AEW Dark Elevation Results 6/13/22

Cable Dahmer Arena

Independence, Missouri

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (69-28) Nyla Rose vs. (0-0) Max The Impaler

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rose with a drop toe hold. Rose with a low dropkick. Rose stops Impaler in her tracks. Impaler with a Leaping HeadButt. Impaler with a Body Block. Rose clings onto the top rope. Impaler with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Rose. Rose with a NeckBreaker. Rose goes for The Beast Bomb, but Impaler counters with a Back Body Drop. Impaler Spears Rose. Rose sends Impaler shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rose kicks Impaler in the back. Rose puts Impaler on the top turnbuckle. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (70-28) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Second Match: (28-20) Private Party vs. (0-1) Pharrell Jackson & (0-0) SK Bishop

Marq Quen and SK Bishop will start things off. Quen knocks Jackson off the ring apron. Bishop goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Quen lands back on his feet. Quen applies a waist lock. Quen goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Bishop holds onto the ropes. Bishop punches Kassidy. Quen dropkicks Bishop. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen tags in Kassidy. Double Irish Whip. Quen with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kassidy with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Assisted Headscissors Takeover to Jackson. Quen with The SpringBoard SomerSault Plancha. Bishop side steps Kassidy into the turnbuckles.

Bishop rolls Kassidy over for a two count. Kassidy clotheslines Bishop. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Bishop’s back. Bishop with heavy bodyshots. Bishop ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Bishop kicks Kassidy in the face. Bishop tags in Jackson. Jackson unloads a flurry of chops. Kassidy kicks Jackson in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Jackson with a double clothesline. Quen reverses out of the irish whip from Jackson. Kassidy SuperKicks Jackson. Quen with The Windmill Kick. Kassidy knocks Bishop off the apron. Quen tags in Kassidy. Private Party connects with their Shooting Star Press/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-20) Private Party via Pinfall

Third Match: (43-25) Ortiz vs. (0-0) Anaya

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ortiz applies a side headlock. Ortiz with a side headlock takeover. Anaya whips Ortiz across the ring. Ortiz drops down on the canvas. Ortiz Powerslams Anaya. Ortiz with a Senton Splash. Ortiz flexes his muscles. Anaya side steps Ortiz into the turnbuckles. Anaya with a leaping uppercut. Ortiz reverses out of the irish whip from Anaya. Anaya dives over Ortiz. Ortiz with The Flying Crossbody Block. Ortiz dropkicks Anaya. Ortiz connects with The Fisherman’s Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (44-25) Ortiz via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (8-4) Mercedes Martinez & (21-6) Serena Deeb vs. (0-1) Miranda Gordy & (0-2) Tootie Lynn

Serena Deeb and Miranda Gordy will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deeb applies a side headlock. Gordy whips Deeb across the ring. Deeb drops Gordy with a shoulder tackle. Deeb with a side headlock takeover. Deeb with The Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Deeb follows that with a sliding shoulder tackle. Martinez and Lynn are tagged in. Martinez with a double leg takedown. Martinez applies a front face lock. Martinez with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Martinez goes back to the front face lock. Martinez tags in Deeb. Deeb applies a front face lock. Deeb drops Lynn with a Twisting NeckBreaker.

Deeb kicks Lynn in the back. Deeb drops her elbow on the left knee of Lynn. Deeb grapevines the legs of Lynn. Deeb kicks Gordy in the gut. Deeb with a Vertical Suplex. Deeb poses for the crowd. Matinez tags herself in. Martinez hits The SpineBuster. Martinez with The Uranage Slam into Gordy. Martinez sends Lynn to the corner. Martinez with a flying forearm smash. Martinez dumps Lynn ribs first on the top rope. Martinez with a Sliding Forearm across the back of Lynn’s neck. Martinez rocks Gordy with a forearm smash. Deeb delivers a chop block. Deeb applies The Serenity Lock. Martinez makes Lynn tap out to The Border City Stretch.

Winner: (9-4) Mercedes Martinez & (22-6) Serena Deeb via Submission

Fifth Match: (19-9) The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard) vs. (0-2) Warhorse & (0-1) Danny Adams

JAS attacks Warhorse and Adams before the bell rings. Parker drops Adams with The Big Boot. Parker with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Parker stomps on Adams face. Parker breaks Adams’ glasses. Parker tags in Menard. Menard slams Adams head on the top turnbuckle pad. Menard with a knife edge chop. Menard whips Adams into the turnbuckles. Menard applies a front face lock. Menard tags in Parker. JAS delivers Two For The Show into the top turnbuckle pad. Parker kicks Adams in the gut. Adams stops Parker in his tracks.

