AEW Dark Elevation Results 3/29/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (18-10-1) Orange Cassidy & (30-19) Chuck Taylor vs. (1-3) JD Drake & (3-4) Ryan Nemeth

Chuck Taylor and Ryan Nemeth will start things off. Nemeth kicks Taylor in the gut. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth tags in Drake. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Cassidy tags himself in. Drake tells Cassidy to bring it. Cassidy tags out to Taylor. Taylor ducks a clothesline from Drake. Taylor with a deep arm-drag. Taylor applies an arm-bar. Drake backs Taylor into the turnbuckles. Drake tags in Nemeth. Nemeth kicks Taylor in the gut. Nemeth with a forearm smash. Nemeth with a shoulder block. Nemeth follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Taylor unloads two knife edge chops. Taylor tags in Cassidy. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Cassidy is playing mind games with Nemeth. Cassidy slams Nemeth’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cassidy tags in Taylor. Taylor whips Nemeth across the ring. Assisted SpineBuster. Taylor applies the single leg crab. Nemeth dumps Taylor out of the ring. Drake with a Rebound Lariat. on the outside. Drake rolls Taylor back into the ring. Nemeth transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nemeth fish hooks Taylor. Nemeth tags in Drake. Bodyslam/Elbow Drop Combination for a two count.

Drake applies a rear chin lock. Taylor with heavy bodyshots. Drake with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Drake clotheslines Taylor. Drake tags in Nemeth. Nemeth drives his knee into the midsection of Taylor. Nemeth puts his knee on the back of Taylor’s neck. Nemeth uppercuts Taylor. Nemeth tags in Drake. Double Irish Whip. Taylor dives over Nemeth. Taylor with a drop toe hold into the nether regions of Nemeth. Taylor hits The Uranage Slam. Taylor tags in Cassidy. Pockets Pose. Lethargic Kicks. Drake blasts Cassidy with a knife edge chop. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Drake. Cassidy with a Hurricanrana. Drake denies The Beach Break. Cassidy with The StunDog Millionaire. Cassidy drops Drake with The Spinning DDT for a two count. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Nemeth dropkicks Cassidy. Nemeth connects with The Leaping DDT for a two count. Drake with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. Taylor sends Nemeth shoulder first into the steel ring post. Drake with a blistering chop. Drake with a Northern Lights Suplex. Taylor responds with a Rising Knee Strike. Cassidy delivers The Orange Punch. Taylor with a Slingshot Pescado. Cassidy plants Drake with The Beach Break to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-10-1) Orange Cassidy & (31-19) Chuck Taylor via Pinfall

.@ToBeMiro & @TheKipSabian wanted to lay in a beating before their Arcade Anarchy match this Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite.

Watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW ➡️ https://t.co/bAOBpwqMUg pic.twitter.com/k4tZgHj6sz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 29, 2021

Second Match: (32-6-1) Jon Moxley vs. (0-0) Bill Collier

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Moxley brings Collier down to the mat. Collier regains wrist control. Moxley backs Collier into the turnbuckles. Chop Exchange. Moxley with a forearm smash. Moxley rams Collier’s face across the top strand. Moxley kicks Collier in the gut. Moxley with a straight right hand. Collier reverses out of the irish whip from Moxley. Collier dropkicks Moxley. Collier with a side headlock takeover. Moxley reverses the hold. Collier whips Moxley across the ring. Collier drops down on the canvas. Moxley pulls Collier down to the mat. Moxley with clubbing crossfaces for a two count. Moxley applies The Anchor. Moxley hyperextends the right shoulder of Collier. Moxley works on his joint manipulation game.

