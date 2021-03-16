AEW Dark Elevation Results 3/15/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (37-23-1) Jungle Boy w/The Jurassic Express vs. (2-12) Danny Limelight

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Limelight whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy drops Limelight with a shoulder tackle. Limelight drops down on the canvas. Limelight leapfrogs over Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy with a side headlock takeover. Limelight answers with the headscissors escape. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Limelight applies a side headlock. Jungle Boy whips Limelight across the ring. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Jungle Boy dropkicks Limelight. Jungle Boy with a knife edge chop. Jungle Boy whips Limelight across the ring. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Jungle Boy. Limelight with a deep arm-drag. Limelight starts dancing. Limelight with a knife edge chop. Limelight whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Jungle Boy with a Running Hurricanrana. Jungle Boy with two arm-drags. Jungle Boy applies an arm-bar. Jungle Boy backs Limelight into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Limelight kicks Jungle Boy in the gut.

Limelight with a forearm/mid-kick combination. Jungle Boy unloads three knife edge chops. Limelight sends Jungle Boy to the corner. Limelight kicks Jungle Boy in the face. Limelight applies The Upside Down. Limelight with a Roll Through NeckBreaker for a one count. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Limelight with clubbing mid-kicks. Jungle Boy drives his elbow into the midsection of Limelight. Jungle Boy slaps Limelight in the chest. Limelight answers with a gut punch. Limelight with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight kicks Jungle Boy in the back. Limelight with a Running Knee Strike. Limelight with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Limelight goes for a Slingshot Senton, but Jungle Boy gets his knees up in the air. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Jungle Boy.

Limelight goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Jungle Boy counters with The Pendulum BackBreaker. Jungle Boy decks Limelight with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy uppercuts Limelight. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy with an Inside Out Lariat. Jungle Boy goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Jungle Boy avoids The Ripcord RoundHouse Kick. Limelight nails Jungle Boy with a throat thrust. Limelight applies the single leg crab. Jungle Boy grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Jungle Boy denies The Canadian Destroyer. Mid-Kick/Chop Exchange. Limelight with a Pump Kick. Jungle Boy launches Limelight over the top rope. Limelight clips the back of Jungle Boy’s head. Limelight with a Headscissors Takeover off the ring apron. Limelight with a Corkscrew Plancha. Limelight rolls Jungle Boy back into the ring. Limelight scales the ropes. Limelight hits The Flipping DDT for a two count. Limelight with a forearm smash. Jungle Boy reverses out of the irish whip from Limelight. Limelight with a Rising Knee Strike. Limelight goes for The Symbiote DDT, but Jungle Boy counters with The BrainBuster. Jungle Boy makes Limelight tap out to The Snare Trap.

Winner: (38-23-1) Jungle Boy via Submission

Second Match: (7-0) Miro & (21-17) Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford vs. (0-22) Baron Black & (0-7) Vary Morales

Kip Sabian and Vary Morales will start things off. Sabian kicks Morales in the gut. Sabian with forearm shivers. Sabian slams Morales head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sabian repeatedly stomps on Morales chest. Sabian with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Sabian goes for a Slingshot Suplex, but Morales counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Morales ducks a clothesline from Sabian. Morales sends Sabian into the ropes. Morales with a Hurricanrana. Morales ducks a clothesline from Sabian. Morales with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. The referee tells Miro to get out of the ring. Morales applies a front face lock. Morales tags in Black. Black with a gut punch. Black uppercuts Sabian. Black with a knife edge chop. Sabian kicks Black in the gut. Sabian unloads two knife edge chops. Sabian with a toe kick. Sabian applies a wrist lock. Sabian with the irish whip. Black dives over Sabian. Black rolls Sabian over for a one count.

