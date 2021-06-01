AEW Dark Elevation Results 5/31/21

First Match: (16-5) The Acclaimed vs. (0-0) The Tate Twins

Anthony Bowens and Brandon Tate will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bowens backs Brandon into the turnbuckles. Bowens with a forearm smash. Bowens unloads two knife edge chops. Bowens knocks Brent off the ring apron. Bowens slams Brandon’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bowens tags in Caster. Double Irish Whip. Caster kicks Brandon in the gut. Bowens with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Caster with a low dropkick. Caster takes a bow. Caster goes into the lateral press for a two count. Caster whips Brandon into the turnbuckles. Caster with a running shoulder block. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. The referee tells Brent to get out of the ring. Brandon attacks Caster from behind. Brandon tags in Brent. Double Irish Whip. Double Leapfrog. Double Vertical Suplex. Double Elbow Drop for a one count. Brent tags in Brandon.

Caster kicks Brandon in the face. Brandon reverses out of the irish whip from Caster. Bowens made the blind tag. Brandon goes for the sunset flip, but Bowens counters with a Running NeckBreaker onto Caster’s knees. Brandon fights out of The Torture Rack Position. Bowens kicks Brandon in the gut. Bowens whips Brandon across the ring. Brandon ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Brandon holds onto the ropes. Brent tags himself in. Brent with an Apron Enzuigiri. Brandon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Brent dives over Bowens. Bowens drops Brent with The Rolling Elbow. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster with an Inside Out Lariat. Dropkick/Death Valley Driver Combination. Caster applies a front face lock. Caster tags in Bowens. The Acclaimed connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-5) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Second Match: (15-7) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-2) Robyn Renegade

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Renegade flexes her muscles. Renegade pie faces Hirsch. Hirsch with a waist lock takedown. Hirsch transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hirsch grapples around Renegade. Hirsch toys around with Renegade. Hirsch with a single leg pick. Hirsch backs Renegade into the ropes. Hirsch tells Renegade to bring it. Rollup Exchange. Renegade with a forearm smash. Hirsch fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hirsch with a sunset flip for a two count. Renegade denies The Pump Knee Strike. Renegade with a Powerful Suplex. Renegade poses for the crowd. Renegade with a Running Meteora for a one count. Renegade repeatedly kicks Hirsch in the face. Hirsch with a forearm smash. Open Hand Chop Exchange. Renegade drives her knee into the midsection of Hirsch. Hirsch hammers down on the back of Renegade’s neck. Hirsch with The Release German Suplex. Hirsch makes Renegade tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (16-7) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Third Match: (19-5) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-5) Reka Tahaka

Rosa applies a waist lock. Rosa with a double leg takedown. Rosa applies a front face lock. Rosa transitions into a waist lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Tahaka applies a side headlock. Tahaka drops Rosa with a shoulder tackle. Rosa drops down on the canvas. Rosa leapfrogs over Tahaka. Rosa with a deep arm-drag. Rosa kicks Tahaka in the gut. Rosa bodyslams Tahaka. Rosa with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Tahaka kicks Rosa in the gut. Tahaka applies a front face lock. Tahaka has Rosa draped across the top strand. Tahaka nails Rosa with The Pump Kick for a one count. Tahaka with a knife edge chop.

Following a snap mare takeover, Rosa kicks Tahaka in the back. Rosa applies a top wrist lock. Tahaka rolls Rosa over for a two count. Rosa with a flurry of submission holds. Rosa unloads two knife edge chops. Tahaka HeadButts Rosa. Tahaka with the irish whip. Rosa sends Tahaka shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Rosa hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Tahaka with a chop/haymaker combination. Tahaka whips Rosa across the ring. Tahaka scores the elbow knockdown. Rosa denies The Samoan Drop. Rosa with a chop/forearm combination. Rosa with The Death Valley Driver. Rosa makes Tahaka tap out to The Peruvian Neck Tie.

Winner: (20-5) Thunder Rosa via Submission

Fourth Match: (15-17) Brian Pillman Jr & (17-21) Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart vs. (11-20) Luther & (8-28) Serpentico

Brian Pillman Jr and Serpentico will start things off. Pillman dodges the diving Serpentico. Pillman with a running shot to Luther. Pillman drops Serpentico with a shoulder tackle. Pillman with a Hip Toss. Pillman with a deep arm-drag. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman with the irish whip. Pillman follows that with a corner clothesline. Pillman with a blistering chop. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison with a double axe handle strike. Garrison with a Delayed Bodyslam. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman with The Slingshot Senton. Garrison with The Slingshot Leg Drop. Pillman hooks the outside leg for a two count. Pillman applies a front face lock. Pillman grabs a side wrist lock. Pillman tags in Garrison. Pillman whips Serpentico across the ring. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Dropkick/SpineBuster for a two count. Garrison applies a front face lock. Garrison tags in Pillman. Double Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Pillman kicks Serpentico in the back. Pillman goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Pillman. Pillman with a Back Body Drop. Pillman knocks Luther off the ring apron. Pillman decks Serpentico with a back elbow smash. Luther pulls Pillman out of the ring. Luther throws Pillman into the ringside barricade. Luther rolls Pillman back into the ring. Serpentico tags in Luther. Assisted Meteora for a two count. Luther argues with the referee. Luther with The Butterfly Suplex. Luther with two knee drops. Luther tags in Serpentico.

