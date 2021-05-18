AEW Dark Elevation Results 5/17/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (45-27-1) Jungle Boy w/The Jurassic Express vs. (0-4) Adrian Alanis

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jungle Boy drop steps into a side headlock. Alanis whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Alanis cartwheels over Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy with a side headlock takeover. Alanis sends Jungle Boy to the corner. Jungle Boy dives over Alanis. Jungle Boy with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy slaps Alanis in the chest. Jungle Boy with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy dropkicks Alanis. Jungle Boy with a knife edge chop. Alanis reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Alanis. Jungle Boy with a Running Hurricanrana. Jungle Boy lands The Suicide Dive. Jungle Boy rolls Alanis back into the ring. Jungle Boy with a blistering chop. Alanis kicks Jungle Boy in the gut. Alanis pulls Jungle Boy down to the mat.

Jungle Boy with heavy bodyshots. Alanis with The Slingblade BackBreaker. Alanis unloads a flurry of bodyshots in the corner. Alanis with clubbing back elbow smashes. Alanis with a corner clothesline. Alanis follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Jungle Boy decks Alanis with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy with a forearm smash. Jungle Boy uppercuts Alanis. Alanis reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy drops Alanis with The Discus Lariat. Jungle Boy sends Alanis to the corner. Alanis kicks Jungle Boy in the face. Jungle Boy with a Release German Suplex into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy with another German Suplex. Jungle Boy connects with The Sliding Forearm. Jungle Boy makes Alanis tap out to The Snare Trap.

Winner: (46-27-1) Jungle Boy via Submission

Second Match: (24-11) Dustin Rhodes vs. (5-21) Aaron Solow w/The Factory

Rhodes attacks Solow before the bell rings. Solow shoves Rhodes into the ropes. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Solow. Rhodes clotheslines Solow over the top rope. Rhodes with a running haymaker. Rhodes is fired up. Rhodes drives his knee into the midsection of Solow. Rhodes whips Solow into the steel barricade. Rhodes launches Solow over the barricade. Rhodes unloads two knife edge chops. Rhodes uppercuts Solow. Solow shoves Rhodes into the barricade. Rhodes Powerslams Solow on the floor. Rhodes rakes the back of Solow. Rhodes with a closed fist shot. Rhodes rolls Solow back into the ring. Rhodes gets distracted by Nick Comoroto. Rhodes sends Solow face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Comoroto attacks Rhodes behind the referee’s back. The referee has ejected The Factory from the ringside area. Solow throws a fit in the corner. Solow with a running clothesline. Solow tosses Rhodes around the ringside area. Solow drives Rhodes back first into the ring apron. Solow transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rhodes rolls Solow over for a two count. Solow decks Rhodes with a back elbow smash. Solow repeatedly stomps on Rhodes back and chest. Solow is choking Rhodes with his boot.

Rhodes with two blistering chops. Solow kicks Rhodes in the gut. Solow punches Rhodes in the back. Solow puts his leg on the back of Rhodes neck. Solow with a knife edge chop. Solow whips Rhodes into the turnbuckles. Solow toys around with Rhodes. Rhodes with two haymakers. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Rhodes. Rhodes decks Solow with a back elbow smash. Rhodes and Solow are trading back and forth shots. Rhodes with two clotheslines. Rhodes whips Solow across the ring. Rhodes with a Back Body Drop. Rhodes kicks Solow in the gut. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Rhodes Powerslams Solow for a two count. Solow denies The Running Bulldog. Solow SuperKicks Rhodes. Rhodes with The Big Boot. Rhodes with a Spinning Back Kick. Rhodes hits The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Solow with a Windmill Kick. Solow with The Perfect Plex. Solow connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Solow grabs the bull rope. The referee admonishes Solow. Rhodes with The Running Bulldog for a one count. Rhodes teases to hit Solow with the bull rope. Rhodes plants Solow with The Final Reckoning to pickup the victory. After the match, Rhodes gets Solow in position for The Shattered Dreams. Comoroto blasts Rhodes with the bull rope. Lee Johnson storms into the ring with a steel chair to make the save.

