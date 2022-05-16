AEW Dark Elevation Results 5/16/22

UBS Arena at Belmont Park

Long Island, New York

Commentary Team: (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, Mark Henry and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (18-26) Bear Bronson w/Bear Boulder vs. (10-37-2) Brandon Cutler

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bronson sends Cutler face first into the canvas. Bronson applies a wrist lock. Cutler slaps Bronson in the face. Bronson runs after Cutler. Bronson lands The Suicide Dive. Bronson rolls Cutler back into the ring. Bronson levels Cutler with The Body Avalanche. Cutler side steps Bronson into the turnbuckles. Cutler with an Apron Enzuigiri. Cutler transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bronson drops Cutler with The SpineBuster. Bronson goes for a Bodyslam, but Cutler lands back on his feet. Cutler brings the cool spray cans into the ring. Bronson hits The Black Hole Slam. Bronson connects with The Seated Senton to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-26) Bear Bronson via Pinfall

Second Match: (4-1) Brody King vs. (45-33) Alex Reynolds w/The Dark Order

King launches Reynolds to the corner. King with a Body Avalanche. King with a Running Cannonball Strike. King rocks Reynolds with a forearm smash. King with a knife edge chop. Reynolds fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Reynolds with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. King with a Back Body Drop. Reynolds kicks King in the face. Reynolds side steps King into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a corkscrew elbow. Reynolds dropkicks the left knee of King. Reynolds with a forearm/knee kick combination. King sends Reynolds into the ropes. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from King. Reynolds goes for The Rolling Elbow, but King counters with an Inside Out Lariat. King connects with The Gonzo Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-1) Brody King via Pinfall

Third Match: (66-26) Nyla Rose & (28-24) Emi Sakura w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (36-11) Anna Jay & (7-6) Yuka Sakazaki

Rose and Sakura attacks Jay and Sakazaki before the bell rings. Rose uses the middle rope as a weapon. Rose stomps on Sakazaki’s back. Sakazaki stomps on the left foot of Rose. Sakazaki tags in Jay. Jay kicks Rose in the gut. Jay knocks Sakura off the ring apron. Jay with forearm shivers. Rose sends Jay to the corner. Jay side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. Jay with a running elbow smash. Jay continues to pepper Rose with forearms. Jay tags in Sakazaki. Jay with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Sakazaki with a Rising Knee Strike. Sakazaki follows that with a Missile Dropkick for a two count.

Sakazaki goes for The Magical Girl Splash, but Vickie gets in the way. Rose with clubbing blows to Sakazaki’s back. Rose has Sakazaki draped across the top rope. Rose hits The Guillotine Knee Drop for a two count. Rose tags in Sakura. Sakura punches Sakazaki in the ribs. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura with The Queen’s Gambit for a two count. Sakura takes a swipe at Jay. Rose inadvertently clotheslines Sakura. Jay applies The Queen’s Slayer. Sakazaki connects with The Magical Merry Go Round to pickup the victory. After the match, Rose attacks Sakazaki from behind. Rose dumps Sakazaki out of the ring.

Winner: (37-11) Anna Jay & (8-6) Yuka Sakazaki via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (42-15) The Acclaimed & (18-14) The Gunn Club w/Billy Gunn vs. (1-10) Zack Clayton, (0-1) Bryce Donovan, (0-0) GKM, (0-3) Lucas Chase In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Max Caster and GKM will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Caster applies a wrist lock. Austin tags himself in. Austin pulls GKM down to the mat. Austin talks smack to the Long Island crowd. GKM reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin ducks a clothesline from GKM. Colten made the blind tag. Austin sweeps out the legs of GKM. Austin pulls Donovan off the ring apron. Colten clears the ring. Colten tags in Caster. Colten hits The Colt 45. Caster connects with The Mic Drop. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (43-15) The Acclaimed & (19-14) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (1-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Preston Vance) vs. (0-16) VSK & (0-2) Eric James

Evil Uno and Eric James will start things off. Uno blocks a boot from James. Uno sends James face first into the canvas. Uno stomps on James fingers. Uno whips James into the turnbuckles. Uno tags in Vance. Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Vance tags in Uno. Uno applies a front face lock. Uno with a Vertical Suplex. Uno applies a waist loc. James decks Uno with a back elbow smash.

James with a Step Up Enzuigiri. James tags in VSK. VSK with The Slingshot Senton. VSK repeatedly kicks Uno in the face. Uno blocks The Pump Kick. Uno with a NeckBreaker. Uno tags in Vance. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance ducks a clothesline from VSK. Vance with a Belly to Back Suplex. Vance with a Slingshot Wheelbarrow Suplex to VSK. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance tags in Uno. Dark Order connects with The Dark Reckoning to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) The Dark Order via PInfall

Sixth Match: (4-4) Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. (0-2) Trish Adora For The ROH Women’s World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Martinez with a single leg takedown. Martinez applies a leg lock. Martinez transitions into a front face lock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Martinez with a side headlock takeover. Adora answers with the headscissors neck lock. Martinez punches Adora. Martinez uppercuts Adora. Martinez with a knife edge chop. Martinez with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Adora. Adora rolls Martinez over for a one count. Adora with a single leg takedown. Adora with a pinning combination for a two count. Adora applies a waist lock. Martinez backs Adora into the turnbuckles. Martinez with three sharp elbow strikes. Martinez uppercuts Adora. Adora side steps Martinez into the turnbuckles.

Martinez kicks Adora in the face. Martinez with two clotheslines. Adora dodges The Big Boot. Martinez with The Exploder Suplex. Martinez with a flying forearm smash. Martinez follows that with The Helluva Kick. Martinez with a Hesitation Dropkick for a two count. Martinez applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Adora with forearm shivers. Martinez reverses out of irish whip from Adora. Martinez goes for a Bodyslam, but Adora lands back on her feet. Adora with a forearm smash. Adora with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Adora follows that with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Adora applies a top wrist lock. Adora fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Martinez ducks a clothesline from Adora. Martinez hits The Three Amigas. Martinez with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Martinez slaps Adora in the ribs. Martinez makes Adora tap out to The Brass City Sleeper.

Winner: Still ROH Women’s World Champion, (5-4) Mercedes Martinez via Submission

