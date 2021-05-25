AEW Dark Elevation Results 5/24/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (27-16) QT Marshall w/The Factory vs. (0-1) Robo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Marshall applies a side headlock. Marshall with a drop toe hold. Marshall grapples around Robo. Marshall toys around with Robo. Robo with a straight right hand. Robo with forearm shivers. Robo blasts Marshall with a knife edge chop. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Robo. Marshall goes for a Back Drop, but Robo lands back on his feet. Robo applies a waist lock. Marshall decks Robo with a back elbow smash. Robo leapfrogs over Marshall. Robo drops down on the canvas. Robo dropkicks Marshall. Marshall drives Robo face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Marshall repeatedly stomps on Robo’s chest. Marshall whips Robo across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown for a two count.

Marshall with clubbing crossfaces. Robo rocks Marshall with a forearm smash. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Robo. Marshall dropkicks Robo. Marshall with a running knee drop for a two count. Marshall is trying to punk out Robo. Robo with forearm shivers. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Robo. Robo clotheslines Marshall. Robo scores the elbow knockdown. Robo ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Robo with an Atomic Drop. Robo with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Marshall kicks Robo in the face. Robo Powerslams Marshall for a two count. Marshall fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Marshall with a Uranage BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-16) QT Marshall via Pinfall

Second Match: (11-2) Abadon vs. (0-6) Leila Grey

Standing Switch Exchange. Abadon with a waist lock takedown. Abadon with clubbing blows to Grey’s back. Abadon whips Grey across the ring. Abadon ducks a clothesline from Grey. Abadon with The Exploder Suplex. Grey side steps Abadon into the turnbuckles. Grey with forearm shivers. Grey with a RoundHouse Kick. Abadon is pissed. Abadon is mauling Grey in the corner. Abadon screams at the referee. Abadon with a Hair Biel. Grey with a forearm smash. Abadon answers with a knife edge chop. Abadon with a German Suplex. Abadon drops Grey with The Leg Assisted DDT. Abadon connects with The Cemetery Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-2) Abadon via Pinfall

Third Match: (18-5) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-2) Ashley D’Amboise

Nice display of sportsmanship. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Rosa brings Amboise down to the mat. Rosa applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rosa grapples around Amboise. Rosa applies a side headlock. Rosa grabs a side wrist lock. Amboise reverses out of the irish whip from Rosa. Amboise drops down on the canvas. Amboise leapfrogs over Rosa. Rosa rolls Amboise over for a two count. Rosa drops down on the canvas. Rosa leapfrogs over Amboise. Rosa dropkicks Amboise for a two count. Rosa slams Amboise’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa with a knife edge chop. Rosa following a snap mare takeover, Rosa kicks Amboise in the back for a two count. Rosa whips Amboise across the ring.

Amboise rolls Rosa over for a two count. Rosa kicks Amboise in the face. Rosa applies a Modified Full Nelson Lock. Rosa pulls Amboise down to the mat. Rosa applies The Kimura Lock. Rosa with a hammerlock takedown for a two count. Rosa goes for a Bodyslam, but Amboise lands back on her feet. Amboise applies The Sleeper Hold. Amboise kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Rosa with The Pendulum Swing into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa follows that with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Rosa hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Overhand Chop Exchange. Amboise with a Spinning Back Kick. Rosa kicks Amboise in the gut. Rosa with a Fireman’s Carry Slam. Rosa makes Amboise tap out to The Peruvian Choke.

Winner: (19-5) Thunder Rosa via Submission

Fourth Match: (9-32) Lee Johnson vs. (0-3) Daniel Garcia

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Johnson with a waist lock go-behind. Garcia applies a hammerlock. Johnson with a drop toe hold. Front Face Lock Exchange. Johnson backs Garcia into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Johnson tells Garcia to bring it. Strong lockup. Johnson applies a side headlock. Garica whips Johnson across the ring. Johnson drops Garcia with a shoulder tackle. Johnson with a side headlock takeover. Garcia backs Johnson into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Garcia with a blistering chop. Garcia kicks Johnson in the gut. Garcia applies a side headlock. Johnson whips Garcia across the ring. Johnson dropkicks Garcia. Johnson slams Garcia’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Johnson unloads two knife edge chops. Johnson with a forearm smash. Johnson with a blistering chop. Johnson whips Garcia across the ring.