Moxley grapevines the legs of Collier. Moxley fish hooks Collier. Moxley with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Moxley applies The Kimura Lock. Moxley drives his knee into Collier’s chest. Moxley with Three Mid-Kicks. Collier refuses to go down. Collier with forearm shivers. Collier applies The Full Nelson. Moxley with a Release German Suplex. Moxley goes for The PileDriver, but Collier counters with a Back Body Drop. Collier kicks Moxley in the face. Collier with two clotheslines. Collier goes for a Bodyslam, but Moxley lands back on his feet. Moxley with rapid fire bodyshots. Collier hits The Fallaway Slam. Collier pops back on his feet. Collier with a corner clothesline. Moxley ducks another clothesline from Collier. Moxley with a Running Lariat. Moxley connects with The PileDriver for a two count. Moxley makes Collier pass out to The Bulldog Choke.

Winner: (33-6-1) Jon Moxley via Referee Stoppage

Third Match: (17-9) Penelope Ford w/Kip Sabian vs. (0-2) Leila Grey

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ford with two arm-drags. Grey shoves Ford. Ford slaps Grey in the face. Ford pulls Grey down to the mat. Ford sends Grey face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Chop Exchange. Ford reverses out of the irish whip from Grey. Grey side steps Ford into the turnbuckles. Grey with a running european uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Grey with a basement dropkick for a one count. Ford decks Grey with a JawBreaker. Ford ducks a clothesline from Grey. Ford rolls Grey over for a one count. Ford with a Spinning Back Kick. Ford with a knee lift. Ford follows that with a RoundHouse Kick. Ford slams Grey’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Ford with a chop/back elbow smash combination.

Ford hits The Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Ford with a Running Bulldog into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ford whips Grey’s face across the bottom strand. Ford punches Grey in the chest. Ford with a Rebound Meteora on the ring apron. Ford rolls Grey back into the ring. Ford hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ford puts her leg on the back of Grey’s neck. PDA Session. Ford drives Grey throat first into the top rope. Ford whips Grey across the ring. Grey ducks a clothesline from Ford. Grey with two diving clotheslines. Grey with a Lou Thez Press. Grey transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ford drops Grey with The Spinning Heel Kick. Ford connects with The Double Knee GutBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-9) Penelope Ford via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (10-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-0) Rex Lawless & (0-0) Milk Chocolate In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Austin Gunn and Randy Summers will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Austin applies a side headlock. Hammerlock Exchange. Summers decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Summers with a forearm smash. Summers with the irish whip. Austin dives over Summers. Austin ducks a clothesline from Summers. Austin leapfrogs over Summers. Austin sweeps out the legs of Summers. Austin with a Running Neck Snap. Billy and Lawless are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Lawless with a back elbow smash. Billy answers with a lifting uppercut. Lawless with a running forearm smash. Slap Exchange. Billy thrust kicks the left knee of Lawless. Billy SuperKicks Lawless. Billy gives Lawless the DX Crotch Chop. Simultaneous tag to Colten. Billy whips Lawless across the ring. Austin with a gut punch. Billy kicks Lawless in the face. Colten with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a one count.

Colten whips Lawless into the turnbuckles. Colten tags in Austin. Austin with a running elbow smash. Lawless side steps Austin into the turnbuckles. Lawless drops Austin with The Big Boot. Lawless tags in Watts. Watts transitions into a ground and pound attack. Watts repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Watts with a straight right hand. Watts tags in Summers. Belly to Back Suplex/Leaping Lariat Combination for a one count. Summers tags in Lawless. Lawless with a double sledge. Austin kicks Lawless in the face. Austin is displaying his fighting spirit. Austin dives over Lawless. Lawless stops Austin his tracks. Austin creates distance with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Colten and Summers are tagged in. Colten with two clotheslines. Colten knocks Lawless off the ring apron. Colten with Two Stinger Splashes. Colten hits The Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Colten dropkicks Summers for a two count. Billy dumps Lawless out of the ring. Gunn Club connects with The Three Ten To Yuma to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (21-25) Joey Janela w/Sonny Kiss vs. (0-0) Chandler Hopkins

