AEW Dark Elevation Results 3/21/22

Freeman Coliseum

San Antonio, Texas

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & Tony Schiavone)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (62-23) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-12) Robyn Renegade w/Charlette Renegade

Rose attacks Robyn before the bell rings. Rose bodyslams Robyn. Rose with a Senton Splash. Rose levels Robyn with The Body Avalanche. Rose with The Running Cannonball Strike. The referee gets distracted by Vickie. Robyn with an inside cradle for a two count. Roby with a chop/forearm combination. Rose hits The Samoan Drop. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (63-23) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Second Match: (6-18) Skye Blue vs. (11-11) Julia Hart

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Blue applies a hammerlock. Rollup Exchange. Blue ducks a clothesline from Hart. Hart avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Blue shoves Hart. Misfired SuperKicks. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hart pie faces Blue. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Blue transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hart regroups on the outside. Hart SuperKicks Blue off the ring apron. Hart throws Blue into the steel ring steps. Hart taunts Blue.

Hart with a Running Boot. Hart with forearm shivers. Hart repeatedly stomps on Blue’s chest. Hart ducks a clothesline from Blue. Hart with The Hook. Hart drops Blue with The STO. Hart with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Hart applies a front face lock. Hart sends Blue to the corner. Blue SuperKicks Hart for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Hart goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Blue counters with the lateral press for a two count. Blue with forearm shivers. Blue with a knife edge chop. Blue sends Hart to the corner. Hart drives Blue face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Hart uses the bottom rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-11) Julia Hart via Pinfall

Third Match: (15-13) The Gunn Club w/Billy Gunn vs. (0-0) Aaron Mercer & (0-0) Masada

Austin Gunn and Masada will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Masada applies a side headlock. Austin whips Masada across the ring. Masada drops Austin with a shoulder tackle. Masada applies a wrist lock. Masada tags in Mercer. Mercer grabs a side wrist lock. Mercer ducks a clothesline from Austin. Side Headlock Exchange. Mercer whips Austin across the ring. Mercer with a shoulder tackle. Mercer taunts Austin. Colten tags himself in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Second Side Headlock Exchange. Colten whips Mercer across the ring. Mercer runs into Colten. Colten with a straight right hand. Colten tags in Austin.

Austin repeatedly stomps on Mercer’s chest. Austin with forearm shivers. Austin slams Mercer’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin tags in Colten. Colten with a series of corner clotheslines. Austin attacks Mercer behind the referee’s back. Colten with The Stinger Splash. Colten slams Mercer’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Colten tags in Austin. Mercer sends Austin crashing to the outside. Mercer side steps Colten into the turnbuckles. Mercer tags in Masada. Masada launches Colten over the top rope. Masada with two clotheslines. Masada delivers The Kitchen Sink. Masada whips Austin across the ring. Austin leapfrogs over Mercer. Colten made the blind tag. Austin sweeps out the legs of Masada. Colten connects with The Colt 45 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-13) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (9-9) Top Flight vs. (3-28) Chaos Project

Darius Martin and Luther will start things off. Luther drives his knee into the midsection of Darius. Luther with forearm shivers. Luther with The Pump Kick. Darius side steps Luther into the turnbuckles. Darius unloads three knife edge chops. Luther decks Darius with a back elbow smash. Luther sends Darius to the corner. Darius dives over Luther. Serpentico tags himself in. Darius with a straight right hand. Darius with a drop toe hold. Darius applies a wrist lock. Darius tags in Dante. Dante with a SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp. Following a snap mare takeover, Darius with a basement dropkick. Dante applies an arm-bar. Darius made the blind tag. Dante leapfrogs over Serpentico. Double Chop. Darius thrust kicks the midsection of Serpentico. Dante kicks Serpentico in the chest. Top Flight dumps Serpentico out of the ring. Serpentico talks strategy with Luther. Serpentico with an Apron Enzuigiri. Assisted Crossbody Block for a two count.

Serpentico applies a wrist lock. Serpentico tags Luther. Serpentico whips Darius into the turnbuckles. Serpentico with a running elbow smash. Luther levels Darius with The Assisted Body Avalanche. Meeting Of The Minds. Serpentico falls on top of Darius for a two count. Darius with heavy bodyshots. Serpentico backs Darius into the turnbuckles. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther drives his knee into the midsection of Darius. Luther with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Luther tags in Serpentico. Darius with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Darius crawls under Serpentico. Darius tags in Dante. Dante with a flurry of elbow knockdowns. Dante reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Dante. Dante kicks Luther off the ring apron. Dante backflips over Serpentico. Dante hits The Reverse Suplex for a two count. Dante tags in Darius. Darius slams Serpentico’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Serpentico decks Dante with a back elbow smash. Serpentico kicks Darius in the face. Darius with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Darius blasts Luther off the apron. Dante connects with The Flipping Stunner. Darius rolls Serpentico over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-9) Top Flight via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (20-4) Ruby Soho & (28-11) Anna Jay vs. (26-18) Emi Sakura & (33-21) The Bunny

Ruby Soho and Emi Sakura will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Soho applies a side headlock. Sakura whips Soho across the ring. Soho runs into Sakura. Soho with a single leg takedown. Bunny runs interference. Sakura attacks Soho from behind. Sakura runs Soho into the ropes. Soho rolls Sakura over for a two count. Soho with a forearm smash. Soho tags in Jay. Double Irish Whip. Double Flatliner for a two count. Sakura tags in Bunny. Bunny pie faces Jay. Jay with forearm shivers. Jay ducks a clothesline from Bunny. Jay applies a wrist lock. Jay sends Bunny to the corner. Jay with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Following a snap mare takeover, Jay hooks the outside leg for a one count. Bunny tags in Sakura.

