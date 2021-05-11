AEW Dark Elevation Results 5/10/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (7-32) Lee Johnson vs. (0-10) David Ali

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Ali with a wrist lock takedown. Ali applies an arm-bar. Johnson with the headscissors neck lock. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Johnson applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Johnson applies a rear chin lock. Johnson backs Ali into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Johnson taunts Ali. Strong lockup. Johnson applies a side headlock. Ali whips Johnson across the ring. Johnson drops Ali with a shoulder tackle. Ali pops back on his feet. Johnson wants Ali to shake his hand. Ali with another wrist lock takedown. Ali kicks Johnson in the back. Ali with a forearm smash. Johnson reverses out of the irish whip from Ali. Johnson leapfrogs over Ali. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson dropkicks Ali. Johnson with two haymakers. Ali reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Johnson dives over Ali. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Ali. Standing Switch Exchange.

Ali dumps Johnson out of the ring. Johnson with a forearm smash. Ali uppercuts Johnson in mid-air for a two count. Johnson with a knife edge chop. Ali unloads a flurry of kicks in the corner. Johnson denies The Butterfly Suplex. Johnson with three haymakers. Ali shoves Johnson. Ali with a Spinning Back Kick. Ali hits The Butterfly Suplex. Ali with a spinning uppercut. Ali connects with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Johnson tees off on Ali. Short-Arm Reversal by Ali. Ali with a forearm smash. Johnson runs around Ali. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Johnson pops back on his feet. Ali with combination forearms. Johnson responds with the backslide cover for a two count. Ali ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Johnson SuperKicks Ali n mid-air. Johnson plants Ali with The Cross Legged Ushigoroshi to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-25) Lee Johnson via Pinfall

Second Match: (12-7) Eddie Kingston vs. (0-13) VSK

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kingston applies a side headlock. Kingston with a side headlock takeover. VSK with a forearm shot across the back of Kingston. Short-Arm Reversal by Kingston. Kingston drives his knee into the midsection of VSK. Kingston with a knee lift. Kingston with a double foot stomp. Kingston follows that with an elbow drop for a one count. Kingston with clubbing crossfaces. Kingston with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. VSK side steps Kingston into the turnbuckles. VSK with a running european uppercut. VSK with The Helluva Kick. Kingston hammers down on the back of VSK’s neck. VSK denies The Exploder Suplex. VSK with a Step Up Enzuigiri. VSK with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. VSK unloads two knee drops for a one count. Kingston shoves VSK. VSK with three uppercuts. Kingston answers with three knife edge chops. VSK hammers down on the back of Kingston’s neck. VSK dodges The Spinning Back Fist. VSK SuperKicks Kingston. VSK hits The Backstabber. VSK goes for The Frog Splash, but Kingston ducks out of the way. Kingston connects with The La Magistral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-7) Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

Third Match: (38-14) Scorpio Sky & (9-1) Ethan Page vs. (0-31) Baron Black & (0-34) Fuego Del Sol

Scorpio Sky and Baron Black will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky is throwing haymakers at Black. Sky uppercuts Black. Sky applies a side headlock. Black whips Sky across the ring. Sky drops Black with a shoulder tackle. Black drops down on the canvas. Black with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Black with a discus knife edge chop. Black with a forearm smash. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Black. Page kicks Black in the back. Black takes a swipe at Page. Sky scores the elbow knockdown. Sky with a short-arm clothesline. Sky slams Black’s head on the right boot of Page. Sky tags in Page. Page repeatedly stomps on Black’s chest. Page taunts Del Sol. Sky attacks Black behind the referee’s back. Page with a straight right hand. Page tags in Sky.