Johnson leapfrogs over Garcia. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Garcia holds onto the ropes. Garcia with a knee drop. Garcia with The Butterfly Suplex. Garcia is busted open. Garcia goes into the cover for a one count. Garcia punches Johnson in the back. Garcia stomps on the back of Johnson’s knees. Johnson with heavy bodyshots. Garcia kicks Johnson in the face. Garcia whips Johnson into the turnbuckles for a two count. Garcia uppercuts Johnson. Garcia with a knife edge chop. Garcia with a Back Body Drop. Garcia toys around with Johnson. Garcia hyperextends the left shoulder of Johnson. Garcia with forearm shivers. Garcia tells Johnson to get up. Johnson with rapid fire haymakers. Garcia reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson decks Garcia with a back elbow smash. Johnson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Johnson pops back on his feet. Johnson connects with The Brain Dog to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-32) Lee Johnson via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (31-13) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-1) Robyn Renegade

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rose shoves Renegade into the canvas. Renegade drives her knee into the midsection of Rose. Renegade with a forearm smash. Rose reverses out of the irish whip from Renegade. Rose with a Body Block. Rose throws Renegade back first into the turnbuckles. Renegade side steps Rose back first into the turnbuckles. Renegade with forearm shivers. Renegade with a knife edge chop. Renegade is fired up. Rose unloads a series of bodyshots. Rose with a blistering chop. Rose with a Big Biel Throw. Rose is choking Renegade with her boot. Rose kicks Renegade in the face. Rose puts her knee on the back of Renegade’s neck. Vickie slaps Renegade in the face behind the referee’s back. Renegade is pissed. Rose attacks Renegade from behind. Rose rolls Renegade back into the ring. Renegade kicks Rose in the face. Rose hits The Samoan Drop. Rose with a Running Hip Attack. Rose clotheslines Renegade. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-13) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (11-1) Ethan Page w/Scorpio Sky vs. (19-19) Alex Reynolds w/The Dark Order

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Page backs Reynolds into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Page. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Reynolds uppercuts Page. Reynolds repeatedly whips Page into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Page drives his knee into the midsection of Reynolds. Page with two haymakers. Page kicks Reynolds in the gut. Reynolds decks Page with a back elbow smash. Reynolds slams Page’s head on three turnbuckle pad. Reynolds whips Page across the ring. Reynolds with a drop toe hold. Reynolds with a seated dropkick. Reynolds follows that with a Wrap Around Boot. Reynolds hammers down on the back of Page’s neck. Reynolds knocks Page off the top turnbuckle. Page with The Draping Double Underhook BackBreaker. Page talks smack to Reynolds. Page kicks Reynolds in the face. Page drives his knee into Reynolds back. Page with clubbing shoulder blocks. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Page ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Page sends Reynolds back first into the turnbuckles. Page with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Page applies a waist lock. Page transitions into a Bear Hug.

Reynolds with clubbing back elbow smashes. Page drives Reynolds back first into the turnbuckles. Reynolds decks Page with a back elbow smash. Page with a Back Body Drop. Page poses for the crowd. Page continues to run his mouth. Page applies the chin lock on the middle rope. Sky punches Reynolds behind the referee’s back. Page goes into the lateral press for a two count. Reynolds with heavy bodyshots. Page with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam for a two count. Page puts Reynolds on the top turnbuckle. Reynolds denies The Avalanche Exploder Suplex. Reynolds sends Page crashing into the canvas. Reynolds with a Flying Crossbody Block. Reynolds kicks Page in the face. Reynolds side steps Page into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a spinning elbow strike. Reynolds dropkicks Page. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Page. Reynolds with The Discus Haymaker. Reynolds hits The Cravate Suplex for a two count. Page denies The Fisherman’s Suplex. Reynolds with a series of corner clotheslines. Reynolds is raining down haymakers. Reynolds with The ShotGun Meteora. Page uses the referee for leverage. Page sends Reynolds back first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-1) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (20-6) Taynara Conti vs. (0-2) Queen Aminata

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conti applies a side headlock. Conti transitions into a hammerlock. Conti goes back to the side headlock. Aminata grabs Conti’s hair. Aminata kicks Conti in the gut. Aminata sends Conti back first into the turnbuckles. Aminata with a corner clothesline. Aminata repeatedly stomps on Conti’s chest. Aminata whips Conti into the turnbuckles. Conti launches Aminata over the top rope. Conti knocks Aminata off the ring apron. Conti blasts Aminata with The PK. Conti with a Spinning Uranage BackBreaker on the floor. Conti rolls Aminata back into the ring. Conti dives over Aminata. Conti with two clotheslines. Conti ducks a clothesline from Aminata. Conti with a Release German Suplex. Conti nails Aminata with Two Pump Kicks. Conti ducks a clothesline from Aminata. Conti with a series of judo throws. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-6) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Eight Match: (29-18) Pentagon Jr w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (1-3) Mike Sydal w/Matt Sydal