Jay ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Jay with The Northern Lights Suplex. Sakura rakes the eyes and back of Jay. Sakura with The Queen’s Gambit. Sakura tags in Bunny. Bunny repeatedly stomps on Jay’s chest. Bunny transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bunny sends Jay face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny continues to stomp on Jay’s chest. Bunny is choking Jay with her boot. Bunny tags in Sakura. Bunny sends Jay to the corner. We Will Rock You Chops. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles.

Sakura pulls Soho off the ring apron. Bunny delivers The Sliding D. Sakura goes for The Vader Bomb, but Jay ducks out of the way. Soho and Bunny are tagged in. Soho ducks a clothesline from Bunny. Soho thrust kicks the midsection of Bunny. Soho kicks Bunny in the chest. Soho blocks a boot from Bunny. Soho with a knee lift. Bunny side steps Soho into the turnbuckles. Soho with a forearm smash. Soho uppercuts Bunny. Soho HeadButts Bunny. Soho with a straight right hand. Soho drives Bunny face first into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Sakura ducks a clothesline from Jay. Sakura with a Chop/Lariat Combination. Soho negates Down The Rabbit Hole. Jay applies The Queen Slayer. Soho connects with No Future to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-4) Ruby Soho & (29-11) Anna Jay via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0-1) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and John Silver) vs. (3-2) The Factory w/Anthony Ogogo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Evil Uno and Aaron Solow will start things off. Solow kicks Uno in the gut. Solow applies a side headlock. Uno whips Solow across the ring. Solow runs into Uno. Uno drops Solow with a shoulder tackle. Solow drops down on the canvas. Uno with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno kicks out the legs of Solow. Uno stomps on Solow’s fingers. Uno with the greco roman eye poke. Silver and Comoroto are tagged in. Silver gets up in Comoroto’s grill. Comoroto pokes fun at Silver’s height. Silver pie faces Comoroto. Silver ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Silver dropkicks the left knee of Comoroto. Silver pats Comoroto on the forehead. Silver avoids The Gorilla Press Slam. Silver kicks Comoroto in the face. Silver with The Missile Dropkick. Silver tags in Grayson. Double Irish Whip. Comoroto runs through the double chop. Comoroto with a double clothesline. Comoroto with clubbing shoulder blocks. Grayson is displaying his fighting spirit. Grayson kicks Comoroto in the face. Comoroto goes for a Bodyslam, but Grayson lands back on his feet. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Marshall trips Grayson from the outside.

Comoroto with a Running Elbow Drop. Comoroto slams Grayson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Comoroto tags in Marshall. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall knocks Uno off the ring apron. Marshall drives his knee into the midsection of Grayson. Marshall goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Grayson counters with a High Knee Strike. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Grayson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Solow pulls Silver off the apron. Solow whips Silver into the steel barricade. Marshall clotheslines Grayson for a two count. Marshall tags in Comoroto. Factory goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Grayson lands back on his feet. Grayson with The Double Pele Kick. Uno and Solow are tagged in. Uno clotheslines Solow. Uno with a knife edge chop. Uno unloads a flurry of left jabs. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Uno. Uno ducks a clothesline from Solow. Uno with a Running Boot. Uno with a NeckBreaker. Uno kicks Comoroto off the apron. Uno hits Something EVIL for a two count. Uno tags in Grayson.

Marshall denies The Fatality. Grayson sends Marshall face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Grayson with a Jumping Knee Strike to Solow. Grayson with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex that sends Solow crashing into Marshall. Running Cannonball Strike/450 Splash Combination for a two count. Comoroto dumps Uno out of the ring. Comoroto sends Grayson to the corner. Grayson dives over Comoroto. Grayson goes for The Night Fall, but Solow counters with The SuperKick. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter. Comoroto Spears Grayson. Solow hooks the outside leg for a two count. Silver sends Comoroto tumbling to the floor. Grayson tags in Silver. Silver with a Running Boot. Silver with a Release German Suplex. Marshall answers with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Uno with a Leaping NeckBreaker to Marshall. Uno clotheslines Marshall over the top rope. Comoroto Powerslams Uno. Grayson drops Comoroto with The Satellite DDT. Solow rocks Grayson with a forearm smash in mid-air. Grayson lands The SomerSault Plancha. Silver clotheslines Solow. Silver plants Solow with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 301 of The Hoots Podcast