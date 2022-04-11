AEW Dark Elevation Results 4/11/22

Agganis Arena

Boston, Massachusetts

Commentary Team: (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (69-29) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-2) Teddy Goodz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Goodz whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian drops Goodz with a shoulder tackle. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Kazarian with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kazarian whips Goodz across the ring. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Goodz. Kazarian goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Goodz holds onto the ropes. Kazarian with a Running Lariat. Kazarian clotheslines Goodz over the top rope.

Goodz slams Kazarian’s head on the top rope. Kazarian with The Rolling Elbow. Goodz repeatedly stomps on Kazarian’s chest. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Goodz reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian with a Spin Kick. Kazarian bodyslams Goodz. Kazarian hits The SpringBoard Leg Drop. Goodz drives Kazarian face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Kazarian decks Goodz with a back elbow smash. Goodz with a leaping uppercut. Kazarian denies The Backpack Stunner. Kazarian makes Goodz tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (70-29) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Second Match: (39-20) Diamante vs. (0-15) Ashley D’Amboise

Amboise with forearm shivers. Amboise with two clotheslines. Amboise dropkicks Diamante. Diamante launches Ambosie over the top rope. Amboise with The Roundhouse Kick. Amboise with a SomerSault NeckBreaker for a one count. Amboise goes for The Uranage Slam, but Diamante counters with a deep arm-drag. Diamante nails Amboise with The Top Rope Stunner. Diamante with a Baseball Slide Dropkick.

Diamante repeatedly whips Amboise into the steel barricade. Diamante rolls Amboise back into the ring. Diamante with clubbing crossfaces. Diamante goes for a German Suplex, but Amboise rolls her over for a two count. Amboise kicks Diamante in the gut. Diamante with a Hip Toss. Diamante with Two German Suplex’s. Diamante follows that with clubbing blows to Amboise’s back. Diamante with a Release German Suplex. Diamante makes Amboise tap out to a Modified Grounded Abdominal Stretch/Cobra Clutch Combination.

Winner: (40-20) Diamante via Submission

Third Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Stu Grayson and Preston Vance) w/Evil Uno vs. (24-0) The Gunn Club & (3-27) Chaos Project In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Alan Angels and Austin Gunn will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Austin with a forearm shot across the back of Angels. Austin applies a front face lock. Austin tags in Colten. Double Irish Whip. Angels holds onto the ropes. Reynolds tags himself in. Angels kicks Austin in the chest. Colten kicks Angels in the gut. Stereo Drop Toe Holds. Stereo Bum Claps. Billy with a double clothesline. Colten slams Reynolds head on the top turnbuckle pad. Colten tags in Billy. Billy slams Reynolds head on the top turnbuckle pad. Billy stomps on Reynolds chest. Billy with a straight right hand. Reynolds with heavy bodyshots. Billy drives his knee into the midsection of Reynolds. Simultaneous tag to Serpentico. Luther with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Assisted Back Body Drop. Reynolds with a knee lift. Reynolds launches Luther over the top rope. Reynolds with The Top Rope Stunner.

Serpentico does The DX Crotch Chop. Reynolds avoids The Famouser. Billy clears the ring. Billy kicks Reynolds in the gut. Reynolds clotheslines Billy over the top rope. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver with two clotheslines. Silver with a Big Biel Throw. Silver follows that with a Back Body Drop to Austin. Silver ducks a clothesline from Colten. Silver clotheslines Colten. Silver flexes his muscles. Serpentico kicks Silver in the gut. Silver with a Back Body Drop on the ring apron. Silver with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Silver uppercuts Austin. Silver with a leaping clothesline to Luther. Silver ducks a clothesline from Billy. Billy with The Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Vance nails Billy with The Pump Kick. Austin hits The SpineBuster. Grayson responds with The Night Fall. Colten ducks a clothesline from Grayson. Colten delivers The Colt 45. Angels with a Flying Crossbody Block. Luther with a Spinning Heel Kick. Reynolds responds with The Rolling Elbow. Serpenitco SuperKicks Reynolds. The referee is losing control of this match. Vance connects with The SpineBuster. Dark Order plants Serpentico with The Pendulum Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (23-4) Ruby Soho, (31-11) Anna Jay, (6-20) Skye Blue vs. (33-23) The Bunny, (27-19) Emi Sakura, (0-0) Lufisto In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Skye Blue and Lufisto will start things off. Lufisto pie faces Blue after the bell rings. Blue with forearm shivers. Lufisto sends Blue into the ropes. Soho tags herself. Blue ducks a clothesline from Lufisto. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Soho with a forearm smash. Soho sends Lufisto to the corner. Lufisto side steps Soho into the turnbuckles. Soho gets distracted by Bunny. Lufisto sends Soho face first into the canvas. Lufisto with a running clothesline. Lufisto tags in Sakura. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles for a two count. Sakura tags in Bunny. Bunny tugs on Soho’s hair. Bunny slams Soho’s face on the canvas. Bunny transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bunny poses for the crowd. Bunny stomps on Soho’s back.