Black applies the single leg crab. Miro shoves Black off Sabian. Black ducks a clothesline from Sabian. Black with an Atomic Drop. Black hits The BackStabber for a two count. Black applies a front face lock. Black tags in Morales. Morales with a Vertical Suplex. Morales SuperKicks Sabian for a one count. Miro continues to run into the ring. Sabian blocks a boot from Morales. Sabian with a knee lift. Sabian with The GutBuster. Sabian is putting the boots to Morales. Sabian puts Morales on the top turnbuckle. Sabian with a straight right hand. Morales denies The SuperPlex. Morales delivers The Missile Dropkick. Sabian tags in Miro. Miro knocks Black off the ring apron. Miro throws Black into the AEW Wall. Morales ducks a clothesline from Miro. Miro with a double sledge in mid-air. Miro talks smack to Morales. Miro throws Morales into the canvas. Miro with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Miro tags in Sabian. Sabian connects with The Time Turner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-0) Miro & (22-17) Kip Sabian via Pinfall

Third Match: (18-9) Big Swole vs. (0-11) Skyler Moore

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swole shoves Moore into the canvas. Wrist Lock Exchange. Swole applies a hammerlock. Swole with forearm shivers across the back of Moore. Swole with a waist lock takedown. Swole maintains waist control. Moore decks Swole with a back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Moore pie faces Swole. Swole drops down on the canvas. Moore ducks a clothesline from Swole. Swole scores the elbow knockdown. Swole flexes her muscles. Swole repeatedly whips Moore into the steel barricade and the edge of the ring frame. Swole rolls Moore back into the ring. Moore side steps Swole into the turnbuckles. Moore avoids the knee lift. Moore applies a side headlock on the top rope. Moore sweeps out the legs of Swole for a two count. Moore transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Moore repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Swole. Moore hooks the outside leg for a two count. Moore with forearm shivers across the left knee of Swole. Moore with another cover for a two count. Moore applies a toe and ankle hold. Moore slams the left leg of Swole on the canvas for a one count. Moore applies a rear chin lock. Swole with elbows into the midsection of Moore. Moore applies The Full Nelson Lock. Swole HeadButts Moore. Swole decks Moore with a back elbow smash. Moore with a BackBreaker. Moore Powerslams Swole for a two count. Swole with an inside cradle for a two count. Swole rocks Moore with a forearm smash. Swole uppercuts Moore. Swole with two cross chops. Moore avoids a flurry of strikes from Swole. Swole HeadButts Moore. Swole ducks a clothesline from Moore. Swole connects with The Dirty Dancing to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-9) Big Swole via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (19-15) QT Marshall w/Nick Comoroto vs. (14-21) Marko Stunt

Stunt with a waist lock go-behind. Stunt applies a wrist lock. Marshall shoves Stunt into the canvas. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Marshall with a waist lock takedown. Stunt grabs the left leg of Marshall. Marshall slings Stunt across the ring. Stunt shoves Marshall. Stunt slaps Marshall in the face. Marshall answers with a big haymaker. Marshall whips Stunt across the ring. Stunt kicks Marshall in the chest. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Stunt with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Stunt side steps Marshall into the turnbuckles. Stunt with a flying elbow drop. Stunt with a basement dropkick. Marshall catches Stunt in mid-air. Marshall denies the sunset flip. Marshall hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Marshall repeatedly stomps on Stunt’s chest. Marshall with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a one count. Stunt is displaying his fighting spirit.

Marshall goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Stunt lands back on his feet. Marshall denies The O’Connor Roll. Stunt with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Marshall responds with a Pop Up Forearm Smash for a two count. Stunt negates The Diamond Cutter. Stunt decks Marshall with a JawBreaker. Marshall and Stunt are trading back and forth shots. Marshall whips Stunt across the ring. Stunt slides under Marshall. Marshall avoids The Busaiku Knee. Stunt with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Stunt with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Marshall goes for a Powerslam, but Stunt rolls him over for a two count. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Stunt drills Marshall with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Stunt with a Spinning Back Kick. Stunt goes for The Underdog, but Marshall counters with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory. After the match, Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth gangs up on Stunt. Luchasaurus storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (20-15) QT Marshall via Pinfall

– Lee Johnson Vignette.

Fifth Match: (12-4) Taynara Conti w/Brodie Lee Jr vs. (0-1) Ashley Vox

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Vox repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Conti. Conti with a Spinning Heel Kick. Conti with a Judo Throw for a one count. Conti applies a front face lock. Vox drives Conti back first into the turnbuckles. Conti applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Conti blocks a punch from Vox. Conti drops Vox with The STO. Conti with a series of judo throws. Vox avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Vox rolls Conti over for a one count. Vox ducks a clothesline from Conti. Vox rakes the eyes of Conti. Vox HeadButts Conti.