Page is choking Black with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Sky rams his boot across Black’s face. Sky pie faces Black. Black unloads two knife edge chops. Sky drives his knee into the midsection of Black. Black fights of the fireman’s carry position. Sky rolls Black over for a two count. Page and Del Sol are tagged in. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Sky. Del Sol unloads a flurry of strikes. Sky goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol avoids the double clothesline. Del Sol with The Double Quebrada. Page denies The Tornado DDT. Page with a running shoulder tackle. Sky pulls Black off the ring apron. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-14) Scorpio Sky & (10-1) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (15-5) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-4) Renee Michelle

Standing Switch Exchange. Rosa with a double leg takedown. Rosa applies a single leg crab. Rosa goes into the lateral press for a one count. Rosa applies a front face lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Michelle with a wrist lock takedown. Michelle applies a bridging key lock. Rosa answers with The Kimura Lock. Rosa backs Michelle into the ropes. Rosa whips Michelle across the ring. Rosa with two arm-drags. Rosa dropkicks Michelle for a two count. Rosa unloads two knife edge chops. Rosa whips Michelle across the ring. Michelle ducks a clothesline from Rosa. Michelle with a knee smash. Michelle kicks the right knee of Rosa. Michelle drops Rosa with The RoundHouse Kick for a one count.

Michelle repeatedly slams Rosa’s head on the canvas. Rosa delivers a gut punch. Rosa with an elbow smash. Rosa kicks Michelle in the gut. Rosa with two uppercuts. Michelle slides out of the irish whip from Rosa. Michelle kicks Rosa in the face. Michelle ducks a clothesline from Rosa. Michelle applies The Octopus Stretch. Rosa with The Side Walk Slam for a two count. Rosa is pissed. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa follows that with The Shibata Dropkick. Rosa hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Michelle with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Michelle with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Rosa and Michelle are trading back and forth shots. Rosa with a knee lift. Rosa with a Running Boot. Rosa makes Michelle tap out to a Modified Triangle Choke.

Winner: (16-5) Thunder Rosa via Submission

Fifth Match: (35-20) Chuck Taylor w/Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy, and Kris Statlander vs. (0-18) Vary Morales

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taylor backs Morales into the turnbuckles. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taylor applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Taylor taunts Morales. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Taylor with a waist lock takedown. Taylor applies a front face lock. Morales transitions into a hammerlock. Taylor with a drop toe hold. Taylor goes back to the front face lock. Taylor with a Vertical Suplex. Taylor with a straight right hand. Taylor follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Taylor flexes his muscles. Taylor applies a hammerlock. Morales with a flying mare takeover. Morales with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Morales ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Morales with a Running Hurricanrana. Taylor regroups on the outside. Morales with a Flying Cannonball Senton. Taylor drops Morales with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor connects with The Awful Waffle to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-20) Chuck Taylor via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (12-7) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-13) Dani Jordyn

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hirsch brings Jordyn down to the mat. Hirsch applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jordyn applies a side headlock. Hirsch with a waist lock go-behind. Hirsch applies a front face lock. Hirsch transitions into another waist lock. Jordyn with a forearm smash. Jordyn uppercuts Hirsch. Following a snap mare takeover, Jordyn with a basement dropkick. Jordyn with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Jordyn with forearm shivers. Hirsch avoids The Jumping RoundHouse Kick. Hirsch reverses out of the irish whip from Jordyn. Jordyn thrust kicks the left knee of Hirsch.

Jordyn goes for The SuperKick, but Hirsch ducks out of the way. Jordyn drops Hirsch with a running european uppercut for a one count. Jordyn is displaying her frustration. Jordyn with two forearm smashes. Hirsch avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Hirsch with a Release German Suplex. Hirsch delivers The Legit Kick for a two count. Jordyn fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Forearm Exchange. Jordyn goes for The Back Drop Driver, but Hirsch counters with an arm-bar takedown. Hirsch makes Jordyn tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (13-7) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Seventh Match: (18-11) Matt Sydal vs. (0-0) Manny Smith

Sydal talks smack to Smith after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sydal drop steps into a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover Exchange. Sydal applies a chin lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Sydal hooks the outside leg for a one count. Sydal applies a hammerlock. Sydal with a flying mare takedown for a one count. Sydal applies a hammerlock. Sydal continues to dish out flying mare takeovers. Sydal kicks Smith in the back. Sydal grapevines the legs of Smith. Sydal applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sydal with a double foot stomp. Smith with heavy bodyshots. Smith with desperation haymakers. Misfired Clotheslines. Smith drops Sydal with a leaping shoulder tackle. Smith goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sydal counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sydal with a RoundHouse Kick. Sydal with The Leg Drop. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Smith. Sydal connects with The Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-11) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Eight Match: (3-0) Jade Cargill vs. (0-1) Reka Tahaka

