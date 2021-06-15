AEW Dark Elevation Results 6/14/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (12-4) Wardlow vs. (0-1) Jason Hotch

Wardlow with a waist lock takedown. Wardlow taunts Hotch. Wardlow blocks a boot from Hotch. Wardlow with a Modified SpineBuster. Hotch hammers down on the back of Wardlow’s neck. Wardlow with a Back Body Drop. Wardlow applies a front face lock. Wardlow puts Hotch on the top turnbuckle. Wardlow knocks Hotch out with Mr. Mayhem.

Winner: (13-4) Wardlow via Knockout

Second Match: (26-11) Dustin Rhodes & (10-33) Lee Johnson vs. (0-14) VSK & (0-1) Travis Titan

Dustin Rhodes and Travis Titan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes applies a side headlock. Titan whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes drops Titan with a shoulder tackle. Titan drops down on the canvas. Rhodes sends Titan into the ropes. Rhodes drops down on the canvas. Rhodes with a deep arm-drag. Rhodes applies an arm-bar. Rhodes tags in Johnson. Rhodes whips Titan across the ring. Johnson dropkicks Titan. Titan tags in VSK. Johnson with two deep arm-drags. Johnson applies a wrist lock. Johnson tags in Rhodes. Johnson whips VSK across the ring. Johnson thrust kicks the midsection of VSK. Rhodes with a Running Boot for a one count. Rhodes applies a wrist lock.

VSK backs Rhodes into the turnbuckles. Rhodes knocks Titan off the ring apron. VSK with a straight right hand. VSK tags in Titan. Titan with a gut punch. Titan applies a front face lock. Titan tags in VSK. VSK with a gut punch. VSK applies a chin lock on the top rope. VSK is choking Rhodes with his boot. The referee admonishes VSK. VSK tags in Titan. Titan punches Rhodes in the back. Titan whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Johnson and VSK are tagged in. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson decks VSK with a back elbow smash. Johnson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Johnson pops back on his feet. Rhodes Powerslams Titan. Rhodes connects with The Cross Legged Ushigoroshi to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-11) Dustin Rhodes & (11-33) Lee Johnson via Pinfall

Third Match: (19-27) Angelico w/Jack Evans vs. (5-11) Mike Sydal w/Matt Sydal

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sydal applies a wrist lock. Angelico with a waist lock go-behind. Sydal with a drop toe hold. Sydal applies a side headlock. Angelico stands on the back of Sydal’s left knee. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Angelico wraps his legs around Sydal’s neck. Angelico transitions into a front face lock. Sydal backs Angelico into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Angelico applies a hammerlock. Sydal transitions into a side headlock. Angelico whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal cartwheels around Angelico. Sydal with a deep arm-drag. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Matt Hardy appears on the stage. Angelico signals for the test of strength.

Angelico kicks Sydal in the gut. Angelico with a Mid-Kick. Angelico applies a wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Angelico applies the bridging bow and arrow stretch. Angelico hooks the outside leg for a two count. Angelico with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Angelico puts his knee on the back of Sydal’s neck. Sydal with a chop/forearm combination. Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Sydal. Sydal side steps Angelico into the turnbuckles. Sydal dives over Angelico. Sydal with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angelico denies the irish whip. Sydal with a chop/forearm combination. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Angelico. Short-Arm Reversal by Sydal. Angelico dumps Sydal face first on the top rope. Angelico makes Sydal tap out to The Navarro Death Roll. After the match, Angelico applies another Navarro Death Roll on the floor. Matt Sydal makes the save.

Winner: (20-27) Angelico via Submission

Fourth Match: (26-14) Shawn Spears vs. (0-2) Falco

Falco shakes Spears hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Spears with an arm-drag takeover. Spears struts around the ring. Spears applies a side headlock. Spears with a side headlock takeover. Falco whips Spears across the ring. Spears drops Falco with a shoulder tackle. Falco drops down on the canvas. Spears goes for a Counter Hip Toss, but Falco counters with a deep arm-drag. Following a snap mare takeover, Spears drives his knee into Falco’s back. Spears with two knee drops. Spears stomps on Falco’s chest. Spears dumps Falco out of the ring. Spears with clubbing knee strikes. Spears with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-14) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (24-28) Private Party w/The Hardy Family Office vs. (0-11) Carlie Bravo & (0-14) Dean Alexander

Marq Quen and Dean Alexander will start things off. Hand fighting display. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Quen with a deep arm-drag. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen cartwheels around Alexander. Alexander takes a swipe at Kassidy. Quen kicks Alexander in the gut. Quen applies a side headlock. Alexander goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Quen lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Alexander goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Quen holds onto the ropes. Kassidy trips Alexander from the outside. Quen with a basement dropkick. Quen slams Alexander’s head on the right boot of Kassidy. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy delivers a gut punch. Kassidy with a chop/forearm combination. Kassidy punches Alexander in the back.

