AEW Dark Elevation Results 5/3/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (11-1) Miro vs. (0-3) Will Allday

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Miro shoves Allday into the turnbuckles. Strong lockup. Miro sends Allday face first into the canvas. Allday unloads a flurry of strikes. Miro rocks Allday with a forearm smash. Miro whips Allday across the ring. Allday ducks a clothesline from Miro. Allday slides under Miro. Allday dropkicks Miro. Allday with heavy bodyshots. Allday with another dropkick. Miro catches Allday in mid-air. Miro with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Miro applies The Dragon Sleeper. Miro with a straight right hand. Miro repeatedly stomps on Allday’s chest.

Miro whips Allday into the turnbuckles. Miro with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Miro with The Mid-Kick. Miro poses for the crowd. Miro with the irish whip. Miro levels Allday with a Body Avalanche. Miro talks smack to the crowd. Miro delivers another body avalanche. Allday side steps Miro into the turnbuckles. Allday sends Miro tumbling to the floor. Allday with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Allday lands The Suicide Dive. Miro catches Allday in mid-air. Allday sends Miro face first into the steel ring post. Allday dives over Miro. Miro connects with The Machka Kick in mid-air. Miro stomps on Allday’s back. Miro makes Allday tap out to Game Over.

Winner: (12-1) Miro via Submission

Second Match: (10-2) Abadon vs. (11-1) Ryo Mizunami

Ryo side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Abadon backs Ryo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ryo whips Abadon across the ring. Ryo drops Abadon with a shoulder tackle. Abadon sits up. Abadon screams at Ryo. Ryo regains her composure on the outside. Ryo kicks Abadon in the gut. Ryo unloads four knife edge chops. Machine Gun Chops. Abadon starts biting the right shoulder of Ryo. Ryo kicks Abadon in the gut. Ryo goes for a Bodyslam, but Abadon counters with The SitOut Rear Mat Slam. Abadon is raining down haymakers. Abadon repeatedly slams Ryo’s head on the canvas. Abadon levels Ryo with a Body Avalanche. Abadon hits The ShotGun Meteora. Abadon starts choking Ryo in the corner.

The referee admonishes Abadon. Following a snap mare takeover, Abado with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Ryo denies The Uranage Slam. Ryo with a blistering chop. Ryo with combination forearms. Ryo clotheslines Abadon. Ryo with a running lariat. Ryo with The Running Leg Drop for a two count. Ryo follows that with The Running Leg Lariat for a two count. Ryo is displaying her frustration. Abadon with two sharp elbow strikes. Abadon ducks a clothesline from Ryo. Ryo drops Abadon with The Lariat for a two count. Abadon responds with a lariat of her own for a two count. Abadon fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ryo with a Belly to Back Suplex. Ryo Spears Abadon. Ryo drags Abadon to the corner. Ryo goes for The Guillotine Leg Drop, but Abadon ducks out of the way. Abadon connects with The Cemetery Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-2) Abadon via Pinfall

Third Match: (34-7-1) Jon Moxley vs. (0-4) Andrew Palace

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Moxley applies a hammerlock. Moxley with a side headlock takeover. Palace whips Moxley across the ring. Moxley drops Palace with a shoulder tackle. Moxley starts doing snow angels on the stage. Strong lockup. Moxley with a wrist lock takedown. Moxley is playing mind games with Palace. Palace applies a side headlock. Molxey reverses the hold. Palace whips Moxley across the ring. Palace drops down on the canvas. Palace with a deep arm-drag. Palace dropkicks Moxley. Palace is fired up. Moxley slaps Palace in the face. Moxley with clubbing crossfaces. Moxley kicks the middle rope into Palace’s face. Moxley with Three Mid-Kicks. Moxley goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Palace lands back on his feet. Palace delivers his combination offense. Palace with a running forearm smash. Palace hits The Back Drop Driver. Moxley with a Lariat. Moxley connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver. Moxley makes Palace pass out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: (35-7-1) Jon Moxley via Referee Stoppage