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cargill drives her knee into the midsection Tahaka. Cargill talks smack to Tahaka. Tahaka with forearm shivers. Tahaka HeadButts Cargill. Cargill hits The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Cargill tells Tahaka to get up. Tahaka with heavy bodyshots. Tahaka rocks Cargill with a forearm smash. Cargill dodges The Pump Kick. Cargill delivers a Pump Kick of her own. Cargill starts pointing out her abs. Cargill connects with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-0) Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (16-6) Matt Hardy & (23-27) Marq Quen w/Isiah Kassidy vs. (0-12) Dean Alexander & (0-1) Dillon McQueen

Matt Hardy and Dillon McQueen will start things off. Quen immediately attacks Queen from behind. Hardy knocks Alexander off the ring apron. Hardy hits The Side Effect. Hardy poses for the crowd. Hardy whips McQueen into the turnbuckles. Hardy blocks a boot from McQueen. Hardy with forearm shivers across the back of McQueen. Hardy tags in Quen. Assisted Slingshot Splash. Qune punches McQueen in the back. Queen kicks McQueen in the back of the head. McQueen with heavy bodyshots. McQueen with forearm shivers. McQueen ducks a clothesline from Quen. McQueen applies a side headlock. Quen dropkicks McQueen. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen tags in Hardy.

Hardy with The SpringBoard Elbow Smash. Hardy slams McQueen’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hardy with clubbing shoulder blocks. McQueen decks Hardy with a back elbow smash. Hardy kicks McQueen in the gut. Hardy whips McQueen across the ring. Hardy applies The Sleeper Hold. McQueen with a JawBreaker. Hardy tags in Quen. Quen stops McQueen in his tracks. McQuen creates distance with a low enzuigiri. McQueen tags in Alexander. Alexander is throwing haymakers at Quen. Quen shoves Alexander. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Quen. Hardy attacks Alexander behind the referee’s back. Quen with The Spinning Enzuigiri for a two count. Hardy dumps McQueen out of the ring. Quen stomps on Alexander’s back. Quen tags in Hardy. Double Irish Whip. Poetry In Motion. Hardy clotheslines Alexander over the top rope. Assisted SpringBoard SomerSault Plancha. Hardy kicks Alexander in the gut. Hardy makes Alexander tap out to The Leach.

Winner: (17-7) Matt Hardy & (24-27) Marq Quen via Submission

Tenth Match: (28-13) Britt Baker w/Rebel vs. (0-1) Raychell Rose

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rose applies a side headlock. Baker reverses the hold. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Rose bridges back to a vertical base. Rose taunts Baker. Rose ducks a clothesline from Baker. Baker whips Rose across the ring. Baker ducks a clothesline from Rose. Baker pulls Rose down to the mat. Baker kicks Rose in the gut. Baker with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Baker repeatedly kicks Rose in the face. Baker connects with The Curb Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-13) Britt Baker via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (18-6) Taynara Conti vs. (3-9) Madi Wrenkowski

Wrenkowski is playing mind games with Conti. Wrenkowski starts swinging at the air. Conti with a forearm smash. Conti blocks a boot from Wrenkowski. Conti with a single leg takedown. Conti applies a single leg crab. Conti transitions into The Heel Hook. Wrenkowski grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Wrenkowski with a forearm smash. Conti applies a standing arm-bar. Wrenkowski with a single leg takedown for a one count. Wrenkowski drives her knee into the midsection of Conti. Wrenkowski with the irish whip. Conti launches Wrenkowski over the top rope. Wrenkowski with a Top Rope Stunner. Wrenkowski delivers The Scissors Kick. Wrenkowski with a roll through elbow drop.