Winner: (25-11) Dustin Rhodes via Pinfall

Third Match: (39-7-1) Jon Moxley & (14-7) Eddie Kingston vs. (3-19) Danny Limelight & (0-4) Royce Isaacs

Eddie Kingston and Danny Limelight will start things off. Quick feeling out process. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Kingston punches Limelight in the back. Limelight with a deep arm-drag. Kingston whips Limelight across the ring. Limelight with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Limelight dropkicks Kingston. Kingston with an Inside Out Lariat. Kingston kicks Limelight in the back. Kingston PowerBombs Limelight. Moxley is trying to calm down Kingston. Kingston slings Limelight to the corner. Moxley and Isaacs are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Isaacs with a single leg takedown. Isaacs applies multiple waist locks. Isaacs grabs a side headlock. Moxley whips Isaacs across the ring. Isaacs ducks a clothesline from Moxley. Isaacs dropkicks the left knee of Moxley. Isaacs with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Isaacs drops Moxley with The Rolling Elbow.

Moxley snaps in the corner. Moxley slaps Isaacs in the face. Moxley with clubbing blows to Isaacs back. Moxley tags in Kingston. Kingston drives his knee into the midsection of Isaacs. Moxley with a Rising Knee Strike. Kingston with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Kingston unloads two knife edge chops. Isaacs with forearm shivers. Machine Gun Chops. Isaacs dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Isaacs with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Isaacs tags in Limelight. Limelight hits The Symbiote DDT for a two count. Kingston catches Limelight in mid-air. Kingston with The Exploder Suplex. Kingston tags in Moxley. Limelight kicks Moxley in the face. Moxley denies The Pump Kick. Limelight with a Spinning Back Kick. Moxley applies The Sleeper Hold. Moxley tags in Kingston. Moxley connects with The Death Rider. Kingston and Moxley plants Limelight with The Violent Crown to pickup the victory.

Winner: (40-7-1) Jon Moxley (15-7) Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (23-6) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (8-7) Bear Bronson

Jake The Snake Roberts joins the commentary team for this match. Archer talks smack to Bronson. Quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Bronson bumps into Archer. Second Forearm Exchange. Bronson ducks a clothesline from Archer. Bronson with forearm shivers. Archer reverses out of the irish whip from Bronson. Archer with a running clothesline across the back of Bronson’s neck. Archer drops Bronson with The Short-Arm Clothesline. Archer toys around with Bronson. Bronson with a forearm smash. Archer with The Big Boot. Archer slams Bronson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Archer slaps Bronson in the chest. Archer with a flurry of running elbow smashes for a two count. Archer with clubbing blows to Bronson’s chest. Archer sends Bronson to the corner. Bronson side steps Archer into the turnbuckles. Bronson levels Archer with The Body Avalanche. Archer with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Archer goes for The Ripcord Uranage Slam, but Bronson counters with The Release German Suplex.

Bronson decks Archer with a back elbow smash. Archer blocks a boot from Bronson. Bronson ducks a clothesline from Archer. Bronson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Bronson is throwing haymakers at Archer. Bronson hits The Running Cannonball Strike. Archer with a forearm smash. Archer whips Bronson across the ring. Bronson holds onto the ropes. Bronson with a forearm smash. Bronson sends Archer tumbling to the floor. Bronson lands The Suicide Dive. Bronson rolls Archer back into the ring. Bronson with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Archer hammers down on the back of Bronson’s neck. Bronson denies The Chokeslam. Haymaker Exchange. Bronson with clubbing short-arm lariats. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer with a Twisting Splash for a two count. Archer with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Bronson responds with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Archer drops Bronson with The Big Boot. Archer Chokeslams Bronson. Archer puts Bronson on the top turnbuckle. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-6) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (13-7) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-0) Natalia Markova

