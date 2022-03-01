AEW Dark Elevation Results 2/28/22

Webster Bank Arena

Bridgeport, Connecticut

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (6-2) Jay Lethal vs. (5-8) Jora Johl w/Matt Hardy & Jose The Assistant

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Johl applies a side headlock. Lethal whips Johl across the ring. Lethal drops down on the canvas. Lethal drops Johl with a shoulder tackle. Johl drops down on the canvas. Johl leapfrogs over Lethal. Lethal with a deep arm-drag. Lethal sends Johl to the ring apron. Lethal with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Lethal lands The Suicide Dive. Lethal struts on the ramp way. Lethal rolls Johl back into the ring. Lethal gets crotched on the top rope. Johl SuperKicks Lethal to the floor. Johl with forearm shivers. Johl with a knife edge chop.

Lethal fires back with a chop/forearm combination. Johl reverses out of the irish whip from Lethal. Johl Powerslams Lethal for a two count. Johl applies The Sleeper Hold. Lethal with elbows into the midsection of Johl. Lethal with a blistering chop. Lethal rolls Johl over for a one count. Lethal with a knife edge chop. Lethal with the backslide cover for a two count. Lethal continues to chop Johl. Johl reverses out of the irish whip from Lethal. Lethal slides under a clothesline from Johl. Lethal with The Pump Kick. Lethal with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Johl avoids The Lethal Injection. Johl hits The Michinoku Driver. Lethal avoids The Pump Kick. Lethal rolls Johl over for a two count. Lethal connects with The Lethal Injection to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-2) Jay Lethal via Pinfall

What does @jorajohl’s future look like in the #AHFO? @MATTHARDYBRAND delivers some stern words.

Tune in to #AEWDarkElevation on our official YouTube channel!

▶️ https://t.co/VKg8bsHrjg pic.twitter.com/R8UQZzd9K9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 1, 2022

Second Match: (44-21) Red Velvet vs. (7-15) Skye Blue

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Velvet with an arm-drag takeover. Strong lockup. Blue with an arm-drag takeover of her own. Nice displays of sportsmanship. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Velvet applies a side headlock. Blue whips Velvet across the ring. Velvet drops Blue with a shoulder tackle. Blue drops down on the canvas. Misfired Hip Tosses. Velvet slaps Blue in the ribs. Velvet with a Hip Toss. Blue answers with a deep arm-drag.

Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Blue scores the ankle pick. Velvet blocks The SuperKick. Blue with a Low Enzuigiri for a two count. Leyla Hirsch appears on the stage. Velvet with a NeckBreaker. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Velvet tugs on Blue’s hair. Velvet gets distracted by Hirsch. Blue rolls Velvet over for a two count. Blue SuperKicks Velvet for a two count. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Blue. Velvet connects with The Final Slice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (45-21) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Third Match: (63-29) Frankie Kazarian vs. (26-42) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Angels whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian drops Angels with a shoulder tackle. Kazarian grabs a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Kazarian avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Kazarian rolls Angels over for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Angels ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Angels applies a waist lock. Rollup Exchange. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Kazarian sends Angels to the corner. Kazarian with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Kazarian with a blistering chop. Angels sends Kazarian into the ropes. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels with a Leg Lariat. Angels with a deep arm-drag. Angels applies an arm-bar.

Angels talks smack to Kazarian. Kazarian with an arm-drag escape. Angels answers with a shoulder block. Angels slips over Kazarian’s back. Kazarian with an Inside Out Lariat. Kazarian with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Angels with heavy bodyshots. Kazarian punches Angels in the back. Kazarian whips Angels across the ring. Angels holds onto the ropes. Kazarian blocks a boot from Angels. Angels with an Apron Enzuigiri. Angels with a SpringBoard Shotgun Dropkick. Angels pops back on his feet. Angels with a Chop/Hamstring Kick Combination.

Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian follows that with a knee lift. Angels ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Angels with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Angels ducks another clothesline from Kazarian. Angels with a Headscissors Takeover. Kazarian punches Angels in mid-air. Angles avoids The SpringBoard Leg Drop. Angels applies The Indian Death Lock. Kazarian kicks Angels in the face. Kazarian applies The Heel Hook. Angels repeatedly kicks Kazarian in the face. Angels with an inside cradle for a two count. Kazarian with the backslide cover for a two count. Kazarian avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Angels rocks Kazarian with a forearm smash. Angels connects with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Kazarian makes Angels tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (64-29) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Fourth Match: (59-23) Nyla Rose, (23-16) Emi Sakura, (33-19) Diamante w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-1) LMK, (0-3) Kayla Sparks, (0-0) Paris Van Dale In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Rose attacks Team LMK before the rings. Double Irish Whip. Rose shrugs off a double clothesline attempt. Rose delivers a double clothesline of her own. Rose tags in Sakura. Rose sends Dale to the corner. We Will Rock You Chops. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Dale decks Sakura with a JawBreaker. Dale tags in Sparks. Sparks clotheslines from Sakura. Sparks with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sakura side steps Sparks into the turnbuckles. Sakura tags in Rose.