Queen attacks Alexander behind the referee’s back. Kassidy is choking Alexander with his boot. Kassidy uses the bottom rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Kassidy. Kassidy tags in Quen. Double Irish Whip. Quen drops down on the canvas. Kassidy with a leg lariat. Quen hooks the outside leg for a two count. Quen toys around with Alexander. Quen applies a front face lock. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Quen ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Alexander dodges The Pele Kick. Alexander tags in Bravo. Bravo with two forearm knockdowns. Bravo with two clotheslines. Short-Arm Reversal by Bravo. Bravo with a Leaping Flatliner. Bravo hits The Michinoku Driver. Kassidy attacks Bravo from behind. Quen tags in Kassidy. Private Party connects with The Gin N Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-28) Private Party via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (35-13) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-2) Megan Bayne

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rose shoves Bayne into the canvas. Rose with a Running Hip Attack. Rose clotheslines Bayne. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-13) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (26-11-2) Orange Cassidy w/Best Friends & Kris Statlander vs. (0-0) Cameron Cole

Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Cole. Cassidy is playing mind games with Cole. Cole stomps on the left foot of Cassidy. Cole shoves Cassidy into the canvas. Cole drops Cassidy with The DDT for a one count. Cole is putting the boots to Cassidy. Cole stomps on the right foot of Cassidy. Cole starts gloating. Cassidy avoids The Missile Dropkick. Cole launches Cassidy over the top rope. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Cole. Cassidy lunges over Cole. Cassidy rolls under two clotheslines from Cole. Cassidy connects with The Orange Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-11-2) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

Eight Match: (17-8) Eddie Kingston & (32-19) Pentagon Jr w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (0-0) Arik Cannon & (0-0) Kevin Blackwood

Eddie Kingston and Arik Cannon will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cannon applies a side headlock. Kingston whips Cannon across the ring. Kingston goes for the trip, but Cannon holds onto the ropes. Cannon applies a side headlock. Kingston backs Cannon into the turnbuckles. Cannon with a forearm smash. Cannon dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Cannon with an open palm strike. Cannon with a Twisting Vertical Suplex. Cannon tags in Blackwood. Cannon with a flying forearm smash. Blackwood with a running uppercut. Blackwood applies a wrist lock. Kingston hammers down on the back of Blackwood’s neck. Blackwood ducks a clothesline from Kingston. Blackwood unloads a flurry of strikes.

Blackwood scores a right jab for a two count. Blackwood applies a waist lock. Kingston with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kingston tags in Pentagon. Blackwood ducks a clothesline from Pentagon. Pentagon SuperKicks Blackwood. Cero Miedo. Pentagon slaps Blackwood in the chest. Blackwood reverses out of the irish whip from Pentagon. Cannon kicks Pentagon in the back. Pentagon answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Blackwood with a running forearm smash. Blackwood sends Pentagon to the corner. Pentagon SuperKicks Blackwood. Pentagon with a GutBuster. Pentagon tags in Kingston. Kingston and Pentagon connects with their Package PileDriver/Saito Suplex Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-8) Eddie Kingston & (33-19) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (1-3) Julia Hart w/The Varsity Blonds vs. (0-14) Dani Jordyn

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jordyn applies a side headlock. Hart whips Jordyn across the ring. Jordyn drops Hart with a shoulder tackle. Hart drops down on the canvas. Hart with a Hip Toss. Hart dropkicks Jordyn for a two count. Jordyn backs Hart into the turnbuckles. Jordyn ducks a clothesline from Hart. Jordyn with a forearm smash. Jordyn uppercuts Hart. Following a snap mare takeover, Jordyn with a basement dropkick for a two count. Hart with a forearm smash. Jordyn dumps Hart out of the ring. Jordyn with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick.

