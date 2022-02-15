AEW Dark Elevation Results 2/14/22

Boardwalk Hall

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Commentary Team: (Excalibur, Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (40-19) Dante Martin vs. (0-2) Kevin Matthews

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Matthews launches Dante to the corner. Matthews talks smack to Dante. Dante applies a side headlock. Matthews whips Dante across the ring. Dante holds onto the ropes. Dante kicks Matthews in the face. Dante back flips over Matthews. Matthews with an Inside Out Lariat. Matthews stomps on Dante’s chest. Matthews gets Dante tied up in the ropes. Matthews rams his knee across Dante’s face. Matthews with a straight right hand. Dante with heavy bodyshots. Matthews drives his knee into the midsection of Dante.

Following a snap mare takeover, Matthews applies a rear chin lock. Dante gets back to a vertical base. Matthews drops Dante with The Kitchen Sink. Matthews goes for The Slingshot Splash, but Dante ducks out of the way. Dante is throwing haymakers at Matthews. Matthews shoves Dante. Dante ducks a clothesline from Matthews. Dante with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Dante dropkicks Matthews to the floor. Dante with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Dante rolls Matthews back into the ring. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (41-9) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Second Match: (48-7) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Riley Shepard

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Shepard applies a side headlock. Rosa with a hammerlock/side headlock combination. Rosa with a side headlock takeover. Shepard whips Rosa across the ring. Shepard drops down on the canvas. Rosa punches Shepard in the ribs. Rosa applies a front face lock. Rosa backs Shepard into the ropes. Rosa with a chop/back elbow combination. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa follows that with a Delayed Meteora. Rosa with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Rosa connects with a Modified Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (49-7) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Third Match: (12-63) Serpentico w/Luther vs. (0-9) Zack Clayton

Serpentico attacks Clayton before the bell rings. Serpentico with rapid fire bodyshots. Clayton reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Serpentico dives over Clayton. Serpentico ducks under two clotheslines from Clayton. Clayton dropkicks Serpentico. Clayton goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Clayton sends Serpentico ribs first into the turnbuckles. Clayton with a Release German Suplex. Luther trips Clayton from the outside. Serpentico with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Serpentico drops Clayton with The Flatliner. Serpentico is raining down haymakers. Clayton with a straight right hand. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Clayton. Serpentico with a Roll Through SuperKick.

Serpentico nails Clayton with The DDT for a two count. Luther yells at the referee. Serpentico ascends to the top turnbuckle. Serpentico goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Clayton ducks out of the way. Clayton with two clotheslines. Clayton sends Serpentico chest first into the canvas. Clayton clotheslines Serpentico over the top rope. Clayton poses for the crowd. Clayton drives Serpentico back first into the steel barricade. Clayton with a straight right hand. Luther responds with The Pump Kick. Luther laughs at the cast of The Jersey Shore. Clayton delivers a running haymaker. Clayton Powerslams Serpentico on the floor. Clayton rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Clayton connects with The Fisherman’s Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-9) Zack Clayton via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (40-17) Powerhouse Hobbs w/Ricky Starks vs. (34-29) Matt Sydal w/Lee Moriarty

Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Hobbs. Sydal with a flurry of combination kicks. Hobbs launches Sydal to the corner. Sydal ducks another clothesline from Hobbs. Sydal with a Leaping Meteora. Sydal applies The Sleeper Hold. Hobbs backs Sydal into the turnbuckles. Stalemate in the corner. Hobbs starts running after Sydal. Hobbs grabs the left leg of Sydal. Sydal rolls Hobbs over for a two count. Starks trips Sydal from the outside. Hobbs with an Inside Out Lariat. Hobbs with two elbow drops. Hobbs transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hobbs is choking Sydal with his boot.

Hobbs puts Sydal on the top turnbuckle. Hobbs with clubbing blows to Sydal’s chest. Hobbs with The Running Powerslam for a two count. Hobbs applies a nerve hold. Hobbs with The Delayed Vertical Toss. Hobbs goes back to the nerve hold. Hobbs transitions into a front face lock. Hobbs goes for another Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Sydal counters with four knee strikes. Sydal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Hobbs. Sydal with The Roundhouse Kick. Sydal with a Running Knee Strike. Sydal prepares for The Flying Meteora. Starks continues to run interference. Moriarty pulls Starks off the ring apron. Hobbs makes Sydal tap out to The Torture Rack.

Winner: (41-19) Powerhouse Hobbs via Submission

Fifth Match: (23-7) Ethan Page & (54-16) Scorpio Sky w/Dan Lambert vs. (0-2) Jaden Valo & (0-0) Steve Pena

Ethan Page and Jaden Valo will start things off. Page kicks Valo in the gut. Page laughs at Valo. Page with a forearm smash. Page sends Valo to the ring apron. Valo rolls under Page. Valo with a Headscissors Takeover. Valo pops back on his feet. Page drops Valo with a running shoulder tackle. Page with The Big Boot. Page tags in Sky. Sky tees off on Valo. Sky with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Sky tags in Page. Page with a Pendulum BackBreaker of his own. Page knocks Pena off the ring apron. Page tags in Sky. Sky kicks Valo in the gut.

