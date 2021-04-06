AEW Dark Elevation Results 4/5/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (35-13) Hangman Page vs. (0-2) Bill Collier

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Page fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Page sends Collier to the ropes. Page ducks a clothesline from Collier. Page goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Collier holds onto the ropes. Collier drops Page with a shoulder tackle. Page drops down on the canvas. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Collier blocks a boot from Page. Collier rocks Page with a forearm smash. Collier delivers a gut punch. Collier HeadButts Page. Page with forearm shivers. Collier drives his knee into the midsection of Page. Collier with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Collier with a Leg Drop for a one count.

Collier goes for The Uranage Slam, but Page lands back on his feet. Page dumps Collier out of the ring. Page with The Slingshot Pescado. Page rolls Collier back into the ring. Page repeatedly kicks Collier in the face. Page ducks a clothesline from Collier. Page with The Fallaway Slam. Page pops back on his feet. Page with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Collier denies The Dead Eye. Page with The Big Boot. Page with The Top Rope Frankensteiner. Page follows that with two running lariats. Page connects with The Buckshot Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-13) Hangman Page via Pinfall

Second Match: (8-16) Brian Pillman Jr & (11-20) Griff Garrison vs. (0-5) Dean Alexander & (0-7) Carlie Bravo

Griff Garrison and Dean Alexander will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Garrison grabs a side wrist lock. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman hammers down on the left wrist of Alexander. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Varsity Blonds works on the left wrist of Alexander. Garrison with a side headlock takeover. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman kicks Alexander in the gut. Pillman with a side headlock takeover. Garrison tags himself in. Pillman with a blistering chop. Pillman whips Alexander across the ring. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Garrison goes for a Bodyslam, but Alexander lands back on his feet.

Alexander with a chop block. Alexander drags Garrison to the corner. Alexander tags in Bravo. Bravo wraps the left leg of Garrison around the steel ring post. Bravo hooks the outside leg for a one count. Bravo tags in Alexander. Bravo sends Garrison chest first into the turnbuckles. Alexander with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Double Basement Dropkick for a one count. Alexander tags in Bravo. Bravo and Alexander goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Garrison lands back on his feet. Garrison launches Alexander over the top rope. Garrison with two back elbow smashes. Garrison rolls under a clothesline from Bravo. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman clotheslines Bravo. Pillman Powerslams Alexander. Pillman with a Dropkick through the ropes. Pillman rolls Bravo back into the ring. Pillman tags in Garrison. Varsity Blonds connects with their PowerBomb/Missile Dropkick Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-16) Brian Pillman Jr & (12-20) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Third Match: (21-13) Britt Baker w/Rebel vs. (1-12) Alex Gracia

Baker is willing to give Gracia a free submission hold. Baker with a wrist lock. Rebel gives Baker the black glove. Baker makes Gracia tap out to The Lock Jaw.

Winner: (22-13) Britt Baker via Submission

Fourth Match: (18-11) Preston Vance w/The Dark Order vs. (3-14) Danny Limelight

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance outpowers Limelight. Limelight kicks Vance in the gut. Limelight with a forearm smash. Vance slams Limelight’s head on four turnbuckle pads. Vance with a forearm smash. Vance goes for a Bodyslam, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight sends Vance into the ropes. Vance drops Limelight with a shoulder tackle. Vance with a Back Body Drop. Vance with The Fallaway Slam. Limelight drives Vance face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Limelight slams the left shoulder of Vance on the middle rope. Limelight with a RoundHouse Kick. Limelight rolls Vance back into the ring. Limelight starts showboating. Vance with a big forearm smash. Limelight answers with a running knee lift. Limelight kicks Vance in the face. Limelight wraps the left shoulder around the middle rope. Limelight kicks the middle rope. The referee admonishes Limelight. Forearm Exchange.

Limelight continues to kick the left shoulder of Vance. Limelight applies a hammerlock. Limelight with The La Magistral for a two count. Limelight kicks the left shoulder of Vance. Limelight toys around with Vance. Second Forearm Exchange. Limelight with a vicious shoulder kick. Limelight with two forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Limelight. Limelight applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Limelight drops Vance with a RoundHouse Kick. Vance with two clotheslines. Limelight side steps Vance into the turnbuckles. Vance kicks Limelight in the face. Vance with a Diving Clothesline. Limelight decks Vance with a back elbow smash. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Limelight denies The Full Nelson. Limelight with a Judo Takedown. Limelight applies a Key Lock. Vance nails Limelight with The Pump Kick for a two count. Limelight applies The Triangle Choke. Vance is raining down haymakers. Limelight with another roundhouse kick. Limelight kicks the left hamstring of Vance. Vance avoids The Sleeper Hold. Vance makes Limelight pass out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (19-11) Preston Vance via Referee Stoppage