Luther with another knee drop. Assisted Drop Toe Hold. Luther uses Serpentico as a weapon for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Serpentico kicks Pillman in the back. Serpentico applies The Cobra Clutch. Serpentico punches Pillman in the back. Serpentico dumps Pillman out of the ring. Serpentico tags in Luther. Serpentico knocks Garrison off the apron. Luther kicks Pillman in the gut. Luther bodyslams Pillman on the floor. Hart stops Chaos Project in their tracks. Garrison throws Serpentico off the top turnbuckle. Garrison backs away from Luther. Pillman kicks Luther in the face. Garrison and Serpentico are tagged in. Garrison with two clotheslines. Garrison bodyslams Serpentico. Serpentico avoids The Stinger Splash. Garrison drops Serpentico with The Big Boot. Garrison with The Stinger Splash. Garrison hits The Flapjack for a two count. Garrison tags in Pillman. Garrison goes for a PowerBomb, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico throws Garrison out of the ring. Serpentico with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Assisted Cannonball Senton to the outside. Serpentico connects with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther drives his knee into the midsection of Pillman. Chaos Project delivers The Creeping Death for a two count. Garrison back drops Serpentico over the top rope. Luther with The Pump Kick. Garrison avoids The Big Boot. Garrison with The Rolling Elbow. Pillman plants Luther with The Springboard Clothesline to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-17) Brian Pillman Jr & (18-21) Griff Garrison via Pinfall



Fifth Match: (28-9) Big Swole & (20-15) Red Velvet vs. (32-13) Nyla Rose & (15-6) The Bunny w/Vickie Guerrero & The Hardy Family Office

Red Velvet and The Bunny will start things off. Bunny skips around the ring. Velvet with a waist lock go-behind. Standing Switch Exchange. Bunny with a waist lock takedown. Bunny paint brushes Velvet. Bunny applies a side headlock. Velvet whips Bunny across the ring. Bunny drops Velvet with a shoulder tackle. Velvet drops down on the canvas. Velvet with a leg lariat. Swole and Rose are tagged in. Swole drives her knee into the midsection of Rose. Swole with a leaping double axe handle strike. Swole kicks the left hamstring of Rose. Swole with a chop bvlock. Swole with The Senton Splash for a two count. Swole punches Rose in the back. Swole tags in Velvet. Double thrust kick into the midsection of Rose. Double Flatliner. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault for a one count. Velvet with a Spinning Back Kick. Vickie trips Velvet from the outside. Assisted StunGun. Rose hits The SpineBuster for a two count.

Rose stomps on Velvet’s back. Rose throws Velvet into the turnbuckles. Rose tags in Bunny. Rose with a Running Cannonball Strike. Bunny with The Sliding D for a two count. Bunny stomps on the left hand of Velvet. Bunny kicks Velvet in the gut. Pie Face Exchange. Velvet with heavy bodyshots. Bunny pulls Velvet down to the mat. Bunny whips Velvet into the turnbuckles. Bunny is choking Velvet with her boot. Bunny slams Velvet’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny tags in Rose. Rose with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Rose kicks Velvet in the back. Rose drives his elbow into Velvet’s chest. Rose bodyslams Velvet. Rose goes for a Knee Drop, but Velvet ducks out of the way. Velvet with a basement dropkick. Velvet with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Velvet with forearm shivers. Rose Chokeslams Velvet for a two count. Rose goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Velvet ducks out of the way. Swole and Bunny are tagged in.

Swole with three elbow knockdowns. Bunny reverses out of the irish whip from Swole. Swole side steps Bunny into the turnbuckles. Swole rocks Bunny with a forearm smash. Swole drops Bunny with The Slingshot Cutter. Bunny avoids The Dirty Dancing. Swole hits The Uranage Slam for a two count. Bunny with heavy bodyshots. Bunny stomps on the left foot of Swole. Swole sends Bunny into the ropes. Bunny ducks a clothesline from Swole. Rose tags herself in. Bunny denies The Blue Thunder Bomb. Rose with The Body Block. Swole denies The Samoan Drop. Swole applies a waist lock. Rose nails Swole with The Bell Clap. Swole connects with The Dirty Dancing for a two count. Bunny dumps Velvet out of the ring. Swole nails Velvet with The Pump Kick. Rose avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Swole HeadButts Rose. The referee gets distracted by Private Party. Bunny clocks Swole with the brass knuckle punch. Rose rolls Swole over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-13) Nyla Rose & (16-6) The Bunny via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (30-18) Pentagon Jr w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (16-27) Jack Evans w/Angelico

Evans is playing mind games with Pentagon. Cero Miedo. Evans mocks Pentagon. Evans starts break dancing in the ring. Pentagon kicks Evans in the ribs. Pentagon goes for The Package PileDriver, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans sends Pentagon into the ropes. Evans leapfrogs over Pentagon. Evans drops down on the canvas. Pentagon once again kicks Evans in the ribs. Evans denies The Package PileDriver. Evans with a Windmill Kick. Evans is raining down hammer fist. Evans ties Pentagon’s mask to the middle rope. Evans with a running dropkick. Evans slams Pentagon’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans with the irish whip. Evans with a Leaping Meteora. Evans follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Evans whips Pentagon into the turnbuckles. Evans with a cartwheel back elbow smash. Evans with a SpringBoard Side Kick. Evans follows that with The Standing Corkscrew Splash for a two count.