Conti launches Vox over the top rope. Vox with a shoulder block. Vox with a Headscissors Takeover. Conti avoids The 619. Conti nails Vox with The Pump Kick. Conti blasts Vox with The PK. Vox drives Conti back first into the ring apron. Forearm Exchange. Conti runs Vox into the steel barricade. Vox with a Running Knee Strike. Conti ducks a clothesline from Vox. Conti with a Spinning BackBreaker on the floor. Conti rolls Vox back into the ring. Conti dives over Vox. Conti delivers another Pump Kick. Conti with a Pump Knee Strike. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-4) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (1-3) The Sydal Brothers vs. (0-0) Royce Isaacs & (0-0) Jorel Nelson

Mike Sydal and Royce Isaacs will start things off. Isaacs scores two takedowns. Standing Switch Exchange. Isaacs backs Mike into the turnbuckles. Isaacs decks Mike with a back elbow smash. Isaacs with a straight right hand. Isaacs with the irish whip. Mike dives over Isaacs. Mike showcases his athleticism. Mike dropkicks Isaacs for a one count. Mike tags in Matt. Double Irish Whip. Mike drop toe holds Isaacs into a sliding dropkick from Matt. Matt applies the bow and arrow stretch. Matt with a double foot stomp. Isaacs delivers a gut punch. Isaacs bodyslams Matt. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Nelson goes for a Bodyslam, but Matt counters with two arm-drags. Matt applies an arm-bar. Matt grabs a side wrist lock. Matt backs Nelson into the ropes. Matt tags in Mike. Mike with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Matt with a flying mare takeover. Mike follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a one count. Mike HeadButts Nelson. Mike punches Nelson in the chest. Nelson reverses out of the irish whip from Mike. Mike decks Nelson with a back elbow smash. Mike cartwheels off the top rope. Mike with The RoundHouse Kick for a two count.

The referee is trying to get Matt out of the ring. Isaacs clotheslines the back of Mike’s neck. Isaacs drives Mike chest first into the turnbuckles. Nelson repeatedly stomps on Mike’s chest. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Isaacs works on the left knee of Mike. Isaacs with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Nelson with a Double Foot Stomp. Isaacs hooks the outside leg for a two count. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Double Irish Whip. Mike kicks Nelson in the chest. Isaacs with a straight right hand. Vertical Suplex/SitOut PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Mike matrix under a clothesline from Nelson. Mike tags in Matt. Matt kicks Nelson in the chest. Matt with Two Mid-Kicks. Matt with a Spinning Back Kick. Matt delivers his combination offense. Matt ducks a clothesline from Nelson. Matt with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Matt with a ShotGun Knee Strike. Matt follows that with The Slice. Matt with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Mike with clubbing blows to Isaacs back. Isaacs decks Mike with a back elbow smash. Sydal Brothers with Two RoundHouse Kicks. Matt delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Sydal Brothers connects with The Double Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-3) The Sydal Brothers via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (11-12) Red Velvet vs. (0-10) Dani Jordyn

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Velvet applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Velvet with two arm-drags. Velvet whips Jordyn across the ring. Velvet splits on the canvas. Velvet with a single leg dropkick. Velvet slams Jordyn’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Velvet is choking Jordyn with her boot. Velvet sweeps out the legs of Jordyn. Jordyn drives Velvet face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Jordyn with a running clothesline. Jordyn drives Velvet back first into the ring apron. Jordyn rolls Velvet back into the ring.

Jordyn starts reading her burn book. Velvet with an inside cradle for a two count. Jordyn applies a waist lock. Jordyn pulls Velvet down to the mat. Jordyn transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jordyn shoves Velvet. Jordyn ducks a clothesline from Velvet. Velvet with two clotheslines. Velvet with a Cazadora Bulldog. Velvet follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Velvet ducks under two clotheslines from Jordyn. Velvet kicks Jordyn in the gut. Velvet with a forearm smash. Velvet with a Spinning Heel Kick. Velvet connects with Just Dessert to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-12) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Eight Match: (14-7) Max Caster vs. (5-6) Dante Martin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Caster shoves Dante. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Caster goes for a rear chin lock, but Dante counters with a side wrist lock. Dante with a waist lock go-behind. Caster kicks Dante in the face. Dante whips Caster across the ring. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Caster. Dante with a side headlock takeover. Caster grabs a side wrist lock. Dante with two arm-drags. Caster whips Dante across the ring. Dante ducks a clothesline from Caster. Dante with another arm-drag. Caster regroups on the outside. Dante dives off the apron. Dante kicks out the legs of Caster. Dante rolls Caster back into the ring. Dante with clubbing blows to Caster’s back. Dante stomps on Caster’s back. Caster yanks Dante off the top rope. Caster repeatedly stomps on Dante’s chest.