Fifth Match: (21-9) Big Swole vs. (0-8) Jazmin Allure

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swole backs Allure into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Swole with a waist lock go-behind. Swole with a waist lock takedown. Swole drives her knee into Allure’s back. Swole applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Swole delivers a gut punch. Swole with a Hip Toss. Swole repeatedly runs Allure into the steel barricade and the edge of the ring frame. Swole rolls Allure back into the ring. Swole with a Seated Senton. Swole applies The Camel Clutch. Swole with a big crossface.

Allure is displaying her fighting spirit. Allure ducks a clothesline from Swole. Swole with a running knee lift. Swole with a diving uppercut to the back of Allure’s neck. Allure kicks Swole in the ribs. Swole ducks a clothesline from Allure. Allure with two sharp elbow strikes. Allure ducks a clothesline from Swole. Allure clotheslines Swole. Allure with a deep arm-drag. Allure sweeps out the legs of Swole. Allure with a basement dropkick for a two count. Allure transitions into a ground and pound attack. Swole hits The Uranage Slam. Swole with a Tiger Bomb. Swole makes Allure tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf.

Winner: (22-9) Big Swole via Submission

Sixth Match: (4-14) Michael Nakazawa vs. (0-12) Vary Morales

Nakazawa is still wearing his producer t-shirt. Nakazawa stops Morales in his tracks. Nakazawa is receiving instructions from the gorilla position. Morales removes Nakazawa’s headset. Nakazawa kicks Morales in the gut. Nakazawa applies a side headlock. Morales whips Nakazawa across the ring. Morales with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Morales with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Morales stomps on the left foot of Nakazawa. Morales with another Lucha Libre Arm-Drag for a two count. Nakazawa yanks Morales off the top turnbuckle. Morales gets crotched on the top rope. Nakazawa delivers The Hentai Slide. Nakazawa with an Atomic Drop. Nakazawa drops Morales with a running elbow strike for a two count. Nakazawa wraps the headset cord around Morales neck.

Nakazawa with a forearm smash. Nakazawa with a knife edge chop. Nakazawa whips Morales across the ring. Morales kicks Nakazawa in the chest. Morales ducks a clothesline from Nakazawa. Morales with two clotheslines. Morales dropkicks Nakazawa to the floor. Morales with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Morales rolls Nakazawa back into the ring. Morales hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nakazawa decks Morales with a back elbow smash. Nakazawa Spears Morales. Nakazawa goes for a Bodyslam, but Morales lands back on his feet. Morales rolls Nakazawa over for a two count. Morales SuperKicks Nakazawa. Nakazawa uses the referee as a human shield. Nakazawa nails Morales with the laptop. Nakazawa connects with The Modified Styles Clash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-14) Michael Nakazawa via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (18-6) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-26) Baron Black

Jake The Snake Roberts joins the commentary team for this match. Archer was beating up Baron Black before he made his entrance. Archer throws Black into the ring. Black unloads five knife edge chops. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer stomps on Black’s back. Archer with a short-arm clothesline. Archer uses the top rope as a weapon. Archer clotheslines the back of Black’s neck. Archer repeatedly stomps on Black’s chest. Archer is raining down haymakers in the corner. The referee admonishes Archer. Archer whips Black into the turnbuckles. Archer with a Twisting Splash for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Black avoids the short-arm clothesline. Black delivers his combination offense. Archer reverses out of the irish whip from Black. Black kicks Archer in the face. Archer Chokeslams Black. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-6) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Eight Match: (8-1) Ryo Mizunami vs. (0-15) Tesha Price

Price talks smack to Ryo. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ryo backs Price into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Price argues with the referee. Ryo kicks Price in the gut. Ryo whips Price across the ring. Ryo drops Price with a shoulder tackle. Ryo goes for a Bodyslam, but Price lands back on her feet. Price tugs on Ryo’s hair. Ryo denies The Hair Biel. Ryo bodyslams Price. Price with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Price with a running forearm smash. Price slams Ryo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Price with the irish whip. Ryo answers with a shoulder tackle. Ryo is fired up. Forearm Exchange. Ryo unloads three knife edge chops. Machine Gun Chops. Price starts biting the right shoulder of Ryo.