Bunny with a knife edge chop. Soho with heavy bodyshots. Soho rolls Bunny over for a two count. Bunny clotheslines Soho. Bunny talks smack to Soho. Soho blocks a boot from Bunny. Soho with a knee lift. Soho tags in Jay. Jay with a running forearm smash. Jay scores the elbow knockdown. Jay knocks Lufisto off the ring apron. Jay rocks Bunny with a forearm smash. Bunny knocks Blue off the apron. Jay with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Soho tags herself in. Soho drives Bunny face first into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Jay dumps Sakura out of the ring. Bunny clings onto the top rope. Bunny sends Soho face first into the middle rope. Bunny SuperKicks Soho for a two count. Bunny drags Soho to the corner. Bunny tags in Lufisto. Soho fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Soho connects with The Destination Unknown to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-4) Ruby Soho, (32-11) Anna Jay, (7-20) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (60-30) Pentagon Jr w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (6-9) Jora Johl

Cero Miedo. Wrist Lock Exchange. Johl kicks Pentagon in the gut. Johl applies a side headlock. Pentagon whips Johl across the ring. SuperKick Exchange. Pentagon stops Johl in his tracks. Pentagon pie faces Johl. Johl with a toe kick. Chop Exchange. Pentagon with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Johl sends Pentagon into the ropes. Pentagon with a Running Hurricanrana. Johl denies The Suicide Dive.

Pentagon SuperKicks Johl in mid-air. Johl nails Pentagon with The Pump Kick. Johl hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Johl with a knife edge chop. Johl whips Pentagon across the ring. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Johl. Pentagon with Two SlingBlades. Pentagon kicks the left hamstring of Johl. Johl reverses out of the irish whip from Pentagon. Pentagon drops Johl with The Backstabber. Pentagon connects with The Sacrifice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (61-31) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (10-10) Top Flight vs. (1-3) The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) w/QT Marshall

Top Flight attacks The Factory before the bell rings. Top Flight with Three Dropkicks to Comoroto. Comoroto with a Double Clothesline. Dante kicks Comoroto in the face. Dante holds onto the ropes. Dante decks Comoroto with a back elbow smash. Marshall trips Dante from the outside. Solow takes out the legs of Dante. Comoroto with a straight right hand. Comoroto with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Comoroto applies a side headlock. Comoroto tags Solow. Solow kicks Dante in the gut. Dante with two gut punches. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Dante. Solow puts his leg on the back of Dante’s neck. Marshall delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Solow hooks the outside leg for a one count. Solow dumps Dante out of the ring. Marshall kicks Dante in the face. Solow rolls Dante back into the ring.

Dante stomps on Solow’s chest. Dante tags in Comoroto. Dante with a running elbow smash. Comoroto with a Spinning Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Comoroto applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Dante with elbows into the midsection of Comoroto. Comoroto goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante side steps Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Comoroto tags in Solow. Standing Switch Exchange. Dante rolls under a clothesline from Solow. Dante tags in Darius. Darius kick Solow in the face. Darius clotheslines Solow. Darius scores the forearm knockdown. Darius goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Solow lands back on his feet. Darius showcases his agility. Darius knocks Comoroto off the ring apron. Darius with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Darius sends Comoroto tumbling to the floor.

Darius takes a swipe at Marshall. Solow with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Solow launches Darius over the top rope. Dante tags himself in. Darius with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante SuperKicks Solow. Darius with The Slingshot Flatliner. Dante with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Dante follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Comoroto. Dante tags in Daarius. Darius with two gut punches. Comoroto drives his knee into the midsection of Darius. Comoroto with a One Hand Slam/Ushigoroshi Combination. Pendulum BackBreaker/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Dante sends Comoroto shoulder first into the steel ring post. Darius avoids The Windmill Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Darius decks Solow with a back elbow smash. Darius launches Solow to the middle turnbuckle. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Darius tags in Dante. Darius pins Solow’s head under the top turnbuckle pad. Top Flight connects with The Assisted Corner Dropkick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-10) Top Flight via Pinfall