Rose goes for The Chokeslam, but Sparks lands back on her feet. Sparks dropkicks Rose. Sparks tags in Dale. Rose decks Dale with a back elbow smash. Rose drives Dale back first into the turnbuckles. Diamante tags herself in. Diamante with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Assisted Splash for a two count. Dale tags in LMK. Diamante ducks a clothesline from LMK. Diamante with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Rose and Sakura clears the ring. Rose sends LMK face first into the canvas. Sakura with a Senton Splash. Diamante makes LMK tap out to The Bodyscissors Arm-Bar.

Winner: (60-23) Nyla Rose, (24-16) Emi Sakura, (34-19) Diamante via Submission

Fifth Match: (46-10) Lance Archer vs. (9-51) Fuego Del Sol

Archer catches Del Sol in mid-air before the bell rings. Archer goes for The Chokeslam, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Archer. Del Sol with clubbing blows to Archer’s back. Del Sol ducks another clothesline from Archer. Del Sol slides under Archer. Archer goes for The Blackout, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Archer sends Del Sol to the corner. Archer blocks a boot from Del Sol. Del Sol with an Apron Enzuigiri. Archer rocks Del Sol with a forearm smash in mid-air. Archer dumps Del Sol out of the ring. Archer teases a dive.

Archer kicks Del Sol in the face. Archer slaps Del Sol in the chest. Archer resets the referee’s ten count. Archer continues to play around with the crowd. Archer rolls Del Sol back into the ring. Del Sol dropkicks Archer. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Archer. Archer catches Del Sol in mid-air. Archer puts Del Sol on the top turnbuckle. Archer with a forearm smash. Del Sol with rapid fire haymakers. Del Sol starts biting Archer’s forehead. Del Sol goes for The Tornado DDT, but Archer counters with a Vertical Suplex. Archer Chokeslams Del Sol. Archer puts Del Sol on the top turnbuckle. Archer with an overhand chop. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (47-10) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (31-12) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-7) Willow Nightingale

Hirsch side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Nightingale applies a side headlock. Hirsch whips Nightingale across the ring. Nightingale drops Hirsch with a shoulder tackle. Nightingale is fired up. Hirsch kicks Nightingale in the gut. Nightingale goes for a cartwheel escape, but Hirsch counters with a basement dropkick. Hirsch backs Nightingale into the ropes. Hirsch with forearm shivers. Hirsch with clubbing shoulder blocks. Hirsch sends Nightingale to the corner. Hirsch with a running forearm smash.

Hirsch sweeps out the legs of Nightingale. Nightingale avoids The Shotgun Meteora. Nightingale with a corner clothesline. Nightingale cartwheels out of a wrist lock from Hirsch. Nightingale applies a waist lock. Nightingale whips Hirsch across the ring. Nightingale delivers The Pounce. Nightingale plays to the crowd. Nightingale hits The Running Cannonball Strike. Nightingale goes for The MoonSault, but Hirsch ducks out of the way. Hirsch connects with The Running Knee. Hirsch makes Nightingale tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (32-12) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Seventh Match: (23-6) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. (3-25) Chaos Project

Stu Grayson and Serpentico will start things off. Serpentico bows up to Grayson. Serpentico has a hard time picking up Grayson. Chop Exchange. Grayson sends Serpentico face first into Uno’s boots. Uno with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Grayson with The Slingshot Senton on the ring apron. Grayson poses for the crowd. Luther clotheslines Grayson behind the referee’s back. Luther throws Grayson into the steel barricade. Luther rolls Grayson back into the ring. Serpentico hooks the outside leg for a one count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Serpentico with a straight right hand. Serpentico knocks Uno off the ring apron. Grayson kicks Luther in the face. Serpentico drops Grayson with The Spinning Flatliner. Luther goes into the cover for a two count. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther accidentally runs over Serpentico.

Grayson with The Double Pele Kick. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno clotheslines Serpentico. Uno decks Luther with a back elbow smash. Uno with a running clothesline. Uno kicks Luther in the face. Uno goes for a Bodyslam, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Luther inadvertently clotheslines Serpentico. Uno with The Pump Kick. Uno lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Uno tags in Grayson. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb for a one count. Uno kicks Luther in the gut. Luther with a drop toe hold. Luther sends Grayson face first into the canvas. Chaos Project connects with The Assisted Spear for a two count. Grayson sends Luther tumbling to the floor. Uno tags himself in. Grayson lands The SomerSault Plancha. Standing Switch Exchange. Serpentico SuperKicks Uno. Serpentico goes for The Handspring Cutter, but Dark Order counters with The Fatality to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-6) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 298 of The Hoots Podcast