Fourth Match: (22-12) Preston Vance w/The Dark Order vs. (0-16) D3

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance backs D3 into the turnbuckles. D3 kicks Vance in the gut. Vance rocks D3 with a forearm smash. Vance whips D3 across the ring. D3 ducks a clothesline from Vance. Vance with The Slingshot Wheelbarrow Suplex. Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Vance plays to the crowd. D3 with an Apron Enzuigiri. D3 with a running european uppercut. Vance reverses out of the irish whip from D3. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance sends D3 to the corner. Vance nails D3 with The Pump Kick. Short-Arm Reversal by D3. D3 uppercuts Vance. Vance connects with The SpineBuster. Vance makes D3 pass out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (23-12) Preston Vance via Referee Stoppage

Fifth Match: (25-10-1) Orange Cassidy w/Kris Statlander vs. (0-12) VSK

VSK doesn’t seem to be impressed with Cassidy. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from VSK. Cassidy sends VSK to the corner. Cassidy blocks a boot from VSK. VSK uppercuts Cassidy. VSK dropkicks Cassidy. Cassidy walks over VSK’s back. Pocket Pose. VSK avoids The Beach Break. VSK thrust kicks the right knee of Cassidy. VSK with a knee lift. VSK with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cassidy fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Cassidy shoves VSK into the ropes. Cassidy leapfrogs over VSK. Cassidy starts running the ropes. Cassidy rolls under a clothesline from VSK. Cassidy drops down on the canvas. VSK goes for The Death Valley Driver, but Cassidy counters with The Spinning DDT. Cassidy goes for The Orange Punch, but VSK counters with The Spanish Fly. Cassidy connects with The Beach Break to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-10-1) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (19-3) FTR w/Tully Blanchard vs. (0-6) The Hughes Brothers

Cash Wheeler and Terrell Hughes will start things off. Quick feeling out process. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wheeler applies a side headlock. Standing Switch Exchange. Wheeler with a single leg takedown. Wheeler toys around with Terrell. Wheeler tags in Harwood. Collar ad Elbow Tie Up. Harwood backs Terrell into the ropes. Harwood with a gut punch. Harwood fish hooks Terrell. Following a snap mare takeover, Harwood stomps on Terrell’s face and fingers. Harwood tags in Wheeler. Double HeadButt for a two count. Wheeler goes for a bodyslam, but Terrell lands back on his feet. Terrell with a Vertical Suplex. Terrell tags in Terrance. Assisted Splash. Terrance with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Wheeler runs Terrance into the ropes. Wheeler tags in Harwood.

Wheeler whips Terrance across the ring. Wheeler drops down on the canvas. Harwood clotheslines Terrance. Harwood slams Terrance’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Harwood with a chop/jab combination. Harwood with a Snapp Vertical Suplex. Harwood follows that with a Leg Drop. Harwood walks over Terrance. Harwood tags in Wheeler. Wheeler with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Terrance creates distance with The Counter Vertical Suplex. Harwood and Terrell are tagged in. Terrell with two clotheslines. Terrell ducks a clothesline from Harwood. Terrell with a Belly to Back Suplex. Terrell Powerslams Wheeler. Terrell with the irish whip. Harwood side steps Terrell into the turnbuckles. Terrell ducks a clothesline from Harwood. Terrell with a Running Lariat. for a two count. Harwood with a straight right hand. Harwood drills Terrell with The BrainBuster. Harwood tags in Wheeler. FTR connects with The Spike PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-3) FTR via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (28-13) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (3-8) Madi Wrenkowski

Wrenkowski with forearm shivers. Wrenkowski with two dropkicks. Wrenkowski follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Wrenkowski takes a swipe at Vickie. Rose with The Release German Suplex. Wrenkowski rocks Rose with a forearm smash. Rose clotheslines Wrenkowski. Rose sends Wrenkowski back first into the turnbuckles. Rose with a Running Hip Attack. Rose with a Lariat. Rose dumps Wrenkowski chest first on the top rope. Rose with The King Kong Knee Drop for a two count. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-13) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Eight Match: (7-8) Nick Comoroto w/The Factory vs. (0-30) Baron Black