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sydal with a deep arm-drag. Sydal taunts Pentagon. Sydal drops down on the canvas. Pentagon applies a side headlock. Sydal whips Pentagon across the ring. Sydal drops down on the canvas. Pentagon kicks the left hamstring of Sydal. Sydal side steps Pentagon into the turnbuckles. Sydal cartwheels off the top turnbuckle. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Pentagon. Sydal dropkicks Pentagon. Pentagon puts Sydal on his shoulders. Sydal with a Headscissors Takeover. Sydal mocks Pentagon. Pentagon attacks Sydal from behind. Pentagon backs Sydal into the ropes. Pentagon slaps Sydal in the chest. Pentagon plays to the crowd. Pentagon is choking Sydal with his boot.

Misfired Boots. Tip Up by Pentagon. Sydal matrix under a clothesline from Pentagon. Sydal with a Step Up Enzuigiri that sends Pentagon to the floor. Sydal lands The Suicide Dive. Sydal rolls Pentagon back into the ring. Pentagon SuperKicks Sydal in mid-air. Cero Mieod. Sydal hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Sydal puts Pentagon on the top turnbuckle. Pentagon with the back door escape. Pentagon kicks out the legs of Sydal. Pentagon gets Sydal tied up in the tree of woe. Pentagon with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Pentagon hits The Pentagon Driver for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Sydal with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sydal goes for a SpringBoard Arm-Drag, but Pentagon counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Pentagon with a Spinning Back Kick. Pentagon connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-18) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (40-14) Scorpio Sky w/Ethan Page vs. (16-19) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky with a waist lock takedown. Sky walks over Angels back. Angels shoves Sky. Strong lockup. Sky applies a side headlock. Angels whips Sky across the ring. Sky drops Angels with a shoulder tackle. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels leapfrogs over Sky. Standing Switch Exchange. Angels sweeps out the legs of Sky. Angels walks over Sky’s back. Sky is pissed. Angels ducks a clothesline from Sky. Angels kicks the left hamstring of Sky. Angels with a Spinning Back Kick. Angels with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Sky regroups on the outside. Angels runs after Sky. Angels blocks a boot from Sky. Angels kicks the left hamstring of Sky. Angels ducks under two clotheslines from Sky. Sky with a knee lift. Sky with a running cross chop. Sky rams his boot across Angels face. Sky drives his knee into Angels back.

Sky slams Angels head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sky blocks a boot from Angels. Sky uppercuts Angels. Sky drives his knee into the midsection of Angels. Sky with a short-arm clothesline for a one count. Sky applies a bodyscissors hold. Sky repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Angels. Angels is displaying his fighting spirit. Angels drops Sky with The Discus Lariat. Angels clotheslines Sky. Short-Arm Reversal by Sky. Angels ducks a clothesline from Sky. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels pops back on his feet. Angels with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Standing Switch Exchange. Angels with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Angels uppercuts Sky. Angels whips Sky across the ring. Sky ducks a clothesline from Angels. Sky with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sky with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Angels responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Angels lands The MoonSault for a two count. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Sky makes Angels tap out to The Heel Hook.

Winner: (41-14) Scorpio Sky via Submission

Tenth Match: (17-6) Matt Hardy w/The Hardy Family Office vs. (0-36) Fuego Del Sol

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Hardy backs Del Sol into the ropes. Hardy decks Del Sol with a back elbow smash. Hardy applies a side headlock. Del Sol whips Hardy across the ring. Hardy with two shoulder tackles. Hardy starts doing jumping jacks. Del Sol dropkicks Hardy. Del Sol with a flying forearm smash. Del Sol with a flying shoulder block. Del Sol repeatedly stomps on Hardy’s chest. The referee admonishes Del Sol. Hardy slams the left shoulder of Del Sol on the top rope. Hardy applies a wrist lock. Hardy hammers down on the left shoulder of Del Sol. Hardy applies a hammerlock.

Del Sol with forearm shivers. Hardy hits The Side Effect for a two count. Hardy talks smack to Del Sol. Hardy whips Del Sol across the ring. Hardy applies The Sleeper Hold. Del Sol decks Hardy with a JawBreaker. Del Sol is throwing haymakers at Hardy. Hardy reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol drops Hardy with The Quebrada for a two count. Del Sol rolls Hardy over for a two count. Del Sol decks Hardy with a back elbow smash. Hardy punches Del Sol in the back. Hardy with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Hardy kicks Del Sol in the gut. Del Sol denies The Twist Of Fate. Hardy negates The Tornado DDT. Hardy makes Del Sol tap out to The Leach.