Wrenkowski transitions into a ground and pound attack. Conti attacks the midsection of Wrenkowski. Wrenkowski answers with a knee lift. Wrenkowski sends Conti to the corner. Conti with two clotheslines. Conti with a flurry of judo takedowns. Conti with a Release German Suplex. Conti nails Wrenkowski with Two Pump Kicks. Conti lays Wrenkowski flat on the top turnbuckle. Conti with an Avalanche Senton Bomb. Wrenkowski drives Conti face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Wrenkowski kicks Conti in the gut. Wrenkowski hits The X-Factor for a two count. Wrenkowski with forearm shivers. Conti with a Uranage Knee Smash. Conti delivers another pump kick. Conti applies The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-6) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (27-10) The Jurassic Express vs. (11-19) Luther & (7-27) Serpentico

Jungle Boy and Luther will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luther kicks Jungle Boy in the gut. Luther with a straight right hand. Luther kicks Jungle Boy in the ribs. Luther applies a side headlock. Jungle Boy whips Luther across the ring. Serpentico made the blind tag. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Stunt dropkicks Luther. Stunt crawls under Serpentico. Jungle Boy dropkicks Serpentico. Assisted 450 Splash/Leg Drop Combination. Stunt punches Serpentico in the back. Serpentico applies a front face lock. Serpentico grabs a side headlock. Stunt whips Serpentico across the ring. Serpentico drops Stunt with a shoulder tackle. Serpentico flexes his muscles. Stunt drops down on the canvas. Serpentico with another shoulder tackle. Serpentico taunts Stunt. Stunt sends Serpentico face first into the canvas. Stunt with an arm-drag takedown. Stunt with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Stunt follows that with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Stunt pops back on his feet. Stunt with The Corner Dropkick. Stunt side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Stunt with a SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Stunt applies an arm-bar. Stunt tags in Jungle Boy.

Double Irish Whip. Inverted Atomic Drop/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination for a two count. Jungle Boy with a knife edge chop. Jungle Boy bodyslams Serpentico. Jungle Boy tags in Stunt. Assisted Cazadora Senton Splash. Stunt attacks Luther. Serpentico hits The Michinoku Driver. Serpentico tags in Luther. Stunt is displaying his fighting spirit. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Luther. Stunt with two dropkicks. Stunt goes for a Hurricanrana, but Luther counters with The BuckleBomb. Luther repeatedly stomps on Stunt’s chest. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther throws Serpentico into the midsection of Stunt. Luther levels Stunt with a Body Avalanche. Serpentico hooks the outside leg for a two count. Serpentico applies a rear chin lock. Stunt with elbows into the midsection of Serpentico. Serpentico catches Stunt in mid-air. Serpentico with The Worlds Strongest Slam for a two count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther kicks Stunt in the gut. Luther bodyslams Stunt. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther bodyslams Serpentico on top of Stunt. Luther drop toe holds Serpentico into the midsection of Stunt for a one count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther with a toe kick. Luther rolls Stunt out of the ring. Luther knocks Jungle Boy off the ring apron. Serpentico whips Stunt into the ringside barricade.

Stunt launches Serpentico over the ringside barricade. Stunt slams Luther’s head on the top rope. Luther drops Stunt with The Big Boot. Luther whips Stunt across the ring. Luther denies the sunset flip. Luther with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Luther tags in Serpentico. Chaos Project goes for The Assisted Swanton Bomb, but Stunt ducks out of the way. Luther goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Stunt lands back on his feet. Stunt tags in Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy scores the elbow knockdown. Jungle Boy dropkicks Luther. Jungle Boy with a running forearm smash. Jungle Boy unloads a series of knife edge chops. Luther whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy with The Rebound Lariat. Jungle Boy goes for The BrainBuster, but Serpentico counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Jungle Boy drills Serpentico with The BrainBuster for a two count. Luther screeches. Luther PowerBombs Jungle Boy. Stunt with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Stunt with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Serpentico lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Jungle Boy delivers his combination offense. Jungle Boy tags in Stunt. Jurassic Express connects with their Dominator/BlockBuster Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-10) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (23-27) Isiah Kassidy w/Matt Hardy & Mar Quen vs. (17-18) Alex Reynolds w/Colt Cabana & John Silver