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hirsch with a waist lock takedown. Markova grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Strong lockup. Hirsch applies a side headlock. Hirsch with a side headlock takeover. Hirsch applies waist lock. Markova decks Hirsch with a back elbow smash. Markova kicks Hirsch in the gut. Markova kicks the left shoulder of Hirsch. Markova with a forearm smash. Hirsch ducks a clothesline from Markova. Hirsch with Two Release German Suplex’s. Markova regroups on the outside. Hirsch kicks Markova into the steel barricade. Hirsch whips Markova chest first into the barricade. Hirsch drives Markova back first into the ring apron. Hirsch rolls Markova back into the ring. Markova with two knee lifts. Hirsch hits The Back Drop Driver. Hirsch connects with The Running Knee Strike. Hirsch makes Markova tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (14-7) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Sixth Match: (39-14) Scorpio Sky & (10-1) Ethan Page vs. (0-1) Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan

Ethan Page and Traevon Jordan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jordan backs Page into the turnbuckles. Page rocks Jordan with a forearm smash. Jordan reverses out of the irish whip from Page. Jordan with a Stinger Splash. Following a snap mare takeover, Jordan tags in Brandyn. Running Senton Splash/Leg Drop Combination for a one count. Brandyn with forearm shivers. Sky runs interference. Brandyn takes a swipe at Sky. Page drops Brandyn with a shoulder tackle. Page knocks Jordan off the ring apron. Page tags in Sky. Sky with an elbow drop. Sky uppercuts Brandyn. Sky slams Brandyn’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sky tags in Page. Page nails Brandyn with The Pump Kick. Page toys around with Brandyn. Page drills Brandyn with The BrainBuster. Sky tags himself in. Sky rams his boot across Brandyn’s face.

Sky sends Brandyn to the corner. Sky with a forearm smash. Brandyn kicks Sky in the face. Brandyn is throwing haymakers at Sky. Sky drives his knee into the midsection of Brandyn. Sky goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Brandyn lands back on his feet. Brandyn rolls under a clothesline from Sky. Page and Jordan are tagged in. Jordan clotheslines Sky. Jordan scores the elbow knockdown. Jordan drops Sky with a Leg Lariat. Jordan whips Page across the ring. Jordan with a Side Walk Slam for a one count. Jordan whips Page across the ring. Page kicks Jordan in the chest. Sky tags himself in. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Page. Jordan goes for The Chokeslam, but Sky counters with the chop block. Page gets Brandyn trapped in The Cobra Twist. Sky makes Jordan tap out to The Heel Hook. After the match, Page plants Brandyn with The Ego’s Edge.

Winner: (40-14) Scorpio Sky & (11-1) Ethan Page via Submission

Seventh Match: (14-5) The Bunny w/The Hardy Family Office vs. (11-20) Kilynn King

King side steps Bunny into the turnbuckles. King with two deep arm-drags. King bodyslams Bunny for a one count. King backs Bunny into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Bunny drives her knee into the midsection of King. Bunny punches King in the back. Bunny rakes the back of King. Bunny kicks King in the face. Bunny talks smack to King. King ducks a clothesline from Bunny. Following a snap mare takeover, King with a Running Neck Snap for a two count. King with a lifting uppercut. Bunny reverses out of the irish whip from King. King kicks Bunny in the face. Bunny ducks a clothesline from King. Bunny hangs King’s neck off the top rope. Bunny whips King into the steel barricade. King takes a swipe at Private Party. Bunny is putting the boots to King. Bunny is choking King with her boot. Bunny rolls King back into the ring. Bunny hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Bunny transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bunny with a full mount cover for a two count. Bunny stomps on the right hand of King. Bunny puts her knees on the back of King’s neck. The referee admonishes Bunny. Bunny sends King face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Bunny continues to choke King with her boot. King with heavy bodyshots. Bunny answers with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. King hits The Fallaway Slam. King with two clotheslines. King kicks the right shoulder of Bunny. King with a RoundHouse Kick. Bunny denies The Kingdom Falls. King connects with The SpineBuster for a two count. King delivers a ShotGun Dropkick. King transitions into a corner mount. The referee gets distracted by The Blade. Bunny nails King with The Brass Knuckle Shot to pickup the victory. After the match, Bunny plants King with Down The Rabbit Hole. Big Swole storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (15-5) The Bunny via Pinfall

