies an arm-bar. Dante with a corner clothesline. Dante tags in Darius. Floyd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Dante gets in the way.

Darius with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Dante with The Slingshot Senton. Double Gut Punch. Double Back Body Drop. Double Hip Toss to Magnum. Floyd dumps Darius face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Magnum delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Floyd with a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Floyd poses for the crowd. Floyd goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but Darius ducks out of the way. Darius tags in Dante. Dante scores three forearm knockdowns. Side Step Display. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Magnum shoves Dante. Darius made the blind tag. Dante backflips over Magnum. Darius with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dante SuperKicks Magnum. Darius with a Slingshot Flatliner for a two count. Dante with a Headscissors Takeover to the floor. Darius tags in Dante. Darius decks Magnum with a back elbow smash. Darius lands The Suicide Dive. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-12) Top Flight via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (39-41) Emi Sakura vs. (3-8) Madison Rayne

Sakura dropkicks Rayne before the bell rings. Sakura is putting the boot to Rayne. Sakura with The Butterfly Suplex. Chop Exchange. Sakura clotheslines Rayne. Sakura slaps the backside of Rayne. Sakura sits on top of Rayne. Sakura kicks Rayne in the gut. We Will Chop You. Rayne kicks Sakura in the face. Rayne with a chop/forearm combination. Rayne with a Sliding Lariat.

Rayne applies a wrist lock. Rayne with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Sakura answers with a Twisting DDT. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Rayne denies The Double Underhook BackBreaker. Rayne ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Rayne hits The Ripcord Cutter for a two count. Sakura denies The Cross Rayne. Sakura rakes the eyes of Rayne. Sakura connects with The La Magistral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (40-41) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (18-16) Lee Moriarty w/William Morrissey vs. (13-99) Serpentico w/Luther

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Moriarty with a side headlock takeover. Moriarty goes into the lateral press for a one count. Moriarty applies The Heel Hook. Serpentico grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Serpentico avoids a forearm from Moriarty. Serpentico with a single leg takedown. Serpentico lunges over Moriarty. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Moriarty. Serpentico with a Headscissors Takeover. Moriarty responds with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Moriarty repeatedly stomps on Serpentico’s chest. Serpentico with heavy bodyshots. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Moriarty uppercuts Serpentico.

Moriarty stands on the left hand of Serpentico. Serpentico hammers down on the back of Moriarty’s neck. Moriarty goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Moriarty dodges a flurry of strikes. Moriarty with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Moriarty sends Serpentico to the corner. Serpentico SuperKicks Moriarty. Serpentico side steps Moriarty into the turnbuckles. Serpentico with an Apron Enzuigiri. Serpentico dives over Moriarty. Serpentico with a deep arm-drag. Serpentico with a Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Serpnetico follows that with Two HeadButts. Moriarty side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Moriarty with a head kick. Moriarty with a Face Plant. Moriarty delivers hammer elbows. Moriarty makes Serpentico tap out to The Border City Stretch.

Winner: (19-16) Lee Moriarty via Submission

Seventh Match: (2-1) The Gates Of Agony w/Prince Nana vs. (0-3) Dan The Dad, (0-0) Facade, (0-0) Star Rider In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kaun and Facade will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kaun kicks Facade in the gut. Facade taunts Kaun. Facade matrix under a clothesline from Kaun. Facade with a Leg Lariat. Facade continues to show his speed and athleticism. Kaun with a blistering chop. Kaun with The Alabama Slam. Kaun tags in Liona. Kaun with a corner clothesline. Liona with a Running Hip Attack. Liona follows that with a Biel Throw. Facade tags in Dan. Dan kicks Liona in the gut. Dan drops Liona with The DDT. Liona rises back on his feet. Dan ducks under two clotheslines from Liona. Dan boops Liona. Dan ducks a clothesline from Liona. Liona with a running shoulder tackle.