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Comoroto backs Black into the turnbuckles. Comoroto with forearm shivers. Comoroto with a vicious crossface. Comoroto drives Black face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Comoroto with a back elbow smash. Comoroto with The Big Biel Throw. Black kicks Comoroto in the face. Black with two uppercuts. Comoroto whips Black across the ring. Black kicks Comoroto in the chest. Black ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Comoroto scores the elbow knockdown. Comoroto goes for a Bodyslam, but Black lands back on his feet. Black delivers his combination offense. Comoroto is pissed. Black with forearm shivers. Comoroto drives his knee into the midsection of Black. Comoroto connects with The PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-8) Nick Comoroto via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (18-13) Red Velvet vs. (0-0) Reka Tehaka

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tehaka outmuscles Velvet. Velvet with a waist lock go-behind. Tehaka slings Velvet into the canvas. Velvet slides under Tehaka. Velvet with two leg lariats. Velvet with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Tehaka’s chest. Velvet is choking Tehaka with her boot. Tehaka kicks Velvet in the gut. Tehaka talks smack to Velvet. Tehaka lays Velvet flat on the top rope. Tehaka nails Velvet with The Pump Kick for a one count. Tehaka hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Velvet is displaying her fighting spirit. Tehaka punches Velvet in the back. Tehaka with the irish whip. Velvet sends Tehaka shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Velvet with two diving clotheslines. Velvet with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Velvet follows that with The Running Meteora. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Tehaka denies The SuperKick. Tehaka HeadButts Velvet. Short-Arm Reversal by Velvet. Velvet kicks Tehaka in the gut. Velvet connects with The Spinning Heel Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-13) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (22-27) Private Party w/Matt Hardy vs. (0-1) Duke Davis & (0-1) Ganon Jones

Marq Quen and Duke Davis will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Davis outmuscles Quen. Strong lockup. Quen tugs on Davis dreadlocks. Quen tags in Kassidy. Huge standoff in the center of the ring. Kassidy slaps Davis in the face. Kassidy laughs at Davis. Davis rocks Kassidy with a massive haymaker. Kassidy pie faces Jones. Quen attacks Davis from behind. Quen sends Davis tumbling to the floor. Kassidy with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen lands The SomerSault Plancha. Matt Hardy delivers a sucker punch behind the referee’s back. Quen with clubbing blows to Davis back. Quen tags in Kassidy.

Davis goes for The Sky High, but Kassidy gets in the way. Private Party gangs up on Davis. Quen with The Standing MoonSault. Kassidy hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Davis sends Kassidy chest first into the canvas. Davis tags in Jones. Jones with two clotheslines. Jones sends Kassidy to the corner. Kassidy side steps Jones into the turnbuckles. Jones with The Big Boot. Jones decks Kassidy with a back elbow smash. Jones drops Private Party with The Twisting Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Odd sequence in the corner. Kassidy tags in Quen. Hardy trips Davis from the outside. Private Party connects with The Assisted Sunset Flip to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-27) Private Party via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (13-4) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Willow Nightingale

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Rosa applies a hammerlock. Rosa with a single leg pick. Rosa grapevines the legs of Nightingale. Rosa applies a rear chin lock. Rosa transitions into a front face lock. Nightingale grabs a wrist lock. Nightingale goes for a bodyslam, but Rosa lands back on her feet. Rosa rolls Nightingale over for a two count. Rosa with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Rosa with a Running Senton into the ropes. Rosa shoots Nightingale off the ropes for a one count. Rosa goes back to the rear chin lock. Rosa with clubbing elbow smashes. Rosa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rosa and Nightingale are trading back and forth shots. Rosa slams Nightingale’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa slaps Nightingale in the chest for a two count.