Eight Match: (15-4) The Acclaimed vs. (0-2) Kevin Blackwood & (0-0) Kevin Bennett

Max Caster and Kevin Blackwood will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Caster drives his knee into the midsection of Blackwood. Caster hammers down on the back of Blackwood’s neck. Blackwood with a gut punch. Caster applies a side headlock. Blackwood repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Caster. Blackwood tags in Bennett. Bennett with a flying foot stomp. Bennett sends Caster into the ropes. Bennett sweeps out the legs of Caster. Bennett with a slingshot foot stomp. Bennett with a Wrap Around Splash. Caster drives his knee into the midsection of Bennett. Caster punches Bennett in the back. Caster with a knee lift. Caster goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bennett lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Caster made the blind tag to Bowens. Bowens drives his knee into Bennett’s chest. Bowens transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bowens knocks Blackwood off the ring apron. Bowens punches Blackwood in the back. Bowens tags in Caster.

Double Irish Whip. Bowens drops down on the canvas. Caster kicks Bennett in the gut. Bowens with a Running NeckBreaker. Caster with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Caster drags Bennett to the corner. Bowens tags himself in. Bowens is putting the boots to Bennett. Bowens hammers down on the back of Bennett’s neck. Bowens applies a wrist lock. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster kicks Bennett in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Caster goes for a Running Knee Drop, but Bennett ducks out of the way. Bennett with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bowens and Blackwood are tagged in. Blackwood ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Blackwood with a diving european uppercut. Blackwood delivers his combination offense. Short-Arm Reversal by Blackwood. Blackwood scores a right jab. Blackwood with a Release German Suplex. Bowens side steps Blackwood into the turnbuckles. Caster tags himself in. Bowens kicks Bennett in the face. Bowens with a BlockBuster/DDT Combination. Caster connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-4) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (26-16) QT Marshall w/The Factory vs. (0-32) Baron Black

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Marshall with a drop toe hold. Marshall grabs a side headlock. Black whips Marshall across the ring. Marshall drops Black with a shoulder tackle. Black drops down on the canvas. Black with two arm-drags. Black applies an arm-bar. Black grabs a side wrist lock. Marshall slaps Black in the chest. Marshall with a knife edge chop. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall sends Black to the corner. Black dives over Marshall. Black ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Black with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Black with a blistering chop. Black is fired up. Black is lighting up Marshall’s chest. Black uppercuts Marshall. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Black. Misfired Hip Tosses. Marshall Chokeslams Black. Marshall mocks Paul Wight. Marshall dumps Black out of the ring. Nick Comoroto throws Black into the AEW Wall. Comoroto rolls Black back into the ring. Marshall goes into the lateral press for a two count. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall kicks Black in the gut. Marshall whips Black across the ring. Marshall dropkicks Black for a two count.

Black unloads two knife edge chops. Black uppercuts Marshall. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Black. Black ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Black goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Marshall counters with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Marshall starts displaying his frustration. Marshall repeatedly stomps on Black’s chest. Marshall is throwing haymakers at Black. The referee admonishes Marshall. Black kicks Marshall in the face. Black with forearm shivers. Black ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Black uppercuts Marshall. Marshall and Black are trading back and forth shots. Black with two clotheslines. Black with an Atomic Drop. Black hits The Backstabber. Black with a Discus Corner Clothesline. Black connects with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Marshall kicks Black in the face. Marshall with a Ripcord Western Lariat. Marshall lands The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Mashall slaps Black in the face. Black applies The CrossFace. Marshall rolls Black over for a two count. Marshall plants Black with The Diamond Cutter for a two count.

