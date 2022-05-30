AEW Dark Elevation Results 5/30/22

Michelob ULTRA Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentary Team: (Paul Wight & Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (4-3) Konosuke Takeshita vs. (11-33) Ryan Nemeth w/Peter Avalon

Avalon trips Takeshita from the outside. Nemeth attacks Takeshita from behind. Nemeth with a closed fist shot. Chop Exchange. Takeshita sends Nemeth to the corner. Nemeth launches Takeshita over the top rope. Takeshita with a forearm smash. Takeshita with The Missile Dropkick. Takeshita drills Nemeth with The BrainBuster for a two count. Takeshita points at Avalon. Nemeth with clubbing blows to Takeshita’s neck. Nemeth denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Nemeth rakes the eyes of Takeshita. Nemeth with a throat thrust. Nemeth dropkicks Takeshita. Nemeth with a Corner Spear. Nemeth is raining down haymakers. Nemeth is choking Takeshita with his boot. Nemeth punches Takeshita in the back. Nemeth applies a hammerlock. Nemeth fish hooks Takeshita. Nemeth rams Takeshita’s face against the canvas. Nemeth with Muay Thai Knee Strikes.

Nemeth with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Nemeth transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nemeth applies another hammerlock. Takeshita with two sharp elbow strikes. Takeshita with forearm smashes. Nemeth kicks Takeshita in the gut. Takeshita denies The Leaping DDT. Takeshita rocks Nemeth with a forearm smash. Nemeth reverses out of the irish whip from Takeshita. Takeshita ducks under two clotheslines from Nemeth. Takeshita with a Diving Clothesline. Takeshita ducks another clothesline from Nemeth. Takeshita hits The Blue Thunder Bomb. Nemeth avoids The Flash Knee Strike. Nemeth drops Takeshita with The Leaping DDT for a two count. Takeshita denies The Rude Awakening. Takeshita clotheslines Nemeth. Takeshita goes for a PowerBomb, but Nemeth lands back on his feet. Takeshita blocks a boot from Nemeth. Takeshita with a forearm smash. Avalon continues to run interference. Nemeth inadvertently knocks Avalon off the ring apron. Takeshita connects with The Flash Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-3) Konosuke Takeshita via Pinfall

Second Match: (6-4) Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. (0-1) Mazzerati For The ROH Women’s World Championship

Caprice Coleman joins the commentary team for this match. Mazzerati refuses to shake Martinez’s hand. Mazzerati shoves Martinez. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mazzerati applies a side headlock. Martinez transitions into a top wrist lock. Martinez with a double leg takedown. Martinez grabs a side headlock. Martinez transitions into a rear chin lock. Mazzerati with a hammerlock. Martinez with a drop toe hold. Martinez reapplies the rear chin lock. Martinez with an arm-ringer. Mazzerati with a wrist lock escape. Mazzerati continues to shove Martinez. Mazzerati uses the ropes as a human shield. Martinez with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Martinez applies The Cobra Clutch. Mazzerati stomps on the left foot of Martziner. Martinez avoids Two Roundhouse Kicks. Martinez blocks The SuperKick. Mazzerati with a forearm smash. Mazzerati drops Martinez with The DDT for a two count.

Mazzerati transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mazzerati puts her knee of the back of Martinez’s neck. Mazzerat is choking Martinez with her boot. The referee admonishes Mazzerati. Martinez with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Mazzerati with a Spinning BacKick. Mazzerati follows that with The Running Boot for a two count. Mazzerati applies a rear chin lock. Martinez backs Mazzerati into the turnbuckles. Martinez dodges The Rising Knee Strike. Martinez with two clotheslines. Martinez scores the elbow knockdown. Martinez with a flying forearm smash. Martinez with The Running Boot. Martinez follows that with a Flying Boot. Martinez hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Mazzerati slips out of Martinez’s shoulders. Mazzerati with forearm shivers. Martinez denies The SpringBoard Tornado DDT. Martinez dumps Mazzerati ribs first on the top rope. Martinez connects with The Sliding Forearm across the back of Mazzerati’s neck. Martinez makes Mazzerati tap out to The Brass City Sleeper.

Winner: Still ROH Women’s World Champion, (7-4) Mercedes Martinez via Submission

