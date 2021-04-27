AEW Dark Elevation Results 4/26/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (38-21) Fenix w/Pentagon Jr vs. (35-19) Chuck Taylor w/Trent Beretta

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fenix with a double leg takedown. Taylor denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Taylor applies The Butterfly Lock. Fenix with a deep arm-drag. Fenix applies an arm-bar. Fenix rolls Taylor over for a two count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taylor applies The Octopus Stretch. Taylor with a deep arm-drag that sends Fenix to the floor. Fenix ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Wrist Lock Exchange. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Fenix blocks a boot from Taylor. Fenix with a Slingshot BackBreaker. Fenix with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Fenix slaps Taylor in the chest. Fenix rolls Taylor back into the ring. Fenix applies a modified kimura lock. Taylor drives his knee into the midsection of Fenix. Taylor with a forearm smash. Fenix reverses out of the irish whip from Taylor. Fenix dropkicks Taylor. Fenix uses the middle rope as a weapon. Fenix talks smack to Beretta.

Fenix goes into the cover for a one count. Fenix SuperKicks Taylor for a two count. Taylor with heavy bodyshots. Taylor sends Fenix to the corner. Fenix kicks Taylor in the face. Taylor denies The MoonSault German Suplex. Taylor with a Release German Suplex. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor follows that with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Fenix denies The Awful Waffle. Taylor reverses out of the irish whip from Fenix. Fenix sends Taylor face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Fenix hits The Roll Through Cutter for a two count. Taylor negates The Fire Thunder Driver. Fenix drives Taylor chest first into the turnbuckles. Fenix slaps Taylor in the chest. Fenix goes for The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag, but Taylor counters with The Sole Food. Taylor connects with The Awful Waffle for a two count. Taylor gets distracted by Alex Abrahantes. That leads us to a pier six brawl on the stage. Fenix plants Taylor with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-21) Fenix via Pinfall

Second Match: (4-7) Ryan Nemeth w/Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, and JD Drake vs. (0-27) Ryzin

Nemeth is playing mind games with Ryzin. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth slaps Ryzin in the back of the head. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hair Pull Exchange. Ryzin with a thumb to the eye. The referee gets distracted by Drake. Avalon trips Ryzin from the outside. Nemeth misfires on the dropkick. Nemeth with a running clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Nemeth with a fist drop for a two count.

Nemeth with a fireman’s carry takeover. Nemeth follows that with another fist drop. Nemeth stomps on Ryzin’s chest. Nemeth applies a hammerlock. Nemeth with a forearm smash. Nemeth whips Ryzin into the turnbuckles. Nemeth starts dancing. Nemeth with a running shoulder block. Ryzin answers with a corner clothesline. Ryzin sends Nemeth face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ryzin kicks Nemeth in the chest. Ryzin bodyslams Nemeth. Avalon and Bononi runs interference. Ryzin goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Nemeth gets his knees up in the air. Nemeth connects with The Rude Awakening to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-7) Ryan Nemeth via Pinfall

Third Match: (23-10-1) Orange Cassidy vs. (0-11) Dean Alexander

Alexander shoves Cassidy into the canvas. Cassidy puts his hand in his pockets. Cassidy ducks under two clotheslines from Alexander. Cassidy dropkicks Alexander. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Cassidy lunges over Alexander. Cassidy connects with The Orange Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-10-1) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (11-3) The Acclaimed vs. (0-0) Adrian Alanis & (0-0) Liam Gray

Anthony Bowens and Liam Gray will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bowens sends Gray face first into the canvas. Bowens with a forearm smash. Bowens repeatedly stomps on Gray’s chest. Bowens with a knife edge chop. Bowens whips Gray into the turnbuckles. Gray dives over Bowens. Gray dropkicks Bowens. Bowens launches Gray over the top rope. Bowens ducks a clothesline from Gray. Bowens slams Gray’s head on the top rope. Bowens applies a front face lock. Bowens tags in Caster. Double Irish Whip. Double Leg Sweep. The Acclaimed with two elbow drops. Caster is raining down haymakers. Caster applies a rear chin lock. Gray with heavy bodyshots. Following a snap mare takeover, Caster transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Caster stomps on Gray’s chest. Caster applies a wrist lock. Caster tags in Bowens. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bowens tugs on Gray’s dreadlocks. Bowens kicks Gray in the gut. Bowens hammers down on the back of Gray’s neck. Bowens applies a front face lock. Caster tags himself in. Caster kicks Gray in the ribs. Caster applies the cravate. Gray decks Caster with a JawBreaker. Gray ducks a clothesline from Caster. Gray creates distance with The Pumphandle Fisherman’s Buster. Bowens and Alanis are tagged in. Alanis with forearm shivers. Alanis clotheslines Caster. Alanis with The SpineBuster. Bowens thrust kicks the midsection of Alanis. Alanis reverses out of the irish whip from Bowens. Alanis hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Alanis applies a front face lock. Alanis tags in Gray. Bowens shoves Alanis into Gray. Bowens rocks Alanis with The Rolling Elbow. Bowens tags in Caster. The Acclaimed connects with The Acclaim To Fame to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-3) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (6-8) Nick Comoroto w/The Factory vs. (0-11) VSK