Rosa punches Nightingale in the back. Nightingale with forearm shivers. Nightingale drops Rosa with The Big Boot. Nightingale with a running forearm smash. Nightingale cartwheels out of a wrist lock from Rosa. Nightingale SuperKicks Rosa for a one count. Nightingale with a Running Hip Attack. Rosa side steps Nightingale into the turnbuckles. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa follows that with The Shibata Dropkick. Rosa with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Rosa with a Spinning Back Kick. Nightingale reverses out of the irish whip from Rosa. Rosa ducks a clothesline from Nightingale. Rosa drops Nightingale with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Nightingale hits The Olympic Slam. Rosa has Nightingale perched on the top turnbuckle. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-4) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (25-15) QT Marshall w/The Factory vs. (0-0) Dillon McQueen

Marshall wants McQueen to shake his hand. Marshall repeatedly slaps McQueen in the face. McQueen with forearm shivers. Marshall shoves McQueen. Marshall kicks McQueen in the face. Marshall with a Running Lariat. Marshall slaps McQueen in the chest. Marshall whips McQueen across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown. Marshall uses the middle rope as a weapon. Marshall poses for the crowd.

Marshall with closed fist haymakers. McQueen is bleeding from the nose. McQueen is displaying his fighting spirits. McQueen with forearm shivers. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from McQueen. McQueen with a running clothesline. McQueen with The Stinger Splash. McQueen follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Aaron Solow trips McQueen behind the referee’s back. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter for a two count. Marshall plants McQueen with The Cross Rhodes to pickup the victory. After the match, Marshall nails McQueen with The PileDriver on the steel ring steps.

Winner: (26-15) QT Marshall via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (2-0) The Gunn Club vs. (11-17) Luther & (7-25) Serpentico

Austin Gunn and Luther will start things off. Austin is playing mind games with Luther. Quick shoving contest. Austin ducks a clothesline from Luther. Austin with a deep arm-drag. Serpentico tags himself in. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin applies a wrist lock. Austin tags in Colten. Colten applies a wrist lock. Colten sends Serpentico to the corner. Serpentico decks Colten with a back elbow smash. Serpentico kicks Colten in the face. Colten denies The Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Colten. Colten with a Hip Toss. Colten slams Serpentico’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Colten tags in Austin. Austin with two running european uppercuts. Colten with a diving corner clothesline. Colten with a Running NeckBreaker. Serpentcio scrambles to the corner. Austin and Luther are tagged in.

Austin applies a waist lock. Luther decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Luther with a running elbow smash. Luther with forearm shivers. Luther slaps Austin in the chest. Luther with the irish whip. Austin dives over Luther. Austin showcases his speed and agility. Austin scores a right jab. Luther kicks Austin off the ring apron. Serpentico rolls Austin back into the ring. Luther repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Austin. Luther is choking Austin with his boot. Luther toys around with Austin. Luther bodyslams Austin. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Running Bulldog. Luther uses Serpentico as a weapon. Serpentico goes into the cover for a two count. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Serpentico HeadButts Austin. Serpentico tags in Luther. Double Irish Whip. Chaos Project with Two Body Avalanches. Luther with a knee drop for a two count. Luther uses the middle rope as a weapon. Luther stomps on Austin’s face. Luther with a knee smash.

Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther bodyslams Austin. Serpentico with a double knee drop for a two count. Serpentico applies a rear chin lock. Serpentico with clubbing blows to Austin’s back. Serpentico applies a front face lock. Serpentico tags in Luther. Assisted DDT. Luther taunts Colten. Luther with a corner clothesline. Luther tags in Serpentico. Austin kicks Serpentico in the face. Austin knocks Luther off the apron. Austin dives over Serpentico. Austin finally tags in Colten. Colten with a series of clotheslines. Colten with Two Stinger Splashes. Colten follows that with The Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Colten dropkicks Luther to the floor. Serpentico denies The Three Ten To Yuma. Luther pulls Austin out of the ring. Austin drives Luther back first into the steel barricade. Serpentico dropkicks Colten. Serpentico delivers his combination offense. Austin trips Serpentico from the outside. Austin with The Slingshot Neck Snap. Colten kicks Serpentico in the gut. Colten connects with The Colt 45 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (15-6) Matt Hardy & (30-13) The Blade w/The Hardy Family Office vs. (0-0) The Dark Order (Colt Cabana & Alan Angels)