Price slams Ryo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Price with a Cartwheel RoundHouse Kick. Price drops Ryo with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Price is displaying her frustration. Price with a forearm smash. Ryo reverses out of the irish whip from Price. Price with a knee lift. Price with another RoundHouse Kick. Ryo denies The German Suplex. Price applies The Full Nelson Lock. Ryo with a discus chop. Ryo clotheslines Price. Price avoids The Shining Wizard. Ryo Powerslams Price for a two count. Leg Drop Party for a two count. Price negates The Torture Rack. Price with two quick rollups. Ryo goes for a backslide cover, but Price lands back on her feet. Price with the sunset flip for a two count. Price with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ryo responds with a Lariat for a two count. Ryo connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-1) Ryo Mizunami via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (17-7) Max Caster w/Anthony Bowens vs. (23-11) Colt Cabana w/The Dark Order

Caster is playing mind games with Cabana. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cabana backs Caster into the turnbuckles. Caster turns Cabana over. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Cabana applies a hammerlock. Caster reverses the hold. Cabana with an arm-bar takedown for a one count. Cabana with a side headlock takeover. Rollup Exchange. Cabana grabs a side wrist lock. Caster reverses out of the irish whip from Cabana. Caster dives over Cabana. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Caster. Cabana with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Cabana goes for The Monkey Flip, but Bowens gets in the way. Caster with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Bowens rolls Cabana back into the ring. Caster repeatedly drives his knee into Cabana’s back. Caster applies a wrist lock. Cabana rolls Caster over for a two count. Caster applies The Fujiwara Arm-B ar. Caster clotheslines Cabana. Caster wraps the left shoulder of Cabana around the middle rope. The referee admonishes Caster. Cabana with heavy bodyshots. Caster hammers down on the left shoulder of Cabana. Cabana is throwing haymakers at Caster. Caster sends Cabana shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Caster with an Arm-Breaker for a two count.

Caster repeatedly stomps on Cabana’s chest. Caster transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cabana kicks out of the pinning predicament. Caster grapevines the left shoulder of Cabana around the top rope. Caster with clubbing blows to Cabana’s back. Caster with a straight right hand. Caster nails Cabana with a throat thrust. Cabana side steps Caster into the turnbuckles. Cabana with a shoulder block. Cabana drives Caster face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Caster reverses out of the irish whip from Cabana. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Caster. Cabana unloads a flurry of right jabs. Cabana hits The Bionic Elbow. Cabana with The Flying Asshole. Cabana with a Double Jump Splash for a two count. Cabana unloads two knife edge chops. Caster with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Caster applies a top wrist lock. Cabana flips Caster over. Cabana rolls Caster over for a two count. Caster hyperextends the left wrist of Cabana. Cabana drops Caster with The Hip Attack for a two count. Uno intercepts the steel chain. Bowens nails Cabana with the boom box. Caster rolls Cabana over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-7) Max Caster via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (20-26) Private Party & (27-13) The Butcher & The Blade w/Matt Hardy & The Bunny vs. (0-11) Adam Priest, (0-25) Ryzin, (0-14) D3, (0-29) Fuego Del Sol In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

A pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Blade whips D3 into the turnbuckles. Butcher tags himself in. Butcher delivers a gut punch. Butcher punches D3 in the back. Butcher puts his leg on the back of D3’s neck. Butcher with a knife edge chop. Butcher slams D3’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with a chop/forearm combination. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on D3’s chest. Blade punches D3 behind the referee’s back. D3 is displaying his fighting spirit. Kassidy drives his knee into the midsection of D3. Short-Arm Reversal by Kassidy. Kassidy dumps D3 face first on the top rope. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with a knee drop. D3 with a Hurricanrana. Quen dropkicks D3.

Quen with a Leg Drop. Quen blasts D3 with a knife edge chop. Quen tags in Blade. Blade is mauling D3 in the corner. Blade dumps D3 out of the ring. Bunny repeatedly stomps on D3’s chest. Kassidy rolls D3 back into the ring. Blade kicks D3 in the face. Blade applies a front face lock. Quen tags himself in. Quen with The Mongolian Chop. Quen goes for a Vertical Suplex, but D3 lands back on his feet. D3 tags in Del Sol. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Quen. Del Sol with a forearm/back elbow combination. Double Irish Whip. Del Sol dodges The Big Boot. Del Sol goes for a Spinning DDT, but Quen gets in the way. Del Sol with a Headscissors Takeover into Quen. Del Sol with The Double Quebrada for a two count. Another pier six brawl ensues. Quen tags in Kassidy. Double Step Up Enzuigiri. Kassidy tags in Blade. Butcher and Blade connects with The Full Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-26) Private Party & (28-13) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (12-5) Matt Hardy w/The Butcher, The Blade, The Bunny, and Private Party vs. (14-14) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order