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kassidy backs Reynolds into the turnbuckles. Reynolds turns Kassidy over. The referee calls for a clean break. Kassidy pie faces Reynolds. Kassidy ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Reynolds whips Kassidy across the ring. Reynolds scores the elbow knockdown. Reynolds rams his boot across Kassidy’s face. Reynolds with a snap vertical suplex for a two count. Kassidy drives his knee into the midsection of Reynolds. Reynolds reverses out of the irish whip from Kassidy. Kassidy kicks Reynolds in the chest. Reynolds with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Reynolds kicks Kassidy in the face. Reynolds with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Reynolds uppercuts Kassidy. Kassidy reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Kassidy launches Reynolds over the top rope. Kassidy shoves Reynolds off the ring. Hardy Family Office attacks Reynolds behind the referee’s back. Kassidy sends Reynolds ribs first into the steel barricade. Kassidy rolls Reynolds back into the ring. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Reynolds back. Kassidy with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Kassidy rams his boot across Reynolds face. Kassidy is mauling Reynolds in the corner. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Kassidy kicks Reynolds in the gut. Kassidy with a double sledge. Reynolds kicks Kassidy in the face. Reynolds side steps Kassidy into the turnbuckles. Kassidy kicks Reynolds in the face. Kassidy clotheslines Reynolds over the top rope. Kassidy with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ringside barricade.

Reynolds avoids the referee’s ten count. Rollup Exchange. Kassidy applies the bow and arrow stretch. Kassidy drives Reynolds back first into the turnbuckles. Reynolds decks Kassidy with a back elbow smash. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Reynolds clotheslines Kassidy. Kassidy reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds side steps Kassidy into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a spinning elbow strike. Reynolds dropkicks Kassidy. Reynolds is still favoring his back. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Reynolds with The Cravate Suplex for a two count. Kassidy fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kassidy with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kassidy with a SlingBlade BackBreaker for a two count. Kassidy goes for The Diving Leg Drop, but Reynolds ducks out of the way. Reynolds with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Hardy trips Reynolds from the outside. Kassidy with an inside cradle for a two count. Kassidy nails Reynolds with The Pump Kick. Cabana pulls Hardy off the ring apron. Kassidy removes his leather belt. Kassidy argues with the referee. Reynolds connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory. After the match, The Hardy Family Office lays out Reynolds.

Winner: (18-18) Alex Reynolds via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (36-7-1) Jon Moxley vs. (3-18) Danny Limelight

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Limelight rolls Moxley over for a one count. Limelight taunts Moxley. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Moxley with a single leg takedown. Moxley mocks Limelight. Strong lockup. Limelight applies a wrist lock. Moxley whips Limelight across the ring. Limelight with a deep arm-drag. Limelight dropkicks Moxley. Limelight pops back on his feet. Limelight starts dancing. Moxley applies the full nelson lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Moxley kicks Limelight in the back. Moxley with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Moxley works on his joint manipulation game. Moxley grapevines the legs of Limelight. Moxley fish hooks Limelight. Moxley unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Moxley talks smack to Limelight. Limelight blocks a boot from Moxley. Forearm Exchange. Moxley with clubbing palm strikes. Moxley with a Rolling Elbow. Moxley follows that with an Inside Out Lariat.

Moxley puts Limelight on the top turnbuckle. Moxley with clubbing blows to Limelight’s back. Moxley rakes the back of Limelight. Limelight with heavy bodyshots. Limelight shoves Moxley off the middle turnbuckle. Limelight scales the ropes. Limelight drops Moxley with The SpringBoard Meteora. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Moxley. Limelight nails Moxley with The Pump Kick. Second Forearm Exchange. Limelight repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Moxley. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight with a Jumping Knee Strike. Limelight lands The Twisting Plancha. Moxley ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Moxley goes for a Release German Suplex, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Limelight hits The BlockBuster for a two count. Moxley applies The Sleeper Hold. Moxley decks Limelight with a back elbow smash. Limelight with a Jumping Knee Strike. Moxley starts biting Limelight’s forehead. Moxley connects with an Avalanche Death Rider to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-7-1) Jon Moxley via Pinfall