Dante with heavy bodyshots. Caster punches Dante in the back. Caster applies a wrist lock. Caster with a full-arm dragon twist into the canvas. Caster rams his elbow across Dante’s face. Caster applies an arm-bar. Caster stomps on Dante’s left shoulder. Caster toys around with Dante. Caster puts Dante on the top turnbuckle. Dante shoves Caster off the middle rope. Caster has Dante perched on the top turnbuckle. Caster hits The Draping Cutter for a two count. Caster with clubbing crossfaces. Caster applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Following a snap mare takeover, Caster goes for a knee drop, but Dante ducks out of the way. Dante avoids the elbow drop. Dante kicks Caster in the face. Dante clotheslines Caster. Dante with a single leg dropkick. Dante with a Hurricanrana. Caster hyperextends the left shoulder of Dante. Dante with a low dropkick through the ropes. Dante lands The SomerSault Plancha. Dante rolls Caster back into the ring. Dante with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Dante grabs the boom box. Caster with a Pop Up Low Blow. Caster connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-7) Max Caster via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (8-2) Abadon vs. (0-0) Ray Lyn

Test Of Strength. Lyn ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Lyn punches Abadon in the back. Abadon is pissed. Lyn runs away from Abadon. Abadon clotheslines Lyn. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Abadon with a snap mare takedown. Lyn kicks Abadon in the gut. Abadon with a Draping BackBreaker. Abadon with The SpineBuster. Lyn repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Abadon. Abadon with The Exploder Suplex. Abadon with a Uranage Slam on the floor. Abadon transitions into a ground and pound attack. Abadon rolls Lyn back into the ring. Abadon is mauling Lyn in the corner. Lyn with a forearm smash. Abadon drops Lyn with a knife edge chop. Abadon connects with The Cemetary Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-2) Abadon via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (12-10) Will Hobbs w/Hook vs. (9-27-2) Brandon Cutler

Cutler is trying to stick and move. Hobbs repeatedly shoves Cutler into the turnbuckles. Cutler ducks a clothesline from Hobbs. Hobbs delivers The Pounce. Cutler regroups on the outside. Cutler with clubbing blows to Hobbs back. Cutler with a flying forearm smash. Cutler follows that with forearm shivers. Hobbs drives Cutler back first into the turnbuckles. Hobbs delivers a gut punch. Hobbs applies The Bear Hug. Cutler with two back elbow smashes. Cutler hammers down on the back of Hobbs neck. Cutler ducks a clothesline from Hobbs. Cutler dropkicks the left knee of Hobbs. Cutler hits The Phenomenal Forearm for a two count. Hobbs catches Cutler in mid-air. Hobbs connects with The Town Business to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-10) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (18-7) Diamante vs. (0-1) Leila Grey

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Diamante applies a hammerlock. Diamante brings Grey down to the mat. Diamante applies a front face lock. Grey with heavy bodyshots. Diamante punches Grey in the back. Diamante talks smack to Grey. Diamante pie faces Grey. Grey applies a side headlock. Diamante whips Grey across the ring. Grey drops Diamante with a shoulder tackle. Diamante drops down on the canvas. Grey ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Grey with two arm-drags. Diamante reverses out of the irish whip from Grey. Grey with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count.

