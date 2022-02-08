AEW Dark Elevation Results 2/7/22

The Wintrust Arena

Chicago, Illinois

Commentary Team: (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (7-6) Bobby Fish vs. (0-8) Robert Anthony

Standing Switch Exchange. Fish with a flying mare takeover. Fish applies a front face lock. Fish with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Fish goes for The Slingshot Senton, but Anthony ducks out of the way. Anthony with a chop/forearm combination. Anthony rolls Fish back into the ring. Anthony continues to dish out chops and forearms. Short-Arm Reversal by Fish. Fish kicks the left knee of Anthony. Fish with forearm shivers. Anthony reverses out of the irish whip from Fish. Fish dives over Anthony. Anthony dropkicks Fish. Anthony hammers down on the back of Fish’s neck. Anthony with a forearm smash. Anthony with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a one count. Anthony kicks Fish in the back. Anthony talks smack to Fish.

Forearm Exchange. Fish delivers his combination offense. Anthony with another chop/forearm combination. Fish grabs the left leg of Anthony. Fish repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Anthony. Fish with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip into the turnbuckles. Fish stomps on the left knee of Anthony. Following a snap mare takeover, Fish with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Anthony avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Fish thrust kicks the midsection of Anthony. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Fish with clubbing hamstring kicks. Fish hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Fish applies The Sleeper Hold. Anthony backs Fish into the turnbuckles. Fish ducks a clothesline from Anthony. Fish applies a waist lock. Anthony decks Fish with a back elbow smash. Fish with The Exploder Suplex into the ropes. Fish connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-6) Bobby Fish via Pinfall

Second Match: (32-19) Diamante, (30-19) The Bunny, (20-15) Emi Sakura vs. (5-11) Skye Blue, (0-4) Heather Reckless, (0-7) Queen Aminata In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Diamante and Skye Blue will start things off. Diamante pie faces Blue. Diamante slaps Blue in the face. Blue with forearm shivers. Blue ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Blue with a double leg takedown. Ground and Pound Exchange. Blue SuperKicks Diamante. Blue tags in Aminata. Aminata slaps Diamante in the chest. Diamante side steps Aminata into the turnbuckles. Aminata ducks under a chop from Diamante. Aminata kicks Diamante in the face. Aminata tags in Blue. Following a snap mare takeover, Blue with another SuperKick for a one count. Blue tags in Reckless. Diamante decks Reckless with a back elbow smash.

Diamante with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Diamante tags in Sakura. Sakura with Two Hair Biel Throws. Sakura unloads two knife edge chops. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Blue with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Sakura. Meeting Of The Minds. Sakura ties Blue and Reckless together. Diamante with a drop toe hold. Diamante applies The Camel Clutch. Bunny skips around the ring. Sakura tags in Bunny. Sakura with The Queen’s Gambit. Bunny clears the ring. Bunny delivers The Sliding D. Bunny with two knee lifts. Bunny goes for Down The Rabbit Hole, but Blue and Aminata gets in the way. Bunny connects with Down The Rabbit Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-19) Diamante, (31-19) The Bunny, (21-15) Diamante via Pinfall

Third Match: (53-16) Scorpio Sky w/Dan Lambert vs. (0-0) Stephen Wolf

Ethan Page joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Sky applies a side headlock. Wolf whips Sky across the ring. Sky drops Wolf with a shoulder tackle. Wolf drops down on the canvas. Sky holds onto the ropes. Leg Sweep Exchange. Sky rams his boot across Wolf’s face. Sky uppercuts Wolf. Sky is choking Wolf with his boot. Sky poses for the crowd.