Liona shoves Dan’s hat down his throat. Dan with heavy bodyshots. Liona drives his knee into the midsection of Dan. Liona goes for a Bodyslam, but Dan lands back on his feet. Dan tags in Rider. Rider with two dropkicks. Liona with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Liona knocks Dan off the ring apron. Facade slams Liona’s head on the top rope. Facade with a Triple SpringBoard Dropkick. Liona tags in Cage. Facade with a Roundhouse Kick. Cage catches Facade in mid-air. Cage hits The Drill Claw. Liona delivers The Pounce. Kaun with a Running Knee Strike. Gates Of Agony connects with The Assisted SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Dalton Castle and The Boys appears on the stage to play mind games with Gates Of Agony.

Winner: (3-1) The Gates Of Agony via Pinfall

Eight Match: (31-19) Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford vs. (59-42) Alex Reynolds w/John Silver

Reynolds attacks Sabian before the bell rings. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Reynolds whips Sabian across the ring. Sabian ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Reynolds drops Sabian with The Big Boot. Reynolds clotheslines Sabian over the top rope. Reynolds slams Sabian’s head on the ring apron. Reynolds gets distracted by Ford. Sabian kicks Reynolds in the back. Sabian with The Arabian MoonSault to the outside. Sabian rolls Reynolds back into the ring. Sabian with a Shotgun Dropkick. Sabian stomps on Reynolds back and chest. Sabian with forearm shivers. Sabian whips Reynolds into the turnbuckles. Sabian talks smack to Reynolds. Forearm Exchange. Reynolds whips Sabian across the ring. Sabian ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Sabian with a Spinning DDT. Sabian mocks Orange Cassidy. Sabian drags Reynolds to the corner.

Reynolds avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Reynolds side steps Sabian into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a series of corner clotheslines. Reynolds with The Helluva Kick. Reynolds puts Sabian on the top turnbuckle. Reynolds with a blistering chop. Sabian denies The Avalanche Stunner. Sabian with an Apron Enzuigiri. Sabian slams Reynolds head on the top rope. Sabian with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Sabian with a Reverse Senton Splash for a two count. Sabian goes for The Anarchy Suplex, but Reynolds counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Sabian with a Counter Knee Lift. Reynolds with an Inside Out Lariat. Reynolds follows that with The Tiger Driver. Reynolds hits The PileDriver for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Ford. Sabian dodges The Discus Lariat. Sabian sends Reynolds face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Sabian with a Running Enzuigiri. Sabian connects with The SitOut FaceBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-19) Kip Sabian via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (12-6) Konosuke Takeshita vs. (22-73) Aaron Solow w/Nick Comoroto

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takeshita applies a side headlock. Solow whips Takeshita across the ring. Takeshita drops Solow with a shoulder tackle. Solow drops down on the canvas. Solow leapfrogs over Takeshita. Takeshita with a Hurricanrana. Comoroto stops Takeshita in his tracks. Solow attacks Takeshita from behind. Solow with heavy bodyshots. Solow is raining down forearms in the corner. Solow stomps on Takeshita’s chest. Don Callis makes his way down to the ringside area. Takeshita blocks a boot from Solow. Solow dodges The Rolling Elbow. Takeshita ducks under two clotheslines from Solow. Takeshita with a leaping clothesline.

Takeshita lands The SomerSault Plancha. Takeshita rolls Solow back into the ring. Takeshita with a Running Lariat for a two count. Solow is throwing haymakers at Takeshita. Takeshita goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Solow lands back on his feet. Solow with a Double Foot Stomp. Solow kicks Takeshita in the gut. Solow with a Vertical Suplex. Solow dives over Takeshita. Takeshita hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Solow avoids The Rising Knee Strike. Solow SuperKicks Takeshita. Takeshita dodges The Windmill Kick. Solow with three sharp elbow strikes. Takeshita rocks Solow with a forearm smash. Solow rolls Takeshita over for a two count. Takeshita connects with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-6) Konosuke Takeshita via Pinfall