Winner: (27-16) QT Marshall via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (26-27) Joey Janela vs. (0-2) Daniel Garcia

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Garcia applies a hammerlock. Janela with a single leg takedown. Janela grapevines the legs of Garcia. Janela bridges his back for added pressure. Garcia applies The Heel Hook. Janela grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Janela with a Release German Suplex. Janela poses for the crowd. Janela goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Garcia lands back on his feet. Garcia unloads two knife edge chops. Garcia sweeps out the legs of Janela. Garcia with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. García with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Garcia with a chop/forearm combination. Janela dodges The Big Boot. Janela clotheslines Garcia. Janela with a fist drop. Janela hammers down on the back of Garcia’s neck. Janela slams Garcia’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Janela is lighting up Garcia’s chest. Janela scores a right jab. Janela with two short-arm lariats. Garcia ducks a clothesline from Janela. Garcia slaps Janela in the face. Janela with a running forearm smash. Garcia drops Janela with a Running Knee Strike. Garcia applies The STF. Janela grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Garcia with a forearm smash. Garcia uppercuts Janela. Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Janela with The Rolling Elbow. Garcia dives over Janela. Janela SuperKicks Garcia. Janela drills Garcia with The BrainBuster for a two count. Garcia denies The Death Valley Driver. Garcia sends Janela into the ropes. Garcia dropkicks Janela. Janela drives Garcia back first into the turnbuckles. Garcia kicks Janela in the face. Janela with a running palm strike. Janela with an Avalanche Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Janela connects with The Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-27) Joey Janela via Pinfall



Eleventh Match: (23-27) Private Party w/The Hardy Family Office vs. (0-0) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Alan Angels)

The referee ejects The Dark Order and The Hardy Family Office from the ringside area. Dark Order attacks Private Party before the bell rings. Reynolds whips Quen into the steel barricade. Kassidy drives Angels back first into the AEW Wall. Angels tosses Kassidy around the ringside area. Reynolds with forearm shivers. The referee has control in this match. Quen sends Reynolds face first into the steel ring post. Reynolds kicks Quen in the gut. Angels tees off on Kassidy. Reynolds throws Quen into the wall. Reynolds rolls Quen back into the ring. Angels repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Quen. Angels slams Quen’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Reynolds tags himself in. Angels with a corner clothesline. Reynolds with a knee lift for a two count. Quen sends Reynolds face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Reynolds chest. Kassidy is choking Reynolds with his boot. Kassidy with a knee lift. Reynolds reverses out of the irish whip from Kassidy. Reynolds dropkicks Kassidy. Reynolds pops back on his feet. Kassidy launches Reynolds over the top rope. Reynolds with a forearm smash. Reynolds decks Quen with a back elbow smash. Reynolds slams Kassidy’s face on the top rope. Reynolds whips Quen into the barricade. Kassidy with a Vertical Suplex on the floor.

Kassidy resets the referee’s ten count. Kassidy rolls Reynolds back into the ring. Kassidy hooks the outside leg for a one count. Kassidy slams Reynolds head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with clubbing shoulder blocks in the back of Reynolds. Forearm Exchange. Quen drives his knee into the midsection of Reynolds. Queen tags in Kassidy. Private Party gangs up on Reynolds. Quen with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Quen applies The Boston Crab. Kassidy with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Kassidy sends Reynolds chest first into the turnbuckles. Kassidy with a forearm shot across the back of Reynolds. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen kicks Reynolds in the back. Quen with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Quen applies a front face lock. Reynolds with a Back Body Drop. Reynold tried to tag out to Angels, but the referee was distracted by Kassidy. Quen dropkicks Angels off the apron. Reynolds dumps Kassidy out of the ring. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Kassidy sends Reynolds face first into Quen’s knees. Kassidy with a SpringBoard Swanton Bomb. Quen hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy slams Reynolds head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kassidy puts Reynolds on the top turnbuckle. Kassidy unloads two knife edge chops. Kassidy tags in Quen. Reynolds denies The Gin and Juice. Reynolds uses his feet to create separation. Reynolds tags in Angels. Angels dodges The Pump Kick. Angels dropkicks Kassidy. Angels ducks a clothesline from Quen. Angels delivers his combination offense. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Angels ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels with a Double Hurricanrana. Angels follows that with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Angels lands The Suicide Dive. Angels rolls Quen back into the ring. Angels with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Angels tags in Reynolds. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Angels with The Spinning Heel Kick. Reynolds connects with The Small Package Driver for a two count. Angels dumps Kassidy out of the ring. Kassidy drives Angels back first into the barricade. Matt Hardy plants Reynolds with The Twist Of Fate. Hardy puts Quen on top of Reynolds to pickup the victory. After the match, The Hardy Family gangs up on Reynolds and Angels. The Dark Order storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (24-27) Private Party via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (0-1) Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake w/The Pretty Picture vs. (0-0) Roman Rozell & Derek Pisaturo w/First Sgt.