VSK attacks Comoroto before the bell rings. VSK with forearm shivers. VSK ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Comorto bodyslams VSK. Comoroto takes off his jacket. Comoroto punches VSK in the back. Comoroto with a back elbow smash. Comoroto bodyslams VSK. VSK with a knife edge chop. Comoroto sends VSK to the corner. VSK kicks Comoroto in the face. VSK ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. VSK with a chop/forearm combination. VSK decks Comoroto with a JawBreaker. VSK dropkicks Comoroto. Comoroto with a Running Lariat. Comoroto connects with The Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-8) Nick Comoroto via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (10-7) Leyla Hirsch & (10-1) Ryo Mizunami vs. (20-8) Diamante & (0-2) Amber Nova

Leyla Hirsch and Amber Nova will start things off. Hirsch immediately brings Nova down to the mat. Hirsch grapples around Nova. Hirsch applies a waist lock. Nova grabs a side headlock. Hirsch transitions into a side wrist lock. Hirsch tags in Ryo. Ryo hammers down on the left wrist of Nova. Ryo sends Nova to the corner. Ryo tells Diamante to bring. Nova tags out to Diamante. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ryo backs Diamante into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Diamante rakes the eyes of Ryo. Diamante starts choking Ryo. Diamante with forearm shivers. Ryo drops Diamante with a shoulder tackle. Ryo tags in Hirsch. Double Irish Whip. Diamante holds onto the ropes. Nova with a blindside attack. Side Step Display.

Diamante decks Hirsch with a back elbow smash. Nova with a Rising Knee Strike. Diamante with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Diamante applies a side headlock. Diamante tags in Nova. Diamante slams Hirsch’s head on the left boot of Nova. Nova drives Hirsch face first into the top turnbuckle pad for a two count. Hirsch with a GutWrench Suplex. Hirsch tags in Ryo. Ryo with a series of shoulder tackles. Diamante answers with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Ryo with The Double Spear. Ryo unloads a flurry of knife edge chops. Hirsch with The ShotGun Meteora. Hirsch with a Rebound Dropkick. Hirsch follows that with The Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Diamante kicks Ryo out of the ring. Diamante kicks Hirsch in the gut. Diamante hits The Standing SliceBread. Nova hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ryo dumps Diamante out of the ring. Hirsch with the fireman’s carry takeover. Hirsch makes Nova tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker. After the match, Diamante attacks Hirsch from behind. Ryo storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (11-7) Leyla Hirsch & (11-1) Ryo Mizunami via Submission

Seventh Match: (9-9) Kris Statlander w/Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. (0-17) Tesha Price

Statlander gives the referee a boop. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Statlander applies a side headlock. Statlander with a side headlock takeover. Following a snap mare takeover, Statlander is playing mind games with Price. Statlander grabs Price by her throat. Price kicks Statlander in the gut. Price with a low dropkick. Price with a forearm smash. Price whips Statlander across the ring. Statlander Powerslams Price. Price side steps Statlander into the turnbuckles. Price goes for a Cartwheel RoundHouse Kick, but Statlander counters with The German Suplex into the turnbuckles. Price avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Price kicks Statlander in the chest. Price with The RoundHouse Kick. Statlander with a Lariat/BackBreaker Combination. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-9) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Eight Match: (36-14) Scorpio Sky & (7-1) Ethan Page vs. (0-0) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Alan Angels)

Scorpio Sky and Alex Reynolds will start things off. Sky is playing mind games with Reynolds. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reynolds applies a side headlock. Sky with a waist lock takedown. Sky walks over Reynolds. Sky taunts Reynolds. Reynolds mocks Sky. Reynolds with a deep arm-drag. Reynolds applies an arm-bar. Sky whips Reynolds across the ring. Sky drops down on the canvas. Sky goes for a Hip Toss, but Reynolds rolls him over for a two count. Reynolds with another deep arm-drag. Reynolds applies an arm-bar. Sky walks into the ropes which forces the break. Sky with a straight right hand. Sky tags in Page. Reynolds with a forearm smash. Reynolds drives Page face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Reynolds tags in Angels. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Angels with a Standing Frog Splash. Double Drop Toe Hold to Sky. Angels hits The Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Angels dropkicks Page for a two count. Angels kicks the left hamstring of Page. Angels with a knife edge chop. Angels whips Page across the ring. Page uses Sky for leverage.

