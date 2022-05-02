AEW Dark Elevation Results 5/2/22

The Liacouras Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentary Team: (Paul Wight & Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (12-13) Julia Hart vs. (0-0) Abby Jane

Hart kicks Jane in the gut. Hart pulls Jane down to the mat. Jane rolls Hart over for a two count. Hart dodges The Rolling Elbow. Hart with The STO. Hart with a Standing MoonSault. Hart follows that with clubbing blows to Jane’s back. Hart slams Jane’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hart with two overhand chops. Hart is choking Jane with her boot. Forearm Exchange. Hart nails Jane with a throat thrust. Hart with a Handstand Clothesline. Hart with a Running Hip Attack. Hart rams Jane’s face across the top strand. Hart connects with The Splitting Bulldog to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-13) Julia Hart via Pinfall

Second Match: (11-1) Anthony Ogogo vs. (0-1) Goldy

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ogogo backs Goldy into the turnbuckles. Ogogo shoves Goldy. Ogogo tells Goldy to bring it. Strong lockup. Ogogo applies a side headlock. Ogogo with a side headlock takeover. Goldy whips Ogogo across the ring. Ogogo drops Goldy with a shoulder tackle. Ogogo bodyslams Goldy. Ogogo sends Goldy to the corner. Goldy dives over Ogogo. Goldy with two deep arm-drags. Ogogo answers with The Kitchen Sink. Ogogo kicks Goldy in the back. Ogogo poses for the crowd. Goldy with heavy bodyshots. Ogogo delivers a gut punch. Ogogo with three uppercuts. Ogogo knocks Goldy out with The Pop Up Haymaker.

Winner: (12-1) Anthony Ogogo via Knockout

Third Match: (3-1) Konosuke Takeshita vs. (0-1) Rhett Titus

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Titus with a wrist lock takedown. Takeshita transitions into a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Titus with a fireman’s carry takeover. Takeshita answers with the headscissors neck lock. Titus grapevines the legs of Takeshita. Standing Switch Exchange. Titus with two sharp elbow strikes. Takeshita drops down on the canvas. Takeshita with The Big Boot. Titus reverses out of the irish whip from Takeshita. Takeshita with a Diving Clothesline. Takeshita kicks Titus in the gut. Takeshita drops Titus with The DDT for a one count. Takeshita delivers The Helluva Kick. Titus avoids The Curb Stomp.

Titus sends Takeshita into the ropes. Titus with a Back Body Drop. Titus with forearm shivers across the back of Takeshita. Titus with a Side Walk Slam. Titus follows that with a falling sledge for a two count. Titus hammers down on the back of Takeshita. Titus with a Swinging Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Titus with a forearm smash. Takeshita hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Titus. Titus with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Titus unloads two knife edge chops. Takeshita ducks a clothesline from Titus. Takeshita with a Release German Suplex. Titus ducks a clothesline from Takeshita. Takeshita connects with a Running Pump Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-1) Konosuke Takeshita via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (13-2) Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-0) Cheeseburger

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nese sends Cheeseburger to the corner. Nese flexes his muscles. Cheeseburger shoves Nese. Nese kicks Cheeseburger in the gut. Nese with a forearm smash. Nese slams Cheeseburger’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nese with the irish whip. Cheeseburger crawls under Nese. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Cheeseburger leapfrogs over Nese. Cheeseburger with a gut punch. Cheeseburger applies a Modified Octopus Stretch. Cheeseburger kicks the left shoulder of Nese. Cheeseburger pops back on his feet. Nese nails Cheeseburger with a throat thrust. Nese with a Running Bulldog across the top strand. Nese poses for the crowd. Cheeseburger with heavy bodyshots.

Nese sends Cheeseburger to the corner. Cheeseburger side steps Nese into the turnbuckles. Nese with a leaping uppercut. Nese kicks Cheeseburger in the ribs. Nese hits The GutBuster for a two count. Nese applies the bodyscissors hold. Cheeseburger with three sharp elbow strikes. Cheeseburger with an arm-ringer. Nese drives his knees into the midsection of Cheeseburger. Cheeseburger clings onto the top rope. Cheeseburger ducks a clothesline from Nese. Cheeseburger scores the elbow knockdown. Cheeseburger delivers The Shotei for a two count. Nese side steps Cheeseburger into the turnbuckles. Cheeseburger goes for a Sunset Flip, but Nese counters with a Spinning Back Kick. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-2) Tony Nese via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0-10) Willow Nightingale vs. (0-1) Gia Scott