Jordyn sends Hart chest first into the edge of the ring frame. Jordyn rolls Hart back into the ring. Jordyn hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hart with forearm shivers. Hart with two clotheslines. Hart kicks the left hamstring of Jordyn. Hart repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Jordyn. Hart whips Jordyn into the turnbuckles. Hart with a Handstand Lariat. Hart with a running elbow smash. Hart follows that with The Splitting Bulldog. Hart with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Jordyn denies The Stunner. Hart connects with The Standing Sitout Shiranui to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-3) Julia Hart via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (30-16) QT Marshall & (7-22) Aaron Solow vs. (0-1) Deonn Rusman & (0-0) Joe Keys

QT Marshall and Deonn Rusman will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Marshall applies a side headlock. Rusman whips Marshall across the ring. Marshall drops Rusman with a shoulder tackle. Rusman drops down on the canvas. Rusman leapfrogs over Marshall. Marshall kicks Rusman in the gut. Marshall with a straight right hand. Rusman dives over Marshall. Marshall clotheslines Rusman. Marshall tags in Solow. Solow kicks Rusman in the ribs. Solow slams Rusman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow with a knife edge chop. Solow kicks Rusman in the gut. Solow with the irish whip. Solow with a corner clothesline. Solow punches Rusman. Short-Arm Reversal by Rusman. Rusman Powerslams Solow. Rusman backs Solow into the turnbuckles. Rusman tags in Keys. Rusman whips Solow across the ring. Keys scores the elbow knockdown. Keys applies a side headlock. Solow whips Keys across the ring.

Solow drops down on the canvas. Solow leapfrogs over Keys. Keys whips Solow across the ring. Keys with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Keys. Keys kicks Solow in the face. Keys gets distracted by Marshall. Solow yanks Keys off the top turnbuckle. Solow transitions into a ground and pound attack. Solow slams Keys head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall punches Keys in the chest. Marshall with a Vertical Suplex. Marshall with a running knee drop for a two count. Marshall rocks Keys with a straight right hand. Marshall tags in Solow. Solow kicks Keys in the gut. Keys unloads two knife edge chops. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Keys. Solow goes for a Bodyslam, but Keys lands back on his feet. Keys tags in Rusman. Rusman with three clotheslines. Solow drops Rusan with The Windmill Kick. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter. Solow plants Rusman with The Pedigree to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-16) QT Marshall & (8-22) Aaron Solow via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (43-15) Scorpio Sky w/Ethan Page vs. (20-21) Alex Reynolds w/The Dark Order

Ethan Page joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reynolds applies a front face lock. Reynolds grabs a side wrist lock. Reynolds transitions into a waist lock. Sky with a waist lock takedown. Sky taunts Reynolds. Reynolds kicks Sky in the gut. Reynolds applies a side headlock. Sky whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds drops Sky with a shoulder tackle. Sky drops down on the canvas. Sky goes for a leapfrog, but Reynolds holds onto the ropes. Reynolds clotheslines Sky. Reynolds with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Reynolds with two uppercuts. Reynolds rocks Sky with a forearm smash. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Standing Switch Exchange. Rollup Exchange. Sky drives his knee into the midsection of Reynolds.

Reynolds with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Reynolds with a leaping boot. Reynolds follow that with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Sky launches Reynolds over the top rope. Sky knocks Reynolds off the ring apron. Sky drives Reynolds back first into the ring apron. Sky rolls Reynolds back into the ring. Sky with two toe kicks. Sky is throwing haymakers at Reynolds. Reynolds drives his elbow into the midsection of Sky. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Sky drives his knee into the midsection of Reynolds. Following a snap mare takeover, Sky with the eye brow zipper. Sky applies the cravate. Reynolds with heavy bodyshots. Reynolds fires off another round of forearms. Reynolds dumps Sky out of the ring.

Reynolds clotheslines Sky. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds side steps Sky into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a spinning elbow smash. Reynolds dropkicks Sky. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Sky. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Reynolds with The Cravate Suplex for a two count. Reynolds is mauling Sky in the corner. Reynolds with a Running Knee Strike. Sky fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sky delivers the chop block. Reynolds with desperation up kicks. Reynolds with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Reynolds goes for The MoonSault, but Sky ducks out of the way. Reynolds decks Sky with a back elbow smash. Sky dodges The Rolling Elbow. Sky makes Reynolds tap out to The Heel Hook.

Winner: (44-15) Scorpio Sky via Submission

