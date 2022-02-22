AEW Dark Elevation Results 2/21/22

Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Excalibur, Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (26-11) Anna Jay, (53-9) Taynara Conti, (43-21) Red Velvet vs. (0-8) Angelica Risk, (0-1) Arie Alexander, (0-2) Freya States In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Taynara Conti and Arie Alexander will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conti with a monkey flip for a one count. Conti sweeps out the legs of Alexander. Conti delivers The Sacrifice. Alexander tags in States. States taunts Conti. States HeadButts Conti. Conti with combo overhand chops. Conti applies a wrist lock. States denies The Sunset Flip. Conti with forearm shivers. States shoves Conti. Conti with a running elbow smash. Conti with The Roundhouse Kick. Conti tags in Jay. Jay with a running elbow smash. Jay sweeps out the legs of States. Jay tags in Velvet. Velvet is choking States with her boot. Velvet kicks States in the chest. Velvet with a single leg takedown. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

States answers with a gut punch. States with The Uranage BackBreaker. States tags in Alexander. Alexander with a reverse headbutt. Alexander tags in Risk. Risk mocks Velvet. Risk with a Running Hip Attack for a one count. Velvet decks Risk with a JawBreaker. Velvet tags in Jay. Jay ducks a clothesline from Risk. Jay with The Northern Lights Suplex. Jay with a back elbow smash. Jay follows that with a forearm smash. Jay drops Risk with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay sweeps out the legs of Risk. Jay with The Rolling Head Kick for a two count. Risk drives her knee into the midsection of Jay. Risk tags in Alexander. Jay ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Jay delivers The Dangerous Jay Kick. Double Spear to States. Jay makes Alexander tap out to The Queen’s Slayer.

Winner: (27-11) Anna Jay, (54-9) Taynara Conti, (44-21) Red Velvet via Submission

Second Match: (16-14) Daniel Garcia, (15-9), 2.0, (14-11) The Gunn Club w/Billy Gunn vs. (0-2) Ariel Levy, (0-1) Chico Adams, (0-29) Dean Alexander, (0-0) Dominic Garrini, (0-0) Kevin Ku In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Matt Lee and Kevin Ku will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lee with a waist lock go-behind. Lee with a Release German Suplex. Lee clotheslines Ku. Lee tags in Parker. Parker uppercuts Ku. Parker slams Ku’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Parker tags in Lee. Parker with a running forearm smash. 2.0 delivers The Taste. Austin and Garrini are tagged in. Austin ducks a clothesline from Garrini. Austin clotheslines Garrini.

Garrini reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin leapfrogs over Garrini. Austin tags in Colten. Colten dropkicks Garrini. Assisted Blockbuster. Parker and Levy are tagged in. 2.0 bickers with Gunn Club. Double Elbow Knockdown. Assisted Toss. Parker tags in Garcia. Garcia with a running forearm smash. Garcia ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Garcia with a German Suplex. Garcia slaps Adams in the face. Garcia connects with The Back Drop Driver. Garcia makes Adams tap out to The Sharpshooter.

Winner: (17-14) Daniel Garcia, (16-9) 2.0, (15-11) The Gunn Club via Submission

Third Match: (31-20) The Bunny vs. (0-0) Kaitland Alexis

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexis applies a waist lock. Alexis kicks Bunny in the gut. Alexis mocks Bunny. Bunny clotheslines Alexis. Bunny wraps her jacket around Alexis neck. The referee admonishes Bunny. Bunny stomps on Alexis back. Bunny sends Alexis face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny repeatedly stomps on Alexis chest. Bunny delivers The Sliding D. Bunny talks smack to Alexis. Alexis with elbows into the midsection of Bunny. Bunny punches Alexis in the back. Bunny with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Bunny with a running knee lift. Bunny tugs on Alexis hair. Bunny connects with Down The Rabbit Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-20) The Bunny via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (10-4) Andrade El Idolo, (35-18) The Butcher, (43-27) The Blade, (37-36) Private Party w/Jose The Assistant vs. (6-41) Shawn Dean, (0-47) Baron Black, (0-20) Carlie Bravo, (0-10) Chandler Hopkins, (0-5) Jameson Ryan In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Isiah Kassidy and Baron Black will start things off. Kassidy pie faces Black. Black with a waist lock takedown. Black applies a front face lock. Black transitions into a cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Kassidy with a forearm smash. Kassidy sends Black into the ropes. Kassidy drops down on the canvas. Kassidy leapfrogs over Black. Kassidy kicks Black in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Kassidy. Kassidy with The Windmill Kick. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Black. Following a snap mare takeover, Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with The Slingshot Senton. Quen mocks Dean. Black with The Atomic Drop. Black tags in Hopkins. Black applies The Full Nelson Lock. Hopkins inadvertently drops Black with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Quen dropkicks Hopkins. Quen applies a wrist lock. Quen tags in Butcher.