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Hopkins with a waist lock takedown. Hopkins tells Janela to bring it. Janela signals for the test of strength. Hopkins with a side headlock takeover. Janela answers with the headscissors escape. Hopkins pops back to a vertical base. Hopkins taunts Janela. Janela slaps Hopkins in the face. Hopkins with rapid fire haymakers. Janela unloads two knife edge chops. Janela whips Hopkins across the ring. Hopkins ducks a clothesline from Janela. Hopkins with a Running Hurricanrana. Janela side steps Hopkins into the turnbuckles. Janela with a Release German Suplex. Janela with a chop/forearm combination. Janela whips Hopkins across the ring. Janela scores the elbow knockdown. Janela whips Hopkins into the turnbuckles for a one count. Janela applies a wrist lock. Janela with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Janela applies The Anchor. Hopkins with heavy bodyshots. Janela answers with a forearm smash. Janela dumps Hopkins out of the ring. Janela lands The Suicide Dive.

Janela rolls Hopkins back into the ring. Hopkins with a Top Rope Plancha. Janela throws Hopkins off the top turnbuckle. Janela with another chop/forearm combination. Hopkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Janela dodges The HandSpring Enzuigiri. Hopkins drops Janela with The Leaping Hook Kick. Janela with The Rolling Elbow. Hopkins hits The Standing Spanish Fly. Hopkins connects with The Frog Splash for a two count. Hopkins plays to the crowd. Hopkins goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Janela gets his knees up in the air. Janela with an Inside Out Lariat. Janela SuperKicks Hopkins. Janela with The Small Package Driver for a two count. Hopkins with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hopkins with a Flying Forearm Smash. Janela drills Hopkins with The Death Valley Driver. Janela plants Hopkins with The Flying Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-25) Joey Janela via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (10-4) Thunder Rosa vs. (1-11) Alex Gracia

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chain grappling exchange. Rosa drop steps into a side headlock. Rosa with a side headlock takeover. Gracia answers with the headscissors escape. Rosa backs Gracia into the ropes. Rosa whips Gracia across the ring. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Rosa with an amateur style rollup for a two count. Gracia with a deep arm-drag. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Standing Switch Exchange. Gracia reverses out of the irish whip from Rosa. Rosa dives over Gracia. Rosa with a Roll Through Basement Dropkick for a two count. Rosa applies The Anchor. Rosa sends Gracia face first into the canvas. Rosa unloads two knife edge chops.

Rosa kicks Gracia in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Rosa kicks Gracia in the back for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Rosa drives Gracia face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa is choking Gracia with her boot. Rosa with the irish whip. Gracia decks Rosa with a back elbow smash. Gracia with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Rosa ducks a clothesline from Gracia. Rosa with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa follows that with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa delivers The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Gracia fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Second Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Rosa kicks Gracia in the gut. Rosa with a RoundHouse Kick. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-4) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (6-7) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-2) Vipress

Hirsch with a single leg takedown. Hirsch grapples around Vipress. Hirsch with a waist lock go-behind. Hirsch brings Vipress down to the mat for a one count. Hirsch maintains waist control. Hirsch hooks the outside leg for a one count. Vipress decks Hirsch with a back elbow smash. Hirsch ducks a clothesline from Vipress. Hirsch runs Vipress into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Vipress with another back elbow smash. Vipress slams the left shoulder of Hirsch on the middle rope. Vipress repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Hirsch. Vipress wraps the left shoulder of Hirsch around the middle rope. Vipress is choking Hirsch with her boot. Vipress repeatedly stomps on Hirsch’s chest. Vipress with a rolling arm-drag. Hirsch blocks a boot from Vipress. Hirsch clotheslines Vipress. Hirsch is trying to get feeling back in her left shoulder. Vipress fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Vipress rolls Hirsch over for a two count. Hirsch dodges The Pump Knee Strike. Hirsch with Three Release German Suplex’s. Hirsch makes Vipress tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (7-7) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Eight Match: (38-21) Frankie Kazarian vs. (3-13) Danny Limelight