Double gut punch to Blade after the bell rings. Dark Order dumps Blade out of the ring. Hardy begs for mercy. Blade attacks Cabana from behind. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. The referee is trying to get Cabana out of the ring. Hardy slams Angels head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hardy applies a wrist lock. Hardy with clubbing arm-ringers. Hardy works on the left shoulder of Angels. Hardy tags in Blade. Blade hammers down on the left shoulder of Angels. Blade with a straight right hand. Blade unloads two knife edge chops. Angels dives over Blade. Angels side steps Blade into the turnbuckles. Angels with a Running Lariat. Angels transitions into a ground and pound attack. Angels applies a front face lock. Angels tags in Cabana. Double Wrist Lock. Double Haymaker. Cabana slams Blade’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cabana is lighting up Blade’s chest. Blade kicks Cabana in the gut. Blade with a straight right hand. Blade with a blistering chop. Blade bodyslams Cabana. Cabana kicks Blade in the face. Cabana with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Cabana slams Blade’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cabana tags in Angels.

Angels stomps on the midsection of Blade. Angels kicks the left hamstring of Blade. Angels transitions into the corner mount. Angels tags in Cabana. Angels levels Blade with a Body Avalanche. Cabana drops Blade with The Bionic Elbow for a one count. Cabana applies a wrist lock. Blade reverses out of the irish whip from Cabana. Cabana slings Blade across the ring. Cabana with a running elbow smash. Cabana blocks a boot from Hardy. The referee is distracted by Angels. Blade attacks Cabana from behind. Hardy Family Office gangs up on Cabana on the outside. Angels is not helping matters by constantly running into the ring. Hardy rolls Cabana back into the ring. Blade hooks the outside leg for a two count. Blade with a forearm smash. Blade tags in Hardy. Hardy with clubbing shoulder blocks. Hardy hammers down on the back of Cabana’s neck. Hardy with an elbow drop for a two count. Hardy applies a front face lock. Hardy tags in Blade. Blade tees off on Cabana. Blade stands on the back of Cabana’s neck. Blade fish hooks Cabana. Blade applies a front face lock. Blade tags in Hardy. Cabana with a Vertical Suplex. Hardy is throwing haymakers at Cabana. Hardy drives Cabana back first into the turnbuckles. Blade kicks Cabana in the gut. Hardy with heavy bodyshots.

Hardy Family Office abuses the referee’s five count. Hardy applies a front face lock. Hardy drives Cabana face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Hardy tags in Blade. Blade punches Cabana in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Blade applies a rear chin lock. Cabana with two haymakers. Blade runs Cabana into the turnbuckles. Blade puts Cabana on the top turnbuckle. Cabana HeadButts Blade. Cabana creates distance with The Super Flying Asshole. Cabana tags in Angels. Angels knocks Hardy off the ring apron. Angels ducks under two clotheslines from Blade. Angels delivers his combination offense. Blade reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Blade denies The Wing Snapper. Standing Switch Exchange. Hardy tags himself in. Angels with The Standing Spanish Fly. Hardy hits The Side Effect for a two count. Hardy kicks Angels in the gut. Angels negates The Twist Of Fate. Cabana delivers The Bionic Elbow. Angels drops Hardy with The Spinning Heel Kick. Angels connects with The Assisted MoonSault for a two count. The referee gets distracted by The Bunny. Private Party pulls Angels out of the ring. Cabana with The Flying Double Crossbody Block off the stage. All hell is breaking loose in Jacksonville. Blade shoves Angels off the top turnbuckle. Hardy makes Angels tap out to The Leach.

Winner: (16-6) Matt Hardy & (31-13) The Blade via Submission

