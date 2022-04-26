AEW Dark Elevation Results 4/25/22

Petersens Events Center

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Excalibur, Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, Alan Angels and Preston Vance) vs. (3-28) Luther, (0-0) Bulk Nasty, (0-0) Jake Omen, (0-0) RC Dupree, (0-0) Tito Oric In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Stu Grayson and RC Dupree will start things off. Luther puts the Serpentico mask on Dupree’s head. Grayson with two cross chops. Grayson removes the mask. Dupree tags in Oric. Oric with a knife edge chop. Grayson with a leaping forearm smash. Grayson drives Oric back first into the turnbuckles. Simultaneous tag to Uno. Double Irish Whip. Angels drops down on the canvas. Grayson leapfrogs over Oric. Uno with the greco roman eye poke. Uno with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Uno slams Oric’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Uno tags in Reynolds. Uno with a gut punch. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds follows that with a corkscrew elbow. Oric tags in Luther. Reynolds dodges The Pump Kick.

Reynolds with forearm shivers. Luther reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds ducks under two clotheslines from Luther. Luther with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Luther with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Luther argues with the referee. Luther tags in Omen. Luther goes for The Assisted Bodyslam, but Reynolds rolls out of the way. Reynolds uses his feet to create separation. Reynolds tags in Vance. Vance with three shoulder tackles. Vance with a Side Slam to Nasty. Vance follows that with Two Pump Kicks. Angels lands The Suicide Dive. Assisted MoonSault from Reynolds. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Simultaneous tag to Grayson. Vance applies The Full Nelson Lock. Dark Order connects with The Fatality to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Second Match: (41-17) Kris Statlander vs. (12-12) Julia Hart

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Statlander with a side headlock takeover. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Statlander has the leverage advantage. Hart with a toe kick. Hart sweeps out the legs of Statlander for a two count. Statlander bridges out of the full mount predicament. Statlander tosses Hart across the ring. Statlander drops down on the canvas. Statlander leapfrogs over Hart. Hart applies a side headlock. Statlander with a Belly to Back Suplex. Statlander with a knife edge chop. Statlander whips Hart into the turnbuckles. Statlander catches Hart in a waist lock. Hart with three sharp elbow strikes. Hart drops Statlander with The Bulldog for a two count. Statlander with heavy bodyshots. Statlander with forearm shivers. Hart ducks a clothesline from Statlander.

Hart kicks Statlander in the back. Hart with The STO. Hart with The Standing MoonSault. Hart sends Statlander face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Hart stomps on Statlander’s chest. Hart is choking Statlander with her boot. Hart with clubbing blows to Statlander’s back. Statlander denies The Camel Clutch. Hart applies The Sleeper Hold. Statlander sends Hart back first into the turnbuckles. Statlander with a Running Uppercut. Statlander with a Running Boot. Statlander follows that with a Reverse Suplex. Statlander with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Statlander pops back on her feet. Hart avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Hart SuperKicks Statlander. Hart with a Handstand Lariat. Hart with a running elbow smash. Hart lands The Rounding Body Press for a two count. Hart wraps her legs around Statlander’s neck. Statlander with a Deadlift German Suplex. Statlander drops Hart with another Roundhouse Kick. Statlander connects with The Night Fever to pickup the victory.

Winner: (42-17) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Third Match: (2-1) Konosuke Takeshita vs. (10-36-2) Brandon Cutler

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Cutler talks smack to Takeshita. Takeshita applies a side headlock. Cutler whips Takeshita across the ring. Takeshita drop Cutler with a shoulder tackle. Cutler drops down on the canvas. Takeshita rolls under Cutler. Takeshita with a Leg Lariat. Takeshita with a Front Slam. Takeshita follows that with a Senton Bomb for a two count. Takeshita hammers down on the back of Cutler’s neck. Cutler side steps Takeshita into the turnbuckles. Cutler with a Slingshot Enzuigiri. Cutler is fired up. Cutler with two elbow drops. Cutler continues to dance. Takeshita with forearm shivers.

Takeshita sends Cutler to the corner. Takeshita with a flying forearm smash. Cutler reverses out of the irish whip from Takeshita. Takeshita with a flying shoulder tackle. Takeshita kicks Cutler in the gut. Takeshita drops Cutler with The DDT for a two count. Cutler clings onto the referee’s shirt. Takeshita hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Chop/Forearm Exchange. The referee is trying to calm down Takeshita. Cutler attacks Takeshita with the cold spray. Cutler rolls Takeshita over for a two count. Cutler with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Takeshita denies The Inside Cradle. Takeshita drills Cutler with The BrainBuster for a two count. Takeshita connects with a Jumping Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-1) Konoskue Takeshita via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (12-2) Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-0) Steel City Brawler

Nese flexes his muscles after the bell rings. Brawler is not impressed. Nese with a Spinning Back Kick. Short-Arm Reversal by Brawler. Brawler scores the elbow knockdown. Nese nails Brawler with a throat thrust. Nese with a Running Bulldog across the top rope. Nese with a running elbow smash. Nese transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nese repeatedly stomps on Brawler’s back and chest. Nese is choking Brawler with his boot. Brawler is throwing haymakers at Nese. Nese drives his knee into the midsection of Brawler. Brawler HeadButts Nese. Brawler with two clotheslines. Brawler levels Nese with The Body Avalanche. Brawler gets distracted by Sterling. Nese delivers The Shotgun Dropkick. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-2) Tony Nese via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0-4) Minoru Suzuki vs. (42-34) QT Marshall w/The Factory

Marshall signals for the test of strength. Marshall kicks Suzuki in the gut. Marshall punches Suzuki in the back. Suzuki kicks the right shoulder of Marshall. Suzuki slams the right shoulder of Marshall on the top rope. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Marshall out of the ring. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki kicks Marshall in the gut. Suzuki with a knife edge chop. Marshall drives his knee into the midsection of Suzuki. Suzuki rocks Marshall with a forearm smash. Suzuki slams Marshall’s head on the ring apron.