Ryan Nemeth and Roman Rozell will start things off. Nemeth with a single leg takedown. Nemeth starts gloating. Nemeth applies a waist lock. Rozell with a drop toe hold. Rozell is playing mind games with Nemeth. Nemeth wants Rozell to shake his hand. Nemeth kicks Rozell in the gut. Nemeth with a fireman’s carry takeover. Nemeth tags in Drake. Rozell with a deep arm-drag. Rozell applies an arm-bar. Rozell backs Drake into the ropes. Drake reverses out of the irish whip from Rozell. Nemeth kicks Rozell in the back. Rozell knocks Nemeth off the ring apron. Drake attacks Rozell from behind. Drake taunts Pisaturo. Pretty Picture gangs up on Rozell behind the referee’s back. Drake with a knife edge chop. Drake tags in Nemeth.

Inverted Atomic Drop/Dropkick Combination. Nemeth rakes the eyes of Rozell. Nemeth stomps on Rozell’s back. Nemeth applies a front face lock. Nemeth tags in Drake. Drake bodyslams Rozell. Double Fist Drop for a two count. Drake with a forearm smash. Drake slams Rozell’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Drake with a knife edge chop. Drake tags in Nemeth. Rozell denies The Rude Awakening. Rozell shoves Nemeth into Drake. Drake and Pisaturo are tagged in. Pisaturo clotheslines Drake. Pisaturo scores the elbow knockdown. Short-Arm Reversal by Pisaturo. Pisaturo with a leaping knee smash. Bononi trips Pisaturo from the outside. Drake with The Running Knee. Nemeth knocks Rozell off the apron. Nemeth connects with The Rude Awakening. Drake lands The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (19-6) Taynara Conti vs. (0-0) Kiah Dream

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conti applies a hammerlock. Conti bends Dream backwards. Conti with two overhand chops. Dream ducks a clothesline from Conti. Dream pulls Conti down to the mat. Conti is pissed. Conti SuperKicks Dream. Conti with The PK. Conti drops Dream with a Hook Kick for a one count. Dream drives her knee into the midsection of Conti. Dream drops Conti with a Basement Flatliner for a one count. Dream talks smack to Conti. Conti with a Spinning Back Kick. Conti uppercuts Dream. Conti is lighting up Dream’s chest. Conti with two clotheslines. Conti ducks a clothesline from Dream. Conti delivers a series of judo throws. Conti sends Dream to the corner. Dream launches Conti over the top rope. Conti repeatedly drives Dream face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Conti with Two Pump Kicks. Conti with a Running Boot. Conti kicks the left shoulder of Dream. Conti connects with The HammerLock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-6) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (28-18) Pentagon Jr. w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (0-0) Robo