Angels with a running forearm smash. Page drops Angels with a running shoulder tackle. Page stomps on Angels back. Page tags in Sky. Sky repeatedly stomps on Angels chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Sky stomps on Angels face. Sky with a straight right hand. Sky rams his boot across Angels face. Sky uppercuts Angels. Sky tags in Page. Page stomps on the back of Angels. Angels with heavy bodyshots. Angels kicks the left the hamstring of Page. Page Powerslams Angels. Page tags in Sky. Page is choking Angels with his boot. Sky with a gut punch,. Sky talks smack to Angels. Sky kicks Angels in the face. Sky with The Pendulum BackBreaker. Sky applies the backbreaker stretch. Angels with a sharp knee strike. Sky applies The Knee Bar. Sky tags in Page. Page stomps on Angels back. Page with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Angels denies The Ego’s Edge. Page tags in Sky. Sky stops Angels in his tracks. Sky goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels knocks Page off the ring apron.

Angels kicks Sky in the face. Angels delivers his combination offense. Page and Reynolds are tagged in. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Page. Reynolds knocks Sky off the apron. Reynolds side steps Page into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running back elbow smash. Reynolds with a spinning back elbow strike. Reynolds dropkicks Page. Reynolds lands The Suicide Dive. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Reynolds connects with The Cravate Suplex for a two count. Page with a forearm smash. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Page. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Angels with The Standing Slice Bread for a two count. Sky launches Reynolds over the top rope. Sky nails Angels with The Pump Kick. Page goes for The Ego’s Edge, but Angels counters with a jackknife cover for a two count. Sky shoves Reynolds into the steel barricade. Angels with a Spinning Hook Kick. Page negates The Wing Snapper. Angels kicks Page in the face. Sky knocks Angels off the middle turnbuckle. Page plants Angels with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-14) Scorpio Sky & (8-1) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (23-9) Big Swole & (17-13) Red Velvet vs. (28-12) Nyla Rose & (3-7) Madi Wrenkowski w/Vickie Guerrero

Red Velvet and Nyla Rose will start things off. Velvet with a running dropkick. Velvet with a forearm smash. Rose shoves Velvet. Velvet tags in Swole. Swole side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Swole kicks the right hamstring of Rose. Swole kicks Rose in the back. Rose blocks a boot from Swole. Swole with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swole dives over Rose. Swole with the sunset flip for a two count. Rose tags in Wrenkowski. Rose throws Wrenkowski into the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Following a snap mare takeover, Swole kicks Wrenkowski in the back. Wrenkowski whips Swole across the ring. Swole drops Wrenkowski with a shoulder tackle. Swole with a Hip Toss. Swole uppercuts the back of Wrenkowski’s neck.

Swole tags in Velvet. Double Irish Whip. Swole drops down on the canvas. Velvet with a leg lariat. Velvet slams Wrenkowski’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Velvet with heavy bodyshots. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Wrenkowski’s chest. Velvet is choking Wrenkowski with her boot. Wrenkowski drives Velvet face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Wrenkowski with a back elbow smash. Wrenkowski with The Wasteland for a one count. Wrenkowski mocks Velvet. Velvet with a forearm smash. Velvet with The Windmill Kick. Rose plants Wrenkowski with The Beast Bomb. Rose heads to the backstage area. Velvet hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-9) Big Swole & (18-13) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (24-26) Joey Janela w/Sonny Kiss vs. (17-11) Matt Sydal w/Mike Sydal

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Janela transitions into a front face lock. Sydal reverses the hold. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sydal with a side headlock takeover. Janela answers with the headscissors escape. Sydal applies a leg lock. Sydal grapevines the legs of Janela. Sydal applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Janela falls on top of Sydal for a two count. Test Of Strength. Sydal applies a wrist lock. Sydal with an arm-bar takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. Sydal with a drop toe hold. Sydal applies The Muta Lock. Janela grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Janela reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Sydal ties Janela up in a knot. Janela grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sydal whips Janela into the turnbuckles. Sydal with a running elbow smash. Janela reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Janela with a corner clothesline. Janela with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Janela with a running elbow drop. Janela rolls Sydal over for a one count. Sydal kicks out the legs of Janela. Sydal with The Standing Corkscrew MoonSault for a two count. Janela decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Janela with forearm shivers. Janela with a RoundHouse Kick. Janela drills Sydal with The BrainBuster on the ring apron.

Janela rocks Sydal with a forearm smash. Janela whips Sydal into the turnbuckles. Janela hooks the outside leg for a two count. Janela applies the cravate. Sydal with elbows into the midsection of Janela. Janela punches Sydal in the back. Janela bodyslams Sydal. Janela goes for another bodyslam, but Sydal counters with a deep arm-drag. Sydal unloads a flurry of kicks. Janela kicks Sydal in the face. Sydal drives Janela face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Sydal with The Sliding Knee Strike. Sydal connects with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Janela. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Sydal with two hamstring kicks. Janela scores a right jab. Janela goes for The Brain Buster, but Sydal counters with a Jumping Knee Strike. Janela with an Inside Out Lariat. Sydal responds with a Hurricanrana. Sydal with forearm shivers. Sydal whips Janela into the turnbuckles. Janela catches Sydal in mid-air. Janela hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Janela goes for The Flying Elbow Drop, but Sydal gets his knees up in the air. Sydal delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Sydal plants Janela with The Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-11) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