Evans talks smack to Pentagon. Evans goes for The 450 Splash, but Pentagon ducks out of the way. Evans with The Northern Lights Suplex. Evans hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Evans whips Pentagon across the ring. Pentagon kicks Evans in the face. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Evans. Pentagon with Two SlingBlades for a two count. Pentagon slaps Evans in the chest. Evans sends Pentagon tumbling to the floor. Pentagon avoids The Space Fly Tiger Drop. Pentagon hits The SlingBlade on the floor. Pentagon rolls Evans back into the ring. Pentagon hooks the outside leg for a two count. Pentagon kicks the left hamstring of Evans. Pentagon with a Running SuperKick. Evans uses the middle rope for leverage for a two count. Evans argues with the referee. Pentagon SuperKicks Evans. Pentagon denies The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Pentagon drills Evans with The Canadian Destroyer. Pentagon connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-18) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (21-6) Taynara Conti vs. (0-3) Ashley D’Amboise

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Amboise with a waist lock takedown. Amboise applies a front face lock. Amboise ducks a clothesline from Conti. Conti decks Amboise with a back elbow smash. Conti rolls Amboise over for a two count. Conti drives her knee into the midsection of Amboise. Conti sends Amboise to the corner. Amboise rolls Conti over for a one count. Amboise dropkicks Conti. Conti drives her elbow into the midsection of Amboise. Conti SuperKicks Amboise. Conti with a modified monkey flip. Conti applies The Headscissors Neck Lock. Amboise dumps Conti out of the ring. Conti rocks Amboise with a forearm smash. Conti with a Swinging BackBreaker on the floor. Conti rolls Amboise back into the ring. Conti ducks a clothesline from Amboise. Conti with a Judo Throw. Conti nails Amboise with The Pump Kick. Conti with two clotheslines. Conti reverses out of the irish whip from Amboise. Conti with Two Pump Kicks. Conti kicks the left shoulder of Amboise. Conti connects with The TAY KO. Conti plants Amboise with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-6) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Eight Match: (45-27-1) Jungle Boy w/The Jurassic Express vs. (3-9) JD Drake w/The Wingmen

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Drake backs Jungle Boy into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy avoids the knife edge chops. Machine Gun Chops. Drake shoves Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy applies a waist lock. Drake backs Jungle Boy into the turnbuckles. Drake decks Jungle Boy with a back elbow smash. Drake with a forearm smash. Drake punches Jungle Boy in the back. Jungle Boy with a Headscissors Takeover. Jungle Boy with a blistering chop. Jungle Boy slaps Drake in the chest. Jungle Boy with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy dropkicks Drake to the floor. Drake regroups on the outside. Jungle Boy lands The Suicide Dive. Drake with a Rebound Haymaker. Drake rolls Jungle Boy back into the ring. Jungle Boy with heavy bodyshots. Drake kicks Jungle Boy in the face. Jungle Boy with two toe kicks. Drake dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Drake continues to kick Jungle Boy in the face. Drake with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Drake applies a rear chin lock. Jungle Boy with elbows into the midsection of Drake. Jungle Boy dropkicks Drake for a one count. Drake kicks Jungle Boy in the back. Chop Exchange. Drake with a sharp knee strike for a two count.

Drake is mauling Jungle Boy in the corner. Drake with a forearm smash. Jungle Boy is displaying his fighting spirit. Jungle Boy unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Drake sends Jungle Boy to the corner. Jungle Boy decks Drake with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy with a chop/forearm combination. Jungle Boy ducks under a chop from Drake. Jungle Boy dropkicks the left knee of Drake. Jungle Boy with a Running Lariat. Drake launches Jungle Boy over the top rope. Jungle Boy with a shoulder block. Jungle Boy drops Drake with The Slingshot Tornado DDT for a two count. Jungle Boy with clubbing mid-kicks. Jungle Boy with forearm shivers. Drake ducks a clothesline from Jungle Boy. Drake with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Jungle Boy rocks Drake with a forearm smash. Peter Avalon runs interference. Jungle Boy SuperKicks Cezar Bononi. Drake catches Jungle Boy in mid-air. Drake with The Uranage Slam. Drake with a Running Cannonball Strike. Drake follows that with The Running Boot for a two count. Drake is shocked. Jungle Boy connects with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Jungle Boy makes Drake tap out to The Snare Trap.

Winner: (46-27-1) Jungle Boy via Submission