Hardy is playing mind games with Angels. Angels shoves Hardy. Angels ducks a clothesline from Hardy. Angels with southpaw haymakers. Angels drives Hardy back first into the turnbuckles. Angels with clubbing shoulder blocks. Angels tees off on Hardy. Angels repeatedly stomps on Hardy’s chest. Hardy kicks Angels in the face. Hardy with a Release German Suplex into the turnbuckles. Hardy talks smack to Angels. Hardy hammers down on the back of Angels neck. Hardy applies The Sleeper Hold in the ropes. Hardy whips Angels across the ring. Hardy scores the elbow knockdown. Hardy with a Leg Drop. Hardy poses for the crowd. Angels with heavy bodyshots. Angels with three haymakers. Hardy kicks Angels in the gut. Hardy with the irish whip. Hardy dumps Angels face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Hardy with a Running Lariat. Hardy with a flying elbow smash.

Hardy kicks Angels in the gut. Angels denies The Twist Of Fate. Hardy reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Hardy with another toe kick. Hardy goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Angels counters with a Hurricanrana. Angels unloads a flurry of kicks. Hardy dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Hardy goes for The Twist Of Fate, but Angels counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Angels with a basement dropkick. Angels with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Angels hits The Standing Shiranui for a two count. Hardy avoids The MoonSault. Hardy delivers The Side Effect for a two count. Hardy goes for The Twist Of Fate, but Angels counters with The Wing Snapper. Hardy tumbles to the floor. Angels rolls Hardy back into the ring. Hardy kicks Angels in the gut. Hardy connects with The Draping DDT. Hardy makes Angels tap out to The Leach.

Winner: (13-5) Matt Hardy via Submission

"I didn't sell out…I smarten up! I'm here to make money, and I am also here to come after that TNT title" – @MATTHARDYBRAND sends a message to the TNT Champion @DarbyAllin. Rewatch #AEWDarkElevation NOW here –https://t.co/kmmBZGxNGK pic.twitter.com/eILTdDat9K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2021

Twelfth Match: (32-14) Scorpio Sky & (3-1) Ethan Page vs. (2-3) The Sydal Brothers

Scorpio Sky and Matt Sydal will start things off. Sky shoves Matt. Matt tells Sky to open his third eye. Forearm Exchange. A pier six brawl ensues in the center of the ring. Spinning Back Kick/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination. Double Irish Whip. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination for a two count. Matt backs Sky into the ropes. Matt tags in Mike. Mike with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Flying Mare/Standing MoonSault Combination for a two count. Mike slaps Sky in the chest. Mike transitions into a corner mount. Mike knocks Page off the ring apron. Sky attacks Mike from behind. Page pulls Mike out of the ring. Sky kicks Matt off the apron. Page sends Mike back first into the steel barricade. Page dumps Mike knees first on the apron. Sky with the lateral press for a two count. Sky applies a front face lock. Page tags himself in. Page with a double sledge. Page with a straight right hand. Page hammers down on the back of Mike’s neck. Page repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Mike. Page stomps on the left of Mike. Sky tags himself in. Sky works on the left knee of Mike. Mike repeatedly kicks Sky in the face. Sky stomps on Mike’s face. Sky with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count.

Sky tags in Page. Page kicks Mike in the ribs. Page with a Knee Crusher. Page applies The Ankle Lock. Page tags in Sky. Sky continues to pick apart the left of Mike. Sky applies the single leg crab. Mike with forearm shivers. Sky stops Mike in his tracks. Sky goes for a PowerBomb, but Mike rolls him over for a two count. Mike rolls under a clothesline from Sky. Mike tags in Matt. Matt with a Slingshot Dropkick. Matt delivers his combination offense. Matt with a Spinning Wheel Kick to Page. Matt drills Sky with The BrainBuster for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Sky ducks a clothesline from Matt. Sky tags in Page. Matt with a Hurricanrana. Page responds with The Pounce. Matt avoids The Pump Kick. Matt drops Page with The Spinning RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Matt tags in Mike. Page is trying to fight off The Sydal Brothers. Double Wrist Lock Takedown for a two count. Matt dropkicks Sky to the floor. The referee is trying to get Matt out of the ring. Sky kicks out the legs of Mike. Sky knocks Matt off the apron. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-14) Scorpio Sky & (4-1) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 251 of The Hoots Podcast