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Limelight with a deep arm-drag. Limelight starts dancing. Strong lockup. Limelight with a waist lock go-behind. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kazarian with another drop toe hold. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Kazarian goes for a monkey flip, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight slips over Kazarian’s back. Limelight with a twisting arm-drag. Limelight showcases his agility. Limelight kicks Kazarian in the face. Limelight with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Kazarian goes for a German Suplex, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian clotheslines Limelight. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Limelight with a forearm smash. Kazarian drives his knee into the midsection of Limelight. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Kazarian with a Big Biel Throw. Kazarian sends Limelight to the corner. Kazarian with a Running Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Limelight with forearm shivers. Limelight kicks the left hamstring of Kazarian. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Limelight with a Hurricanrana for a two count.

Kazarian with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Kazarian follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Kazarian whips Limelight into the turnbuckles. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian continues to whip Limelight into the turnbuckles. Limelight decks Kazarian with a back elbow smash. Kazarian kicks Limelight in the face. Limelight side steps Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Limelight with a SpringBoard Clothesline. Limelight with Two Mid-Kicks. Limelight nails Kazarian with The Hook Kick. Kazarian responds with The Bridging Electric Chair Drop for a two count. Kazarian bodyslams Limelight. Kazarian with a SpringBoard Leg Drop. Kazarian with clubbing blows to Limelight’s back. Limelight is displaying his fighting spirit. Limelight with a shoulder block. Limelight dives over Kazarian. Limelight thrust kicks the midsection of Kazarian. Limelight connects with a SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Kazarian negates The Symbiote DDT. Kazarian drives Limelight shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Kazarian makes Limelight tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing. After the match, Christan Cage appears on the stage and gives Kazarian a standing ovation.

Winner: (39-21) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Ninth Match: (2-1) Ethan Page vs. (0-28) Fuego Del Sol

Page with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Page goes for The Ego’s Edge, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol thrust kicks the midsection of Page. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Page. Del Sol with an Elevated Dropkick. Del Sol with a Diving Shoulder Block. Page denies The Tornado DDT. Page with a running shoulder tackle. Page with forearm shivers across the back of Del Sol. Page follows that with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Page stands on the back of Del Sol’s neck. The referee checks on Del Sol. Page whips Del Sol into the turnbuckles. Page taunts Del Sol.

Page stomps on Del Sol’s back. Page with an elbow drop. Page applies a waist lock. Del Sol with a flurry of back elbow smashes. Page answers with another forearm shot across the back of Del Sol. Page with a Leg Clutch BackBreaker for a two count. Page starts gloating. Page toys around with Del Sol. Del Sol slaps Page in the face. Del Sol side steps Page into the turnbuckles. Del Sol drops Page with The Quebrada. Del Sol pops back on his feet. Del Sol SuperKicks Page. Page negates The Tornado DDT. Page with a straight right hand. Page dumps Del Sol back first on the top turnbuckle pad. Page throws Del Sol into the canvas. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-1) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (33-7) Hikaru Shida & (15-4) Taynara Conti vs. (0-6) Jazmin Allure & (0-14) Tesha Price



Taynara Conti and Tesha Price will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conti backs Price into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Allure tags herself in. Allure punches Conti in the back. Price with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Conti. Conti shoves Price into Allure. Conti drives her knee into the midsection of Allure. Conti with an OverHead Arm-Drag. Conti tags in Shida. Arm-Drag Party. Allure decks Shida with a JawBreaker. Allure with a lariat. Allure tags in Price. Price with a running forearm smash. Shida reverses out of the irish whip from Price. Price dives over Shida. Price with a spinning back elbow strike. Price applies The Full Nelson Lock. Shida with a Vertical Suplex. Allure rocks Shida with a forearm smash. Conti nails Allure with The Pump Kick. Shida tags in Conti. Stereo Rising Knee Strike. Stereo Judo Throws. Stereo Triangle Chokes. Shida and Allure tumbles to the floor. Conti with a Rising Knee Strike. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-7) Hikaru Shida & (16-4) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