Grey applies a hammerlock. Diamante decks Grey with a back elbow smash. Diamante with a Western Lariat. Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack. Diamante with clubbing crossfaces for a two count. Diamante hits Three Amigos. Diamante with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Diamante with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Diamante applies the chin bar. Grey with heavy bodyshots. Diamante drives her knee into the midsection of Grey. Diamante sends Grey to the corner. Grey with a back elbow smash. Diamante delivers her combination offense. Diamante with a Spinning Back Kick. Diamante connects with The Canadian Destroyer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-7) Diamante via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (17-26) Private Party & (24-13) The Butcher & The Blade w/Matt Hardy & The Bunny vs. (0-0) Dean Alexander, (0-4) Carlie Bravo, (0-0) Brick Aldridge, (0-6) David Ali In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Butcher & Blade attacks Team Bravo before the bell rings. Running Dropkick/GutWrench Suplex Combination. Kassidy and Ali are tagged in. Standing Switch Exchange. Kassidy punches Ali in the back. Kassidy goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ali lands back on his feet. Ali shoves Kassidy. Kassidy kicks Ali in the face. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy leapfrogs over Ali. Assisted Inverted Atomic Drop. Kassidy with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Quen sweeps out the legs of Ali. Kassidy applies The Camel Clutch. Quen with a Double Foot Stomp. Quest toys around with Ali. Quen goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ali lands back on his feet. Ali shoves Quen. Ali tags in Alexander. Alexander is distracted by Kassidy. Quen dropkicks Alexander. Quen tags in Kassidy. Double Irish Whip. Double Inverted Atomic Drop. Double Leg Sweep. Wish Bone Attack. Double Basement Dropkick. Alexander tags in Aldridge.

Aldridge tees off on Kassidy. Aldridge clotheslines Quen over the top rope. Kassidy rolls under a clothesline from Aldridge. Butcher with a running clothesline. The referee admonishes Butcher. Kassidy kicks Aldridge out of the ring. Hardy sends Aldridge face first into the steel ring post. Bunny transitions into a ground and pound attack. Butcher rolls Aldridge back into the ring. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags in Blade. Blade and Kassidy are putting the boots to Aldridge. Blade slams Aldridge’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Blade with a chop/haymaker combination. Blade repeatedly stomps on Aldridge’s chest. Blade is choking Aldridge with his knee. The referee admonishes Blade. Blade with the irish whip. Aldridge decks Blade with a back elbow smash. Aldridge tags in Ali. Ali with a flurry of hamstring kicks. Ali uppercuts Blade. Blade Powerslams Ali for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues in the ring. Windmill Kick/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination. Blade and Butcher connects with their NeckBreaker/PowerBomb Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-26) Private Party & (25-13) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

– Matt Sydal had two exhibition matches with Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa. These were made to make Sydal look like a fool. Tony Khan appeared on the stage. Khan announced that Kenny Omega will put his AEW World Title on the line against Matt Sydal on the March 24th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Thirteenth Match: (12-8) Riho vs. (1-3) Maki Itoh

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Riho applies a side headlock. Itoh whips Riho across the ring. Riho cartwheels over Itoh. Riho reverses out of the irish whip from Itoh. Itoh drops Riho with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Itoh pulls Riho down to the mat. Riho avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Riho with an axe kick. Riho slams Itoh’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Itoh hulks up in the corner. Riho goes for a matrix escape, but Itoh counters with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Itoh transitions into a corner mount. Itoh with the irish whip. Itoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Itoh follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Itoh has Riho tied up in the ropes. Itoh punches Riho in the back for a two count. Itoh applies a rear chin lock. Riho puts her leg on the bottom rope which forces the break. Forearm Exchange. Riho with a running dropkick. Riho with a Flying Crossbody Block off the ring apron.

Riho rolls Itoh back into the ring. Riho hooks the outside leg for a two count. Itoh reverses out of the irish whip from Riho. Riho cartwheels around Itoh. Riho with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Riho hits The 619. Riho with another Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Itoh denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Itoh drops Riho with The DDT. Itoh applies The Boston Crab. Riho rolls Itoh over for a two count. Riho with a Rising Knee Strike. Riho with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Itoh avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Itoh with The Tornado DDT. Second Forearm Exchange. Riho with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Riho lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Riho goes after the left leg of Itoh. Itoh headbutts the midsection of Riho. Riho responds with a Running Knee Strike. Itoh applies the single leg crab. Riho refuses to quit. Itoh with forearm shivers across the midsection of Riho. Itoh goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Riho ducks out of the way. Riho connects with The Running Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-8) Riho via Pinfall

