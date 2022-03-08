AEW Dark Elevation Results 3/7/22

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (47-10) Lance Archer vs. (0-7) Cameron Stewart

Archer attacks Stewart during his entrance. Archer clotheslines Stewart back into the ring. Archer clotheslines Stewart over the top rope. Archer a running lariat. Archer slams Stewart’s head on the ring apron. Archer delivers a series of lariats. Archer puts Stewart on the top turnbuckle. Archer with two overhand chops. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory. After the match, Archer drops Stewart with another Lariat.

Winner: (48-10) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Second Match: (16-4) Ruby Soho vs. (0-0) Session Moth Martina

Martina twerks on Soho after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Soho applies a wrist lock. Soho transitions into a hammerlock. Martina with a waist lock go-behind. Standing Switch Exchange. Martina continues to dance. Soho with a knife edge chop. Soho thrust kicks the midsection of Martina. Soho kicks Martina in the chest. Martina with a forearm shot across the back of Soho. Martina kicks Soho in the face. Martina with forearm shivers. Martina with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count.

Martina applies a half straight jacket hold. Soho hits The Back Drop Driver. Soho drives Martina face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Soho drives Martina face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Soho ducks a clothesline from Martina. Soho with a straight right hand. Soho with a knee lift. Martina goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Soho holds onto the ropes. Martina ducks a clothesline from Soho. Martina goes for the backslide cover, but Soho lands back on her feet. Soho connects with No Future to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-4) Ruby Soho via Pinfall

Third Match: (18-15) Daniel Garcia w/2.0 vs. (0-6) Ray Jaz

Jaz applies a waist lock. Garcia decks Jaz with a back elbow smash. Garcia with an elevated takedown. Garcia is raining down hammer fists. Garcia is fired up. Jaz gets distracted by Matt Martel. Garcia with a running forearm smash. 2.0 continues to run their mouths on the outside. Jaz with a shoulder block. Jaz with the backslide cover for a two count. Jaz with a forearm smash. Garcia slaps Jaz in the chest. Garcia connects with The Back Drop Driver. Garcia makes Jaz tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: (19-15) Daniel Garcia via Submission

Fourth Match: (55-16) Scorpio Sky w/Dan Lambert vs. (7-42) Shawn Dean

Ethan Page joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky backs Dean into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Sky applies a side headlock. Dean whips Sky across the ring. Sky drops Dean with a shoulder tackle. Sky walks over Dean’s back. Sky toys around with Dean. Dean is pissed. Dean with two arm-drags. Dean dropkicks Sky. Dean with forearm shivers. Dean uppercuts Sky. Dean with a Belly to Back Suplex. Dean with The Sliding Lariat. Sky regroups on the outside. Dean rolls Sky back into the ring. Dean gets distracted by Lambert. Sky with a Running Knee Strike.

Sky transitions into a ground and pound attack. Sky poses for the crowd. Following a snap mare takeover, Sky rams his boot across Dean’s face. Sky with Two Pendulum BackBreakers. Sky talks smack to Dean. Sky slaps Dean in the face. Sky is raining down haymakers. Sky flexes his muscles. Sky with another Pendulum BackBreaker. Sky applies The BackBreaker Stretch. Dean is throwing haymakers at Sky. Dean with an inside cradle for a two count. Dean with two clotheslines. Dean sends Sky to the corner. Dean with a running shoulder block. Dean with a Release German Suplex. Dean pops back on his feet. Dean goes for The Flying Splash, but Sky gets his knees up in the air. Sky drops Dean with The Running Boot. Sky connects with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (56-16) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (38-17) Kris Statlander vs. (22-16) Emi Sakura

Sakura attacks Statlander before the bell rings. Sakura repeatedly stomps on Statlander’s chest. Sakura drives Statlander first into the top rope. Sakura with a running dropkick. Sakura tugs on Statlander’s hair. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. We Will Rock You Chops. Sakura goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Statlander counters with a Bodyslam. Statlander repeatedly slams Sakura’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Statlander unloads three knife edge chops. Statlander whips Sakura into the turnbuckles. Statlander with a Running Uppercut. Statlander delivers The Running Boot. Sakura lures Statlander to the ring apron. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura knocks Statlander off the ring apron with a running shoulder block. Sakura starts laughing at Statlander. Sakura tosses Statlander around the ringside area.

Sakura hits The Queen’s Gambit for a two count. Statlander with heavy bodyshots. Sakura answers with a knife edge chop. Statlander ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Statlander delivers her combination offense. Statlander with a Modified BackBreaker. Statlander clotheslines Sakura. Statlander scores the elbow knockdown. Statlander ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Statlander Powerslams Sakura for a two count. Statlander goes for The Big Bang Theory, but Sakura counters with The Twisting Flatliner for a two count. Sakura argues with the referee. Sakura slams the left knee of Statlander on the canvas. Statlander grabs a side headlock. Sakura goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Statlander lands back on her feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Statlander whips Sakura across the ring. Statlander with The Roundhouse Kick. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-17) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (19-15) Wheeler Yuta vs. (15-44) Aaron Solow

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Solow brings Yuta down to the mat. Yuta bodyslams Solow. Solow push kicks Yuta. Solow goes for a bodyslam, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Yuta sends Solow into the ropes. Yuta drops down on the canvas. Yuta dropkicks Solow for a one count. Yuta with a knife edge chop. Yuta slams Solow’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Yuta. Yuta side steps Solow into the turnbuckles. Solow knocks Yuta off the top rope. Solow with a sliding haymaker. Solow transitions into a ground and pound attack. Solow with a Vertical Suplex. Solow poses for the crowd.

Solow goes into the cover for a one count. Solow kicks Yuta in the ack. Solow slams Yuta’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow with the irish whip. Solow with a corner clothesline for a two count. Yuta fights from underneath. Solow scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Solow applies a rear chin lock. Yuta decks Solow with a JawBreaker. Yuta with a back elbow smash. Yuta kicks Solow in the face. Yuta with The Flying Crossbody Block. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta with two flying forearm smashes. Yuta is fired up. Yuta lands The Suicide Dive. Yuta rolls Solow back into the ring.

Yuta dives over Solow. Solow SuperKicks Yuta. Solow with an Inside Out Suplex for a two count. Yuta catches Solow in mid-air. Yuta with a Delayed German Suplex. QT Marshall makes his way down to the ring. Forearm Exchange. Solow dodges The Big Boot. Solow kicks Yuta in the gut. Yuta denies The Pedigree. Yuta with The Big Boot. Solow pulls Yuta down to the mat. Yuta avoids The Double Foot Stomp. Solow ducks a clothesline from Yuta. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow drops Yuta with The Windmill Kick. Yuta responds with The Olympic Slam. Marshall gets Yuta crotched on the top turnbuckle. The referee has ejected Marshall from the ringside area. Yuta connects with The Seat Belt to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-15) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 299 of The Hoots Podcast