Wrist Lock Exchange. Butcher with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Butcher tags in Blade. Assisted GutBuster. Double Shoulder Tackle. Hopkins kicks Blade in the face. Hopkins tags in Ryan. Blade with a straight right hand. Blade with a knife edge chop. Blade repeatedly stomps on Ryan’s chest. Blade starts choking Ryan in the corner. Ryan reverses out of the irish whip from Blade. Ryan with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Quen and Dean are tagged in. Dean with two clotheslines. Dean with a Back Body Drop to Kassidy. Dean follows that with The Float Over DDT. Dean pops back on his feet. Dean tags in Bravo. Dean and Bravo clears the ring. Dean applies The Full Nelson Lock. Pump Kick/Flatliner Combination for a two count. That leads us to a pier six brawl on the outside. Quen avoids The Ripcord Lariat. Quen tags in Idolo. Quen with The Windmill Kick. Idolo hits The Shotgun Meteora. Idolo connects with The Hammerlock DDT. Idolo tags in Kassidy. Kassidy hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory. After the match, Matt Hardy appears on the stage and stares at The AHFO.

Winner: (11-4) Andrade El Idolo, (36-18) The Butcher, (44-27) The Blade, (38-36) Private Party via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (15-4) Ruby Soho vs. (0-0) Haley J

Haley shoves Soho after the bell rings. Haley talks smack to Soho. Greco Roman Knuckle. Soho with a back heel trip. Soho starts rag dolling Haley. Soho sends Haley to the corner. Soho with a Corner Spear. Soho with clubbing shoulder blocks. Haley sends Soho face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Haley repeatedly stomps on Soho’s chest. Haley with the irish whip. Soho decks Haley with a back elbow smash. Soho drives Haley face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Soho with Three Running SuperKicks. Haley denies The Back Drop Driver. Haley with a thumb to the eye. Haley drops Soho with The Ripcord Lariat for a one count. Soho blocks a boot from Haley. Soho with a knee lift. Soho SuperKicks Haley. Soho connects with No Future to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-4) Ruby Soho via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (45-10) Lance Archer vs. (0-0) Joey O’Reilly

Archer attacked O’Reilly during his entrance. Archer delivers Two Chokeslams. Archer puts O’Reilly on the top turnbuckle. Archer connects with The Blackout. Archer starts raining down haymakers which forces the referee to call for the bell.

Winner: (46-10) Lance Archer via Referee Stoppage

Seventh Match: (58-23) Nyla Rose, (30-12) Leyla Hirsch, (22-16) Emi Sakura w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-1) AQA, (5-4) Kiera Hogan, (6-14) Skye Blue In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Nyla Rose and AQA will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rose sends AQA face first into the canvas. Rose goes for a Bodyslam, but AQA lands back on her feet. AQA kicks the left hamstring of Rose. AQA ducks a clothesline from Rose. AQA with forearm shivers. AQA dropkicks Rose. Rose chops AQA in mid-air. Rose launches AQA back first into the turnbuckles. Vickie attacks AQA behind the referee’s back. Rose tags in Hirsch. Hirsch with a Corner Meteora. Hirsch with a Hesitation Dropkick for a two count. AQA reverses out of the irish whip from Hirsch. AQA dropkicks Hirsch for a one count. AQA tags in Hogan. Hogan avoids The Pump Kick. Hogan kicks the right shoulder of Hirsch. Hogan with a Shotgun Dropkick. Hogan with a Wrap Around Boot for a two count.