Winner: (18-6) Matt Hardy via Submission

Eleventh Match: (0-0) Ren Narita vs. (0-5) Royce Isaacs

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Isaacs with a waist lock takedown. Narita with a fireman’s carry takeover. Narita applies an arm-bar. Isaacs drop steps into a side headlock. Narita whips Isaacs across the ring. Isaacs drops Narita with a shoulder tackle. Narita drops down on the canvas. Isaacs catches Narita in mid-air. Narita fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Isaacs backs Narita into the turnbuckles. Isaacs decks Narita with a back elbow smash. Narita reverses out of the irish whip from Isaacs. Narita with a running elbow smash. Narita with a Rolling DDT for a two count. Isaacs shoves Narita. Forearm Exchange. Isaacs kicks Narita in the gut. Narita ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Isaacs runs Narita face first into the ropes. Isaacs clotheslines Narita for a two count. Isaacs whips Narita across the ring. Isaacs scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Isaacs hammers down on the back of Narita’s neck. Narita with forearm shivers.

Narita goes for a Spin Kick, but Isaacs counters with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Narita kicks Isaacs in the face. Isaacs applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Narita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Second Forearm Exchange. Narita reverses out of the irish whip from Isaacs. Narita delivers The Spin Kick. Narita with forearm shivers. Isaacs denies The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Isaacs HeadButts Narita. Isaacs with a Judo Throw. Isaacs connects with The Jack Hammer for a two count. Isaacs is displaying his frustration. Isaacs applies The Full Nelson Lock. Narita hammers down on the back of Isaacs neck. Narita ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Narita transitions into The Cobra Twist. Narita with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Narita plants Isaacs connects with The Bridging Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Ren Narita via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (0-0) Rocky Romero vs. (3-8) JD Drake w/The Wingmen

Romero applies a side headlock. Drake whips Romero across the ring. Drake drops Romero with a shoulder tackle. Drake talks smack to Romero. Romero runs into Drake. Romero pie faces Drake. Romero slides under Drake. Romero repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Drake. Romero with a leaping shoulder block. Romero with a drop toe hold. Romero applies a side headlock. Drake launches Romero across the ring. Romero ducks a clothesline from Drake. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Forever Clotheslines. Drake decks Romero with a back elbow smash. Romero strikes a spider man pose in between the ropes. Romero sends Drake tumbling to the floor. Romero lands The Suicide Dive. Romero is fired up. Romero resets the referee’s ten count. Romero with a knife edge chop. Romero kicks the right hand of Drake. Romero with a flying knee strike off the ring apron.

Drake is trying to regain his stamina. Romero unloads two knife edge chops. Drake with a Rebound Haymaker. Drake with a blistering chop. Drake rolls Romero back into the ring. Drake kicks Romero in the back. Romero with forearm shivers. Drake ducks a clothesline from Romero. Drake drops Romero with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Drake applies a front face lock. Romero with an arm-ringer. Drake dumps Romero out of the ring. The Wingmen gangs up on Romero behind the referee’s back. Drake rocks Romero with a forearm smash. Drake is lighting up Romero’s chest. Drake talks smack to Romero. Romero uppercuts Drake. Drake kicks Romero in the face. Drake with The Uranage Slam. Drake with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Drake pie faces Romero. Romero side steps Drake into the turnbuckles. Romero with a Spinning Back Kick. Drake with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex.

Drake goes for The Vader Bomb, but Romero ducks out of the way. Romero hits The Tornado DDT. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Romero with an arm-ringer. Romero repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Drake. Romero with a forearm smash. Romero runs into a knife edge chop from Drake. Romero denies The Vertical Suplex. Romero with clubbing shoulder kicks. Drake denies The Shiranui. Drake with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Romero slams the left shoulder of Drake on the top rope. Romero with a Flying Hurricanrana. Romero with clubbing mid-kicks. Romero has Drake draped across the middle strand. Romero with a Flying Dropkick. Romero connects with The Shiranui for a two count. Romero continues to kick Drake in the chest. Drake with The X-Plex. Drake drops Romero with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Drake with The Running Cannonball Strike. Drake goes for The MoonSault, but Romero ducks out of the way. Romero plants Drake with The La Magistral to pickup the victory. After the match, The Wingmen viciously attacks Romero. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (1-0) Rocky Romero via Pinfall