Pentagon refuses to shake hand Robo’s hand. Cero Miedo. Robo shoves Pentagon. Pentagon blocks a boot from Robo. Pentagon with a Spinning Back Kick. Pentagon with a knife edge chop. Pentagon applies a side headlock. Robo whips Pentagon across the ring. Robo drops Pentagon with a shoulder tackle. Pentagon drops down on the canvas. Pentagon leapfrogs over Robo. Robo goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Pentagon holds onto the ropes. Robo leapfrogs over Pentagon. Robo drops down on the canvas. Robo dropkicks Pentagon. Pentagon SuperKicks Robo. Pentagon with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Following a snap mare takeover, Pentagon SuperKicks Robo for a two count. Pentagon backs Robo into the ropes. Pentagon slaps Robo in the chest. Pentagon kicks the left hamstring of Robo. Pentagon with clubbing blows to Robo’s chest. Pentagon whips Robo across the ring. Pentagon delivers another SuperKick. Robo HeadButts Pentagon. Pentagon SuperKicks Robo. Pentagon with forearm shivers. Robo nails Pentagon with The Pump Kick for a two count. Pentagon fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Pentagon with The Backstabber. Robo reverses out of the irish whip from Pentagon. Pentagon gets Robo tied up in the tree of woe. Pentagon with a Diving Corner Dropkick. Pentagon delivers The Sacrifice. Pentagon connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-18) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (17-5) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Robyn Renegade

Standing Switch Exchange. Rosa with a single leg takedown. Rosa applies a front face lock. Rosa transitions into a hammerlock. Renegade with a fireman’s carry takeover. Renegade applies an arm-bar. Rosa applies a waist lock. Renegade sends Rosa across the ring. Rosa rolls Renegade over for a one count. Rosa ducks a clothesline from Renegade. Following a snap mare takeover, Rosa with a basement dropkick for a two count. Rosa slams Renegade’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa is choking Renegade with her boot. Rosa chops the ribs of Renegade. Rosa whips Renegade across the ring. Rosa clotheslines Renegade for a two count.

Rosa drives Renegade face first into the turnbuckle pad. Rosa with clubbing back elbow smashes. Renegade with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Renegade follows that with a Running Meteora for a one count. Renegade hooks the outside leg for a one count. Rosa fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rosa runs Renegade chest first into the turnbuckles. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa follows that with The Shibata Dropkick. Rosa hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Rosa with a knife edge chop. Rosa whips Renegade across the ring. Renegade drops Rosa with The Slingblade for a two count. Rosa fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rosa with a Flatliner. Rosa makes Renegade tap out to The Peruvian Choke.

Winner: (18-5) Thunder Rosa via Submission

Sixteenth Match: (28-5) Brian Cage w/Hook vs. (1-2) Mike Sydal w/Matt Sydal

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cage backs Sydal into the turnbuckles. Cage slings Sydal across the ring. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Cage. Sydal applies a waist lock. Cage decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Cage. Sydal with a chop/forearm combination. Cage sends Sydal into the ropes. Sydal with two dropkicks. Sydal matrix under a clothesline from Cage. Sydal with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cage catches Sydal in mid-air. Cage hits The F5 on the ring apron. Cage uppercuts Sydal. Cage drives Sydal back first into the apron. Cage with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Cage slams Sydal’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cage with a shoulder block. Cage with a blistering chop. Cage whips Sydal across the ring.

Sydal ducks a clothesline from Cage. Cage denies The Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Cage with a Bicep Curl Slam for a two count. Sydal with forearm shivers. Sydal splits on the canvas. Cage with a sharp knee strike. Cage with a Deadlift Snatch Suplex. Cage follows that with a running uppercut. Cage with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cage goes for a German Suplex, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal dropkicks the back of Cage’s head. Sydal with a Spinning Heel Kick. Sydal SuperKicks Cage. Sydal with a Hurricanrana that sends Cage to the floor. Sydal lands The Orihara MoonSault. Sydal with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Cage with a Jumping Knee Strike. Cage with The SpringBoard Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cage goes for The Drill Claw, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal rolls Cage over for a two count. Cage delivers The Discus Lariat. Cage connects with Weapon X to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-5) Brian Cage via Pinfall

