AEW Dark Elevation Results 3/28/22

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Austin, Texas

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Excalibur, Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (8-11) Lee Moriarty w/Matt Sydal vs. (12-72) Serpentico w/Luther

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Moriarty backs Serpentico into the ropes. Serpentico kicks Moriarty in the gut. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Moriarty. Moriarty slips over Serpentico’s back. Moriarty sweeps out the legs of Serpentico. Moriarty with a leaping mid-kick for a two count. Moriarty applies The Border City Stretch. Luther pulls Serpentico out of the ring. Serpentico SuperKicks Moriarty. Serpentico with a short elbow drop. Serpentico poses for the crowd. Moriarty with a straight right hand. Moriarty sends Serpentico to the corner. Serpentico push kicks Moriarty. Serpentico with a Hurricanrana. Serpentico with a single leg dropkick for a two count. Serpentico drives Moriarty face first into the top turnbuckle pad.

Serpentico tees off on Moriarty. Moriarty with forearm shivers. Serpentico sends Moriarty into the ropes. Serpentico with The Kitchen Sink for a two count. Serpentico fish hooks Moriarty. Serpentico applies a rear chin lock. Moriarty uppercuts the left shoulder of Serpentico. Serpentico kicks Moriarty in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Moriarty. Moriarty with The Back Drop Driver. Moriarty drops Serpentico with The Big Boot. Moriarty with The Corner Meteora. Serpentico with The Rolling Elbow. Moriarty clotheslines Serpentico. Serpentico side steps Moriarty into the ropes. Serpentico with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Moriarty floors Serpentico with a Discus Chop. Moriarty with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Moriarty makes Serpentico tap out to The Border City Stretch.

Winner: (9-11) Lee Moriarty via Submission

Second Match: (29-3) Abadon vs. (0-0) Danni Bee

Abadon blocks a punch from Bee. Abadon whips Bee across the ring. Abadon scores the elbow knockdown. Bee rigorous on the outside. Abadon with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Abadon with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Abadon rolls Bee back into the ring. Bee kicks Abadon in the gut. Bee with a JawBreaker. Abadon screams at Bee. Abadon drops Bee with The Misdirection Lariat. Abadon with a Running Senton Splash. Abadon connects with The Black Dahlia to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-3) Abadon via Pinfall

Third Match: (59-30) Pentagon Jr w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (0-0) JPH

Cero Miedo. Pentagon blocks a boot from JPH. Standing Switch Exchange. JPH sends Pentagon into the ropes. Pentagon kicks JPH in the face. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from JPH. Pentagon with The SlingBlade for a two count. Pentagon with two overhand chops. JPH reverses out of the irish whip from Pentagon. JPH with a leaping back elbow smash. Pentagon SuperKicks JPH in mid-air. Pentagon connects with The Pentagon Driver. Pentagon delivers The Sacrifice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (60-30) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (66-29) Frankie Kazarian vs. (10-35-2) Brandon Cutler

Cutler tells Kazarian to bring it. Kazarian drops Cutler with The Big Boot. Kazarian is throwing haymakers at Cutler. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian throws Cutler out of the ring. Kazarian launches Cutler over the top rope. Cutler regroups on the outside. Cutler trips getting back into the ring. Kazarian clotheslines Cutler over the top rope. Cutler grabs the cool spray bottle. Kazarian with a straight right hand.

Kazarian grabs the spray bottle. The referee admonishes Kazarian. Cutler shoves Kazarian into the steel ring steps. Cutler rolls Kazarian back into the ring. Cutler goes for a Flying Splash, but Kazarian ducks out of the way. Kazarian hits The Guillotine Leg Drop. Cutler drives Kazarian face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Kazarian avoids the corner mount. Kazarian kicks out the legs of Cutler. Kazarian whips Cuter across the ring. Kazarian with a Back Body Drop. Kazarian with a Running Lariat. Kazarian makes Cutler tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (67-29) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Fifth Match: (8-12) Jamie Hayter w/Rebel vs. (0-8) Rache Chanel

Chanel stops Hayter in her tracks after the bell rings. Chanel wants to comb Hayter’s hair. Hayter rocks Chanel with a forearm smash. Hayter transitions into a ground and pound attack. Chanel ducks a clothesline from Hayter. Chanel rolls Hayter over for a one count. Hayter with a Uranage BackBreaker. Hayter connects with The BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-11) Jamie Hayter via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (50-24) Max Caster w/Anthony Bowens vs. (28-38) Sonny Kiss

Caster twerks after the bell ring. Kiss kicks Caster in the bum. Kiss with an arm-rag takeover. Kiss with a single leg dropkick. Caster launches Kiss over the top rope. Kiss with The Roundhouse Kick. Kiss gets distracted by Bowens. Caster knocks Kiss off the top turnbuckle. Caster with a leaping back elbow smash. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Kiss is throwing haymakers at Caster. Caster with a reverse hammer throw into the turnbuckles. Caster dances in the corner. Caster with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Caster applies The Grounded Cobra Clutch.