"…I did happen to have a pretty good conversation with somebody today…" – @OfficialEGO. Who would that 'somebody' be? Watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW ➡️ https://t.co/bAOBpwqMUg pic.twitter.com/SCt7OI4rev — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2021

Eleventh Match: (38-24-1) Jungle Boy w/The Jurassic Express vs. (14-24) Jack Evans w/Angelico

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jungle Boy with a side headlock takeover. Evans whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy cartwheels over Evans. Jungle Boy with another side headlock takeover. Evans wraps his legs around Jungle Boy’s neck. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Jungle Boy drop steps into a side headlock. Evans whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy takes a swipe at Angelico. Evans with a Windmill Kick. Jungle Boy tumbles to the floor. Evans slams Jungle Boy’s head on the time keepers table. Evans with a straight right hand. Evans rolls Jungle Boy back into the ring. Evans with a running sledge. Evans with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Evans follows that with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Evans with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Jungle Boy with a knife edge chop. Evans kicks Jungle Boy in the chest. Evans with a running elbow smash. Evans bodyslams Jungle Boy. Evans applies The Triangle Choke. Jungle Boy with a SitOut PowerBomb. Jungle Boy decks Evans with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy with a chop/forearm combination.

Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy drops Evans with The Rebound Lariat. Jungle Boy goes for The BrainBuster, but Evans counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Evans with a Spinning Back Kick. Evans with a HandSpring Back Elbow Smash over the top rope. Jungle Boy is displaying his fighting spirit. Evans kicks Jungle Boy into the edge of the ring frame. Evans SuperKicks Jungle Boy. Evans with The Windmill Kick off the ring apron. Evans rolls Jungle Boy back into the ring. Jungle Boy has Evans perched on the top turnbuckle. Jungle Boy slaps Evans in the chest. Evans with a back door escape. Evans with a Desperation German Suplex. Evans goes for The MoonSault, but Jungle Boy ducks out of the way. Jungle Boy with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Jungle Boy goes for another German Suplex, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans with The Bridging Backslide Cover for a two count. Evans with a Northern Lights Suplex. Evans hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Evans goes for The Missile Dropkick, but Jungle Boy counters with The Snare Trap. Evans proceeds to tap out.

Winner: (39-24-1) Jungle Boy via Submission

Twelfth Match: (21-15) QT Marshall & (5-31) Lee Johnson vs. (0-9) Adam Priest & (0-3) Aaron Frye

QT Marshall and Aaron Frye will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Marshall backs Frye into the turnbuckles. Haymaker Exchange. Marshall repeatedly stomps on Frye’s chest. Marshall whips Frye across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown. Marshall tags in Johnson. Johnson kicks Frye in the gut. Johnson whips Frye across the ring. Johnson dropkicks Frye for a one count. Johnson applies a front face lock. Johnson tags in Marshall. Marshall inadvertently gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Frye pulls Marshall off the middle turnbuckle. Frye with rapid fire bodyshots. Marshall with a straight right hand. Frye kicks Marshall in the chest. Frye with a Running Knee Strike. Frye brings Marshall to the corner.

Priest tags himself in. Priest repeatedly stomps on Marshall’s chest. Marshall is displaying his fighting spirit. Short-Arm Reversal by Priest. Priest ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Priest with a German Suplex. Priest uppercuts Marshall. Priest repeatedly stomps on Marshall’s chest. Chop Exchange. Priest kicks Marshall in the gut. Priest with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Johnson tags himself in. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Priest. Johnson knocks Frye off the ring apron. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson decks Priest with a back elbow smash. Johnson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Johnson pops back on his feet. Frye dropkicks Johnson. Marshall tags himself in. Marshall with a running haymaker. Marshall dumps Frye out of the ring. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-15) QT Marshall & (6-31) Lee Johnson via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (7-1) Ryo Mizunami vs. (6-19) Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. King with a waist lock takedown. King applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. King applies a side headlock. Ryo whips King across the ring. King runs into Ryo. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ryo kicks King in the gut. Ryo with the irish whip. King with a running shoulder tackle. King is fired up. King taunts Ryo. King signals for the test of strength. Ryo kicks King in the gut. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Ryo has the leverage advantage. Forearm Exchange. Ryo with the irish whip. Ryo with a flying forearm smash. Machine Gun Chops. Ryo starts gloating in the center of the ring. Ryo with a corner clothesline. Ryo with Three Running Leg Drops for a two count.