Sky with The Pendulum BackBreaker. Sky applies the backbreaker stretch. Sky transitions into a cravate. Sky with a sharp knee strike. Sky with a falling sledge. Following a snap mare takeover, Sky applies a rear chin lock. Wolf with heavy bodyshots. Wolf ducks a clothesline from Sky. Wolf slaps Sky in the chest. Wolf with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Wolf dropkicks Sky. Sky avoids a big right hand from Wolf. Sky drops Wolf with The Big Boot. Sky connects with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (54-16) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (9-11) Julia Hart vs. (0-0) Arie Alexander

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Alexander decks Hart with a back elbow smash. Alexander kicks Hart in the gut. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Alexander with a low head kick. Alexander with a toe kick. Alexander slams Hart’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hart ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Hart is throwing haymakers at Alexander. Hart repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest.

Following a snap mare takeover, Hart kicks Alexander in the back. Alexander rocks Hart with a forearm smash. Hart answers with a Scorpion Kick. Hart trips Alexander. Hart with The Standing MoonSault. Hart whips Alexander into the turnbuckles. Hart with a Handstand Forearm. Hart with a Running Hip Attack. Hart connects with The Splitting Bulldog. Hart makes Alexander tap out to The Figure Four Headlock.

Winner: (10-11) Julia Hart via Submission

Fifth Match: (38-19) Dante Martin vs. (13-40) Aaron Solow w/Nick Comoroto

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Solow kicks Dante in the gut. Side Headlock Exchange. Dante with a side headlock takeover. Solow whips Dante across the ring. Dante drops Solow with a shoulder tackle. Solow drops down on the canvas. Dante with a Counter Hip Toss. Dante leapfrogs over Solow. Dante with another side headlock takeover. Solow sends Dante to the corner. Dante dives over Solow. Solow avoids the deep arm-drag. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Dante. Solow applies a side headlock. Dante whips Solow across the ring. Solow holds onto the ropes. Solow launches Dante over the top rope. Dante with a forearm smash.

Comoroto trips Dante behind the referee’s back. Solow with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Solow drives Dante back first into the ring apron. Solow rolls Dante back into the ring. Solow with three elbow drops. Solow kicks Dante in the face. Solow clotheslines Dante for a two count. Solow is throwing haymakers at Dante. Solow repeatedly stomps on Dante’s chest. Dante is displaying his fighting spirit. Dante launches Solow over the top rope. Dante kicks the left knee of Solow. Dante scores two forearm knockdowns. Dante with The Reverse Suplex. Solow regroups on the outside. Comoroto stops Dante in his tracks. Solow hits The Windmill Kick for a two count. Dante sends Solow into the ropes. Dante ducks a clothesline from Solow. Dante lands The Suicide Dive. Dante kicks Solow in the face. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-19) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (38-13) The Acclaimed & (12-10) The Gunn Club w/Billy Gunn vs. (34-27) Matt Sydal, (6-8) Lee Moriarty, (23-41) Lee Johnson, (10-6) Brock Anderson In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Anthony Bowens and Matt Sydal will start things off. Sydal wants Bowens to open his third eye. Bowens kicks Sydal in the gut. Bowens whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal rolls Bowens over for a two count. Bowens with a deep arm-drag. Bowens goes for a Bodyslam, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal with an arm-drag takeover. Sydal with a Spinning Heel Kick. Sydal applies a wrist lock. Sydal tags in Moriarty. Moriarty with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Bowens rocks Moriarty with a forearm smash. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster punches Moriarty in the back. Caster whips Moriarty across the ring. Moriarty slips over Caster’s back. Moriarty sweeps out the legs of Caster. Moriarty kicks the left shoulder of Caster. Sydal with a leaping sledge. Moriarty drops Bowens with The Rolling Elbow. The Acclaimed and Gunn Club regroups on the outside. Austin and Anderson are tagged in.