Marshall starts swinging at the air. Suzuki kicks Marshall in the gut. Suzuki rolls Marshall back into the ring. Solow trips Suzuki from the outside. The referee has ejected The Factory from the ringside area. Marshall toys around with Suzuki. Forearm Exchange. Marshall with a throat thrust. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Marshall with The Western Lariat for a two count. Marshall goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Marshall with a knee lift. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-4) Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (46-27) John Silver w/Brodie Lee Jr vs. (0-0) Vince Valor

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Valor shoves Silver. Silver flexes his muscles. Valor drives his knee into the midsection of Silver. Valor HeadButts Silver. Valor whips Silver across the ring. Silver ducks a clothesline from Valor. Silver with a Running Uppercut. Silver with a corner clothesline. Silver sends Valor to the corner. Valor dives over Silver. Silver with Two Pump Kicks. Silver with a Release German Suplex. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (47-27) John Silver via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (26-4) Ruby Soho, (33-11) Anna Jay, (7-21) Skye Blue w/Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (66-24) Nyla Rose, (33-25) The Bunny, (28-21) Emi Sakura w/Vickie Guerrero In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Skye Blue and Emi Sakura will start things off. Quick shoving contest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sakura applies a waist lock. Blue with a snap mare takeover. Blue blocks a boot from Sakura. Blue scores the ankle pick. Blue with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Sakura tags in Rose. Rose clotheslines Blue. Blue tags in Jay. Rose with a Side Walk Slam. Jay tags in Soho. Soho ducks a clothesline from Rose. Soho with forearm shivers. Rose shrugs off two lariats from Soho. Soho stomps on the left foot of Rose. Soho with a Spinning Back Kick. Soho with a knee lift. Rose launches Soho to the corner. Soho kicks Rose in the face. Rose swings Soho’s head into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Rose goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Soho lands back on her feet. Soho tags in Blue. Blue dodges The Leg Lariat. Blue thrust kicks the midsection of Rose. Blue with clubbing blows to Rose’s back. Blue SuperKicks Rose.

Blue kicks Bunny off the ring apron. Rose catches Blue in mid-air. Rose Powerslams Blue for a two count. Rose with a Big Biel Throw. Rose levels Blue with The Body Avalanche. Bunny tags herself in. Rose is choking Blue with her boot. Bunny drives Blue face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny repeatedly stomps on Blue’s chest. Bunny talks smack to Blue. Bunny stomps on the left hand of Blue. Bunny transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bunny skips around the ring. Bunny decks Jay with a back elbow smash. Bunny clotheslines Blue. Bunny slams Blue’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny tags in Sakura. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Sakura kicks Blue in the gut. Bunny with a running knee lift.

Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles for a two count. Sakura tags in Bunny. Bunny rakes the back of Blue. Rose and Sakura attacks Blue behind the referee’s back. Bunny applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Blue with a deep arm-drag. Blue uses her feet to create separation. Blue tags in Jay. Jay ducks a clothesline from Bunny. Jay knocks Sakura off the apron. Jay scores two elbow knockdowns. Jay drops Bunny with The Flatliner. Jay with a running elbow smash. Jay with The Rolling Elbow. Jay follows that with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay delivers The Dangerous Jay Kick. Jay applies The Queen’s Slayer. Rose breaks up the submission hold. Soho connects with No Future. Soho sends Sakura tumbling to the floor. Blue with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Bunny rolls Jay over for a two count. Bunny kicks Jay in the gut. Jay avoids The Running Knee Lift. Jay makes Bunny tap out to The Queen’s Slayer.

Winner: (27-4) Ruby Soho, (34-1) Anna Jay, (8-21) Skye Blue via Submission

Eight Match: (61-31) Pentagon Jr w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (52-26) Max Caster w/Anthony Bowens

Cero Miedo. Caster kicks Pentagon in the gut. Caster mocks Pentagon. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Caster. Pentagon SuperKicks Caster. Caster reverses out of the irish whip from Pentagon. Pentagon with a Running Hurricanrana. Bowens trips Pentagon from the outside. Caster with a forearm smash. Caster repeatedly stomps on Pentagon’s chest. Caster whips Pentagon across the ring. Caster scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Caster with a forearm smash. Caster sends Pentagon to the corner. Pentagon SuperKicks Caster. Pentagon with a Cazadora Takedown. Pentagon with a Flying Crossbody Block. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Caster. Pentagon hits Two SlingBlades for a two count.

Pentagon backs Caster into the ropes. Pentagon slaps Caster in the chest. Caster denies The Package PileDriver. Caster with a forearm smash. Caster uppercuts Pentagon. Caster with a BackBreaker for a two count. Caster puts Pentagon on the top turnbuckle. Caster with a double handed chop. Caster transitions into a corner mount. Pentagon kicks out the legs of Caster. Pentagon gets Caster tied up in the tree of woe. Pentagon with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Pentagon gets distracted by Bowens. Caster with a back fist. Caster with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bowens attacks Pentagon behind the referee’s back. Pentagon SuperKicks Bowens off the ring apron. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Caster. Pentagon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pentagon with clubbing blows to Caster’s back. Pentagon connects with The Sacrifice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (62-31) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 306 of The Hoots Podcast