Following a snap mare takeover, Sky rams his boot across Valo’s face. Sky goes for another Pendulum BackBreaker, but Valo lands back on his feet. Valo ducks a clothesline from Sky. Sky blocks a boot from Valo. Valo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Valo tags in Pena. Pena clotheslines Sky. Pena kicks Page off the ring apron. Short-Arm Reversal by Sky. Pena kicks the right shoulder of Sky. Pena kicks the left hamstring of Sky. Pena with a low dropkick. Pena tags in Valo. Valo punches Sky in the back. Valo delivers his combination offense. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Valo. Page grabs Valo from behind. Sky with The Kitchen Sink. Sky tags in Page. Sky knocks Pena off the apron. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-7) Ethan Page & (55-16) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (39-13) The Acclaimed, (14-9) 2.0, (15-4) Daniel Garcia vs. (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Alan Angels) In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Anthony Bowens and John Silver will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silver applies a side headlock. Bowens whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Bowens with a shoulder tackle. Silver flexes his muscles. Bowens drops down on the canvas. Bowens goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Silver counters with a deep arm-drag. Silver ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Silver with a Running European Uppercut. Silver applies a front face lock. Bowens runs Silver into the turnbuckles. Silver with a barrage of forearms. Bowens stops Silver in his tracks. Team Acclaimed clears the ring. Bowens with a chop/jab combination. Bowens SuperKicks Silver for a two count. Bowens with a forearm/downward elbow combination. Bowens poses for the crowd. Bowens tags in Lee. Lee kicks Silver in the gut. Lee with a knife edge chop. Lee whips Silver into the turnbuckles. Lee stomps on Silver’s back. Lee applies a wrist lock. Silver with forearm shivers. Lee tags in Parker.

Parker punches Silver in the back. Parker with three haymakers. Parker tags in Garcia. Silver with a flurry of overhand chops. Parker and Garcia with two toe kicks. Silver with a Double Vertical Suplex. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds with three corner clotheslines. Reynolds with a Running Boot to Garcia. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Parker. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Reynolds with The Big Boot to Lee. Garcia with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Angels with The Orihara MoonSault. Angels rolls Garcia back into the ring. Uno hits The Lifting Flatliner for a two count. Uno tags in Grayson. Uno goes for a Bodyslam, but Lee gets in the way. Uno decks Lee with a back elbow smash. Grayson with a SpringBoard Double DDT for a two count. Angels and Bowens are tagged in.

Angels ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Bowens avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Angels rocks Bowens with a forearm smash. Parker with The Big Boot. Reynolds side steps Parker into the turnbuckles. Flapjack/Uppercut Combination. Silver side steps Caster into the turnbuckles. Silver with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Reynolds inadvertently clocks Silver with The Rolling Elbow. Caster SuperKicks Reynolds. Uno blocks a boot from Caster. Uno with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Garcia with a Ripcord Chop. Garcia hits The Back Drop Driver. Grayson responds with The Nightfall. Bowens with a Twisting Side Slam. Angels dives over Bowens. Angels with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Angels dumps Lee out of the ring. Standing Switch Exchange. Angels with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Uno steals the boom box from Caster. Uno with a forearm smash. Uno throws Caster into the barricade. Bowens gets Angels tied up in the ropes. Bowens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bowens connects with The Draping Twisting DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (40-13) The Acclaimed, (15-9) 2.0, (16-4) Daniel Garcia via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (14-4) Ruby Soho, (25-11) Anna Jay, (52-9) Taynara Conti vs. (58-22) Nyla Rose, (31-19) The Bunny, (21-15) Emi Sakura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Anna Jay and The Bunny will start things off after Nyla Rose was playing mind games with Ruby Soho. Forearm Exchange. Bunny drives her knee into the midsection of Jay. Bunny pulls Jay down to the mat. Bunny wraps the jacket around Jay’s neck. The referee admonishes Bunny. Jay tags in Soho. Soho ducks a clothesline from Bunny. Soho with a forearm smash. Bunny reverses out of the irish whip from Soho. Soho takes a swipe at Rose. Bunny SuperKicks Soho. Bunny dumps Soho out of the ring. Rose punches Soho in the back. Rose slams Soho’s head on the ring apron. Vickie slaps Soho in the face. Rose rolls Soho back into the ring. Bunny hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bunny rakes the back of Soho. Bunny slams Soho’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny tags in Sakura. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw.

We Will Rock You Chops. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura goes for The Vader Bomb, but Soho ducks out of the way. Soho sends Rose tumbling to the apron. Soho with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Soho tags in Conti. Conti ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Conti knocks Bunny off the apron. Conti with forearm shivers. Conti sends Sakura to the corner. Conti nails Sakura with Two Pump Kicks. Sakura denies The Hammerlock DDT. Sakura hits The Twisting Flatliner for a two count. Sakura tags in Bunny. Bunny applies a waist lock. Conti with three sharp elbow strikes. Conti tags in Soho. Soho ducks a clothesline from Bunny. Soho knocks Sakura off the apron. Bunny with a running forearm smash. Conti lands The Orihara MoonSault. Bunny goes for Down The Rabbit Hole, but Soho counters with No Future to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-4) Ruby Soho, (26-11) Anna Jay, (53-9) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