Kiss with a straight right hand. Caster reverses out of the irish whip from Kiss. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Caster. Kiss with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Caster dropkicks Kiss. Caster with a crossface. Caster repeatedly drives his knee into Kiss’s back. Caster applies a rear chin lock. Kiss with elbows into the midsection of Caster. Caster punches Kiss in the back. Caster goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss with a Spinning Forearm. Kiss dropkicks Caster. Caster side steps Kiss into the turnbuckles. Kiss kicks Caster in the face. Kiss with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Kiss taunts Caster. Kiss drops Caster with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Caster yanks Kiss off the top turnbuckle. Caster connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (51-24) Max Caster via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (52-12) Hikaru Shida vs. (3-18) Madi Wrenkowski

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shida backs Wrenkowski into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrenkowski drives Shida face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Wrenkowski with forearm shivers. Shida dumps Wrenkowski ribs first on the top turnbuckle pad. Shida drives her knee into Wrenkowski’s ribs. Shida with a running knee lift. Shida with The Deadlift SuperPlex for a two count. Wrenkowski denies The Falcon Arrow. Shida with clubbing blows to Wrenkowski’s back. Shida goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Wrenkowski lands back on her feet. Wrenkowski drops Shida with The X-Factor. Shida avoids The Scissors Kick. Shida nails Wrenkowski with The Axe Kick. Shida connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (53-12) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Eight Match: (21-4) Ruby Soho & (29-11) Anna Jay vs. (0-1) The Renegade Twins

Ruby Soho and Charlette Renegade will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Charlette sends Soho face first into the canvas. Charlette talks smack to Jay. Charlette applies a side headlock. Charlette whips Soho across the ring. Charlette leapfrogs over Soho. Soho applies a waist lock. Soho with a side headlock takeover. Charlette whips Soho across the ring. Jay made the blind tag. Soho ducks a clothesline from Charlette. Soho with a forearm smash. Jay with The Running BlockBuster. Jay slams Charlette’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Jay with The Spinning Leg Lariat for a two count. Charlette sends Jay into the ropes. Jay decks Charlette with a back elbow smash. Jay knocks Robyn off the ring apron. Charlette with a forearm smash. The referee is trying to get Soho out of the ring. The referee is losing complete control of the match. Charlette tags in Robyn. Jay denies The Double Vertical Suplex. Jay uses the right leg of Robyn as a weapon. Jay with a forearm smash. Jay tags in Soho. Stereo Flatliners. Soho with a knee lift. Soho SuperKicks Robyn. Soho with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Soho tags in Jay. Soho connects with No Future. Jay makes Robyn tap out to The Queen’s Slayer.

Winner: (22-4) Ruby Soho & (30-11) Anna Jay via Submission

Ninth Match: (0-1) Roppongi Vice w/Best Friends vs. (3-2) The Factory (QT Marshall & Aaron Solow) w/Nick Comoroto

Nick Comoroto attacks Roppongi Vice before the bell rings. Solow with forearm shivers. Marshall throws Beretta into the steel barricade. Solow rolls Romero back into the ring. Solow repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Romero for a one count. Solow throws his shirt at Romero. Solow slams Romero’s head on the left boot of Marshall. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall with two haymakers. Romero answers with two overhand chops. Marshall kicks Romero in the gut. Marshall tags in Solow. Solow kicks Romero in the ribs. Solow with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Romero with forearm shivers. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. Solow goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Romero lands back on his feet.

Romero applies a waist lock. Solow decks Romero with a back elbow smash. Romero with The Hurricanrana. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall stops Romero in his tracks. Marshall whips Romero across the ring. Romero holds onto the ropes. Romero uppercuts Marshall. Romero hits The Shiranui. Beretta and Solow are tagged in. Beretta scores the elbow knockdown. Beretta with a Half & Half Suplex to Marshall. Beretta dodges The Windmill Kick. Beretta with a Release German Suplex. Beretta with a leaping back elbow smash. Beretta follows that with The Tornado DDT. Beretta tags in Romero. Beretta has Solow draped across the top strand.

Romero with a Flying Dropkick. Beretta with a Slding Knee Strike. Romero hooks the outside leg for a two count. Romero tags in Beretta. Marshall runs interference. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall dumps Romero out of the ring. Beretta clotheslines Marshall over the top rope. Beretta gets distracted by Comoroto. Solow delivers The Windmill Kick. Beretta decks Solow with a back elbow smash. Marshall with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Romero with two palm strikes. Marshall kicks Romero in the gut. Roppongi Vice answers with a Double Knee Strike. Romero lands The Suicide Dive. Roppongi Vice connects with The Strong Zero to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Roppongi Vice via Pinfall