Hogan applies a front face lock. Hogan tags in Blue. Double Snap Mare. Double SuperKick for a two count. Hirsch push kicks Blue. Hirsch tags in Sakura. Blue ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Following a snap mare takeover, Blue with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sakura side steps Blue into the turnbuckles. We Will Rock You Chops. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura tags in Rose. Blue denies The Samoan Drop. Blue with a JawBreaker. Blue tags in AQA. Rose ducks a clothesline from AQA. Rose kicks AQA in the gut. Rose sends AQA to the corner. Rose levels AQA with The Body Avalanche.

Rose goes for The Running Cannonball Strike, but AQA ducks out of the way. Vickie trips AQA from the outside. Rose throws AQA off the top turnbuckle. Rose goes for a Running Splash, but AQA ducks out of the way. Hirsch and Blue are tagged in. Blue ducks a clothesline from Hirsch. Blue with a knee lift. Blue whips Hirsch across the ring. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Hirsch ducks a clothesline from Blue. Hirsch goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Blue counters with the lateral press for a two count. Blue SuperKicks Hirsch for a two count. Rose Chokeslams Hirsch. Hogan kicks the left hamstring of Rose. Hogan delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Sakura kicks Hogan in the gut. Sakura hits The Queen’s Gambit. AQA dropkicks Sakura to the floor. Hirsch with a Release German Suplex. Hirsch connects with The Running Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: (59-23) Nyla Rose, (31-12) Leyla Hirsch, (23-16) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Eight Match: (5-2) Jay Lethal, (35-30) Matt Sydal, (62-29) Frankie Kazarian, (23-43) Lee Johnson, (10-7) Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson vs. (3-24) Chaos Project & (0-2) The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi and JD Drake) w/Ryan Nemeth In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Jay Lethal and Peter Avalon will start things off. Avalon ducks a clothesline from Lethal. Avalon mocks Lethal. Strut Fest in Nashville. Lethal wooo’s in Avalon’s face. Avalon kicks Lethal in the gut. Lethal reverses out of the irish whip from Avalon. Lethal with a Hip Toss. Lethal with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Lethal pops back on his feet. Lethal tags in Johnson. Johnson applies a wrist lock. Avalon kicks Johnson in the gut. Avalon tags in Drake. Drake goes for a Bodyslam, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Johnson sends Drake into the ropes. Drake with the irish whip. Anderson tags himself in. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Drake. Johnson dropkicks Drake. Anderson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Sydal and Serpentico are tagged in. Sydal with a single leg dropkick. Serpentico tags in Luther.

Sydal avoids The Spinning Leg Lariat. Sydal with combination kicks. Serpentico attacks Sydal from behind. Serpentico goes for a Bodyslam, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Slice/JawBreaker Combination. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa. Luther uses Nemeth for leverage. Luther with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Luther sends Sydal to the corner. Luther with clubbing knee strikes. Chaos Project and Wingmen gangs up on Sydal. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther bodyslams Sydal. Assisted Drop Toe Hold. Luther uses Serpentico as a weapon. Serpentico hooks the outside leg for a two count. Serpentico applies a wrist lock. Simultaneous tag to Avalon. Drake bodyslams Sydal. Falling HeadButt/Fist Drop Combination for a two count. Avalon applies a front face lock. Bononi tags himself in. Bononi drives his knee into the midsection of Sydal. Bononi with a knee lift. Bononi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sydal counters with a high knee strike. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian and Serpentico are tagged in.

Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Kazarian knocks Luther off the ring apron. Kazarian with two clotheslines. Kazarian with The Guillotine Leg Drop to Avalon. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Drake grabs Kazarian from behind. Serpentico inadvertently chops Drake. Kazarian dropkicks Serpentico into Drake. Kazarian with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Kazarian Spears Nemeth. Arn Anderson clotheslines Nemeth. Kazarian bodyslams Serpentico. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Drake whips Lethal across the ring. Lethal ducks a clothesline from Drake. Lethal lands The Suicide Dive. Kazarian launches Drake over the top rope. Serpentico rolls Kazarian over for a two count. Serpentico kicks Kazarian in the gut. Serpentico whips Kazarian across the ring. Anderson tags himself in. Kazarian kicks Serpentico in the chest. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Simultaneous tag to Lethal. Johnson with The Frog Splash. Lethal connects with Hail To The King to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-2) Jay Lethal, (36-30) Matt Sydal, (63-29) Frankie Kazarian, (24-43) Lee Johnson, (11-7) Brock Anderson via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 297 of The Hoots Podcast