AEW Dark Elevation Results 5/23/22

The Fertitta Center

Houston, Texas

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Paul Wight & Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (24-8) Ethan Page w/Dan Lambert vs. (0-1) JD Griffey

Scorpio Sky joins the commentary team for this match. Page kicks Griffey in the gut. Page with a forearm smash. Page whips Griffey across the ring. Page scores the elbow knockdown. Page talks smack to Griffey. Griffey with a flurry of strikes. Page reverses out of the irish whip from Griffey. Griffey with a Jumping Knee Strike. Page responds with a big haymaker. Page with The Iconoclasm. Page transitions into a ground and pound attack. Page yells at the referee. Page with a knife edge chop. Griffey side steps Page into the turnbuckles. Griffey applies a waist lock. Page decks Griffey with a back elbow smash. Griffey with a running jumping knee strike. Page drops Griffey with a running shoulder tackle. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-8) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Second Match: (5-4) Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. (0-2) Hyan For The ROH Women’s World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Martinez with a back heel trip. Front Face Lock Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Martinez applies a side headlock. Hyan whips Martinez across the ring. Martinez drops Hyan with a shoulder tackle. Hyan drops down on the canvas. Martinez grabs a side headlock. Martinez with a side headlock takeover. Hyan escapes the hold. Martinez denies the deep arm-drag. Hyan ducks a clothesline from Martinez. Hyan goes for a Hip Toss, but Martinez counters with a bodyshot. Hyan sends Martinez into the ropes. Hyan drops down on the canvas. Hyan with a deep arm-drag. Hyan with a Hip Toss. Hyan dropkicks Martinez for a two count. Hyan goes for a Bodyslam, but Martinez lands back on her feet.

Martinez with a chop/forearm combination. Hyan reverses out of the irish whip from Martinez. Martinez with two clotheslines. Hyan blocks a boot from Martinez. Martinez hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Martinez applies a rear chin lock. Hyan with heavy bodyshots. Hyan decks Martinez with a JawBreaker. Martinez dodges The Big Boot. Martinez with Two Butterfly Suplex’s. Martinez transitions into a ground and pound attack. Martinez hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hyan fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hyan sends Martinez chest first into the turnbuckles. Hyan with a Running Boot. Hyan hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Martinez rolls Hyan over for a two count. Martinez sends Hyan shoulder first into the steel ring post. Martinez clotheslines the back of Hyan’s neck. Martinez with a sliding forearm smash. Martinez makes Hyan tap out to The Brass City Sleeper.

Winner: Still ROH Women’s World Champion, (6-4) Mercedes Martinez via Submission

Third Match: (23-11) The Butcher & The Blade w/The Bunny vs. (28-14) The Varsity Blonds

Butcher and Griff Garrison will start things off. Shoulder Block Exchange. Garrison drops down on the canvas. Garrison leapfrogs over Butcher. Garrison kicks Butcher in the face. Butcher drops Garrison with a running shoulder tackle. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Garrison with a diving shoulder tackle. Garrison applies a wrist lick. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman with a flying double axe handle strike. Butcher drives his knee into the midsection of Pillman. Butcher slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade rams Pillman’s face across the top strand. Blade with two haymakers. Blade repeatedly stomps on Pillman’s chest. Blade is choking Pillman with his boot. Blade with a knife edge chop. Blade sends Pillman to the corner. Pillman dives over Blade. Pilman with two deep arm-drags. Pillman applies an arm-bar. Pillman with The La Magistral for a two count.

Pillman unloads two knife edge chops. Pillman tags in Garrison. Pillman whips Blade across the ring. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Garrison applies a front face lock. Pillman tags himself in. Pillman kicks Blade in the gut. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman sends Blade into the ropes. Blade kicks Pillman in the chest. Blade ducks a clothesline from Pillman. Blade with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Butcher tags himself in. Butcher with two knife edge chops. Butcher slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher whips Pillman into the turnbuckles. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade with a double handed chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Blade pie faces Pillman. Blade with two toe kicks. Blade tags in Butcher.

Back Kick/Sliding Lariat Combination for a two count. Butcher whips Pillman back first into the turnbuckles. Pillman kicks Butcher in the face. Pillman side steps Butcher into the turnbuckles. Butcher with a forearm shot across the back of Pillman. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Both men are knocked down after a double crossbody block. Blade and Garrison are tagged in. Garrison with three clotheslines. Garrison with The Stinger Splash. Short-Arm Reversal by Blade. Blade kicks Garrison in the gut. Blade whips Garrison across the ring. Garrison with a Back Body Drop. Garrison hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Blade dodges The Rolling Elbow. Blade rolls Garrison over for a two count. Blade with a knee lift. Garrison drops Blade with a Lariat for a two count. Pillman SuperKicks Butcher. Garrison delivers another Rolling Elbow. Pillman inadvertently superkicks Garrison. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher and The Blade connects with Drag The Leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-11) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (10-12) Lee Moriarty vs. (45-34) Alex Reynolds w/The Dark Order