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nightingale backs Scott into the turnbuckles. Scott turns Nightingale over. Scott with forearm shivers. Nightingale cartwheels out of the irish whip from Scott. Nightingale bodyslams Scott. Nightingale with a Rolling Senton Splash. Nightingale with a Running Crossbody Block. Nightingale follows that with two clotheslines. Nightingale ducks a clothesline from Scott. Nightingale delivers The Pounce. Nightingale with a Running Cannonball Strike. Nightingale connects with The GutWrench PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-10) Willow Nightingale via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (52-28) Max Caster w/Anthony Bowens vs. (1-9) Zack Clayton

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Caster applies a side headlock. Clayton whips Caster across the ring. Clayton drops Caster with a shoulder tackle. Clayton mocks Caster. Caster drops down on the canvas. Cater dropkicks Clayton for a one count. Caster with a side headlock takeover. Clayton answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Caster kicks Clayton in the gut. Clayton decks Caster with a back elbow smash. Caster kicks Clayton in the face. Clayton reverses out of the irish whip from Caster. Caster with a running shoulder tackle. Caster with a Back Body Drop. Caster ducks a clothesline from Clayton. Caster with a back fist. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Caster connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (53-28) Max Caster via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (35-11) Anna Jay & (42-17) Kris Statlander vs. (66-25) Nyla Rose & (28-22) Emi Sakura w/Vickie Guerrero

Anna Jay and Emi Sakura will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jay with a side headlock takeover. Sakura answers with the headscissors neck lock. Sakura applies a wrist lock. Jay ducks under a chop from Sakura. Jay with a forearm smash. Jay applies a wrist lock. Jay tags in Statlander. Following a snap mare takeover, Jay with a Running BlockBuster. Statlander with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Statlander applies a wrist lock. Statlander goes for a Bodyslam, but Sakura lands back on his feet. Sakura applies a waist lock. Statlander decks Sakura with a back elbow smash. Sakura clings onto the top rope. Sakura scratches the left arm of Statlander. Statlander kicks Sakura in the gut. Sakura reverses out of the irish whip from Statlander. Sakura drives Statlander throat first into the top rope. Sakura with a Running Dropkick. Sakura tags in Rose.

Rose with heavy bodyshots. Rose drives her knee into the midsection of Statlander. Rose slams Statlander’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rose with Two Vertical Suplex’s for a two count. Rose whips Statlander across the ring. Statlander dodges The Big Boot. Statlander dropkicks Rose. Statlander with a running forearm smash. Statlander tags in Jay. Jay with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Statlander with a Flying Crossbody Block. Jay follows that with a running elbow drop for a one count. Vickie trips Jay from the outside. Sakura kicks Jay in the face. Rose attacks Jay from behind. Rose repeatedly stomps on Jay’s chest. Rose is choking Jay with her boot. Rose sends Jay to the corner. Rose with a Running Hip Attack. Rose clotheslines Jay for a two count. Rose tags in Sakura.

Rose with a BackBreaker. Assisted Elbow Drop for a one count. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Jay denies The Queen’s Gambit. Jay delivers The Dangerous Jay Kick. Jay tags in Statlander. Statlander ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Statlander kicks Rose off the ring apron. Statlander with a Snap BackBreaker. Statlander dropkicks Rose. Statlander Powerslams Sakura. Statlander with a Running Uppercut to Rose. Statlander with a Running Knee Strike. Statlander hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Rose pulls Jay off the apron. Sakura drops Statlander with The Swinging Reverse DDT. Assisted Swanton Bomb for a two count. Rose goes for The Chokeslam, but Jay lands back on her feet. Rose avoids The Dangerous Jay Kick. Rose with a forearm smash. Jay responds with a Double DDT. Jay is fired up. Jay applies The Queen’s Slayer. Statlander with a Roundhouse Kick. Statlander connects with The Night Fever to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-11) Anna Jay & (43-17) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Eight Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Alan Angels and Preston Vance) vs. (0-1) Anthony Bennett, (0-0) Brett Waters, (0-0) Eli Isom, (0-3) Jaden Valo, (0-1) Kori Meshaw, (0-0) Mike Law In A 12-Man Tag Team Match

Stu Grayson and Anthony Bennett will start things off. Grayson with two cross chops. Grayson lifts Bennett up in the air. Team Bennett runs interference. That leads us to a pier six brawl. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Bodyslam Party. Stereo Big Boots from Reynolds and Uno. Stereo Suicide Dives from Angels and Grayson. Vance launches Waters into the cavalry. Dark Order delivers their Step Up Enzuigiri/Rolling Elbow/Stunner/German Suplex Combination to Valo. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Dark Order connects with The Fatality. Angels lands The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