Adams gives Parker the boop. Parker punches Adams. Parker is putting the boots to Adams. Adams crawls under Parker. Adam tags in Warhorse. Warhorse punches Parker. Warhorse dropkicks Menard. Warhorse ducks a clothesline from Parker. Warhorse applies a side headlock. Parker whips Warhorse across the ring. Warhorse kicks Parker in the chest. Warhorse with a Running Lariat. Warhorse plays to the crowd. Warhorse with two corner clotheslines. JAS answers with The Taste. Parker tags in Menard. Parker knocks Adams off the ring apron. JAS connects with The Double DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-9) The Jericho Appreciation Society via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (31-5) Ruby Soho vs. (0-1) Heidi Howitzer

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Howitzer signals for the test of strength. Howitzer HeadButts Soho. Howitzer denies No Future. Howitzer goes for a Leg Drop, but Soho ducks out of the way. Soho blasts Howitzer with The PK. Soho kicks Howitzer in the gut. Soho with a Spinning Back Kick. Soho kicks Howitzer in the chest. Howitzer blocks The STO. Howitzer whips Soho across the ring. Howitzer clotheslines Soho for a one count. Howitzer applies The Full Nelson Lock. Howitzer repeatedly slams Soho’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Howitzer with a double handed chop. Soho is pissed.

Soho decks Howitzer with a back elbow smash. Soho drives Howitzer face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Soho with clubbing shoulder blocks. Soho with forearm shivers. Soho continues to shove the referee away. Soho repeatedly stomps on Howitzer’s chest. Soho with a forearm smash. Soho uppercuts Howitzer. Soho HeadButts Howitzer. Howitzer negates The Saito Suplex. Howitzer rakes the eyes of Soho. Howitzer with a forearm smash. Howitzer kicks Soho in the gut. Soho denies The Cutter. Soho with a NeckBreaker. Soho connects with The Destination Unknown to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-5) Ruby Soho via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (2-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Preston Vance) vs. (3-4) The Factory (QT Marshall vs. Aaron Solow)

Evil Uno and Aaron Solow will start things off. Uno is playing mind games with Solow. Solow kicks Uno in the gut. Solow applies a side headlock. Uno whips Solow across the ring. Solow runs into Uno. Uno drops Solow with a shoulder tackle. Solow drops down on the canvas. Solow goes for a leapfrog, but Uno counters with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno kicks the left knee of Solow. Uno stomps on Solow’s fingers. Vance and Marshall are tagged in. Marshall mocks Vance. Marshall pie faces Vance. Vance rocks Marshall with a forearm smash. Vance with a knife edge chop. Vance ducks a clothesline from Solow. Vance chops Solow off the ring apron. Marshall kicks Vance in the gut. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall applies a wrist lock. Marshall tags in Solow. Solo with a flying double axe handle strike. Vance clotheslines Solow. Vance goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Marshall gets in the way. Vance nails Marshall with The Pump Kick. Solow ducks a clothesline from Vance. Vance catches Solow in mid-air. Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex.

Vance plays to the crowd. Vance tags in Uno. Uno with a Vertical Suplex of his own. Uno with a blistering chop. Uno stomps on the right foot of Solow. Uno punches Solow. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Uno. Marshall trips Uno from the outside. Solow with a Jumping Knee Lift that sends Uno tumbling to the floor. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall with a flying sledge off the apron. Marshall rolls Uno back into the ring. Marshall uppercuts Uno. Marshall tags in Solow. Solow kicks Uno in the gut. Solow with a straight right hand. Solow is choking Uno with his boot. Uno is displaying his fighting spirit. Uno with a Falling Lariat. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall delivers a cheap shot to Vance. Marshall mocks Dark Order. Marshall whips Uno across the ring. Uno blocks a boot from Marshall. Uno with a Fake Out NeckBreaker. Uno tags in Vance. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Vance with a Back Body Drop. Vance ducks a clothesline from Solow. Vance with a Belly to Back Slam. Marshall kicks Vance in the face. Vance hits The SpineBuster.

Vance applies The Full Nelson Lock. Solow runs interference. Uno drops Solow with The Big Boot. Marshall kicks Uno in the gut. Uno denies The Diamond Cutter. Marshall decks Uno with a back elbow smash. Marshall blocks The Full Nelson Lock. Marshall SuperKicks Vance. Vance responds with The Discus Lariat. Vance tags in Uno. Uno lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Solow continues to run into the ring. Uno blocks The Diamond Cutter. Uno with a forearm smash. Solow responds with The Windmill Kick. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter for a two count. Marshall dumps Vance out of the ring. Marshall tags in Solow. Uno side steps Solow into the turnbuckles. Uno scores the forearm knockdown. Uno with a JawBreaker. Vance tags himself in. Vance drops Marshall with The Slingshot Spear. Vance dodges The Windmill Kick. Dark Order with a Hotshot/German Suplex Combination. Uno wipes out The Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Vance makes Solow tap out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (3-0) The Dark Order via Submission