Anderson ducks a clothesline from Austin. Anderson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Austin’s left hand. Anderson tags in Moriarty. Moriarty applies a wrist lock. Austin tags in Colten. Colten grabs the right ear of Moriarty. Colten with a straight right hand. Colten backs Moriarty into the ropes. Colten with clubbing short-arm lariats. Colten yells at the referee. Colten punches Moriarty. Colten gets distracted by the Ass Boys chants. Colten continues to dish out haymakers. Colten tags in Caster. Caster stomps on Moriarty’s chest. Caster applies a rear chin lock. Moriarty with heavy bodyshots. Caster drives Moriarty back first into the turnbuckles. Bowens tags himself in. Bowens repeatedly stomps on Moriarty’s chest. Bowens with a forearm/hammer elbow combination. Bowens poses for the crowd. Bowens goes into the lateral press for a two count. Bowens applies The Cobra Clutch. Moriarty gets back to a vertical base. Bowens stops Moriarty in his tracks. Bowens with a chop/jab combination. Bowens SuperKicks Moriarty for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Moriarty. Moriarty with a Back Drop Sulplex. Moriarty dumps Caster out of the ring. Johnson and Austin are tagged in.

Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson knocks Caster off the ring. Johnson slides under Austin. Johnson dropkicks Austin. Johnson with a back fist. Johnson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Johnson pops back on his feet. Johnson tosses Caster out of the ring. Austin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Johnson decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Johnson drops Austin with The Reverse DDT. Bowens dropkicks Johnson off the top turnbuckle. Sydal with The Roundhouse Kick. Sydal with The Flying Meteora. Colten avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Colten with The Full Nelson Slam. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Colten. Anderson nails Colten with The DDT. Caster SuperKicks Anderson. Johnson goes for The O’Connor, but Caster holds onto the turnbuckles. Caster decks Johnson with a back elbow smash. Caster wraps a steel chain around his fist. Johnson SuperKicks Caster. Austin rolls Johnson over for a two count. Colten clocks Johnson with the boom box behind the referee’s back. Austin rolls Johnson over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-13) The Acclaimed & (13-10) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (27-12) Best Friends w/Kris Statlander vs. (3-22) Chaos Project

Chuck Taylor and Luther will start things off. Taylor ducks a clothesline from Luther. Taylor applies a side headlock. Luther whips Taylor across the ring. Luther goes for a Bodyslam, but Taylor lands back on his feet. Taylor applies a waist lock. Luther decks Taylor with a back elbow smash. Taylor avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Forearm Exchange. Taylor dropkicks Luther. Luther tags in Serpentico. Taylor with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Taylor tags in Beretta. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop for a one count. Second Forearm Exchange. Beretta with a knife edge chop. Beretta with a forearm smash. Bereta whips Serpentico across the ring. Serpentico kicks Beretta in the chest. Serpentico applies a front face lock. Beretta with The Northern Lights Suplex. Beretta with a leaping back elbow smash. Beretta follows that with The Tornado DDT.

Serpentico SuperKicks Taylor. Luther nails Beretta with The Pump Kick. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther dumps Beretta face first on the steel barricade. Luther rolls Beretta back into the ring. Luther with The Side Walk Slam. Luther knocks Taylor off the ring apron. Luther shouts instructions at Serpentico. Assisted Swanton Bomb for a two count. Luther argues with the referee. Chaos Project mocks Best Friends. Assisted Shoulder Block. Luther slaps Beretta in the chest. Luther tags in Serpentico. Beretta avoids the running chop. Beretta with a blistering chop. Luther runs interference. Luther tags himself in. Beretta with a knife edge chop. Beretta decks Luther with a back elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Luther. Luther with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther bodyslams Beretta. Luther bodyslams Serpentico on top of Beretta.

Luther inadvertently falls on top of Serpentico. Beretta bodyslams Luther on top of Serpentico. Beretta hits The Back Drop Driver. Beretta tags in Taylor. Taylor with two clotheslines. Taylor with Two Big Boots. Taylor follows that with The Spinning SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Taylor dumps Luther out of the ring. Serpentico fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Luther pulls Taylor out of the ring. Luther punches Taylor in the back. Luther goes for a Bodyslam, but Taylor lands back on his feet. Taylor throws Luther into the steel ring steps. Serpentico with a JawBreaker. Taylor tags in Beretta. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination. Best Friends Hug. Best Friends connects with Strong Zero to pickup the victory. After the match, Best Friends hugs Statlander to close the show.

Winner: (28-12) Best Friends via Pinfall