Short-Arm Reversal by King. King drives her knee into the midsection of Ryo. Following a snap mare takeover, King with a falling lariat for a two count. King blocks a lariat from Ryo. King with a knife edge chop. Ryo puts her hands behind her back. King unloads a series of knife edge chops. King tells Ryo to bring it. Ryo is lighting up King’s chest. Ryo and King are trading back and forth shots. Ryo drops King with a Modified Famouser for a two count. Ryo applies The Head & Arm Clutch. King puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. King with a Spinning Back Kick. King with The Release German Suplex. King delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. King hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Ryo negates The Kingdom’s Fall. Ryo with The Uranage Slam. Ryo Spears King. Ryo drags King to the corner. Ryo connects with The Flying Leg Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-1) Ryo Mizunami via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (13-14) Alan Angels & (17-11) Preston Vance w/The Dark Order vs. (0-12) D3 & (0-10) Vary Morales

Preston Vance and D3 will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance backs D3 into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. D3 uppercuts Vance. D3 applies a side headlock. Vance whips D3 across the ring. Vance drops D3 with a shoulder tackle. D3 drops down on the canvas. D3 leapfrogs over Vance. Vance rocks D3 with a forearm smash. Vance tags in Angels. Vance with the irish whip. Vance with a Back Body Drop. Angels delivers The Missile Dropkick. Morales tags himself in. Morales applies a hammerlock. Angels with an arm-bar takedown. Angels applies an arm-bar. Angels with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Angels with a deep arm-drag. Angels applies an arm-bar.

Angels backs Morales into the ropes. Slap Exchange. Angels with a southpaw haymaker. Angels goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Morales lands back on his feet. Morales kicks Angels in the gut. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Angels goes for The MoonSault, but Morales ducks out of the way. Vance and D3 are tagged in. Vance with two clotheslines. D3 side steps Vance into the turnbuckles. Vance kicks D3 in the face. Vance with a Flying Lariat. D3 uppercuts Vance. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Morales delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Angels clotheslines Morales off the ring apron. D3 rolls Vance over for a two count. Vance nails D3 with The Pump Kick. Angels with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Vance makes D3 pass out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (14-14) Alan Angels & (18-11) Preston Vance via Submission

"AEW is a place where we get to hurt people, and we get to make money doing it" – #BearCountry.

Watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW ➡️ https://t.co/bAOBpwqMUg pic.twitter.com/6mFU4Q4as5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2021

Fifteenth Match: (19-26) Private Party w/Matt Hardy vs. (7-4) Bear Country

Isiah Kassidy and Bear Bronson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bronson sends Kassidy face first into the canvas. Bronson applies a side headlock. Kassidy whips Bronson across the ring. Bronson drops Kassidy with a shoulder tackle. Bronson catches Kassidy in mid-air. Bronson with The Northern Lights Suplex. Kassidy tags in Quen. Bronson denies The Handstand Dropkick. Quen slaps Bronson in the face. Quen ducks under two clotheslines from Bronson. Bronson scores the elbow knockdown. Bronson with a Senton Splash. Bronson slams Quen’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder levels Quen with a Body Avalanche. Bronson clotheslines Quen. Boulder is mauling Quen in the corner. Quen kicks Boulder in the face. Quen with a Missile Dropkick. Boulder drops Quen with The Big Boot. Boulder drags Quen to the corner. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bronson punches Quen in the back. Bronson with rapid fire bodyshots. Kassidy runs interference. Bronson with a straight right hand. Bronson whips Quen across the ring. Bronson goes for a Bodyslam, but Quen lands back on his feet. Kassidy with an Apron Enzugiri. Bronson knocks Kassidy off the ring apron. Quen dropkicks Bronson. Quen repeatedly stomps on Bronson’s chest. Quen is choking Bronson with his knee. Quen tags in Kassidy.

Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Bronson’s chest. Kassidy is choking Bronson with his boot. Hardy tees off on Bronson behind the referee’s back. Kassidy continues to stomps on Bronson’s chest. The referee admonishes Kassidy. Kassidy hooks the outside leg for a one count. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags in Quen. Bronson is displaying his fighting spirit. Stereo Knee Lifts. Double Irish Whip. Quen dropkicks Boulder off the apron. Kassidy decks Bronson with a back elbow smash. Private Party are double teaming Bronson. Poetry In Motion for a two count. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen drives his knee into the midsection of Bronson. Quen rocks Boulder with a forearm smash. Bronson goes for a Back Body Drop. Kassidy and Boulder are tagged in, Boulder with a double clothesline. Boulder with Two Bodyslams. Boulder follows that with a Double Body Avalanche. Quen with an Apron Enzuigiri. Boulder answers with a forearm smash. Boulder catches Private Party in mid-air. Boulder with a Double Fallaway Slam for a two count. Boulder tags in Bronson. The referee distracted by Matt Hardy. Marko Stunt pulls Hardy off the apron. Bear Country is pissed. Quen dropkicks the right knee of Bronson. Double Enzuigiri. Kassidy rolls Bronson over with a hand full of tights to pickup the victory. After the match, Bear Country starts brawling with The Jurassic Express.

Winner: (20-26) Private Party via Pinfall

Sixteenth Match: (31-14) Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal w/Matt Sydal

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sydal applies a side headlock. Sky whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal runs into Sky. Strong lockup. Sky with a waist lock takedown. Sky applies a front face lock. Sky grabs a side headlock. Sydal whips Sky across the ring. Sky drops Sydal with a shoulder tackle. Sydal kicks Sky in the face. Sydal applies a side headlock. Sky whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal cartwheels around Sky. Sydal dropkicks Sky. Sydal with two deep arm-drags. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Sydal backs Sky into the ropes. Sky kicks Sydal in the gut. Sky ducks a clothesline from Sydal. Sky lures Sydal to the outside. Sydal blocks a boot from Sky. Sky with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sky is mauling Sydal in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Sky rams his boot across Sydal’s face. Sky with an elbow drop for a two count. Sky tees off on Sydal. Sky drives his knee into Sydal’s back.

Sky applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Sky dumps Sydal out of the ring. Sky kicks Sydal off the ring apron. Sky with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Sky applies The BackBreaker Stretch. Sky goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal splits under a clothesline from Sky. Sydal dropkicks Sky. Sydal clotheslines Sky. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Sydal slides under Sky. Sydal with a matrix escape. Sydal with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sydal follows that with a running elbow smash. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Sydal dives over Sky. Sydal SuperKicks Sky. Sydal sweeps out the legs of Sky. Sydal with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Sky denies The Vertical Suplex. Sky with forearm shivers. Sydal answers with a RoundHouse Kick. Sky with Three German Suplex’s. Sydal denies The TKO. Sydal and Sky are trading back and forth shots. Sky with a running chop block. Sky makes Sydal tap out The Knee Bar. After the match, Sky refuses to let go of the hold. Matt Sydal storms into the ring to make the save. Ethan Page attacks Sydal from behind. Page with a running shoulder tackle.

Winner: (32-14) Scorpio Sky via Submission

Checkout Episode 250 of The Hoots Podcast