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reynolds applies a side headlock. Reynolds with a side headlock takeover. Moriarty pops back to a vertical base. Reynolds with a single leg takedown. Reynolds applies the toe and ankle hold. Side Headlock Exchange. Moriarty whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds drops Moriarty with a shoulder tackle. Standing Switch Exchange. Reynolds goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Moriarty holds onto the ropes. Reynolds dropkicks Moriarty for a one count. Reynolds applies a rear chin lock. Reynolds transitions into a side headlock. Moriarty with a Belly to Back Suplex. Moriarty tees off on Reynolds. Moriarty with a forearm/uppercut combination.

Moriarty drives his knee into the midsection of Reynolds. Moriarty whips Reynolds across the ring. Moriarty scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Moriarty with The Bridging Half Hatch Suplex for a two count. Moriarty transitions into a ground and pound attack. Moriarty kicks Reynolds in the back. Moriarty applies a top wrist lock. Reynolds backs Moriarty into the turnbuckles. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Moriarty. Reynolds rocks Moriarty with a forearm smash. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Reynolds with The Helluva Kick. Reynolds goes for The MoonSault, but Moriarty ducks out of the way. Moriarty with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Moriarty drives Reynolds face first into the canvas. Moriarty makes Reynolds tap out to The Border City Stretch.

Winner: (11-12) Lee Moriarty via Submission

Fifth Match: (67-27) Nyla Rose & (29-25) Emi Sakura w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (10-23) Skye Blue & (8-6) Yuka Sakazaki

Emi Sakura and Yuka Sakazaki will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Sakura applies a wrist lock. Test Of Strength. Sakura has the leverage advantage. Sakura goes into the lateral press for a two count. Sakazaki with a Headscissors Takeover. Sakura with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Sakura sits on Sakazaki’s backside. Sakura tags in Rose. Rose tells Sakazaki to bring it. Rose rocks Sakazaki with a forearm smash. Rose with an elbow smash. Rose bodyslams Sakazaki. Sakura tags himself in. Sakura kicks Sakazaki in the gut. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura hits The Queen’s Gambit for a two count. Blue with a forearm smash. Sakura denies the double irish whip. Sakura kicks Sakazaki in the gut. Sakura ties Blue and Sakazaki into a knot. Sakura tags in Rose. Rose punches Sakazaki in the back. Rose fish hooks Sakazaki. Rose goes for a Bodyslam, but Sakazaki lands back on her feet.Sakazaki ducks a clothesline from Rose. Dosey Do Routine.

Sakazaki with The Missile Dropkick. Blue and Sakura are tagged in. Blue with two clotheslines. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Blue rolls under a clothesline from Rose. Blue with a Hurricanrana. Blue thrust kicks the left knee of Sakura. Sakura blocks The SuperKick. Blue with a Spinning Enzuigiri for a two count. Rose bodyslams Blue. Rose drags Sakura to the corner. Rose and Sakazaki are tagged in. Sakazaki ducks a clothesline from Rose. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Sakazaki with a low knee strike. Sakazaki goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Rose counters with The Chokeslam for a two count. Rose has Sakazaki draped across the top strand. Sakazaki avoids The Guillotine Knee Drop. Blue with an Apron Enzuigiri. Sakazaki slams Rose’s head on the top rope. Sakazaki lands The Magical Girl Splash for a two count. Sakazaki dumps Sakura out of the ring. Sakazaki tags in Blue. Sakazaki with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Rose catches Blue in mid-air. Blue side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. Blue goes for The Flying Hurricanrana, but Rose counters with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (68-27) Nyla Rose & (30-25) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (12-1) Anthony Ogogo vs. (0-0) Mysterious Q

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ogogo delivers a cheap shot. Mysterious with a waist lock go-behind. Ogogo transitions into a side headlock. Ogogo with a side headlock takeover. Mysterious whips Ogogo across the ring. Ogogo drops Mysterious with a shoulder tackle. Ogogo with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Ogogo goes into the lateral press for a one count. Ogogo applies a rear chin lock. Mysterious with heavy bodyshots. Mysterious ducks a clothesline from Ogogo.

Mysterious bodyslams Ogogo. Mysterious with a SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a one count. Mysterious ducks a clothesline from Ogogo. Ogogo delivers The Western Lariat. Ogogo repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Mysterious. Ogogo with a series of uppercuts. Mysterious with a chop/forearm combination. Ogogo reverses out of the irish whip from Mysterious. Ogogo with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Ogogo with a Running Uppercut. Ogogo follows that with an Inside Out Lariat. Ogogo knocks Mysterious out with The Governor’s Hammer.

Winner: (13-1) Anthony Ogogo via Knockout

Checkout Episode 310 of The Hoots Podcast